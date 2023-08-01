NVIDIA BlueField-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU User Guide

On This Page
About This Manual
This user manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet Programmable DPU (data processing unit). It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPUs.
Ordering Part Numbers
The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-2 DPUs in two form factors: Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs and Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs, respectively.
Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs
|NVIDIA SKU
|Legacy OPN
|Series/ Core Speed
|Max Speed
|No. of Ports
|PCIe Support
|Crypto
|Secure Boot
|1GbE OOB
On-board
DDR Memory
|On-board eMMC Memory
|PSID
|Device ID
|Lifecycle
|900-9D250-0048-ST1(a)
|MBF2M345A-HECOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|200GbE/HDR
|1xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|MT_0000000716
|41686
|Mass Production
|900-9D250-0038-ST1
|MBF2M345A-HESOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|200GbE/HDR
|1xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|MT_0000000715
|41686
|Mass Production
|Note:
(a)If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers
|NVIDIA SKU
|OPN
|Series/ Core Speed
|Max Speed
|No. of Ports
|PCIe Support
|Crypto
|Secure Boot
|1GbE OOB
|Integrated BMC
External
Power
On-board
DDR Memory
|On-board eMMC Memory (b)
|PSID
|Device ID
|Lifecycle
|900-9D219-0066-ST3(a)
|MBF2H516A-EEEOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|MT_0000000704
|41686
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0056-SQ0
|MBF2H516A-EENOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|MT_0000000705
|41686
|End of Life
|900-9D208-0086-ST1
|MBF2H516C-EECOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|16GB
|128GB
|MT_0000000736
|41686
|End of Life
|900-9D208-0076-ST2
|MBF2H516C-EESOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|16GB
|128GB
|MT_0000000737
|41686
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0086-ST0(a)
|MBF2M516A-EECOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|16GB
|64GB
|-
|MT_0000000376
|41686
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0066-ST0(a)
|MBF2M516A-EEEOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|16GB
|64GB
|-
|MT_0000000559
|41686
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0056-ST(a)
|MBF2M516A-EENOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|16GB
|64GB
|-
|MT_0000000377
|41686
|End of Life
|900-9D208-0086-ST4(a)
|MBF2M516C-EECOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|16GB
|128GB
|✓
|MT_0000000728
|41686
|End of Life
|900-9D208-0076-ST6
|MBF2M516C-EESOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE/EDR/HDR100
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|16GB
|128GB
|✓
|MT_0000000732
|41686
|End of Life
|(a)If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.
(b)eMMC 128GB memory is effectively 40GB with high durability.
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand/Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
- E-mail: Enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
- Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Related Documentation
|
InfiniBand Architecture Specification
|
InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 - see https://www.infinibandta.org
|
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
|
IEEE Ethernet specification at http://standards.ieee.org
|
PCI Express Specifications
|
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications at https://pcisig.com/specifications
|
NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions
|
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of products for Cloud, HPC, Web 2.0, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications. Read more at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/interconnect/
|
BlueField DPU OS Manual
|
NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU operating system (OS) is a reference Linux distribution based on the Ubuntu Server distribution extended to include DOCA runtime libraries, the DOCA Runtime stack for Arm and a Linux kernel that supports various accelerations for storage, networking, and security. As such, customers can run any Linux-based applications in the BlueField software environment seamlessly. The BlueField DPU OS manual is available at: BlueField DPU OS .
|
DOCA SDK Software Documentation
|
The NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing units (DPUs), leveraging industry-standard APIs. With DOCA, developers can deliver breakthrough networking, security, and storage performance by harnessing the power of NVIDIA's DPUs. NVIDIA DOCA SDK software is available at https://docs.nvidia.com/doca/sdk.
|
BlueField BMC SW Manual
|
BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller’s (BMC) hardware components. The BlueField-2 BMC Software UM is available at: BlueField BMC Software UM.
|
BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes
|
Describes the hardware release notes for the BlueField-2 DPUs available at NVOnline following login.
Document Conventions
When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in Gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates the size in Gigabits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
