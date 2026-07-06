Type Name Required? Description

I/O --ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.

I/O --in-bam IN_BAM Yes Path to the input BAM/CRAM file for variant calling.

I/O --interval-file INTERVAL_FILE No Path to a BED file (.bed) for selective access. This option can be used multiple times.

I/O --out-variants OUT_VARIANTS Yes Path of the vcf/vcf.gz/g.vcf/g.vcf.gz file after variant calling.

I/O --pb-model-file PB_MODEL_FILE No Path to a non-default parabricks model file for deepvariant.

I/O --pb-small-model-file PB_SMALL_MODEL_FILE No Path to a non-default parabricks model file for the small model.

I/O --proposed-variants PROPOSED_VARIANTS No Path of the vcf.gz file, which has proposed variants for the make examples stage.

Tool --disable-use-window-selector-model No Change the window selector model from Allele Count Linear to Variant Reads. This option will increase the accuracy and runtime.

Tool --gvcf No Generate variant calls in .gvcf format. A VCF file with the same name but with the .vcf extension is also generated in addition to the .gvcf file.

Tool --norealign-reads No Do not locally realign reads before calling variants. Reads longer than 500 bp are never realigned.

Tool --sort-by-haplotypes No Reads are sorted by haplotypes (using HP tag).

Tool --keep-duplicates No Keep reads that are duplicate.

Tool --keep-legacy-allele-counter-behavior No If specified, the behavior in this commit is reverted: 'https://github.com/google/deepvariant/commit/fbde0674639a28cb9e8004c7a01bbe25240c7d46'. We do not recommend setting this flag to True.

Tool --vsc-min-count-snps VSC_MIN_COUNT_SNPS No SNP alleles occurring at least this many times in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 2)

Tool --vsc-min-count-indels VSC_MIN_COUNT_INDELS No Indel alleles occurring at least this many times in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 2)

Tool --vsc-min-fraction-snps VSC_MIN_FRACTION_SNPS No SNP alleles occurring at least this fraction of all counts in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 0.12)

Tool --vsc-min-fraction-indels VSC_MIN_FRACTION_INDELS No Indel alleles occurring at least this fraction of all counts in our AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates.

Tool --min-mapping-quality MIN_MAPPING_QUALITY No By default, reads with any mapping quality are kept. Setting this field to a positive integer i will only keep reads that have a MAPQ >= i. Note this only applies to aligned reads. (default: 5)

Tool --min-base-quality MIN_BASE_QUALITY No Minimum base quality. This option enforces a minimum base quality score for alternate alleles. Alternate alleles will only be considered if all bases in the allele have a quality greater than min_base_quality. (default: 10)

Tool --mode MODE No Value can be one of [shortread, pacbio, ont]. By default, it is shortread. (default: shortread)

Tool --alt-aligned-pileup ALT_ALIGNED_PILEUP No Value can be one of [none, diff_channels]. Include alignments of reads against each candidate alternate allele in the pileup image.

Tool --variant-caller VARIANT_CALLER No Value can be one of [VERY_SENSITIVE_CALLER, VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER]. The caller to use to make examples. If you use VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER, it implies force calling. Default is VERY_SENSITIVE_CALLER.

Tool --add-hp-channel No Add another channel to represent HP tags per read.

Tool --parse-sam-aux-fields No Auxiliary fields of the BAM/CRAM records are parsed. If either --sort-by-haplotypes or --add-hp-channel is set, then this option must also be set.

Tool --use-wes-model No If specified, the WES model file will be used. Only used in shortread mode.

Tool --include-med-dp No If specified, include MED_DP in the output gVCF records.

Tool --normalize-reads No If specified, allele counter left align INDELs for each read.

Tool --pileup-image-width PILEUP_IMAGE_WIDTH No Pileup image width. Only change this if you know your model supports this width. (default: 221)

Tool --channel-insert-size No If specified, add insert_size channel into the pileup image. By default, this parameter is true in WGS and WES mode.

Tool --no-channel-insert-size No If specified, don't add insert_size channel into the pileup image.

Tool --max-read-size-512 No Allow deepvariant to run on reads of size 512bp. The default size is 320 bp.

Tool --prealign-helper-thread No Use an extra thread for the pre-align step. This parameter is more useful when --max-reads-size-512 is set.

Tool --track-ref-reads No If specified, allele counter keeps track of reads supporting ref. By default, allele counter keeps a simple count of the number of reads supporting ref.

Tool --phase-reads No Calculate phases and add HP tag to all reads automatically.

Tool --dbg-min-base-quality DBG_MIN_BASE_QUALITY No Minimum base quality in a k-mer sequence to consider. (default: 15)

Tool --ws-min-base-quality WS_MIN_BASE_QUALITY No Minimum base quality to consider in calling a reference position for local assembly.

Tool --ws-min-windows-distance WS_MIN_WINDOWS_DISTANCE No Minimum distance between candidate windows for local assembly. (default: 80)

Tool --channel-gc-content No If specified, add gc_content channel into the pileup image.

Tool --channel-hmer-deletion-quality No If specified, add hmer deletion quality channel into the pileup image.

Tool --channel-hmer-insertion-quality No If specified, add hmer insertion quality channel into the pileup image.

Tool --channel-non-hmer-insertion-quality No If specified, add non-hmer insertion quality channel into the pileup image.

Tool --skip-bq-channel No If specified, ignore base quality channel.

Tool --aux-fields-to-keep AUX_FIELDS_TO_KEEP No Comma-delimited list of auxiliary BAM fields to keep. Values can be [HP, tp, t0]. (default: HP)

Tool --vsc-min-fraction-hmer-indels VSC_MIN_FRACTION_HMER_INDELS No Hmer Indel alleles occurring at least this be advanced as candidates. Use this threshold if hmer and non-hmer indels should be treated differently (Ultima reads)Default will use the same threshold for hmer and non-hmer indels, as defined in vsc_min_fraction_indels.

Tool --vsc-turn-on-non-hmer-ins-proxy-support No Add read-support from soft-clipped reads and other non-hmer insertion alleles,to the most frequent non-hmer insertion allele.

Tool --consider-strand-bias No If specified, expect SB field in calls and write it to the VCF file.

Tool --p-error P_ERROR No Basecalling error for reference confidence model. (default: 0.001)

Tool --channel-ins-size No If specified, add another channel to represent size of insertions (good for flow-based sequencing).

Tool --max-ins-size MAX_INS_SIZE No Max insertion size for ins_size_channel, larger insertions will look like max (have max intensity). (default: 10)

Tool --disable-group-variants No If using vcf_candidate_importer and multi-allelic sites are split across multiple lines in VCF, add this flag so that variants are not grouped when transforming CallVariantsOutput to Variants.

Tool --filter-reads-too-long No Ignore all input BAM reads with size > 512bp.

Tool --haploid-contigs HAPLOID_CONTIGS No Optional list of non autosomal chromosomes. For all listed chromosomes HET probabilities are not considered.

Tool --disable-small-model No If supplied, disable the small model.

Tool --create-complex-alleles No Create complex alleles during calling.

Tool --enable-strict-insertion-filter No If True, add stricter filter for insertion in window selector. (experimental)

Tool --multiallelic-mode MULTIALLELIC_MODE No If True, use a specialized model for genotype resolution of multiallelic cases with two alts.

Tool -L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL No Interval within which to call the variants from the BAM/CRAM file. Overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").

Performance --num-cpu-threads-per-stream NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_STREAM No Number of CPU threads to use per stream. (default: 6)

Performance --num-streams-per-gpu NUM_STREAMS_PER_GPU No Number of streams to use per GPU. Default is 'auto' which will try to use an optimal amount of streams based on the GPU. (default: auto)

Performance --run-partition No Divide the whole genome into multiple partitions and run multiple processes at the same time, each on one partition.

Performance --gpu-num-per-partition GPU_NUM_PER_PARTITION No Number of GPUs to use per partition.

Performance --max-reads-per-partition MAX_READS_PER_PARTITION No The maximum number of reads per partition that are considered before following processing such as sampling and realignment. (default: 1500)

Performance --partition-size PARTITION_SIZE No The maximum number of basepairs allowed in a region before splitting it into multiple smaller subregions. (default: 1000)

Performance --use-tf32 No Enable inference optimization using Tensor Float 32(TF32) on ampere+ gpu. Note that this might introduce a few mismatches in the output VCF.

Runtime --verbose No Enable verbose output.

Runtime --x3 No Show full command line arguments.

Runtime --logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.

Runtime --tmp-dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)

Runtime --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.

Runtime --keep-tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.

Runtime --no-seccomp-override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.

Runtime --version No View compatible software versions.

Runtime --preserve-file-symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.