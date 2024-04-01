NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.04

On This Page
About This Document
BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller’s (BMC) hardware components. The BMC software supports the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI).
This guide provides general information concerning the BMC on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and is intended for those who want to familiarize themselves with the functionality provided by the BMC.
This document is relevant for DPUs with an integrated BMC. Please refer to the Supported Platforms and Interoperability page to ascertain whether your device features an integrated BMC.
Software Download
To download product software, please refer to the BlueField software product page.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Common Abbreviations and Acronyms
|
Abbreviation / Acronym
|
Whole Word / Description
|
BMC
|
Baseboard management controller
|
DPU
|
Data processing unit
|
EEPROM
|
Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory
|
FRU
|
Field Replaceable Unit
|
IPMB
|
Intelligent Platform Management Bus
|
IPMI
|
Intelligent Platform Management Interface
|
SoC
|
System-on-chip
|
SOL
|
Serial Over LAN
|
SEL
|
System Event Log
|
SDR
|
Sensor Data Record; Sensor Data Repository
|
UART
|
Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter