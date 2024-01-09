NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide

About This Manual
The NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform ignites unprecedented innovation for modern data centers and supercomputing clusters. With its robust compute power and integrated software-defined hardware accelerators for networking, storage, and security, BlueField creates a secure and accelerated infrastructure for any workload in any environment, ushering in a new era of accelerated computing and AI.
This User Manual describes NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs (Data Processing Unit) and SuperNICs. It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-3 DPUs and SuperNICs.
Ordering Part Numbers
The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-3 platforms in Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) and Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) form factors.
The Device ID of all DPUs is 41692. All DPUs/SuperNICs are shipped with a tall bracket.
BlueField-3 DPUs
Model and Form Factor
NVIDIA OPN
Series/ Cores
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports
PCIe Support
x16 PCIe
Extension Option
External Power
Connector
Crypto
On-Board
DDR5 Memory
Integrated BMC
PSID
Lifecycle
B3240
Dual-Slot FHHL
900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0
P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)
Ethernet: 400GbE
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
✔
32GB
✔
MT_0000000883
Mass Production
900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)
Ethernet: 400GbE
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
-
32GB
✔
MT_0000000964
Mass Production
B3240
Single-Slot FHHL
For Cold-Aisle
Servers Only
900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0
P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)
Ethernet: 400GbE
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
✔
32GB
✔
MT_0000001188
Mass Production
B3240Single-Slot FHHL
For Liquid-Cooled Servers
900-9D3L6-00CN-AA0
P-Series / 16 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)
Ethernet: 400GbE
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
✔
32GB
✔
MT_0000001188
Prototype
B3220
Single-Slot FHHL
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
P-Series / 16 Arm-cores
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default )
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
✔
32GB
✔
MT_0000000884
Mass Production
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
P-Series / 16 Arm-cores
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
-
32GB
✔
MT_0000000965
Mass Production
B3210ESingle-Slot FHHL
900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0
E-Series / 16 Arm-cores
InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
✔
32GB
✔
MT_0000001115
Mass Production
900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
E-Series / 16 Arm-cores
InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
-
32GB
✔
MT_0000001117
Mass Production
BlueField-3 SuperNICs
Model and Form Factor
NVIDIA OPN
Series/ Cores
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports
PCIe Support
Crypto
External Power
Connector
On-Board
DDR5 Memory
Integrated BMC
PSID
Lifecycle
B3210L
Single-Slot FHHL
900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0
E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
-
16GB
✔
MT_0000000966
Mass Production
900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
-
-
16GB
✔
MT_0000000967
Mass Production
B3220L
Single-Slot FHHL
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0
E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
-
16GB
✔
MT_0000001093
Mass Production
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR200 200Gb/s
Ethernet: 200GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
-
-
16GB
✔
MT_0000001094
Mass Production
B3140HSingle-Slot HHHL
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0
E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s
Ethernet: 400GbE (Default)
1-Port QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
-
16GB
✔
MT_0000001010
Mass Production
900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0
E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s
Ethernet: 400GbE (Default)
1-Port QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
-
-
16GB
✔
MT_0000001070
Mass Production
EOL'ed (End of Life) Platforms
Model
NVIDIA OPN
Series/ Cores
Data Transmission Rate
No. of Ports
PCIe Support
x16 PCIe
Extension Option
External Power
Connector
Crypto
On-Board
DDR5 Memory
Integrated BMC
B3210
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
P-Series / 16 Arm-cores
InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
✔
32GB
✔
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
P-Series / 16 Arm-cores
InfiniBand: HDR100 100Gb/s
Ethernet: 100GbE (Default)
2-Ports QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
✔
✔
-
32GB
✔
B3140L
Single-Slot FHHL
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0
E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)
Ethernet: 400GbE
1-Port QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
-
-
✔
16GB
✔
900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
E-Series / 8 Arm-Cores
InfiniBand: NDR 400Gb/s (Default)
Ethernet: 400GbE
1-Port QSFP112
PCIe Gen 5.0 x16
-
-
-
16GB
✔
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with InfiniBand/Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: Enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 , and Vol 2 - Release 1.5.
IEEE Ethernet specification.
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provide the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15.
This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.
NVIDIA DOCA SDK software.
Document Conventions
When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates size in gigabits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History .