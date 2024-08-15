DOCA Documentation v2.7.0

This page provides an overview of the structure of NVIDIA DOCA documentation.

This page contains information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.

This page provides a quick introduction to the NVIDIA® BlueField® family of networking platforms (i.e., DPUs and SuperNICs), its DOCA software components, and BlueField user types.

This page provides the NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.

This page details the basic steps to bring up the NVIDIA DOCA development environment and to build and run the DOCA reference applications provided along with the DOCA software framework package.

This page provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA profiles.

This page details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.

This page details the recommended steps to set up an NVIDIA DOCA development environment.

These pages are intended for developers wishing to utilize DOCA SDK to develop application on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms.

This page provides an overview of the example DOCA applications implemented on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides a DOCA Allreduce collective operation implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® using UCX.

This page provides process introspection system implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides an example of a DMA Copy implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page explains the all-to-all collective operation example when accelerated using the DPA in NVIDIA® BlueField®-3.

This page provides an L2 reflector implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3.

This page describes IPsec based strongSwan solution on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides a file compression implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides a file integrity implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides a description of the GPU packet processing application to demonstrate using the DOCA GPUNetIO, DOCA Ethernet, and DOCA Flow libraries to implement a GPU traffic analyzer.

This page provides an IPsec security gateway implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides a NAT implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides a DOCA PCC implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page describes the usage of the NVIDIA DOCA PSP Gateway sample application on top of an NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform or NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNIC.

This page provides a secure channel implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides a Simple Forward implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides an example of switch implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® .

This page provides a DOCA Remote Direct Memory Operation implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® using Unified Communication X (UCX) . .

This page provides YARA inspection implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides an overview of the set of tools provided by DOCA and their purpose.

This page describes a tool which allows users to evaluate the performance of DOCA applications, with reasonable accuracy for real-world applications.

This page provides instruction on the usage of the DOCA Capabilities Print Tool.

This page provides instructions on the usage of the DOCA Comm Channel Admin Tool.

This page lists a set of executables that enable the DPA application developer and the system administrator to manage and monitor DPA resources and to debug DPA applications.

This page provides instruction on the usage of the PCC Counter tool.

This page describes DOCA Socket Relay architecture, usage, etc.

This page provides an overview of the set of services provided by DOCA and their purpose.

This page provides an overview and deployment configuration of DOCA containers for NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA BlueMan service on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Firefly service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Flow Inspector service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA HBN Service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Management Service on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® Networking Platform or ConnectX® Network Adapters.

This page provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

These pages describe the extensive switching capabilities enabled by DOCA libraries and services on these platforms.

This page contains DOCA driver APIs.

This page contains DOCA libraries APIs.

This page provides a list of terms and acronyms and in the DOCA documentation.

This page shows the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® to accelerate crypto operations.

This page provides instructions on how to use the logging infrastructure for DOCA services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides quick access to a useful set of CLI commands and utilities on the NVIDIA® BlueField® environment.

This page describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.

This page describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides instructions on using DOCA SHA for OpenSSL implementations.

This page provides an overview and configuration of scalable functions (sub-functions, or SFs) for NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides an overview and configuration steps of TLS hardware offloading via kernel-TLS, using hardware capabilities of NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using DOCA for NVIDIA® BlueField®.

This page provides an overview and configuration of virtual functions for NVIDIA® BlueField® and demonstrates a use case for running the DOCA applications over x86 host.

This page provides pointers to the DOCA long term support (LTS) releases.

This page provides pointers to archived documentation of previous DOCA software releases.