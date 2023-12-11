DOCA Documentation v2.2.0
DOCA Overview
This is an overview of the structure of NVIDIA DOCA™ documentation. It walks you through DOCA's developer zone portal which contains all the information about the DOCA toolkit from NVIDIA, providing everything you need to develop DPU-accelerated applications.
Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
User Types
This guide provides a quick introduction to the NVIDIA® BlueField® family of data processing units (DPUs), its DOCA software components, and the DPU user types.
Profiles
The following document provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA profiles.
EULA
NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.
Glossary
This document provides a list of terms and acronyms in the DOCA documentation.
LTS Versions
Documentation for DOCA long term support (LTS) releases.
Developer Quick Start Guide
This guide details the basic steps to bring up the NVIDIA DOCA development environment and to build and run the DOCA reference applications provided along with the DOCA software framework package.
Linux Installation Guide
This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.
Developer Guide
This document details the recommended steps to set up an NVIDIA DOCA development environment.
DOCA Driver APIs
This document contains DOCA driver APIs.
DOCA Library APIs
This document contains DOCA libraries APIs.
Programming Guides Overview
This document provides an overview of the programming guides for the DOCA libraries implemented on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
App Shield Programming Guide
This document provides instructions on using the DOCA App Shield API.
Arg Parser Programming Guide
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Arg Parser API.
Comm Channel Programming Guide
This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Comm Channel API.
Compress Programming Guide
This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Compress API.
DOCA Core Programming Guide
This document provides instructions on how to deploy DOCA core objects.
DMA Programming Guide
This document provides instructions on building and developing applications that require copying memory using direct memory access (DMA).
DPA Subsystem Programming Guide
This guide provides instructions for programming and configuring the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 data-path accelerator (DPA) subsystem along with a deeper dive of the available SDKs.
DPI Programming Guide
The NVIDIA DOCA DPI Programming Guide provides developers instructions to deploy the DOCA DPI library.
Erasure Coding Programming Guide
This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Erasure Coding API.
Ethernet Programming Guide
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for the DOCA ETH API.
Flow Programming Guide
This document provides developers with instructions for deploying the DOCA Flow library, and Flow API philosophy and usage.
GPUNetIO Programming Guide
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA GPUNetIO API.
IPsec Programming Guide
This guide provides developers with instructions on building and developing applications that require IPsec objects for DOCA Flow encryption and decryption.
PCC Programming Guide
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Programmable Congestion Control (PCC) API.
RDMA Programming Guide
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for the DOCA RDMA API.
RegEx Programming Guide
This document provides developers with instructions on building and developing applications that wish to use RegEx pattern matching.
Rivermax (RMAX) Programming Guide
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for the DOCA Rivermax API.
SHA Programming Guide
This guide provides developer focused instructions on deploying and programming the DOCA SHA library.
Telemetry Programming Guide
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Telemetry API.
UCX Programming Guide
The document provides instructions for developing applications on top of the UCX library.
Reference Applications Overview
This document provides an overview of example DOCA applications implemented on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Allreduce
This document provides a DOCA Allreduce collective operation implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU using UCX.
App Shield Agent
This document provides a process introspection system implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Application Recognition
This document provides application recognition implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DMA Copy
This guide provides an example of a DMA Copy implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DNS Filter
This document provides an example of a DNS filter implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DPA All-to-all
This guide explains the all-to-all collective operation example when accelerated using the DPA in NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.
DPA L2 Reflector
This document provides a DPA L2 reflector implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.
East-west Overlay Encryption
This document describes IPsec based strongSwan solution.
File Compression
This document provides a file compression implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
File Integrity
This guide provides a file integrity implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
File Scan
This document provides a file scan implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Firewall
This document provides an example of firewall implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
GPU Packet Processing
This document provides a description of the GPU packet processing application to demonstrate using the DOCA GPUNetIO, DOCA Ethernet, and DOCA Flow libraries to implement a GPU traffic analyzer.
Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
This document provides an intrusion prevention system (IPS) implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
IPsec Security Gateway
This document provides an IPsec security gateway implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
NAT
This document provides a NAT implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
OVS L4 Firewall
This document provides an OVS L4 firewall implementation example on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
PCC
This document provides a DOCA PCC implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Secure Channel
This document provides a secure channel implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Simple Forward VNF
This document provides a Simple Forward implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Switch
This document provides a switch implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
URL Filter
This document provides a URL filter implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
YARA Inspection
This guide provides YARA inspection implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Tools Overview
This document describes the set of tools provided by DOCA and their purpose.
Comm Channel Admin Tool
This document describes the Comm Channel Admin Tool, used to monitor Comm Channel services, connections, etc.
DPA EU Management Tool
This document describes the DPA execution unit management tool, dpaeumgmt.
DPACC Compiler
This document describes DOCA DPACC Compiler and instructions about DPA toolchain setup and usage.
DPI Compiler
This document describes DPI compiler architecture, supported signatures format, compiler usage, etc.
FlexIO Build
This document describes the DOCA FlexIO Build tool.
PCC Counter
This document provides instruction on the usage of the PCC Counter tool.
RXP Compiler
RegEx compiler pattern syntax and RegEx writers' guide for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
RXPBench
RXPBench is a performance comparison tool for NVIDIA® BlueField® RXP.
Socket Relay
This document describes DOCA Socket Relay architecture, usage, etc.
DOCA Services Overview
This document describes the set of services provided by DOCA and their purpose.
DOCA BlueMan Service
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA BlueMan service on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA Firefly Service
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Firefly Service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA Flow Inspector Service
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA flow inspector service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA HBN Service
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA HBN Service container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA Telemetry Service
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Container Deployment
This document provides an overview and deployment configuration of DOCA containers for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Crypto Acceleration
This document ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to accelerate crypto operations.
DOCA Service Fluent Logger
This guide provides instructions on how to use the logging infrastructure for DOCA services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DPU CLI
This document provides quick access to a useful set of CLI commands and utilities on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU environment.
Emulated Devices
This document describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.
gRPC Infrastructure
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for gRPC-supported DOCA infrastructure, applications, and services for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Modes of Operation
This document describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
OpenSSL
This guide provides instructions on using DOCA SHA for OpenSSL implementations.
Scalable Function (SFs)
This document provides an overview and configuration of scalable functions (sub-functions, or SFs) for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Switching Support
This document provides information on the control of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU embedded switch and representation of the host network functions.
TLS Offload
This guide provides an overview and configuration steps of TLS hardware offloading via kernel-TLS, using hardware capabilities of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Troubleshooting Guide
This document provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using DOCA for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Virtual Functions
This document provides an overview and configuration of virtual functions for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and demonstrates a use case for running the DOCA Applications over the host.
Documentation Archives
Archived documentation of previous DOCA software releases.
