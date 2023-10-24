Programming Guides Overview

DOCA libraries are designed to serve DOCA-based software such as the provided example applications. For optimal performance, it is recommended to run these applications on the DPU. However, if necessary, DOCA libraries can be run on the host.

In addition, built-in gRPC support for DOCA allows certain libraries to be used by gRPC clients running on the host that communicates with a matching gRPC server which implements the library's functionality on the DPU.



This library offers intrusion detection capabilities using the built-in hardware services of the DPU to collect data from the host's memory space. App Shield makes it possible to detect attacks on critical services in the host system. This library leverages the DPU's direct memory access (DMA) capability to monitor the host's memory space directly without involving the host's operating system nor CPU.

This library offers DOCA-based programs an easy and simple command-line interface. Arg Parser supports both regular command-line arguments and a JSON mode that accepts a JSON file containing the required arguments.

This library creates a secure, network-independent communication channel between the host and the DPU. Comm Channel provides a client-server API.

Comm Channel is reliable and message-based. It offers a notification mechanism that can be used by Linux system calls (e.g., epoll , poll , select ) and support for multiple connections on the server-side.

This library offers a hardware-accelerated way to compress and decompress data on both DPU and host.

This library provides a unified interface to construct standardized DOCA workflows that other libraries and applications can build upon.

This library offers an API for copying data buffers between the host and the DPU using hardware acceleration, supporting both local and remote copy. DMA allows the execution of complex memory operations in an optimized, hardware-accelerated manner.

This library offers a programming model for offloading communication-centric user code to run on the DPA processor on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.

DOCA DPA provides a high-level programming interface to the DPA processor.

This library offers a deep examination of data packets as they traverse a monitored network checkpoint. DPI provides a robust mechanism for enforcing network packet filtering, as it can be used to identify or block a range of complex threats due to efficient data stream inspection.

DPI leverages the RegEx engine on the DPU which can very efficiently parse regular expressions found in packets.

DOCA DPI has built-in gRPC support.

This library provides an API to encode and decode data using hardware acceleration, supporting both the host and NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU memory regions.

DOCA Erasure Coding recovers lost data fragments by creating generic redundancy fragments (backup). Each redundancy block that the library creates can help recover any block in the original data should total loss of a fragment occur.

DOCA Erasure Coding increases data redundancy and reduces data overhead.

This library provides two APIs for receiving Ethernet packets on an RX queue and for sending Ethernet packets on a TX queue respectively.

The library collects the user configuration data on the host CPU side, creates TX/RX objects, and exports them to the GPU side for execution in the data-path.

This library is the most fundamental API for building generic execution pipes in hardware. The main building block of the library is a pipe. Each pipe consists of match criteria, monitoring, and a set of actions. Pipes can be chained to create a set of complex actions to be performed on ingress packets.

This library serves as an abstraction layer API for network acceleration and should be used by applications intended to offload packet processing from the operating system Kernel directly to the user space.

DOCA Flow has a built-in gRPC-support.

This library offers building blocks to create a GPU-centric packet processing network application where CUDA kernels are capable of directly interacting with the network card without involving the CPU in the main critical path.

This library provides CUDA device functions to send and receive packets. Additionally, an object named semaphore is provided to allow message passing across CUDA kernels or a CUDA kernel and a CPU thread.

This library also allow allocating memory on the GPU that would be accessible from the CPU and vice versa.

This library provides an API to create the security association (SA) objects required for DOCA Flow's hardware-accelerated encryption and decryption.

This library provides a high-level programming interface that allows users to implement their own customized congestion control (CC) algorithm.

DOCA RDMA enables direct access to the memory of remote machines, without interrupting the processing of their CPUs or operating systems. Avoiding CPU interruptions reduces context switching for I/O operations, leading to lower latency and higher bandwidth compared to traditional network communication methods.

This library provides regular expression pattern matching to DOCA programs. It provides access to the regular expression processing (RXP) engine, a high-performance hardware-accelerated engine available on the DPU.

RegEx allows the execution of complex regular expression operations in an optimized, hardware-accelerated manner.

This library provides an API for using NVIDIA® Rivermax®, an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications. Rivermax leverages the DPU hardware streaming acceleration technology which allows data to be transferred to and from the GPU to deliver best-in-class throughput and latency.

This library provides a flexible and unified API to leverage the secure hash algorithm offload engine present in the NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU. The SHA hardware engine supports SHA-1, SHA-256, and SHA-512 algorithms either as "single shot" or stateful calculations.

This library offers a fast and convenient way to transfer user-defined data to the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS). Telemetry API provides the user a choice between several different outputs including saving the data directly to storage, NetFlow, Fluent Bit forwarding, or Prometheus endpoint.

Unified Communication X (UCX) is an optimized point-to-point communication framework. UCX exposes a set of abstract communication primitives that makes the best use of available hardware resources and offloads. UCX facilitates rapid development by providing a high-level API, masking the low-level details, while maintaining high performance and scalability.