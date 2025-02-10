NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.10.0

On This Page
NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) software is built from the BlueField BSP (Board Support Package) which includes the operating system and the DOCA framework. BlueField BSP includes the bootloaders and other essentials for loading and setting software components. The BSP loads the official BlueField operating system (Ubuntu reference Linux distribution) to the BlueField. DOCA is the software framework and SDK for the development of applications and infrastructure services. DOCA includes runtime libraries; the DOCA Runtime stack for Arm supports various accelerations for storage, networking, and security. As such, customers can run any Linux-based application in the BlueField software environment seamlessly.
This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.
Important: Make sure to download the latest available software packages for the procedures documented in this guide to run as expected.
Intended Audience
This document is intended for software developers and DevOps engineers interested in creating and/or customizing software applications and system software for the BlueField device.
Software Download
To download product software, refer to the DOCA SDK developer zone.
Technical Support
For BlueField-3, a firmware version of 32.38.1002 or greater requires a BFB version of 2.2.0 or higher. Downgrading to lower BFB/firmware versions may result in anomalous behavior.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Glossary
Term
Description
ACE
AXI coherency extensions
ACPI
Advanced configuration and power interface
AMBA®
Advanced microcontroller bus architecture
ARB
Arbitrate
ATF
Arm-trusted firmware
AXI4
Advanced eXtensible Interface 4
BDF address
Bus, device, function address. This is the device's PCIe bus address to uniquely identify the specific device.
BERT
Boot error record table
BF_INST_DIR
The directory where the BlueField software is installed
BFB
BlueField bootstream
BMC
Board management controller
BSD
BlueField software distribution
BSP
BlueField support package
BUF
Buffer
CBS
Committed burst size
CHI
Coherent hub interface; Arm® protocol used over the BlueField Skymesh specification
CIR
Committed information rate
CL
Cache line
CMDQ
Command queue
CMO
Cache maintenance operation
COB
Collision buffer
DAT
Data
DEK
Data encryption key
DHCP
Dynamic host configuration protocol
DMA
Direct memory access
DOCA
DPU SDK
DORA
Discover; Offer; Request; Acknowledgment
DOT
Device ownership transfer
DPA
Data path accelerator; a n auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations
DPDK
Data plane development kit
DPI
Deep packet inspection
DPU
Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU
DVM
Distributed virtual memory
DW
Dword
EBS
Excess burst size
ECPF
Embedded CPU physical function
EIR
Excess information rate
EMEM/EMI
External memory interface; block in the MSS which performs the actual read/write from the DDR device
eMMC
Embedded multi-media card
ESP
EFI system partition
ESP header
Encapsulating security payload
EU
Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit.
FIPS
Federal Information Processing Standards
FPGA
Field-programmable gate arrays
FS
File system
FW
Firmware
GDB
GNU debugger
GPT
GUID partition table
HCA
Host-channel adapter
HNF
Home node interface
Host
When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host".
HW
Hardware
hwmon
Hardware monitoring
IB
InfiniBand
ICM
Interface configuration memory
IKE
Internet key exchange
IPMB
Intelligent platform management bus
IPMI
Intelligent platform management interface
IR
Intermediate representation
KGDB
Kernel debugger
KGDBOC
Kernel debugger over console
LAT
Latency
LCRD
Link credit
LSO
Large send offload
LTO
Link-time optimization
MMIO
Memory-mapped I/O
MSB
Most significant bit
MSS
Memory subsystem
MST
Mellanox software tools
NAT
Network address translation
NIC
Network interface card
NIST
National Institute of Standards and Technology
NS
Namespace
OCD
On-chip debugger
OOB
Out-of-band
OS
Operating system
OVS
Open vSwitch
PBS
Peak burst size
PCIe
PCI Express; Peripheral Component Interconnect Express
PF
Physical function
PIR
Peak information rate
PK
Platform key
PKA
Public key accelerator
POC
Point of coherence
RD
Read
RDMA
Remote direct memory access
RegEx
Regular expression
REQ
Request
RES
Response
RMC
Remote management controller
RN
Request node
RN-F – Fully coherent request node
RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support
RN-I – IO coherent request node
RNG
Random number generator/generation
RoCE
Ethernet and RDMA over converged Ethernet
RQ
Receive queue
RShim
Random Shim
RTT
Round-trip time
RX
Receive
SA
Security association
SBSA
Server base system architecture
SDK
Software development kit
SF
Sub-function or scalable function
SG
Scatter-gather
SHA
Secure hash algorithm
SMMU
System memory management unit
SNP
Snooping
SQ
Send queue
SR-IOV
Single-root IO virtualization
STL
Stall
Sync event
Synchronization event
TBU
Translation buffer unit
TIR
Transport interface receive
TIS
Transport interface send
TLS
Transport layer security
TRB
Trail buffer
TSO
TCP send offload
TSO
Total store order
TX
Transmit
UDS
Unix domain socket
UEFI
Unified extensible firmware interface
UPVS
UEFI persistent variable store
VF
Virtual function
VFE
Virtio full emulation
VM
Virtual machine
VPI
Virtual protocol interconnect
VST
Virtual switch tagging
WorkQ or workq
Work queue
WQE
Work queue elements
WR
Write
WRDB
Write data buffer
