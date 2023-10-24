Erasure Coding Programming Guide

The following subsections cover the usage of the DOCA Erasure Coding library in real-world situations. Most of this section utilizes code which is available in the DOCA Erasure Coding sample projects located under /samples/doca_erasure_coding/ .

When memory is local to your DOCA application (i.e., you can directly access the memory space of both source and destination buffers) this is referred to as a local erasure coding/decoding operation.

The following step-by-step guide goes through the various stages necessary to initialize, execute, and clean-up a local memory erasure coding/decoding operation.



The DOCA Erasure Coding API uses the DOCA Core library to create the required objects (e.g., memory map, inventory, buffers, etc.) for its operations.

This section runs through this process in a logical order. If you already have some of these operations in your DOCA application, you may skip or modify them as needed.



The first requirement is to open a DOCA device, normally your BlueField device. You should iterate on all DOCA devices (via doca_devinfo_list_create ) and select one using some criteria (e.g., PCIe address, etc). You may also use the function doca_ec_job_get_supported to check if the device is suitable for the EC job type you want to perform. After this, the device must be opened using doca_dev_open .

DOCA Erasure Coding requires several DOCA objects to be created. This includes the memory map ( doca_mmap_create ), buffer inventory ( doca_buf_inventory_create ), and workq ( doca_workq_create ). DOCA Erasure Coding also requires the actual DOCA Erasure Coding context to be created ( doca_ec_create ).

Once a DOCA Erasure Coding instance has been created, it can be used as a context using the doca_ctx APIs. This can be achieved by getting a context representation using doca_ec_as_ctx() .

In this phase of initialization, the core objects are ready to be set up and started.



Prior to starting the mmap ( doca_mmap_start ), make sure that you set the memory range correctly (via doca_mmap_set_memrange ). After starting mmap, add the DOCA device to the mmap ( doca_mmap_dev_add ).

This can be started using the doca_buf_inventory_start call.

The workq can be set to one of two modes: Polling mode (default) or event-driven mode.

To set the workq to event-driven mode, use doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable and then doca_workq_get_event_handle to get the event handle of the workq so you can wait on events using epoll or other Linux wait for event interfaces.

The context created previously via doca_ec_create() and acquired using doca_ec_as_ctx() can have the device added ( doca_ctx_dev_add ), started ( doca_ctx_start ), and workq added ( doca_ctx_workq_add ). It is also possible to add multiple workqs to the same context.

Provide the memory regions to use for EC operations to the memory map using the doca_mmap_set_memrange call. These regions may be one large region or many smaller regions.

Prior to building and submitting an EC operation, construct two source DOCA buffers for the source and destination addresses (the addresses used must exist within the memory region registered with the memory map). The doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr returns a doca_buffer when provided with a memory address.

Finally, set the data address and length of the DOCA buffers using the function doca_buf_set_data . This field determines the data address and the data length to perform the erasure code/decode operation on.

To know the maximum data_len of a doca_buffer that can be used to perform an EC operation on, call the function doca_ec_get_max_buffer_size .

The DOCA Erasure Coding operation is asynchronous. Therefore, you must enqueue the operation and poll for completion later.

To begin the EC operation, enqueue an EC job on the previously created work queue object. This involves creating the DOCA Erasure Coding job ( struct doca_ec_job ) which is a composite of specific EC fields. Within the EC job structure, the context field must point to the DOCA Erasure Coding context and the type field must be set to:

DOCA_EC_JOB_CREATE for an encoding EC operation

for an encoding EC operation DOCA_EC_JOB_RECOVER for a decoding EC operation

The DOCA Erasure Coding specific elements of the job point to your DOCA buffers for the source and destination.

Finally, the doca_workq_submit API call is used to submit the EC operation to the hardware.

It is possible to detect when the Erasure Coding operation has completed (via doca_workq_progress_retrieve ) depending on the workq mode:

Polling mode – periodically poll the work queue until the API call indicates that a valid event has been received

Event mode – while doca_workq_progress_retrieve does not return a success result, perform the following loop: Arm the workq using doca_workq_event_handle_arm . Wait for an event using the event handle (e.g., epoll_wait() ). Once the thread wakes up, call doca_workq_event_handle_clear .

does not return a success result, perform the following loop:

Regardless of the operating mode, you are able to detect the success of the EC operation if the event.result.u64 field is equal to DOCA_SUCCESS .

Note: Other workq operations (i.e., non-EC operations) present their events differently. Refer to their respective guides for more information.





If there is data inside the destination buffer already, the DOCA Erasure Coding library appends the EC operation result after the existing data. If not, it stores the new data in the data address of the destination buffer. Either way, the library keeps the data address unchanged and increases the data_len field of the destination buffer by the number of bytes produced by the erasure codes/decodes operation.

To clean up the doca_buffers , deference them using the doca_buf_refcount_rm call. This call must be made on all buffers after finishing with them (regardless of whether the operation is successful or not).

The main cleanup process is to remove the workq from the context ( doca_ctx_workq_rm ), stop the context itself ( doca_ctx_stop ), remove the device from the context ( doca_ctx_dev_rm ), and remove the device from the memory map ( doca_mmap_dev_rm ).