NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.04

BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller’s (BMC) hardware components. The BMC software supports the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI).

This guide provides general information concerning the BMC on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and is intended for those who want to familiarize themselves with the functionality provided by the BMC.

Warning This document is relevant for DPUs with an integrated BMC. Please refer to the Supported Platforms and Interoperability page to ascertain whether your device features an integrated BMC.

To download product software, please refer to the BlueField software product page.

