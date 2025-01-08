DOCA Documentation v2.5.3 (2023 LTS U3)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.5.3 (2023 LTS U3)
Download PDF

DOCA Documentation v2.5.3

DOCA Overview

This page provides an overview of the structure of NVIDIA DOCA documentation.

Release Notes

This page contains information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.

User Types

This page provides a quick introduction to the NVIDIA® BlueField® family of DPUs, its DOCA software components, and the DPU user types.

NVIDIA DOCA EULA

This page provides the NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.

Quick Start

Developer Quick Start Guide

This page details the basic steps to bring up the NVIDIA DOCA development environment and to build and run the DOCA reference applications provided along with the DOCA software framework package.

Installation and Setup

Profiles

This page provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA profiles.

Installation Guide for Linux

This page details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.

Developer Guide

This page details the recommended steps to set up an NVIDIA DOCA development environment.

DOCA Programming Guides

These pages are intended for developers wishing to utilize DOCA SDK to develop application on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs.

Applications

This page provides an overview of the example DOCA applications implemented on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Allreduce

This page provides a DOCA Allreduce collective operation implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU® using UCX.

App Shield Agent

This page provides process introspection system implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU®.

DMA Copy

This page provides an example of a DMA Copy implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

DPA All-to-all

This page explains the all-to-all collective operation example when accelerated using the DPA in NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.

DPA L2 Reflector

This page provides an L2 reflector implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.

East-west Overlay Encryption

This page describes IPsec based strongSwan solution on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

File Compression

This page provides a file compression implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

File Integrity

This page provides a file integrity implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Firewall

This page provides an example of firewall implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU .

GPU Packet Processing

This page provides a description of the GPU packet processing application to demonstrate using the DOCA GPUNetIO, DOCA Ethernet, and DOCA Flow libraries to implement a GPU traffic analyzer.

IPsec Security Gateway

This page provides an IPsec security gateway implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

NAT

This page provides a NAT implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

PCC

This page provides a DOCA PCC implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Secure Channel

This page provides a secure channel implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Simple Forward VNF

This page provides a Simple Forward implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Switch

This page provides an example of switch implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU .

YARA Inspection

This page provides YARA inspection implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Tools

This page provides an overview of the set of tools provided by DOCA and their purpose.

DPA EU Management Tool

This page describes the DPA execution unit management tool, dpaeumgmt .

DPACC Compiler

This page describes DOCA DPACC compiler and instructions about DPA toolchain setup and usage.

FlexIO Build

This page describes the DOCA FlexIO Build tool.

PCC Counter Tool

This page provides instruction on the usage of the PCC Counter tool.

Socket Relay

This page describes DOCA Socket Relay architecture, usage, etc.

DOCA Services

This page provides an overview of the set of services provided by DOCA and their purpose.

Container Deployment

This page provides an overview and deployment configuration of DOCA containers for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

DOCA BlueMan Service

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA BlueMan service on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

DOCA Firefly Service

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Firefly service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

DOCA Flow Inspector Service

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Flow Inspector service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

DOCA HBN Service

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA HBN Service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

DOCA Telemetry Service

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

API References

DOCA Driver APIs

This page contains DOCA driver APIs.

DOCA Libraries APIs

This page contains DOCA libraries APIs.

Miscellaneous

Glossary

This page provides a list of terms and acronyms and in the DOCA documentation.

Crypto Acceleration

This page shows the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to accelerate crypto operations.

DOCA Services Fluent Logger

This page provides instructions on how to use the logging infrastructure for DOCA services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

DPU CLI

This page provides quick access to a useful set of CLI commands and utilities on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU environment.

Emulated Devices

This page describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.

gRPC Infrastructure

This page provides an overview and configuration instructions for gRPC-supported DOCA infrastructure, applications, and services for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Modes of Operation

This page describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

OpenSSL

This page provides instructions on using DOCA SHA for OpenSSL implementations.

Scalable Functions (SFs)

This page provides an overview and configuration of scalable functions (sub-functions, or SFs) for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Switching Support

This page provides information on the control of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU embedded switch and representation of the host network functions.

TLS Offload

This page provides an overview and configuration steps of TLS hardware offloading via kernel-TLS, using hardware capabilities of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Troubleshooting

This page provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using DOCA for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Virtual Functions (VFs)

This page provides an overview and configuration of virtual functions for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and demonstrates a use case for running the DOCA applications over x86 host.

Archive

LTS Versions

This page provides pointers to the DOCA long term support (LTS) releases.

Documentation Archives

This page provides pointers to archived documentation of previous DOCA software releases.

Info

For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at DOCA-Feedback@exchange.nvidia.com.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 8, 2025
content here