NVIDIA NVTAGS

NVIDIA Topology-Aware GPU Selection (NVTAGS) intelligently and automatically assigns GPUs to MPI processes, which reduces overall GPU-to-GPU communication time for Message Passing Interface (MPI) applications.
The NVIDIA® Topology-Aware GPU Selection (NVTAGS) 1.1 User Guide provides a detailed overview about how you can use NVTAGS with your application on single- or multi-node, multi-GPU servers. This guide also provides information about NVTAGS CLI options and usage examples.
Previous version of NVTAGS.
Previous version of NVTAGS.
Previous version of NVTAGS.
Previous version of NVTAGS.