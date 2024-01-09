NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide

About This Manual

The NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.

This User Manual describes NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs (Data Processing Unit) and SuperNICs. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-3 DPUs and SuperNICs.

Ordering Part Numbers

The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-3 platforms in Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) and Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) form factors.

Info The Device ID of all DPUs is 41692. All DPUs/SuperNICs are shipped with a tall bracket.

BlueField-3 DPUs

Model and Form Factor NVIDIA OPN Series/ Cores Data Transmission Rate No. of Ports PCIe Support x16 PCIe Extension Option External Power Connector Crypto On-Board DDR5 Memory Integrated BMC PSID Lifecycle B3240 Dual-Slot FHHL 900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0 P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default) Ethernet: 400GbE 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ ✔ 32GB ✔ MT_0000000883 Mass Production 900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0 P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default) Ethernet: 400GbE 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ - 32GB ✔ MT_0000000964 Mass Production B3240 Single-Slot FHHL For Cold-Aisle Servers Only 900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0 P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default) Ethernet: 400GbE 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ ✔ 32GB ✔ MT_0000001188 Mass Production B3240 Single-Slot FHHL For Liquid-Cooled Servers 900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0 P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default) Ethernet: 400GbE 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ ✔ 32GB ✔ MT_0000001188 Prototype B3220 Single-Slot FHHL 900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0 P-Series / 16 Arm-cores InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s Ethernet: 200GbE (Default ) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ ✔ 32GB ✔ MT_0000000884 Mass Production 900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0 P-Series / 16 Arm-cores InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s Ethernet: 200GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ - 32GB ✔ MT_0000000965 Mass Production B3210E Single-Slot FHHL 900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0 E-Series / 16 Arm-cores InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s Ethernet: 100GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ ✔ 32GB ✔ MT_0000001115 Mass Production 900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0 E-Series / 16 Arm-cores InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s Ethernet: 100GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ - 32GB ✔ MT_0000001117 Mass Production

BlueField-3 SuperNICs

Model and Form Factor NVIDIA OPN Series/ Cores Data Transmission Rate No. of Ports PCIe Support Crypto External Power Connector On-Board DDR5 Memory Integrated BMC PSID Lifecycle B3210L Single-Slot FHHL 900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0 E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s Ethernet: 100GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ - 16GB ✔ MT_0000000966 Mass Production 900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0 E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s Ethernet: 100GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 - - 16GB ✔ MT_0000000967 Mass Production B3220L Single-Slot FHHL 900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0 E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s Ethernet: 200GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ - 16GB ✔ MT_0000001093 Mass Production 900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0 E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s Ethernet: 200GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 - - 16GB ✔ MT_0000001094 Mass Production B3140H Single-Slot HHHL 900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0 E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s Ethernet: 400GbE (Default) 1-Port QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ - 16GB ✔ MT_0000001010 Mass Production 900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0 E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s Ethernet: 400GbE (Default) 1-Port QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 - - 16GB ✔ MT_0000001070 Mass Production

EOL'ed (End of Life) Platforms

Model NVIDIA OPN Series/ Cores Data Transmission Rate No. of Ports PCIe Support x16 PCIe Extension Option External Power Connector Crypto On-Board DDR5 Memory Integrated BMC B3210 900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0 P-Series / 16 Arm-cores InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s Ethernet: 100GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ ✔ 32GB ✔ 900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0 P-Series / 16 Arm-cores InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s Ethernet: 100GbE (Default) 2-Ports QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 ✔ ✔ - 32GB ✔ B3140L Single-Slot FHHL 900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0 E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default) Ethernet: 400GbE 1-Port QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 - - ✔ 16GB ✔ 900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0 E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default) Ethernet: 400GbE 1-Port QSFP112 PCIe Gen 5.0 x16 - - - 16GB ✔

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand/Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

InfiniBand Architecture Specification InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 , and Vol 2 - Release 1.5. IEEE Std 802.3 Specification IEEE Ethernet specification. PCI Express Specifications Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications. NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provide the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15. BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform. DOCA SDK Software Documentation NVIDIA DOCA SDK software.

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates size in gigabits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History .