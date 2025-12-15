NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.1

NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) software is built from the BlueField BSP (Board Support Package) which includes the operating system and the DOCA framework. BlueField BSP includes the bootloaders and other essentials for loading and setting software components. The BSP loads the official BlueField operating system (Ubuntu reference Linux distribution) to the BlueField. DOCA is the software framework and SDK for the development of applications and infrastructure services. DOCA includes runtime libraries; the DOCA Runtime stack for Arm supports various accelerations for storage, networking, and security. As such, customers can run any Linux-based application in the BlueField software environment seamlessly.

This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.

Info Important: Make sure to download the latest available software packages for the procedures documented in this guide to run as expected.

This document is intended for software developers and DevOps engineers interested in creating and/or customizing software applications and system software for the BlueField device.

To download product software, refer to the DOCA SDK developer zone.

Note For BlueField-3, a firmware version of 32.38.1002 or greater requires a BFB version of 2.2.0 or higher. Downgrading to lower BFB/firmware versions may result in anomalous behavior.

Term Description ACE AXI coherency extensions ACPI Advanced configuration and power interface AMBA® Advanced microcontroller bus architecture ARB Arbitrate ATF Arm-trusted firmware AXI4 Advanced eXtensible Interface 4 BDF address Bus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device. BERT Boot error record table BF_INST_DIR The directory where the BlueField software is installed BFB BlueField bootstream BMC Board management controller BSD BlueField software distribution BSP BlueField support package BUF Buffer CBS Committed burst size CHI Coherent hub interface; Arm® protocol used over the BlueField Skymesh specification CIR Committed information rate CL Cache line CMDQ Command queue CMO Cache maintenance operation COB Collision buffer DAT Data DEK Data encryption key DHCP Dynamic host configuration protocol DMA Direct memory access DOCA DPU SDK DORA Discover; Offer; Request; Acknowledgment DOT Device ownership transfer DPA Data path accelerator; a n auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations DPDK Data plane development kit DPI Deep packet inspection DPU Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU DVM Distributed virtual memory DW Dword EBS Excess burst size ECPF Embedded CPU physical function EIR Excess information rate EMEM/EMI External memory interface; block in the MSS which performs the actual read/write from the DDR device eMMC Embedded multi-media card ESP EFI system partition ESP header Encapsulating security payload EU Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit. FIPS Federal Information Processing Standards FPGA Field-programmable gate arrays FS File system FW Firmware GDB GNU debugger GPT GUID partition table HCA Host-channel adapter HNF Home node interface Host When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host". Server host OS refers to the Host Server OS (Linux or Windows)

Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS which is running on the BlueField Arm Cores HW Hardware hwmon Hardware monitoring IB InfiniBand ICM Interface configuration memory IKE Internet key exchange IPMB Intelligent platform management bus IPMI Intelligent platform management interface IR Intermediate representation KGDB Kernel debugger KGDBOC Kernel debugger over console LAT Latency LCRD Link credit LSO Large send offload LTO Link-time optimization MMIO Memory-mapped I/O MSB Most significant bit MSS Memory subsystem MST Mellanox software tools NAT Network address translation NIC Network interface card NIST National Institute of Standards and Technology NS Namespace OCD On-chip debugger OOB Out-of-band OS Operating system OVS Open vSwitch PBS Peak burst size PCIe PCI Express; Peripheral Component Interconnect Express PF Physical function PIR Peak information rate PK Platform key PKA Public key accelerator POC Point of coherence RD Read RDMA Remote direct memory access RegEx Regular expression REQ Request RES Response RMC Remote management controller RN Request node RN-F – Fully coherent request node RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM supportRN-I – IO coherent request node RNG Random number generator/generation RoCE Ethernet and RDMA over converged Ethernet RQ Receive queue RShim Random Shim RTT Round-trip time RX Receive SA Security association SBSA Server base system architecture SDK Software development kit SF Sub-function or scalable function SG Scatter-gather SHA Secure hash algorithm SMMU System memory management unit SNP Snooping SQ Send queue SR-IOV Single-root IO virtualization STL Stall Sync event Synchronization event TBU Translation buffer unit TIR Transport interface receive TIS Transport interface send TLS Transport layer security TRB Trail buffer TSO TCP send offload TSO Total store order TX Transmit UDS Unix domain socket UEFI Unified extensible firmware interface UPVS UEFI persistent variable store VF Virtual function VFE Virtio full emulation VM Virtual machine VPI Virtual protocol interconnect VST Virtual switch tagging WorkQ or workq Work queue WQE Work queue elements WR Write WRDB Write data buffer