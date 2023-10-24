3. Data Structures

Describes attributes for creating a Flex IO CQ.

Indication to always arm for the created CQ

Indication to enable collapsed CQE for the created CQ.

DBR memory address for the created CQ.

CQE compression max count (number of CQEs before creating an event).

CQE compression period (number of usecs before creating an event).

CQE compression period mode (by CQE or by event).

Ring memory info for the created CQ.

CQE compression type to use for the CQ (none, basic or enhanced).

Type of the element attached to the created CQ (thread, EQ, none, emulated EQ).

Emulated EQ number to attach to the created CQ

Log number of entries for the created CQ.

Indication to not arm the CQ on creation.

Indication to ignore overrun for the created CQ.

Thread object to attach to the created CQ (only valid for element type thread).

CQ UAR base address.