NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU3
About This Document

BMC software enables control and management of the baseboard management controller's (BMC) hardware components. The BMC software supports the Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI).

This guide provides general information concerning the BMC on the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking device (DPU or SuperNIC) and is intended for those who want to familiarize themselves with the functionality provided by the BMC.

Note

This document is relevant for BlueField devices with an integrated BMC. Please refer to the Supported Platforms and Interoperability page to ascertain whether your device features an integrated BMC.

Info

If this is your first time deploying the BlueField device (Day 0), please refer to the "BlueField Provisioning Playbook" page for a walkthrough of the provisioning process. The rest of this manual is provides information for BlueField lifecycle management (Day 1) activities.

Software Download

To download product software, please refer to the BlueField software product page.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

Document Name

Description

NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP

This document provides product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform

NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide

This manual describes BlueField-2 Ethernet device including details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring it up

NVIDIA BlueField-3 Ethernet DPU User Guide

This manual describes BlueField-3 Ethernet device including details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring it up

BlueField DPU Administrator Quick Start Guide

This quick start guide details the procedure for installing a brand-new NVIDIA® BlueField®

Redfish Data Model Specification

This document includes the informative and normative descriptions copied from the description and long description annotations in the Redfish Schema Bundle (DSP8010), and adds supplemental normative text to further explain the usage of particular properties or resources.

IPMI Architecture GitHub

This document describes the architecture of IPMI design.


Glossary

Abbreviation / Acronym

Whole Word / Description

BMC

Baseboard management controller

DPU

Data processing unit

EEPROM

Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory

FRU

Field Replaceable Unit

IPMB

Intelligent Platform Management Bus

IPMI

Intelligent Platform Management Interface

NIC

Network interface card

SoC

System-on-chip

SOL

Serial Over LAN

SEL

System Event Log

SDR

Sensor Data Record; Sensor Data Repository

UART

Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter
