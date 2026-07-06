Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.7.1
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postpon

Annotate variants based on a PON file and modify the "INFO" field of the input VCF file. This is the post process of calling --pon in mutect.

See the postpon Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

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# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.7.1-1 \
    pbrun postpon \
    --in-vcf /workdir/${INPUT_VCF} \
    --in-pon-file /workdir/${INPUT_PON_VCF} \
    --out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

postpon Reference

Annotate variants based on a PON file.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O --in-vcf IN_VCF Yes Path to the input VCF file.
I/O --in-pon-file IN_PON_FILE Yes Path to the input PON file in vcf.gz format with its tabix index.
I/O --out-vcf OUT_VCF Yes Output annotated VCF file.
Runtime --verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime --x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime --logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime --tmp-dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime --keep-tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime --no-seccomp-override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime --version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime --preserve-file-symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Runtime --num-gpus NUM_GPUS No Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
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