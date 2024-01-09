NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide
About This Manual

The NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.

This User Manual describes NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs (Data Processing Unit) and SuperNICs. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-3 DPUs and SuperNICs.

Ordering Part Numbers

The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-3 platforms in Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) and Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) form factors.

Info

The Device ID of all DPUs is 41692. All DPUs/SuperNICs are shipped with a tall bracket.

BlueField-3 DPUs

Model and Form Factor

NVIDIA OPN

Series/ Cores

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports

PCIe Support

x16 PCIe

Extension Option

External Power

Connector

Crypto

On-Board

DDR5 Memory

Integrated BMC

PSID

Lifecycle

B3240

Dual-Slot FHHL

900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0

P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)

Ethernet: 400GbE

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

32GB

MT_0000000883

Mass Production

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)

Ethernet: 400GbE

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

32GB

MT_0000000964

Mass Production

B3240

Single-Slot FHHL

For Cold-Aisle

Servers Only

900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0

P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)

Ethernet: 400GbE

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

32GB

MT_0000001188

Mass Production

B3240

Single-Slot FHHL

For Liquid-Cooled Servers

900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0

P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)

Ethernet: 400GbE

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

32GB

MT_0000001188

Prototype

B3220

Single-Slot FHHL

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

P-Series / 16 Arm-cores

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default )

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

32GB

MT_0000000884

Mass Production

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

P-Series / 16 Arm-cores

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

32GB

MT_0000000965

Mass Production

B3210E

Single-Slot FHHL

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0

E-Series / 16 Arm-cores

InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

32GB

MT_0000001115

Mass Production

900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

E-Series / 16 Arm-cores

InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

32GB

MT_0000001117

Mass Production

BlueField-3 SuperNICs

Model and Form Factor

NVIDIA OPN

Series/ Cores

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports

PCIe Support

Crypto

External Power

Connector

On-Board

DDR5 Memory

Integrated BMC

PSID

Lifecycle

B3210L

Single-Slot FHHL

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0

E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

16GB

MT_0000000966

Mass Production

900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

-

16GB

MT_0000000967

Mass Production

B3220L

Single-Slot FHHL

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0

E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

16GB

MT_0000001093

Mass Production

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s

Ethernet: 200GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

-

16GB

MT_0000001094

Mass Production

B3140H

Single-Slot HHHL

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0

E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s

Ethernet: 400GbE (Default)

1-Port QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

16GB

MT_0000001010

Mass Production

900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s

Ethernet: 400GbE (Default)

1-Port QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

-

16GB

MT_0000001070

Mass Production

EOL'ed (End of Life) Platforms

Model

NVIDIA OPN

Series/ Cores

Data Transmission Rate

No. of Ports

PCIe Support

x16 PCIe

Extension Option

External Power

Connector

Crypto

On-Board

DDR5 Memory

Integrated BMC

B3210

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

P-Series / 16 Arm-cores

InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

32GB

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

P-Series / 16 Arm-cores

InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s

Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)

2-Ports QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

32GB

B3140L

Single-Slot FHHL

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0

E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)

Ethernet: 400GbE

1-Port QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

-

16GB

900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores

InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)

Ethernet: 400GbE

1-Port QSFP112

PCIe Gen 5.0 x16

-

-

-

16GB

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand/Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

InfiniBand Architecture Specification

InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 , and Vol 2 - Release 1.5.

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

IEEE Ethernet specification.

PCI Express Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.

NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions

The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provide the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15.

BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation

This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.

DOCA SDK Software Documentation

NVIDIA DOCA SDK software.

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates size in gigabits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History .

NVIDIA Networking
