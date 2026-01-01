NVIDIA NVTAGS
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NVIDIA Topology-Aware GPU Selection (NVTAGS) intelligently and automatically assigns GPUs to MPI processes, which reduces overall GPU-to-GPU communication time for Message Passing Interface (MPI) applications.

NVIDIA NVTAGS Latest Release
The NVIDIA® Topology-Aware GPU Selection (NVTAGS) 1.1 User Guide provides a detailed overview about how you can use NVTAGS with your application on single- or multi-node, multi-GPU servers. This guide also provides information about NVTAGS CLI options and usage examples.
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NVIDIA NVTAGS Release 1.1
Previous version of NVTAGS.
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NVIDIA NVTAGS Release 1.0
Previous version of NVTAGS.
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NVIDIA NVTAGS Release 0.2
Previous version of NVTAGS.
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NVIDIA NVTAGS Release 0.1
Previous version of NVTAGS.
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