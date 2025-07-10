Additional SDKs for DOCA

NVIDIA® CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model designed by NVIDIA for general-purpose GPU computing. The following steps detail how to set up CUDA on your environment.

Note These instructions assume that a BFB image has already been installed on your system.

To install CUDA on your converged accelerator:

Download and install the latest NVIDIA Data Center GPU driver. Download and install CUDA. Info The CUDA version tested to work with DOCA SDK is 11.8.0. Info Downloading CUDA includes the latest NVIDIA Data Center GPU driver and CUDA toolkit. For more information about CUDA and driver compatibility, refer to the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit Release Notes .

There are two modes that the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator may operate in:

Standard mode (default) – the BlueField and the GPU operate separately

BlueField-X mode – the GPU is exposed to BlueField and is no longer visible on the host

To verify which mode the system is operating in, run:

Copy Copied! host# sudo mst start host# sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> q PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[ 4 ]

Standard mode output: Copy Copied! Device # 1 : […] Configurations: Next Boot PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[ 4 ] DEVICE_DEFAULT( 0 ) To configure standard mode, run: Copy Copied! host# mlxconfig -d <device-id> s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[ 4 ]= 0x0

BlueField-X mode output: Copy Copied! Device # 1 : […] Configurations: Next Boot PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[ 4 ] EMBEDDED_CPU( 15 ) To configure BlueField-X mode, run: Copy Copied! host# mlxconfig -d <device-id> s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[ 4 ]= 0xF

Info Power cycle is required for configuration to take effect. For power cycle the host run: Copy Copied! host# ipmitool power cycle





Install CUDA by visiting the CUDA Toolkit Downloads webpage. Info Select the Linux distribution and version relevant for your environment. Info This section shows the native compilation option either on x86 or aarch64 hosts. Test that the driver installation completed successfully. Run: Copy Copied! dpu# nvidia-smi Tue Apr 5 13 : 37 : 59 2022 +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 510.47 . 03 Driver Version: 510.47 . 03 CUDA Version: 11.8 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | | | | MIG M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 NVIDIA BF A10 Off | 00000000 : 06 : 00.0 Off | 0 | | 0 % 43C P0 N/A / 225W | 0MiB / 23028MiB | 0 % Default | | | | N/A | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: | | GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory | | ID ID Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ Verify that the installation completed successfully. Download CUDA samples repo. Run: Copy Copied! dpu# git clone https: Build and run vectorAdd CUDA sample. Run: Copy Copied! dpu# cd cuda-samples/Samples/0_Introduction/vectorAdd dpu# make dpu# ./vectorAdd Note If the vectorAdd sample works as expected, it should output " Test Passed ". Note If it seems that the GPU is slow or stuck, stop execution and run: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo setpci -v -d :: 0302 800 .L= 201 # CPL_VC0 = 32

For information on GPUDirect RMDA and more, refer to DOCA GPUNetIO documentation.