NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide

On This Page

Note

You can download a PDF version of the full guide here.

About This Manual

This user manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 Ethernet DPU (data processing unit). It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPU.

Ordering Part Numbers

The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-2 Ethernet DPUs in two form factors: Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs and Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs, respectively.

Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs

NVIDIA SKUOPNSeries/ Core SpeedMax SpeedNo. of PortsPCIe SupportCryptoSecure Boot1GbE OOBOn-boardDDR MemoryOn-board eMMC MemoryDevice IDPSIDLifecycle
900-9D206-0083-ST3MBF2H332A-AECOT
P-Series/ 2.5GHz
25GbE
2xSFP56
Gen 4.0 x8



16GB
64GB
41686MT_0000000541 Mass Production
900-9D206-0063-ST2MBF2H332A-AEEOT
P-Series/ 2.5GHz
25GbE
2xSFP56
Gen 4.0 x8

-

16GB
64GB
41686MT_0000000540 Mass Production
900-9D206-0053-SQ0 MBF2H332A-AENOT
P-Series/ 2.5GHz
25GbE
2xSFP56
Gen 4.0 x8
-
-

16GB
64GB
41686MT_0000000539 Mass Production

Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs

NVIDIA SKULegacy OPNSeries/ Core SpeedMax SpeedNo. of PortsPCIe SupportCryptoSecure Boot1GbE OOBIntegrated BMCPPS IN/OUTExternal
Power		On-boardDDR MemoryOn-board eMMC Memory (b)Device IDPSIDLifecycle
900-9D218-0083-ST2MBF2H512C-AECOT
P-Series/ 2.5GHz
25GbE
2xSFP56
Gen 4.0 x8




-16GB
128GB
41686MT_0000000724 Mass Production
900-9D218-0073-ST1 MBF2H512C-AESOT
P-Series/ 2.5GHz
25GbE
2xSFP56
Gen 4.0 x8
-



-16GB
128GB
41686MT_0000000723 Mass Production
900-9D218-0073-ST4 MBF2H512C-AEUOT
P-Series/ 2.5GHz25GbE2xSFP56Gen 4.0 x8--16GB128GB 41686MT_0000000972 Mass Production
900-9D218-0083-ST4MBF2H532C-AECOT
P-Series/ 2.5GHz25GbE2xSFP56Gen 4.0 x8-32GB128GB41686MT_0000000765 Mass Production
900-9D218-0073-ST0 MBF2H532C-AESOT
P-Series/ 2.5GHz25GbE2xSFP56Gen 4.0 x8--32GB128GB41686MT_0000000766 Mass Production
900-9D208-0086-SQ0(a)MBF2H516C-CECOTP-Series/ 2.75GHz100GbE2xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16-16GB128GB41686MT_0000000729 Mass Production
900-9D208-0076-ST1 MBF2H516C-CESOTP-Series/ 2.75GHz100GbE2xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16--16GB128GB41686MT_0000000738 Mass Production
900-9D208-0076-STA MBF2H516C-CEUOTP-Series/ 2.75GHz100GbE2xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16--16GB128GB41686MT_0000000973 Mass Production
900-9D208-0086-ST3(a)MBF2M516C-CECOTE-Series/ 2.0GHz100GbE2xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16-16GB128GB41686MT_0000000733 Mass Production
900-9D208-0076-ST5 MBF2M516C-CESOTE-Series/ 2.0GHz100GbE2xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16--16GB128GB41686MT_0000000731 Mass Production
900-9D208-0086-ST2(a)MBF2H536C-CECOTP-Series/ 2.75GHz100GbE2xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x1632GB128GB41686MT_0000000768 Mass Production
900-9D208-0076-ST3 MBF2H536C-CESOTP-Series/ 2.75GHz100GbE2xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16-32GB128GB41686MT_0000000767 Mass Production
900-9D208-0076-STB MBF2H536C-CEUOT
P-Series/ 2.75GHz100GbE2xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16-32GB128GB41686MT_0000001008 Mass Production

Notes: 
(a)If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document.

(b)eMMC 128GB memory is effectively 40GB with high durability.

Legacy (End-of-Life) Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKULegacy OPNSeries/ Core SpeedMax SpeedNo. of PortsPCIe SupportCryptoSecure Boot1GbE OOBIntegrated BMCPPS IN/OUTExternal
Power		On-boardDDR MemoryOn-board eMMC MemoryLifecycle
900-9D250-0048-ST0 MBF2M355A-VECOTE-Series/ 2.0GHz200GbE1xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16---32GB64GBEnd of Life
900-9D250-0038-ST3 MBF2M355A-VESOTE-Series/ 2.0GHz200GbE1xQSFP56Gen 4.0 x16----32GB64GBEnd of Life
900-9D219-0006-ST0 MBF2H516A-CEEOT
P-Series/ 2.75GHz
100GbE
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x 16

-

-
-16GB
64GB
End of Life
900-9D219-0056-ST2 MBF2H516A-CENOT
P-Series/ 2.75GHz
100GbE
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16
-
-

-
-16GB
64GB
End of Life
900-9D219-0086-ST1(a)MBF2M516A-CECOT
E-Series/ 2.0GHz
100GbE
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16



-
--16GB
64GB
End of Life
900-9D219-0066-ST2 MBF2M516A-CEEOT
E-Series/ 2.0GHz
100GbE
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16

-

-
--16GB
64GB
End of Life
900-9D219-0056-SN1 MBF2M516A-CENOT
E-Series/ 2.0GHz
100GbE
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16
-
-

-
--16GB
64GB
End of Life

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with the Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Related Documentation

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification

IEEE Ethernet specification at http://standards.ieee.org

PCI Express Specifications

Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications at https://pcisig.com/specifications

NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions

LinkX Ethernet cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of 40GbE, 56GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.

BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation

This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform. Refer to BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation

DOCA SDK Software Documentation

DOCA SDK Software Documentation

NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes

Describes the hardware release notes for the BlueField-2 DPUs. To access the document, log into NVOnline or contact your NVIDIA representative.

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits indicates the size in giga-bits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.
Networking / Communications Networking NVIDIA Networking
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on May 1, 2024
content here