NVIDIA BlueField-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU User Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet DPU User Guide
Download PDF

On This Page

About This Manual

This user manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 InfiniBand/Ethernet Programmable DPU (data processing unit). It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPUs.

Ordering Part Numbers

The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-2 DPUs in two form factors: Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs and Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs, respectively.

Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs

NVIDIA SKULegacy OPNSeries/ Core SpeedMax SpeedNo. of PortsPCIe SupportCryptoSecure Boot1GbE OOB

On-board

DDR Memory

On-board eMMC MemoryPSIDDevice IDLifecycle
900-9D250-0048-ST1(a)MBF2M345A-HECOT
E-Series/ 2.0GHz
200GbE/HDR
1xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16



16GB
64GB
MT_0000000716 41686Mass Production
900-9D250-0038-ST1 MBF2M345A-HESOT
E-Series/ 2.0GHz
200GbE/HDR
1xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16
-


16GB
64GB
MT_0000000715 41686Mass Production
Note: 
(a)If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document. 

Legacy (EOL) Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKUOPNSeries/ Core SpeedMax SpeedNo. of PortsPCIe SupportCryptoSecure Boot1GbE OOBIntegrated BMC

External

Power

On-board

DDR Memory

On-board eMMC Memory (b)
PSIDDevice IDLifecycle
900-9D219-0066-ST3(a)MBF2H516A-EEEOT
P-Series/ 2.75GHz
100GbE/EDR/HDR100
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16

-
-
16GB
64GB
MT_0000000704 41686End of Life
900-9D219-0056-SQ0 MBF2H516A-EENOT
P-Series/ 2.75GHz
100GbE/EDR/HDR100
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16
-
-
-
16GB
64GB
MT_0000000705 41686End of Life
900-9D208-0086-ST1 MBF2H516C-EECOTP-Series/ 2.75GHz100GbE/EDR/HDR1002xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x1616GB128GBMT_0000000736 41686End of Life
900-9D208-0076-ST2 MBF2H516C-EESOTP-Series/ 2.75GHz100GbE/EDR/HDR1002xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16-16GB128GBMT_0000000737 41686End of Life
900-9D219-0086-ST0(a)MBF2M516A-EECOT
E-Series/ 2.0GHz
100GbE/EDR/HDR100
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16


-
16GB
64GB
-MT_0000000376 41686End of Life
900-9D219-0066-ST0(a)MBF2M516A-EEEOT
E-Series/ 2.0GHz
100GbE/EDR/HDR100
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16

-
-
16GB
64GB
-MT_0000000559 41686End of Life
900-9D219-0056-ST(a)MBF2M516A-EENOT
E-Series/ 2.0GHz
100GbE/EDR/HDR100
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16
-
-
-
16GB
64GB
-MT_0000000377 41686End of Life
900-9D208-0086-ST4(a)MBF2M516C-EECOTE-Series/ 2.0GHz100GbE/EDR/HDR1002xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x1616GB128GBMT_0000000728 41686End of Life
900-9D208-0076-ST6 MBF2M516C-EESOTE-Series/ 2.0GHz100GbE/EDR/HDR1002xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16-16GB128GBMT_0000000732 41686End of Life
(a)If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document. 
(b)eMMC 128GB memory is effectively 40GB with high durability.

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand/Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Related Documentation


InfiniBand Architecture Specification
InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 - see https://www.infinibandta.org

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
IEEE Ethernet specification at http://standards.ieee.org

PCI Express Specifications
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications at https://pcisig.com/specifications

NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provides the industry’s most complete line of products for Cloud, HPC, Web 2.0, Enterprise, telco, storage and artificial intelligence, data center applications. Read more at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking/interconnect/

BlueField DPU OS Manual
NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU operating system (OS) is a reference Linux distribution based on the Ubuntu Server distribution extended to include DOCA runtime libraries, the DOCA Runtime stack for Arm and a Linux kernel that supports various accelerations for storage, networking, and security. As such, customers can run any Linux-based applications in the BlueField software environment seamlessly. The BlueField DPU OS manual is available at: BlueField DPU OS .

DOCA SDK Software Documentation
The NVIDIA DOCA™ SDK enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® data processing units (DPUs), leveraging industry-standard APIs. With DOCA, developers can deliver breakthrough networking, security, and storage performance by harnessing the power of NVIDIA's DPUs. NVIDIA DOCA SDK software is available at https://docs.nvidia.com/doca/sdk.

BlueField BMC SW Manual
BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller’s (BMC) hardware components. The BlueField-2 BMC Software UM is available at: BlueField BMC Software UM.

BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes
Describes the hardware release notes for the BlueField-2 DPUs available at NVOnline following login.

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in Gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates the size in Gigabits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History
Networking / Communications Networking NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2023
content here