NVIDIA BlueField-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU User Guide

This user manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet Programmable DPU (data processing unit). It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPUs.

The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-2 DPUs in two form factors: Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs and Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs, respectively.

Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Series/ Core Speed Max Speed No. of Ports PCIe Support Crypto Secure Boot 1GbE OOB On-board DDR Memory On-board eMMC Memory PSID Device ID Lifecycle 900-9D250-0048-ST1(a) MBF2M345A-HECOT

E-Series/ 2.0GHz

200GbE/HDR

1xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

✓

✓

✓

16GB

64GB

MT_0000000716 41686 Mass Production 900-9D250-0038-ST1 MBF2M345A-HESOT

E-Series/ 2.0GHz

200GbE/HDR

1xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

-

✓

✓

16GB

64GB

MT_0000000715 41686 Mass Production Note:

(a)If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU OPN Series/ Core Speed Max Speed No. of Ports PCIe Support Crypto Secure Boot 1GbE OOB Integrated BMC External Power On-board DDR Memory On-board eMMC Memory (b)

PSID Device ID Lifecycle 900-9D219-0066-ST3(a) MBF2H516A-EEEOT

P-Series/ 2.75GHz

100GbE/EDR/HDR100

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

✓

-

✓ -

✓ 16GB

64GB

MT_0000000704 41686 End of Life 900-9D219-0056-SQ0 MBF2H516A-EENOT

P-Series/ 2.75GHz

100GbE/EDR/HDR100

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

-

-

✓ -

✓ 16GB

64GB

MT_0000000705 41686 End of Life 900-9D208-0086-ST1 MBF2H516C-EECOT P-Series/ 2.75GHz 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 16GB 128GB MT_0000000736 41686 End of Life 900-9D208-0076-ST2 MBF2H516C-EESOT P-Series/ 2.75GHz 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 - ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 16GB 128GB MT_0000000737 41686 End of Life 900-9D219-0086-ST0(a) MBF2M516A-EECOT

E-Series/ 2.0GHz

100GbE/EDR/HDR100

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

✓

✓

✓ -

16GB

64GB

- MT_0000000376 41686 End of Life 900-9D219-0066-ST0(a) MBF2M516A-EEEOT

E-Series/ 2.0GHz

100GbE/EDR/HDR100

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

✓

-

✓ -

16GB

64GB

- MT_0000000559 41686 End of Life 900-9D219-0056-ST(a) MBF2M516A-EENOT

E-Series/ 2.0GHz

100GbE/EDR/HDR100

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

-

-

✓ -

16GB

64GB

- MT_0000000377 41686 End of Life 900-9D208-0086-ST4(a) MBF2M516C-EECOT E-Series/ 2.0GHz 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 16GB 128GB ✓ MT_0000000728 41686 End of Life 900-9D208-0076-ST6 MBF2M516C-EESOT E-Series/ 2.0GHz 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 - ✓ ✓ ✓ 16GB 128GB ✓ MT_0000000732 41686 End of Life (a)If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

(b)eMMC 128GB memory is effectively 40GB with high durability.

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand/Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

InfiniBand Architecture Specification

InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 - see https://www.infinibandta.org

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

IEEE Ethernet specification at http://standards.ieee.org

PCI Express Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications at https://pcisig.com/specifications

NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions

The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of products for Cloud, HPC, Web 2.0, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications. Read more at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/interconnect/

BlueField DPU OS Manual

NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU operating system (OS) is a reference Linux distribution based on the Ubuntu Server distribution extended to include DOCA runtime libraries, the DOCA Runtime stack for Arm and a Linux kernel that supports various accelerations for storage, networking, and security. As such, customers can run any Linux-based applications in the BlueField software environment seamlessly. The BlueField DPU OS manual is available at: BlueField DPU OS .

DOCA SDK Software Documentation

The NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing units (DPUs), leveraging industry-standard APIs. With DOCA, developers can deliver breakthrough networking, security, and storage performance by harnessing the power of NVIDIA's DPUs. NVIDIA DOCA SDK software is available at https://docs.nvidia.com/doca/sdk.

BlueField BMC SW Manual

BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller’s (BMC) hardware components. The BlueField-2 BMC Software UM is available at: BlueField BMC Software UM.

BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes

Describes the hardware release notes for the BlueField-2 DPUs available at NVOnline following login.

When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in Gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates the size in Gigabits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History