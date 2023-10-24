Ethernet Programming Guide
NVIDIA DOCA Ethernet Programming Guide
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for the DOCA ETH API.
The DOCA ETH library comprises two APIs that represent two DOCA objects, namely
DOCA_ETH_RXQ and
DOCA_ETH_TXQ.
The control path API is handled on the host CPU side by the library.
DOCA_ETH_RXQ/
DOCA_ETH_TXQ are configured on the CPU and then exported to the GPU which performs its data path.
DOCA_ETH_RXQ offers an API to receive packets on an RX queue. The
doca_eth_rxq object allows developers to receive Ethernet packets in CPU/GPU memory that they have allocated beforehand (Ethernet receive packets buffer). The library collects the user configuration, creates a receive queue object on the GPU memory (using the
DOCA_GPU sub-device), and coordinates with the network card (NIC) to receive packets directly into GPU memory.
DOCA_ETH_TXQ provides an API to send packets on a TX queue. The library collects the user configuration and creates a send queue object on the GPU memory (using the
DOCA_GPU sub-device) and exports its configuration to the GPU, enabling developers to send packets on this queue from the GPU side.
DOCA Ethernet library (Tx/Rx) is supported on the DPU control path and GPU as data path (see GPUNetIO library).
The machine must meet the following prerequisites:
- DOCA version 2.0.2 or greater
- BlueField software 4.0.2 or greater
- BlueField-3 firmware 32.37.1000 or greater
- BlueField-2 firmware 24.37.1000 or greater
- DOCA ETH provides a set of CPU functions to:
The DOCA ETH context is configured on the CPU and then exported to the GPU:
- Expected flow (
doca_eth_rxq)
This chapter provides a detailed description of the specific structures and operations related to the DOCA ETH control path API for general initialization, setup, and clean-up.
7.1. DOCA ETH RXQ
The
doca_eth_rxq object allows querying device capabilities, setting object properties, creating and configuring an instance of
doca_eth_rxq, and destroying it when no longer needed.
7.1.1. Querying Device Capabilities
Querying device capabilities provides information on the derived DOCA Ethernet limitations and enables users to set the properties of a
doca_eth_rxq object accordingly.
The following subsections describe the functions which allow querying the device capabilities.
7.1.1.1. doca_eth_rxq_get_max_packet_size_supported()
This function queries the maximum packet size supported by the device. Any packet size bigger than this value is not accepted when trying to start the
doca_eth_rxq object.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_get_max_packet_size_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint16_t *max_packet_size);
-
devinfo [in]
-
Pointer to a
doca_devinfoinstance.
-
max_packet_size [out]
- Maximum packet size.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.1.2. doca_eth_rxq_get_type_supported()
This function checks if an RX queue type is supported by the device.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_get_type_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, enum doca_eth_rxq_type type, uint8_t *type_supported);
-
devinfo [in]
-
Pointer to a
doca_devinfoinstance.
-
type [in]
- RX queue type (the values are documented in the header file).
-
type_supported [out]
- Flag to indicate if the type is supported.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2. Creating and Configuring DOCA_ETH_RXQ
7.1.2.1. doca_eth_rxq_create()
This function creates an instance of
doca_eth_rxq.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_create(struct doca_eth_rxq **eth_rxq);
-
eth_rxq [out]
-
Pointer to the newly created
doca_eth_rxqinstance.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2.2. doca_eth_rxq_destroy()
This function destroys a
doca_eth_rxq instance.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_destroy(struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq);
-
eth_rxq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_rxqto be destroyed.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2.3. doca_eth_rxq_set_num_packets()
This function sets the number of packets the RX queue can hold.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_set_num_packets(struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint32_t num_packets);
-
eth_rxq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_rxqinstance.
-
num_packets [in]
- Maximum number of packets the queue can hold in the context.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2.4. doca_eth_rxq_set_max_packet_size()
This function sets the maximum Ethernet packet size the RX queue can accommodate.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_set_max_packet_size(struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint16_t max_pkt_sz);
-
eth_rxq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_rxqinstance.
-
max_pkt_sz [in]
- Maximum packet size the RX queue can handle in the context.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2.5. doca_eth_rxq_set_type()
This function sets the RX queue type.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_set_type(struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, enum doca_eth_rxq_type type);
-
eth_rxq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_rxqinstance.
-
type [in]
- Type of the RX queue. Possible values are documented in the header file.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2.6. doca_eth_rxq_get_flow_queue_id()
This function retrieves the DPDK queue ID of the receive queue, which can be used in
rte_flow or
doca_flow.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_get_flow_queue_id(struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint16_t *flow_queue_id);
-
eth_rxq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_rxqinstance.
-
flow_queue_id [out]
-
Queue ID, which can be used in
rte_flowor
doca_flow.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2.7. doca_eth_rxq_get_gpu_handle()
This function retrieves the GPU handle of a
doca_eth_rxq instance.
The following is the expected flow:
- Bind the context to a GPU device using
doca_ctx_set_data_path_on_gpu().
- Start the context using
doca_ctx_start().
- Call
doca_eth_rxq_get_gpu_handle()to retrieve the
gpu_handle.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_get_gpu_handle(const struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, struct doca_gpu_eth_rxq **eth_rxq_ext);
-
eth_rxq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_rxqinstance.
-
eth_rxq_ext [out]
-
Handle for the DOCA GPU
eth_rxq.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2.8. doca_eth_rxq_get_pkt_buffer_size()
This function retrieves the size for the Ethernet packet buffer of a
doca_eth_rxq.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_get_pkt_buffer_size(const struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint32_t *size);
-
eth_rxq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_rxqinstance.
-
size [out]
- Required size for the Ethernet packet buffer.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.1.2.9. doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buffer()
This function sets the Ethernet packet buffer of a
doca_eth_rxq.
doca_error_t doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buffer(struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, struct doca_mmap *mmap, uint32_t offset, uint32_t size);
-
eth_rxq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_rxqinstance.
-
mmap [in]
- Mmap with the memrange for the Ethernet packet buffer.
-
size [in]
- Size of the Ethernet packet buffer.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2. DOCA ETH TXQ
The
doca_eth_txq object allows querying device capabilities, setting object properties, creating and configuring an instance of
doca_eth_txq, and destroying it when no longer needed.
7.2.1. Querying Device Capabilities
Querying device capabilities provides users with information regarding the derived DOCA Eth limitations and enables them to set the properties of a
doca_eth_txq object accordingly.
The following subsections describe the functions which allow querying the device capabilities.
7.2.1.1. doca_eth_txq_get_max_queue_size_supported()
This function queries the maximum queue size supported by the device. Any queue size bigger than this value is not accepted when trying to start the
doca_eth_txq object.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_get_max_queue_size_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint32_t *max_queue_size);
-
devinfo [in]
-
Pointer to a
doca_devinfoinstance.
-
max_queue_size [out]
- Maximum queue size supported by the device.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.1.2. doca_eth_txq_get_type_supported()
This function checks if a TX queue type is supported by the device.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_get_type_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, enum doca_eth_txq_type type, uint8_t *type_supported);
-
devinfo [in]
-
Pointer to a
doca_devinfoinstance.
-
type [in]
- TX queue type.
-
type_supported [out]
- Flag to indicate if the type is supported.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.1.3. doca_eth_txq_get_chksum_offload_supported()
This function checks if checksum offload is supported by the device.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_get_chksum_offload_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint8_t *offload_supported);
-
devinfo [in]
-
Pointer to a
doca_devinfoinstance.
-
offload_supported [out]
- Flag to indicate if checksum offload is supported.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.1.4. doca_eth_txq_get_wait_on_time_offload_supported()
This function checks if wait-on-time offload is supported by the device.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_get_wait_on_time_offload_supported(const struct doca_dev *dev, enum doca_eth_wait_on_time *wait_on_time_mode);
-
dev [in]
-
Pointer to a
doca_devinstance.
-
wait_on_time_mode [out]
- Wait-on-time mode supported by the device. Valid mode values are documented in the header file.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.2. Creating and Configuring DOCA_ETH_TXQ
7.2.2.1. doca_eth_txq_create()
This function creates an instance of
doca_eth_txq.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_create(struct doca_eth_txq **eth_txq);
-
eth_txq [out]
-
Pointer to the newly created
doca_eth_txqinstance.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.2.2. doca_eth_txq_destroy()
This function destroys a
doca_eth_txq instance.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_destroy(struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq);
-
eth_txq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_txqinstance to destroy.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.2.3. doca_eth_txq_set_queue_size()
This function sets the size of the TX queue.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_set_queue_size(struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq, uint32_t size);
-
eth_txq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_txqinstance.
-
size [in]
- TX queue size.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.2.4. doca_eth_txq_set_type()
This function sets the TX queue type.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_set_type(struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq, enum doca_eth_txq_type type);
-
eth_txq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_txqinstance.
-
type [in]
- Type of the TX queue. Possible values are documented in the header file.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.2.5. doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload()
This function sets offload for the calculation of TCP/UDP checksum (L4) on transmitted packets.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload(struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq);
-
eth_txq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_txqinstance.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.2.6. doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()
This function sets offload for the calculation of IPv4 checksum (L3) on transmitted packets.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload(struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq);
-
eth_txq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_txqinstance.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.2.7. doca_eth_txq_set_wait_on_time_offload()
This function retrieves the GPU handle of a
doca_eth_txq instance.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_set_wait_on_time_offload(struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq);
-
eth_txq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_txqinstance.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
7.2.2.8. doca_eth_txq_get_gpu_handle()
This function retrieves the GPU handle of a
doca_eth_txq instance.
The following is the expected flow:
- Bind the context to a GPU device using
doca_ctx_set_data_path_on_gpu().
- Start the context using
doca_ctx_start().
- Call
doca_eth_txq_get_gpu_handle()to retrieve the
gpu_handle.
doca_error_t doca_eth_txq_get_gpu_handle(const struct doca_eth_txq *eth_txq, struct doca_gpu_eth_txq **eth_txq_ext);
-
eth_txq [in]
-
Pointer to the
doca_eth_txqinstance.
-
eth_txq_ext [out]
-
Handle for the DOCA GPU
eth_rxq.
- Returns
-
doca_error_tvalue.
DOCA_SUCCESSif successful or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.
