NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide

This user manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 Ethernet DPU (data processing unit). It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPU.

The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-2 Ethernet DPUs in two form factors: Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs and Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs, respectively.

Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs

NVIDIA SKU OPN Series/ Core Speed Max Speed No. of Ports PCIe Support Crypto Secure Boot 1GbE OOB On-boardDDR Memory On-board eMMC Memory Device ID PSID Lifecycle 900-9D206-0083-ST3 MBF2H332A-AECOT

P-Series/ 2.5GHz

25GbE

2xSFP56

Gen 4.0 x8

✓

✓

✓

16GB

64GB

41686 MT_0000000541 Mass Production 900-9D206-0063-ST2 MBF2H332A-AEEOT

P-Series/ 2.5GHz

25GbE

2xSFP56

Gen 4.0 x8

✓

-

✓

16GB

64GB

41686 MT_0000000540 Mass Production 900-9D206-0053-SQ0 MBF2H332A-AENOT

P-Series/ 2.5GHz

25GbE

2xSFP56

Gen 4.0 x8

-

-

✓

16GB

64GB

41686 MT_0000000539 Mass Production

Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Series/ Core Speed Max Speed No. of Ports PCIe Support Crypto Secure Boot 1GbE OOB Integrated BMC PPS IN/OUT External

Power On-boardDDR Memory On-board eMMC Memory (b) Device ID PSID Lifecycle 900-9D218-0083-ST2 MBF2H512C-AECOT

P-Series/ 2.5GHz

25GbE

2xSFP56

Gen 4.0 x8

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓ - 16GB

128GB

41686 MT_0000000724 Mass Production 900-9D218-0073-ST1 MBF2H512C-AESOT

P-Series/ 2.5GHz

25GbE

2xSFP56

Gen 4.0 x8

-

✓

✓

✓

✓ - 16GB

128GB

41686 MT_0000000723 Mass Production 900-9D218-0073-ST4 MBF2H512C-AEUOT

P-Series/ 2.5GHz 25GbE 2xSFP56 Gen 4.0 x8 - ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - 16GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000972 Mass Production 900-9D218-0083-ST4 MBF2H532C-AECOT

P-Series/ 2.5GHz 25GbE 2xSFP56 Gen 4.0 x8 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - 32GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000765 Mass Production 900-9D218-0073-ST0 MBF2H532C-AESOT

P-Series/ 2.5GHz 25GbE 2xSFP56 Gen 4.0 x8 - ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - 32GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000766 Mass Production 900-9D208-0086-SQ0(a) MBF2H516C-CECOT P-Series/ 2.75GHz 100GbE 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ 16GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000729 Mass Production 900-9D208-0076-ST1 MBF2H516C-CESOT P-Series/ 2.75GHz 100GbE 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 - ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ 16GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000738 Mass Production 900-9D208-0076-STA MBF2H516C-CEUOT P-Series/ 2.75GHz 100GbE 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 - ✓ ✓ ✓ - ✓ 16GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000973 Mass Production 900-9D208-0086-ST3(a) MBF2M516C-CECOT E-Series/ 2.0GHz 100GbE 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - 16GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000733 Mass Production 900-9D208-0076-ST5 MBF2M516C-CESOT E-Series/ 2.0GHz 100GbE 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 - ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - 16GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000731 Mass Production 900-9D208-0086-ST2(a) MBF2H536C-CECOT P-Series/ 2.75GHz 100GbE 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 32GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000768 Mass Production 900-9D208-0076-ST3 MBF2H536C-CESOT P-Series/ 2.75GHz 100GbE 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 - ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 32GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000000767 Mass Production 900-9D208-0076-STB MBF2H536C-CEUOT

P-Series/ 2.75GHz 100GbE 2xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 - ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 32GB 128GB 41686 MT_0000001008 Mass Production Notes:

(a)If your target application for this crypto-enabled card will utilize 100Gb/s or higher bandwidth, where a substantial part of the bandwidth will be allocated for IPsec traffic, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes document to learn about a potential bandwidth limitation. See Related Documents section for details on accessing the document. (b)eMMC 128GB memory is effectively 40GB with high durability.



Legacy (End-of-Life) Ordering Part Numbers

NVIDIA SKU Legacy OPN Series/ Core Speed Max Speed No. of Ports PCIe Support Crypto Secure Boot 1GbE OOB Integrated BMC PPS IN/OUT External

Power On-boardDDR Memory On-board eMMC Memory Lifecycle 900-9D250-0048-ST0 MBF2M355A-VECOT E-Series/ 2.0GHz 200GbE 1xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 ✓ ✓ ✓ - - - 32GB 64GB End of Life 900-9D250-0038-ST3 MBF2M355A-VESOT E-Series/ 2.0GHz 200GbE 1xQSFP56 Gen 4.0 x16 - ✓ ✓ - - - 32GB 64GB End of Life 900-9D219-0006-ST0 MBF2H516A-CEEOT

P-Series/ 2.75GHz

100GbE

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x 16

✓

-

✓

-

- ✓ 16GB

64GB

End of Life 900-9D219-0056-ST2 MBF2H516A-CENOT

P-Series/ 2.75GHz

100GbE

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

-

-

✓

-

- ✓ 16GB

64GB

End of Life 900-9D219-0086-ST1(a) MBF2M516A-CECOT

E-Series/ 2.0GHz

100GbE

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

✓

✓

✓

-

- - 16GB

64GB

End of Life 900-9D219-0066-ST2 MBF2M516A-CEEOT

E-Series/ 2.0GHz

100GbE

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

✓

-

✓

-

- - 16GB

64GB

End of Life 900-9D219-0056-SN1 MBF2M516A-CENOT

E-Series/ 2.0GHz

100GbE

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

-

-

✓

-

- - 16GB

64GB

End of Life

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with the Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification IEEE Ethernet specification at http://standards.ieee.org PCI Express Specifications Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications at https://pcisig.com/specifications NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions LinkX Ethernet cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of 40GbE, 56GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers. BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform. Refer to BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation DOCA SDK Software Documentation DOCA SDK Software Documentation NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes Describes the hardware release notes for the BlueField-2 DPUs. To access the document, log into NVOnline or contact your NVIDIA representative.

When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits indicates the size in giga-bits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.