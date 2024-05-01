NVIDIA BlueField-2 Ethernet DPU User Guide

On This Page
You can download a PDF version of the full guide here.
About This Manual
This user manual describes NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 Ethernet DPU (data processing unit). It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPU.
Ordering Part Numbers
The tables below list the ordering part numbers (OPNs) for available BlueField-2 Ethernet DPUs in two form factors: Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs and Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs, respectively.
Half-Height Half-Length (HHHL) DPUs
|NVIDIA SKU
|OPN
|Series/ Core Speed
|Max Speed
|No. of Ports
|PCIe Support
|Crypto
|Secure Boot
|1GbE OOB
|On-boardDDR Memory
|On-board eMMC Memory
|Device ID
|PSID
|Lifecycle
|900-9D206-0083-ST3
|MBF2H332A-AECOT
|P-Series/ 2.5GHz
|25GbE
|2xSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x8
|✓
|✓
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|41686
|MT_0000000541
|Mass Production
|900-9D206-0063-ST2
|MBF2H332A-AEEOT
|P-Series/ 2.5GHz
|25GbE
|2xSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x8
|✓
|-
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|41686
|MT_0000000540
|Mass Production
|900-9D206-0053-SQ0
|MBF2H332A-AENOT
|P-Series/ 2.5GHz
|25GbE
|2xSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x8
|-
|-
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|41686
|MT_0000000539
|Mass Production
Full-Height Half-Length (FHHL) DPUs
|NVIDIA SKU
|Legacy OPN
|Series/ Core Speed
|Max Speed
|No. of Ports
|PCIe Support
|Crypto
|Secure Boot
|1GbE OOB
|Integrated BMC
|PPS IN/OUT
|External
Power
|On-boardDDR Memory
|On-board eMMC Memory (b)
|Device ID
|PSID
|Lifecycle
|900-9D218-0083-ST2
|MBF2H512C-AECOT
|P-Series/ 2.5GHz
|25GbE
|2xSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x8
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|16GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000724
|Mass Production
|900-9D218-0073-ST1
|MBF2H512C-AESOT
|P-Series/ 2.5GHz
|25GbE
|2xSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x8
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|16GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000723
|Mass Production
|900-9D218-0073-ST4
|MBF2H512C-AEUOT
|P-Series/ 2.5GHz
|25GbE
|2xSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x8
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|16GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000972
|Mass Production
|900-9D218-0083-ST4
|MBF2H532C-AECOT
|P-Series/ 2.5GHz
|25GbE
|2xSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x8
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|32GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000765
|Mass Production
|900-9D218-0073-ST0
|MBF2H532C-AESOT
|P-Series/ 2.5GHz
|25GbE
|2xSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x8
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|32GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000766
|Mass Production
|900-9D208-0086-SQ0(a)
|MBF2H516C-CECOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|16GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000729
|Mass Production
|900-9D208-0076-ST1
|MBF2H516C-CESOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|16GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000738
|Mass Production
|900-9D208-0076-STA
|MBF2H516C-CEUOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|✓
|16GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000973
|Mass Production
|900-9D208-0086-ST3(a)
|MBF2M516C-CECOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|16GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000733
|Mass Production
|900-9D208-0076-ST5
|MBF2M516C-CESOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|16GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000731
|Mass Production
|900-9D208-0086-ST2(a)
|MBF2H536C-CECOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|32GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000768
|Mass Production
|900-9D208-0076-ST3
|MBF2H536C-CESOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|32GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000000767
|Mass Production
|900-9D208-0076-STB
|MBF2H536C-CEUOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|32GB
|128GB
|41686
|MT_0000001008
|Mass Production
Notes:
(b)eMMC 128GB memory is effectively 40GB with high durability.
Legacy (End-of-Life) Ordering Part Numbers
|NVIDIA SKU
|Legacy OPN
|Series/ Core Speed
|Max Speed
|No. of Ports
|PCIe Support
|Crypto
|Secure Boot
|1GbE OOB
|Integrated BMC
|PPS IN/OUT
|External
Power
|On-boardDDR Memory
|On-board eMMC Memory
|Lifecycle
|900-9D250-0048-ST0
|MBF2M355A-VECOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|200GbE
|1xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|32GB
|64GB
|End of Life
|900-9D250-0038-ST3
|MBF2M355A-VESOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|200GbE
|1xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|32GB
|64GB
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0006-ST0
|MBF2H516A-CEEOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x 16
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0056-ST2
|MBF2H516A-CENOT
|P-Series/ 2.75GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|✓
|16GB
|64GB
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0086-ST1(a)
|MBF2M516A-CECOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|✓
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|16GB
|64GB
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0066-ST2
|MBF2M516A-CEEOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|✓
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|16GB
|64GB
|End of Life
|900-9D219-0056-SN1
|MBF2M516A-CENOT
|E-Series/ 2.0GHz
|100GbE
|2xQSFP56
|Gen 4.0 x16
|-
|-
|✓
|-
|-
|-
|16GB
|64GB
|End of Life
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with the Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
- E-mail: Enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
- Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Related Documentation
|
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
|
IEEE Ethernet specification at http://standards.ieee.org
|
PCI Express Specifications
|
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications at https://pcisig.com/specifications
|
NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions
|
LinkX Ethernet cables and transceivers are designed to maximize the performance of High-Performance Computing networks, requiring high-bandwidth, low-latency connections between compute nodes and switch nodes. NVIDIA offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolio of 40GbE, 56GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting Ethernet standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15 . Read more at LinkX Cables and Transceivers.
|
BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation
|
This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform. Refer to BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation
|
DOCA SDK Software Documentation
|
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Product Release Notes
|
Describes the hardware release notes for the BlueField-2 DPUs. To access the document, log into NVOnline or contact your NVIDIA representative.
Document Conventions
When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in gigabytes. The use of Gb or Gbits indicates the size in giga-bits. In this document, PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document is provided in Document Revision History.