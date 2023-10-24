Troubleshooting Guide
NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide
This document provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using DOCA for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
1.1. RShim Troubleshooting and How-Tos
1.1.1. Another Backend Already Attached
Several generations of BlueField DPUs are equipped with a USB interface in which RShim can be routed, via USB cable, to an external host running Linux and the RShim driver.
In this case, typically following a system reboot, the RShim over USB prevails and the DPU host reports RShim status as
another backend already attached. This is correct behavior, since there can only be one RShim backend active at any given time. However, this means that the DPU host does not own RShim access.
To reclaim RShim ownership safely:
- Stop the RShim driver on the remote Linux. Run:
systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshim
- Restart RShim on the DPU host. Run:
systemctl enable rshim systemctl start rshim
The
another backend already attached scenario can also be attributed to the RShim backend being owned by the BMC in DPUs with integrated BMC. This is elaborated on further down on this page.
1.1.2. RShim Driver Not Loading
Verify whether your DPU features an integrated BMC or not. Run:
# sudo sudo lspci -s $(sudo lspci -d 15b3: | head -1 | awk '{print $1}') -vvv | grep "Product Name"
Example output for DPU with integrated BMC:
Product Name: BlueField-2 DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, integrated BMC, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
If your DPU has an integrated BMC, refer to RShim Driver Not Loading on DPU with Integrated BMC.
If your DPU does not have an integrated BMC, refer to Change Ownership of RShim from NIC BMC to Host.
1.1.2.1. RShim Driver Not Loading on DPU with Integrated BMC
1.1.2.1.1. RShim Driver Not Loading on Host
- Access the BMC via the RJ45 management port of the DPU.
- Delete RShim on the BMC:
systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshim
- Enable RShim on the host:
systemctl enable rshim systemctl start rshim
- Restart RShim service. Run:
sudo systemctl restart rshim
sudo systemctl status rshim
This command is expected to display
active (running).
- Display the current setting. Run:
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2
This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.
1.1.2.1.2. RShim Driver Not Loading on BMC
- Download the suitable DEB/RPM for RShim (management interface for DPU from the host) driver.
-
Reinstall RShim package on the host.
- For Ubuntu/Debian, run:
sudo dpkg --force-all -i rshim-<version>.deb
- For RHEL/CentOS, run:
sudo rpm -Uhv rshim-<version>.rpm
- For Ubuntu/Debian, run:
- Restart RShim service. Run:
sudo systemctl restart rshim
If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:
sudo systemctl status rshim
This command is expected to display
active (running).
- Display the current setting. Run:
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2
This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.
1.1.2.2. Change Ownership of RShim from NIC BMC to Host
- Verify that your card has BMC. Run the following on the host:
# sudo sudo lspci -s $(sudo lspci -d 15b3: | head -1 | awk '{print $1}') -vvv |grep "Product Name" Product Name: BlueField-2 DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, integrated BMC, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
The product name is supposed to show "integrated BMC".
- Access the BMC via the RJ45 management port of the DPU.
- Delete RShim on the BMC:
systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshim
- Enable RShim on the host:
systemctl enable rshim systemctl start rshim
- Restart RShim service. Run:
sudo systemctl restart rshim
sudo systemctl status rshim
This command is expected to display
active (running).
- Display the current setting. Run:
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME DEV_NAME 0000:04:00.2
This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.
1.2. Connectivity Troubleshooting
1.2.1. Connection (ssh, screen console) to DPU is Lost
The UART cable in the Accessories Kit (OPN: MBF20-DKIT) can be used to connect to the DPU console and identify the stage at which BlueField is hanging.
Follow this procedure:
- Connect the UART cable to a USB socket, and find it in your USB devices.
sudo lsusb Bus 002 Device 003: ID 0403:6001 Future Technology Devices International, Ltd FT232 Serial (UART) ICNote:
For more information on the UART connectivity, please refer to the DPU's hardware user guide under Supported Interfaces > Interfaces Detailed Description > NC-SI Management Interface.Note:
It is good practice to connect the other end of the NC-SI cable to a different host than the one on which the BlueField DPU is installed.
- Install the minicom application.
- For CentOS/RHEL:
sudo yum install minicom -y
- For Ubuntu/Debian:
sudo apt-get install minicom
- For CentOS/RHEL:
- Open the minicom application.
sudo minicom -s -c on
- Go to "Serial port setup".
- Enter "F" to change "Hardware Flow control" to NO.
- Enter "A" and change to
/dev/ttyUSB0and press Enter.
- Press ESC.
- Type "Save setup as dfl".
- Exit minicom by pressing Ctrl + a + z.
1.2.2. Driver Not Loading in Host Server
What this looks like in dmsg:
[275604.216789] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: 63.008 Gb/s available PCIe bandwidth, limited by 8 GT/s x8 link at 0000:ae:00.0 (capable of 126.024 Gb/s with 16 GT/s x8 link)
[275624.187596] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 100s
[275644.152994] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 79s
[275664.118404] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 59s
[275684.083806] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 39s
[275704.049211] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 19s
[275723.954752] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: mlx5_function_setup:1237:(pid 943): Firmware over 120000 MS in pre-initializing state, aborting
[275723.968261] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: init_one:1813:(pid 943): mlx5_load_one failed with error code -16
[275723.978578] mlx5_core: probe of 0000:af:00.1 failed with error -16
The driver on the host server is dependent on the Arm side. If the driver on Arm is up, then the driver on the host server will also be up. Please verify that:
- The driver is loaded in the BlueField DPU
- The Arm is booted into OS
- The Arm is not in UEFI Boot Menu
- The Arm is not hanged
Then:
- Power cycle on the host server.
- If the problem persists, please reset nvconfig (
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -y reset), and then power cycle the host.
- If this problem still persists, please make sure to install the latest bfb image and then restart the driver in host server. Please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for more information.
1.2.3. No Connectivity Between Network Interfaces of Source Host to Destination Device
Verify that the bridge is configured properly on the Arm side. The following is an example for default configuration:
$ sudo ovs-vsctl show
f6740bfb-0312-4cd8-88c0-a9680430924f
Bridge ovsbr1
Port pf0sf0
Interface pf0sf0
Port p0
Interface p0
Port pf0hpf
Interface pf0hpf
Port ovsbr1
Interface ovsbr1
type: internal
Bridge ovsbr2
Port p1
Interface p1
Port pf1sf0
Interface pf1sf0
Port pf1hpf
Interface pf1hpf
Port ovsbr2
Interface ovsbr2
type: internal
ovs_version: "2.14.1"
If no bridge configuration exists, refer to section "OpenvSwitch Offload" under NVIDIA DOCA Switching Support.
1.2.4. Uplink in Arm Down While Uplink in Host Server Up
Please check that the cables are connected properly into the network ports of the DPU and the peer device.
1.3. Performance Degradation
Degradation in performance indicates that openvswitch may not be offloaded. Verify offload state. Run:
# ovs-vsctl get Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload
- If
hw-offload = true– Fast Pass is configured (desired result)
- If
hw-offload = false– Slow Pass is configured
If
hw-offload = false:
- For RHEL/CentOS, run:
# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true; # systemctl restart openvswitch; # systemctl enable openvswitch;
- For Ubuntu/Debian, run:
# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true; # /etc/init.d/openvswitch-switch restart
1.4. SR-IOV Troubleshooting
1.4.1. Unable to Create VFs
- Please make sure that SR-IOV is enabled in BIOS.
- Verify
SRIOV_ENis true and
NUM_OF_VFSbigger than 1. Run:
# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 -e q |grep -i "SRIOV_EN\|num_of_vf" Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * NUM_OF_VFS 16 16 16 * SRIOV_EN True(1) True(1) True(1)
- Verify that
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX="iommu=pt intel_iommu=on pci=assign-busses".
1.4.2. No Traffic Between VF to External Host
- Please verify creation of representors for VFs inside the Bluefield DPU. Run:
# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link |grep -i up ... link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0 ...
- Make sure the representors of the VFs are added to the bridge. Run:
# ovs-vsctl add-port <bridage_name> pf0vf0
- Verify VF configuration. Run:
$ ovs-vsctl show bb993992-7930-4dd2-bc14-73514854b024 Bridge ovsbr1 Port pf0vf0 Interface pf0vf0 type: internal Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port pf0sf0 Interface pf0sf0 Port p0 Interface p0 Bridge ovsbr2 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port pf1sf0 Interface pf1sf0 Port p1 Interface p1 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf ovs_version: "2.14.1"
1.5. eSwitch Troubleshooting
1.5.1. Unable to Configure Legacy Mode
To set devlink to "Legacy" mode in BlueField, run:
# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy
Please verify that:
- No virtual functions are open. To verify if VFs are configured, run:
# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link | grep -i up link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0 link mlx5_1/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf1vf0
# echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/mlx5_num_vfs # echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_1/device/mlx5_num_vfs
- If any SFs are configured, delete them by running:
/sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex <SF Index>Note:
You may retrieve the
<SF-Index>of the currently installed SFs by running.
# mlnx-sf -a show SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0 Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:61:f6:21:32:8c Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2 netdev: enp3s0f0s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_2 SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1 Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:30:13:6a:2d:2c Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3 netdev: enp3s0f1s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_3
Pay attention to the SF Index values. For example:
/sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex pci/0000:03:00.0/229408 /sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex pci/0000:03:00.1/294944
If the error "
Error: mlx5_core: Can't change mode when flows are configured" is encountered while trying to configure legacy mode, make sure that:
- Any configured SFs are deleted (see above for commands).
- Shut down the links of all interfaces, delete any
ip xfrmrules, delete any configured OVS flows, and stop openvswitch service. Run:
ip link set dev p0 down ip link set dev p1 down ip link set dev pf0hpf down ip link set dev pf1hpf down ip link set dev vxlan_sys_4789 down ip x s f ; ip x p f ; tc filter del dev p0 ingress tc filter del dev p1 ingress tc qdisc show dev p0 tc qdisc show dev p1 tc qdisc del dev p0 ingress tc qdisc del dev p1 ingress tc qdisc show dev p0 tc qdisc show dev p1 systemctl stop openvswitch-switch
1.5.2. DPU Appears as two Interfaces
What this looks like:
# sudo /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link
link mlx5_0/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev p0
link mlx5_1/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev p1
- Check if you are working in legacy mode.
# devlink dev eswitch show pci/0000:03:00.<0|1>
pci/0000:03:00.<0|1>: mode legacy inline-mode none encap enable
Please configure the DPU to work in switchdev mode. Run:
devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.<0|1> mode switchdev
- Check if you are working in separated mode:
# mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q | grep -i cpu * INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL SEPERATED_HOST(0)
devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.<0|1> mode switchdev
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA applications.
2.1. SFT Error – SFs
An SFT error appears when running an SFT-based application on top of SFs.
2.1.1. Error
This error may appear in many applications. For example, when running URL Filter, the error you get is as follows:
Forward to SFT IPV4-UDP failed, error=SFT was not initialized
The error here is because the SFs you are using are not set as trusted.
2.1.2. Solution
Delete the SFs and create them again as trusted. See section "SF Configuration" in Scalable Function Setup Guide.
SFT Error – VFs
An SFT error appears when running an SFT-based application on top of SFs.
2.2.1. Error
This error may appear in many applications. For example, when running URL Filter on the host, the error you get is as follows:
port-0: SFT init failed err=-22
[12:56:51:326652][DOCA][ERR][NUTILS:188]: SFT init failed
The error here is because of an SFT-related configuration error. When running on the host, it is usually due to a using too many cores.
As stated in the pages of the SFT-based applications, there is a core limit to the SFT mechanism: The SFT supports a maximum of 64 queues. Therefore, the application cannot be run with more than 64 cores.
2.2.2. Solution
When running in setups with more than 64 cores, it is recommended to limit the number of cores used by the worker jobs. This could be achieved using one of the following EAL flags:
-c <core-mask>– set the hexadecimal bitmask of the cores to run on.
-l <core-list>– list of cores to run on
For example:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/url_filter/bin/doca_url_filter -a 0000:3b:00.0,class=regex -a 3b:00.3 -a 3b:00.4 -l 0-64 -- -p
2.3. Mlx-regex Error
When running an application that depends on a RegEx device, a RegEx device error may appear.
2.3.1. Error
This error may appear in many applications that use a RegEx device. The error is:
mlx5_regex: Rules program failed 22 mlx5_regex: Failed to program rxp rules.
The error here is
mlx-regex is not running.
2.3.2. Solution
- Make sure that mlx-regex is running. On the DPU, run:
dpu# systemctl status mlx-regex
- You will probably see the Active line as
Failedor inactive. To fix this, on the DPU, run:
dpu# systemctl restart mlx-regex
- Make sure that the RegEx device is active. Run:
dpu# systemctl status mlx-regex
You should see the Active line as
active (running).
- If the Active line is still
Failed, you probably need to restart the InfiniBand (RDMA) driver. On the DPU, run:
dpu# /etc/init.d/openibd restart
- Restart the RegEx device again. Run:
dpu# systemctl restart mlx-regex
- This should fix the issue. Verify that the RegEx device is active again. Run:
dpu# systemctl status mlx-regex
2.4. EAL Initialization Failure
EAL initialization failure is a common error that may appear while running applications like URL Filter, Application Recognition, or others.
2.4.1. Error
The error looks like this:
[DOCA][ERR][NUTILS]: EAL initialization failed
There may be many causes for this error. Some of them are as follows:
- The application requires a
.cdofile and you gave a wrong path to the file or you did not create the file
- The application requires huge pages, and you did not allocate huge pages
- The application requires root privileges to run, and you did not run it as root
2.4.2. Solution
The following solutions are respective to the possible causes listed above:
- Check that the
.cdofile exists and that the path that you provided is correct. If the
.cdopath does not exist, create one using
doca-dpi-compiler. Refer to NVIDIA DOCA DPI Compiler for more information.
- Allocate huge pages. For example, run (on the host or the DPU, depending on where you are running the application):
sudo echo 2048 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
- Run the application using sudo (or as root):
sudo <run_command>
2.5. Ring Memory Issue
This is a common memory issue when running application on the host.
2.5.1. Error
The error looks as follows:
RING: Cannot reserve memory
[13:00:57:290147][DOCA][ERR][UFLTR::Core:156]: DPI init failed
The most common cause for this error is lack of memory (i.e., not enough huge pages per worker threads).
2.5.2. Solution
Possible solutions:
- Recommended: Increase the amount of allocated huge pages. Instructions about allocating huge pages can be found in the second bullet of section Solution.
Note:
For an SFT application with 64 cores, it is recommended to increase the allocation from 2048 to 8192.
- Alternatively, one can also limit the number of cores used by the application, as is explained in section Solution.
2.6. DOCA Apps Using DPDK in Parallel Issue
When running two DOCA apps in parallel that use DPDK, the first app runs but the second one fails.
2.6.1. Error
In this example, the first application is Application Recognition, and the second is URL Filter. The following error is received:
Failed to start URL Filter with output: EAL: Detected 16 lcore(s)
EAL: Detected 1 NUMA nodes
EAL: RTE Version: 'MLNX_DPDK 20.11.4.0.3'
EAL: Detected shared linkage of DPDK
EAL: Cannot create lock on '/var/run/dpdk/rte/config'. Is another primary process running?
EAL: FATAL: Cannot init config
EAL: Cannot init config
[15:01:57:246339][DOCA][ERR][NUTILS]: EAL initialization failed
The cause of the error is that the second application is using
/var/run/dpdk/rte/config when the first application is already using it.
2.6.2. Solution
To run two applications in parallel, the second application needs to be run with DPDK EAL option
--file-prefix <name>.
In this example, after running Application Recognition (without adding the eal option), to run URL Filter, the EAL option must be added. Run:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/url_filter/bin/doca_url_filter --file-prefix second -a 0000:01:00.0,class=regex -a 0000:01:00.6,sft_en=1 -a 0000:01:00.7,sft_en=1 -v -c 0xff -- -p
2.7. Compilation of DOCA Apps on CentOS
When compiling gRPC-enabled applications on old (7.6) CentOS machines, there is a conflict between the libstdc++ version available out-of-the-box and the one used by DOCA's SDK when building the gRPC packages.
2.7.1. Error
Compiling the gRPC-enabled application results in the following errors:
$ meson /tmp/build -Denable_grpc_support=true ; ninja -C /tmp/build
...
l_log_severity.a -Wl,--end-group
/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib/libgrpc++.a(server_cc.cc.o): In function `grpc::Server::RegisterService(std::string const*, grpc::Service*)':(.text+0x2467): undefined reference to `std::basic_ios<char, std::char_traits<char> >::operator bool() const'/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib/libgrpc++.a(server_cc.cc.o): In function `grpc::Server::RegisterService(std::string const*, grpc::Service*)':(.text+0x249e): undefined reference to `std::basic_ios<char, std::char_traits<char> >::operator bool() const'collect2: error: ld returned 1 exit status
2.7.2. Solution
Upgrading the devtoolset on the machine to the one used when building the gRPC package resolves the version conflict:
$ sudo yum install epel-release
$ sudo yum install centos-release-scl-rh
$ sudo yum install devtoolset-8
$ sudo scl enable devtoolset-8
# This will enable the use of devtoolset-8 to the *current* bash session
$ source /opt/rh/devtoolset-8/enable
2.8. Failure to Set Huge Pages
When trying to configure the huge pages from an unprivileged user account, a permission error is raised.
2.8.1. Error
Compiling the gRPC-enabled application results in the following errors:
$ sudo echo 600 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
-bash: /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages: Permission denied
2.8.2. Solution
Using
sudo with
echo works differently than users usually expect. Instead, the command should be as follows:
$ echo '600' | sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA libraries.
3.1. DOCA Flow Error
When trying to add new entry to the pipe, an error is received.
3.1.1. Error
The error happens after trying to add new entry function. The error message would look similar to the following:
mlx5_common: Failed to create TIR using DevX
mlx5_net: Port 0 cannot create DevX TIR.
[10:26:39:622581][DOCA][ERR][dpdk_engine]: create pipe entry fail on index:1, error=Port 0 create flow fail, type 1 message: cannot get hash queue, type=8
The issue here seems to be caused by SF/ports configuration.
3.1.2. Solution
To fix the issue, apply the following commands on the DPU:
dpu# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
dpu# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy
dpu# echo none > /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
dpu# echo none > /sys/class/net/p1/compat/devlink/encap
dpu# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev
dpu# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdev
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to compiling DOCA-based programs to use the DOCA SDK (e.g., missing dependencies).
4.1. Meson Complains About Missing Dependencies
As part of DOCA's installation, a basic set of environment variables are defined so that projects (such as DOCA applications) could easily compile against the DOCA SDK, and to allow users easy access to the various DOCA tools. In addition, the set of DOCA applications sometimes rely on various 3rd party dependencies, some of which require specific environment variables so to be correctly found by the compilation environment (meson).
4.1.1. Error
There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:
- DOCA libraries are missing:
Dependency doca found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake) meson.build:13:1: ERROR: Dependency "doca" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake
- DPDK definitions are missing:
Dependency libdpdk found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake) meson.build:41:1: ERROR: Dependency "libdpdk" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake
- mpicc is missing for the DPA all-to-all application:
Program mpicc found: NO dpa_all_to_all/src/meson.build:23:0: ERROR: Program 'mpicc' not found or not executable
- gRPC definitions are missing (when gRPC support is activated):
Dependency protobuf found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake) meson.build:47:1 ERROR: Dependency "protobuf" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake
- gRPC compiler definitions are missing (when gRPC support is activated):
Dependency protobuf found: YES 3.15.8.0 Dependency grpc++ found: YES 1.39.0 Program protoc found: NO meson.build:50:1: ERROR: Program(s) ['protoc'] not found or not executable
4.1.2. Solution
All the dependencies mentioned above are installed as part of DOCA's installation, and yet it is recommended to check that the packages themselves were installed correctly. The packages that install each dependency define the environment variables needed by it, and apply these settings per user login session:
- If DOCA was just installed (on the host or DPU), user session restart is required to apply these definitions (i.e., log off and log in).
- It is important to compile DOCA using the same logged in user. Logging as
ubuntuand using
sudo su, or compiling using
sudo, will not work.
If restarting the user session is not possible (e.g., automated non-interactive session), the following is a list of the needed environment variables:
- For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools
- For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/pkgconfig export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools
- For Ubuntu:
export PATH=${PATH}:/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi-4.1.5rc2/bin
DPDK:
- For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig
- For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/pkgconfig
- For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib/pkgconfig export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/bin
- For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib/pkgconfig:/opt/mellanox/grpc/lib64/pkgconfig export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/bin
FlexIO:
- For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/pkgconfig
- For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/pkgconfig
4.2. Static Compilation on CentOS: Undefined References to C++
When statically compiling against the DOCA SDK on RHEL 7.x machines, there could be a conflict between the libstdc++ version available out-of-the-box and the one used when building DOCA's SDK libraries.
Error
There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:
$ cc test.o -o test_out `pkg-config --libs --static doca`
/opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/libdoca_common.a(doca_common_core_src_doca_dev.cpp.o): In function `doca_devinfo_rep_list_create':(.text.experimental+0x2193): undefined reference to `__cxa_throw_bad_array_new_length'/opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/libdoca_common.a(doca_common_core_src_doca_dev.cpp.o): In function `doca_devinfo_rep_list_create':(.text.experimental+0x2198): undefined reference to `__cxa_throw_bad_array_new_length'collect2: error: ld returned 1 exit status
Solution
Upgrading the
devtoolset on the machine to the one used when building the DOCA SDK resolves the undefined references issue:
$ sudo yum install epel-release
$ sudo yum install centos-release-scl-rh
$ sudo yum install devtoolset-8
$ sudo scl enable devtoolset-8
# This will enable the use of devtoolset-8 to the *current* bash session
$ source /opt/rh/devtoolset-8/enable
4.3. Static Compilation on CentOS: Unresolved Symbols
When statically compiling against the DOCA SDK on RHEL 7.x machines, a known issue in the default pkg-config version (0.27) causes a linking error.
4.3.1. Error
There are multiple forms this error may appear in. For example:
$ cc test.o -o test_out 'pkg-config --libs --static doca'
...
/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/librte_net_mlx5.a(net_mlx5_mlx5_sft.c.o): In function 'mlx5_sft_start':
mlx5_sft.c:(.text+0x1827): undefined reference to 'mlx5_malloc'
...
4.3.2. Solution
Use an updated version of
pkg-config or
pkgconf instead when building applications (as is recommended in DPDK's compilation instructions).
This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA-CUDA cross-compilation.
5.1. Application Build Error
When trying to build with meson, an architecture-related error is received.
5.1.1. Error
The error may happen when trying to build DOCA or DOCA-CUDA applications.
cc1: error: unknown value 'corei7' for -march
It indicates that some dependency (usually
libdpdk) is not taken from the host machine (i.e., the machine the executable file should be running on). This dependency should be taken from the Arm dependencies directories (the path is specified in the cross file) but is skipped if the host's
PKG_CONFIG_PATH environment variable is used instead.
5.1.2. Solution
Make sure that the cross file contains the following
PKG_CONFIG related definitions:
[built-in options]
pkg_config_path = ''
[properties]
pkg_config_libdir = … // Some content here
In addition, verify that
pkg_config_libdir properly points to all
pkgconfig-related directories under your cross-build root directory, and that the dependency reported in the error is not missing.
This section deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA-based containers.
6.1. YAML Syntax Error
When deploying the container using the respective YAML file, the pod fails to start.
6.1.1. Error
The error may happen after modifying a service's YAML file, or after copying an example YAML file from one of the guides.
This error can occur when there is a whitespace issue if the YAML file has been copied from one of the guides causing a formatting mistake. It is important to ensure that the space characters used in the files are indeed spaces (' ') and not some other whitespace character.
$ crictl pods
POD ID CREATED STATE NAME NAMESPACE ATTEMPT RUNTIME
$ journalctl -u kubelet
...
Oct 06 12:10:08 dpu-name kubelet[3260]: E1006 12:10:08.552306 3260 file.go:108] "Unable to process watch event" err="can't process config file \"/etc/kubelet.d/file_name.yaml\": invalid pod: [metadata.name: Invalid value: \"-dpu-name\": a lowercase RFC 1123 subdomain must consist of lower case alphanumeric characters, '-' or '.', and must start and end with an alphanumeric character (e.g. 'example.com', regex used for validation is '[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?(\\.[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?)*') spec.containers: Required value]"
...
This indicates that some of the fields in the YAML file fail to comply with RFC 1123.
6.1.2. Solution
Go over the file and ensure that the following applies:
- Indentation – the file should use spaces (' ') for indentations (2 per indent). Using any other number of spaces causes undefined behavior.
- Naming conventions – both the pod name and container name have a strict alphabet (RFC 1123). This means that you can only use "-" and not "_", as the latter is an illegal character and cannot be used in the pod/container name. However, for the container's image name, you do use "_" instead of "-". This helps differentiate the two.
Notice
