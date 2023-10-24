RDMA Programming Guide

This chapter details of the specific structures and enums related to the DOCA RDMA library.

The API for DOCA RDMA consists of 4 unique DOCA RDMA unique job structures that can be used the execute a total of 7 different DOCA RDMA jobs. This section overviews the different job structures, their expected inputs, and results. Each DOCA RDMA job structure includes a doca_job structure as its base:

Copy Copied! struct doca_job { int type; /**< Defines the type of the job. */ int flags; /**< Job submission flags (see `enum doca_job_flags`). */ struct doca_ctx *ctx; /**< Doca CTX targeted by the job. */ union doca_data user_data; /**< Job identifier provided by user. Will be returned back on completion. */ };



For each job submitted using DOCA RDMA, the following applies:

It is expected that the flags field value is DOCA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE (part of enum doca_job_flags ), since there are currently no jobs that use flags in DOCA RDMA.

The ctx field should point to a valid DOCA RDMA context. The context can be retrieved once the RDMA instance is created using doca_rdma_as_ctx() .

The user_data field can hold whatever value the user desires and is returned untouched to the user on completion of the given job.

Note: Most DOCA RDMA operations are not atomic and therefore it is imperative that the application handle synchronization appropriately. Moreover, successful completion of a write job, with or without immediate, does not guarantee the data tp be written to the remote address.

Note: All buffers used in DOCA RDMA jobs must remain valid until the job result is retrieved.





This job should be submitted prior to an expected submission of a send/send with immediate/write with immediate job on the remote side.

Copy Copied! struct doca_rdma_job_recv { struct doca_job base; /**< Common job data */ struct doca_buf *dst_buff; /**< Destination data buffer, * chain len must not exceed recv_buf_chain_len property */ };

To execute an DOCA RDMA receive job, the value of base.type field should be set to DOCA_RDMA_JOB_RECV (part of the enum doca_rdma_job_types ).

The destination buffer ( dst_buff ) should point to a local memory address. Upon success, the received message is appended after the data section in the destination buffer, as it was prior to the job submission, and the data length is increased by the received data length.

The given destination buffer/chain of buffers (given in dst_buff ) must have a total length sufficient for the expected message size or the job will fail.

The destination buffer is not mandatory and may be NULL when the requested DOCA RDMA job on the remote side is "write with immediate" or when the remote side is sending an empty message, with or without immediate (may be relevant when wanting to keep a connection alive).

Note: For the DOCA RDMA receive job, the length of each buffer is considered as the length from the end of the data section until the end of the buffer, as this is the available memory that can be written to in each buffer. The data length is increased in each buffer if data is written to it once the job is successfully completed. For more information, refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Core Programming Guide.

Note: The total length of the message must not exceed the device's max_message_size or 2GB (whichever is lower). The number of chained buffers must also not exceed the recv_buf_chain_len property of the RDMA instance. Refer to Usage to understand how to retrieve max_message_size and recv_buf_chain_len .

This job should be submitted to transfer a message to the remote side, with or without immediate data, and while the remote side is expecting a message and had submitted a receive job beforehand.

Copy Copied! struct doca_rdma_job_send { struct doca_job base; /**< Common job data */ struct doca_buf const *src_buff; /**< Source data buffer */ doca_be32_t immediate_data; /**< Immediate data */ struct doca_rdma_addr const *rdma_peer_addr; /**< Optional: For RDMA context of type UD or DC */ };

To execute a DOCA RDMA send or send with immediate job, the value of the base.type field should be set to DOCA_RDMA_JOB_SEND / DOCA_RDMA_JOB_SEND_IMM respectively (part of enum doca_rdma_job_types ).

The total length of the given source buffer/chain of buffers (in src_buff ) may not exceed the expected message size on the remote side or the job will fail.

The source buffer is not mandatory and may be NULL when wishing to send an empty message, with or without immediate (may be relevant when wishing to keep a connection alive).

Note: For the purpose of the DOCA RDMA send job, the length of each buffer is considered as its data length.

Note: The total length of the message must not exceed the max_message_size device capability or 2GB (whichever is lower). Refer to Usage to understand how to retrieve max_message_size .

The immediate_data field is a 32-bit value sent to the remote side, out-of-band, and should be in Big-Endian format. This value is transferred only when the job type is DOCA_RDMA_JOB_SEND_IMM , and is received by the remote side only once a receive job is completed successfully.

Currently, the rdma_peer_addr field is not in use as DC and UD transport types are not yet supported.

These jobs should be submitted when wishing to access (read or write) data from remote memory (i.e., the memory on the remote side of the connection).

Copy Copied! struct doca_rdma_job_read_write { struct doca_job base; /**< Common job data */ struct doca_buf *dst_buff; /**< Destination data buffer */ struct doca_buf const *src_buff; /**< Source data buffer */ doca_be32_t immediate_data; /**< Immediate data for write with imm */ struct doca_rdma_addr const *rdma_peer_addr; /**< Optional: For RDMA context of type DC */ };

Note that for each read or write job submitted using DOCA RDMA, the following applies:

The source buffer ( src_buff ) is not mandatory and may be NULL when wishing to read or write zero bytes (might be relevant when wishing to keep a connection alive). In such a case, the destination buffer may be NULL as well.

) is not mandatory and may be NULL when wishing to read or write zero bytes (might be relevant when wishing to keep a connection alive). In such a case, the destination buffer may be NULL as well. Currently, the rdma_peer_addr field is not in use as DC transport type is not yet supported.

To execute a DOCA RDMA read job, the value of the base.type field should be set to DOCA_RDMA_JOB_READ (part of the enum doca_rdma_job_types ).

The destination buffer ( dst_buff ) should point to a local memory address. Upon success, the read data is appended after the data section in the destination buffer, as it was prior to the job submission, and the data length is increased by the read data length.

The source buffer should point to a remote memory address from which the data should be read. The data is read only from the data section of the source buffer.

Note: For the DOCA RDMA read job: The length of the source buffer is considered its data length. The length of data read from the source buffer depends on its data length yet can not exceed the total length of the given destination buffer/chain of buffers. That is, the actual length read depends on the minimal length between the source and destination.

The length of each destination buffer is considered as the length from the end of the data section until the end of the buffer, as this is the available memory that can be written to in each buffer.

Note: The given source buffer length must not exceed the max_message_size device capability or 2GB (whichever is lower). Refer to Usage to understand how to retrieve max_message_size .

The immediate_data field is ignored.

To execute a DOCA RDMA write or write with immediate job, the value of base.type field should be set to DOCA_RDMA_JOB_WRITE / DOCA_RDMA_JOB_WRITE_IMM respectively (part of the enum doca_rdma_job_types ).

The destination buffer ( dst_buff ) should point to a remote memory address. Upon success, the written data is appended after the data section in the destination buffer, as it was prior to the job submission, and the data length is increased by the written data length.

The source buffer should point to a local memory address from which the data should be read. The data is read only from the data section of the source buffer.

Note: For the purpose of the DOCA RDMA write job: The length of each buffer is considered as its data length

The length of the destination buffer is considered as the length from the end of the data section until the end of the buffer, as this is the available memory that can be written to

The length of data written to the destination buffer depends on the total length of the given source buffer/chain of buffers

Note: The total length of the given source buffer/chain of buffers must be not exceed the max_message_size device capability or 2GB (whichever is lower). Refer to Usage to understand how to retrieve max_message_size .

The immediate_data field is a 32-bit value sent to the remote side, out-of-band, and should be in a Big-Endian format. This value is transferred only when the job type is DOCA_RDMA_JOB_WRITE_IMM and is received by the remote side only once a receive job is completed successfully.

Note: A write with immediate job succeeds only if the remote side is expecting the immediate and had submitted a receive job beforehand.

These jobs should be submitted when wishing to execute an 8-byte atomic operation on the remote memory, the memory on the remote side.

Copy Copied! struct doca_rdma_job_atomic { struct doca_job base; /**< Common job data */ struct doca_buf *cmp_or_add_dest_buff; /**< Destination data buffer */ struct doca_buf *result_buff; /**< Result of the atomic operation: * remote original data before add, or remote original data * before compare */ uint64_t swap_or_add_data; /**< For add, the increment value * for cmp, the new value to swap */ uint64_t cmp_data; /**< Value to compare for compare and swap */ struct doca_rdma_addr const *rdma_peer_addr; /**< Optional: For RDMA context of type DC */ };

For each atomic job submitted using DOCA RDMA, the following applies:

The destination buffer ( cmp_or_add_dest_buff ) should point to a remote memory address and its data section must begin in a memory address aligned to 8 bytes. Only the first 8 bytes following the data address are considered for atomic operations.

) should point to a remote memory address and its data section must begin in a memory address aligned to 8 bytes. Only the first 8 bytes following the data address are considered for atomic operations. The result buffer ( result_buff ) should point to a local memory address and, upon success, the original value of the destination buffer (before executing the atomic operation) is written to it. The result is written to the first 8 bytes following the data address.

) should point to a local memory address and, upon success, the original value of the destination buffer (before executing the atomic operation) is written to it. The result is written to the first 8 bytes following the data address. Currently, the rdma_peer_addr field is not in use as DC transport type is not yet supported.

To execute a DOCA RDMA atomic compare and swap job, the value of base.type field should be set to DOCA_RDMA_JOB_ATOMIC_CMP_SWP (part of the enum doca_rdma_job_types ). The compare data field ( cmp_data ) is a 64-bit value that is compared to the value in the destination buffer (the first 64-bit following the beginning of the data section of the buffer).

If the compared values are equal, the value in the destination is swapped with the 64-bit value in the jobs swap data field ( swap_or_add_data )

) If the compared values are not equal, the value in the destination value remains unchanged

When wishing to execute a DOCA RDMA atomic fetch and add job, the value of base.type field should be set to DOCA_RDMA_JOB_ATOMIC_FETCH_ADD (part of the enum doca_rdma_job_types ).

The value in the destination is increased by the 64-bit value in the job's add data field ( swap_or_add_data ).

The compare data field ( cmp_data ) is ignored.

Once a job is submitted and its progress is successfully retrieved, the doca_rdma_result struct is updated as part of the doca_event returned (see Waiting for Job Completion for more information).

Copy Copied! struct doca_rdma_result { doca_error_t result; /**< Operation result */ enum doca_rdma_opcode_t opcode; /**< Opcode in case of doca_rdma_job_recv completion */ struct doca_rdma_addr *rdma_peer_addr; /**< Peer Address for UD and DC */ doca_be32_t immediate_data; /**< Immediate data, valid only if opcode indicates */ /** 'dst_buff' data positioning will get updated on RECV and READ ops */ };





The result field holds a doca_error_t representing the result of the job.

The rdma_peer_addr field is currently not in use as DC and UD transport types are not yet supported. The following fields are valid only when the doca_rdma_result returns a successful completion of a receive job:

The opcode field represents which job has been submitted by the remote side that required there to be a receive job

field represents which job has been submitted by the remote side that required there to be a receive job The immediate_data field is valid only when the opcode field value is DOCA_RDMA_OPCODE_RECV_SEND_WITH_IMM or DOCA_RDMA_OPCODE_RECV_WRITE_WITH_IMM . This holds the 32-bit immediate data sent from the remote side in Big-Endian format.

These values describe the state of the RDMA instance at any point:

Copy Copied! enum doca_rdma_state { DOCA_RDMA_STATE_RESET = 0, DOCA_RDMA_STATE_INIT, DOCA_RDMA_STATE_CONNECTED, DOCA_RDMA_STATE_ERROR, };





DOCA_RDMA_STATE_RESET The initial state of any RDMA instance. This state can be returned to, at any time, by calling doca_ctx_stop() . DOCA_RDMA_STATE_INIT The RDMA instance is initialized ( doca_ctx_start() has been called) and is ready to be connected (i.e., doca_rdma_export() and doca_rdma_connect() may be called). DOCA_RDMA_STATE_CONNECTED The RDMA instance is connected to another RDMA instance ( doca_rdma_connect() has been called) and communication between the peers is possible. DOCA_RDMA_STATE_ERROR The RDMA instance is in an error state. Trying to communicate between the peers would result in an error. Both sides should be reset (i.e. call doca_ctx_stop() ).

This enum includes the possible transport types in RDMA:

Copy Copied! enum doca_rdma_transport_type { DOCA_RDMA_TRANSPORT_RC, /**< RC transport */ DOCA_RDMA_TRANSPORT_DC, /**< DC transport, currently not supported */ };