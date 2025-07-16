NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide

This guide provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using BlueField software.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Note If users run into an issue which is not resolved by the instructions provided in this guide, collecting all relevant logs using the doca-sosreport tool as described under "Collecting DOCA Logs for NVIDIA Inspection".



