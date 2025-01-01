BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA
BlueField Platform SW
Latest Version
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.12.0
Latest LTS Version
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.3 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.4 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.10 LTS
Archive
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.11.0
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.10.0
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.2 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.1 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.0
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.8.0
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.7.0
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.6.0
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.3 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.2 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.1 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.0
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.2.2
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.2.0
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.0.3
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.9 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.8 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.7 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.6 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.5 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.3.1
NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.3
BlueField Management and Initial Provisioning
Latest Version
NVIDIA BlueField Management and Initial Provisioning (To be retired in Jan. 2026)
This document will be retired following the October 2025 NVIDIA BlueField software releases as its contents will be incorporated into the BlueField BMC SW manual.
BMC SW
Latest Version
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.07
Latest LTS Version
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU3
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.10-7 LTS
Archive
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.04
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.01
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU2
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU1
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.04
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.01
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.10
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.07
NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.04
NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-51
NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-46
NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2-34
NVIDIA BlueField-2 BMC Software v2.8.2
BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide
Latest Version
NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide
BlueField-3 NIC FW
Latest Versions
Starting with the January 2025 GA releases, BlueField FW release notes will be included in the general DOCA release notes. For more details, see https://docs.nvidia.com/doca/sdk/doca+release+notes/index.html.
Latest LTS Versions
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.43.2402 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.8002 LTS
Archive
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.5050 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.4082 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.43.1014
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.42.1000
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.41.1000
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.40.1000
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.3004 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU NIC Firmware Release Notes v32.39.2048
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.3056
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.38.1002
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Firmware Release Notes v32.37.1306
BlueField-2 NIC FW
Latest Versions
Starting with the January 2025 GA releases, BlueField FW release notes will be included in the general DOCA release notes. For more details, see https://docs.nvidia.com/doca/sdk/doca+release+notes/index.html.
Latest LTS Versions
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.43.2402 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.8002 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.8002 LTS
Archive
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.5050 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.4082 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.4554 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.4506 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.43.1014
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.3560 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.4030 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.42.1000
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.41.1000
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.40.1000
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.3004 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.39.2048
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.37.1300
NVIDIA BlueField-2 Data Processing Unit (DPU) Firmware Release Notes v24.35.1012
NVIDIA BlueField-2 Data Processing Unit (DPU) Firmware Release Notes v24.34.1002
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Firmware Release Notes v24.35.2000 LTS
NVIDIA BlueField-2 Data Processing Unit (DPU) Firmware Release Notes v24.33.1048