NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.07

About This Document
BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller's (BMC) hardware components. The BMC software supports the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI).
This guide provides general information concerning the BMC on the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking device (DPU or SuperNIC) and is intended for those who want to familiarize themselves with the functionality provided by the BMC.
This document is relevant for BlueField devices with an integrated BMC. Please refer to the Supported Platforms and Interoperability page to ascertain whether your device features an integrated BMC.
If this is your first time deploying the BlueField device (Day 0), please refer to the "NVIDIA BlueField Management and Initial Provisioning Guide" for a walkthrough of the provisioning process. Afterwards, this manual is useful for BlueField lifecycle management (Day 1) activities.
Software Download
To download product software, please refer to the BlueField software product page.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
- E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
- Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
|
Document Name
|
Description
|
This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform
|
This manual describes BlueField-2 Ethernet device including details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring it up
|
This manual describes BlueField-3 Ethernet device including details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring it up
|
This quick start guide details the procedure for installing a brand-new NVIDIA® BlueField®
|
This document defines the NVIDIA-recommended method to manage NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 and BlueField®-3 devices, reviews BlueField management interfaces, protocols, and capabilities (hardware, firmware, etc.), and explains how to use them to manage the BlueField.
|
This document includes the informative and normative descriptions copied from the description and long description annotations in the Redfish Schema Bundle (DSP8010), and adds supplemental normative text to further explain the usage of particular properties or resources.
|
This document describes the architecture of IPMI design.
Glossary
|
Abbreviation / Acronym
|
Whole Word / Description
|
BMC
|
Baseboard management controller
|
DPU
|
Data processing unit
|
EEPROM
|
Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory
|
FRU
|
Field Replaceable Unit
|
IPMB
|
Intelligent Platform Management Bus
|
IPMI
|
Intelligent Platform Management Interface
|
NIC
|
Network interface card
|
SoC
|
System-on-chip
|
SOL
|
Serial Over LAN
|
SEL
|
System Event Log
|
SDR
|
Sensor Data Record; Sensor Data Repository
|
UART
|
Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter