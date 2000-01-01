2. Modules
Here is a list of all modules:
- App Shield
- App Shield Attributes
- Arg Parser
- Core
- Comm Channel
- Common Defines
- Compatibility Management
- DOCA COMPRESS Engine
- Environment Configurations
- DOCA DMA Engine
- DPA Host
- DPA Device
- Deep Packet Inspection
- DOCA Erasure Coding Engine
- DOCA ETH RXQ
- DOCA ETH TXQ
- Flow Defines
- Crypto Flow Net Define
- Connection Tracking Flow
- GRPC Flow
- Flow Net Define
- DOCA GPUNETIO
- IPsec
- Logging Management
- PCC Host
- PCC Device
- PCC Device Algo Access
- PCC Device
- PCC Device Data Structure Little Endian
- PCC Device Data Structures
- PCC Device Event
- DOCA Remote Direct Memory Access
- RegEx Engine
- RegEx Engine Memory Mool
- DOCA RMAX Engine
- SHA Engine
- Telemetry Service Library
- TELEMETRY NetFlow
- Doca Telemetry Netflow
- Version Management
DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities and the regex engine. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.
Defines
- #define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
- Get attribute value for a attestation.
- #define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )
- Get attribute value for an environment variable.
- #define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )
- Get attribute value for a handle.
- #define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )
- Get attribute value for a ldrmodule.
- #define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
- Get attribute value for a lib.
- #define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
- Get attribute value for a module.
- #define doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( connection, attr )
- Get attribute value for a connection.
- #define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
- Get attribute value for a privilege.
- #define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )
- Get attribute value for a process.
- #define doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( process_parameters, attr )
- get attribute value for a process-parameter
- #define doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( sid, attr )
- Get attribute value for a SID.
- #define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )
- configure attribute value for a system, such as: hashtest limit, symbols map ...
- #define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
- Get attribute value for a thread.
- #define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
- Get attribute value for a vad.
- #define doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( yara, attr )
- Get attribute value for a yara.
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( doca_apsh_netscan* connection, doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters, doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( doca_apsh_sid* sid, doca_apsh_sid_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.
- doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
- Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( doca_apsh_yara* yara, doca_apsh_yara_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
- Destroys a attestation context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
- Get current process attestation.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
- refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
- Create a new apsh handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Free the APSH memory and close connections.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
- Set apsh dma device.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
- Destroys a envars context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
- Get array of current process environment variables.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
- Destroys a handles context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
- Get array of current process handles.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
- Destroys a ldrmodules context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
- Get array of current process modules.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
- Destroys a libs context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
- Get array of current process loadable libraries.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
- Destroys a modules array.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
- Get array of current modules installed on the system.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )
- Destroys a netscan context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
- Get array of current connections.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
- Destroys a privileges context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
- Get array of current process privileges.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )
- Destroys a process-parameters context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_parameters_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_parameters** process_parameters )
- Get current process parameters.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
- Destroys a process context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
- Get array of current processes running on the system.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* regex_dev )
- Set apsh regex device.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )
- Destroys a SIDs context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sids_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_sid*** sids, int* sids_size )
- Get array of current process SIDs.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Start apsh handler.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
- Set system device.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
- Set system kpgd file.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
- Set system allowed memory regions.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
- Set system os symbol map.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
- Set system os type.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_size )
- Set system yara scan window size.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_step )
- Set system yara scan window step.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Create a new system handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
- Destroy system handler.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
- Start system handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
- Destroys a threads context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
- Get array of current process threads.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
- Destroys a vads context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
- Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )
- Destroys a yara context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_yara_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_yara_rule ** yara_rules_arr, uint32_t yara_rules_arr_size, uint64_t scan_type, doca_apsh_yara*** yara_matches, int* yara_matches_size )
- Scan current process with yara rules. The scanning is done with a window size and step that are set by doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size and doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step.
Defines
- #define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_attst_info_get(attestation, attr))
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( envar, attr )
Get the requested info from envar handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_envar_info_get(envar, attr))
Parameters
- envar
- single envar handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( handle, attr )
Get the requested info from handle handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_handle_info_get(handle, attr))
Parameters
- handle
- single handle handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( ldrmodule, attr )
Get the requested info from ldrmodule handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get(ldrmodule, attr))
Parameters
- ldrmodule
- single ldrmodule handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_lib_info_get(lib, attr))
Parameters
- lib
- single lib handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_module_info_get(module, attr))
Parameters
- module
- single module handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( connection, attr )
Get the requested info from connection handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_netscan_info_get(connection, attr))
Parameters
- connection
- single connection handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the connection
- #define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
Get the requested info from privilege handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_privilege_info_get(privilege, attr))
Parameters
- privilege
- single privilege handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_process_info_get ( process, attr )
Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_info_get(process, attr))
Parameters
- process
- single process handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( process_parameters, attr )
Get the requested info from process_parameters handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get(process_parameters, attr))
Parameters
- process_parameters
- single process_parameters handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters
- #define doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( sid, attr )
Get the requested info from SID handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_sid_info_get(sid, attr))
Parameters
- sid
- single SID handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_sys_config ( system, attr, value )
-
Value
(__doca_apsh_sys_config(system, attr, (void *)((uintptr_t)value)))
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- attr
- Attribute to set in the system
- value
- the value to set
- #define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_thread_info_get(thread, attr))
Parameters
- thread
- single thread handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_vad_info_get(vad, attr))
Parameters
- vad
- single vad handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( yara, attr )
Get the requested info from yara handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) Full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_yara_info_get(yara, attr))
Parameters
- yara
- single yara handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the yara
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the attestation
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_envar_info_get ( doca_apsh_envar* envar, doca_apsh_envar_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.
Parameters
- envar
- single envar handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the envar
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_envar_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_handle_info_get ( doca_apsh_handle* handle, doca_apsh_handle_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.
Parameters
- handle
- single handle handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the handle
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_handle_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule* ldrmodule, doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.
Parameters
- ldrmodule
- single ldrmodule handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
Parameters
- lib
- single lib handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the lib
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
Parameters
- module
- single module handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_netscan_info_get ( doca_apsh_netscan* connection, doca_apsh_netscan_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.
Parameters
- connection
- single connection handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the connection
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_netscan_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
Parameters
- privilege
- single privilege handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the privilege
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_privilege_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
Parameters
- process
- single process handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the process
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters, doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.
Parameters
- process_parameters
- single process_parameters handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_sid_info_get ( doca_apsh_sid* sid, doca_apsh_sid_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.
Parameters
- sid
- single SID handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the SID
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sid_info_get
- doca_error_t __doca_apsh_sys_config ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_config_attr attr, void* value )
-
Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- attr
- Attribute to set in the system
- value
- the value to set
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if attr was OS type and an unsupported OS type had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system is already started.
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sys_config
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
Parameters
- thread
- single thread handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the thread
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
Parameters
- vad
- single vad handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the vad
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_yara_info_get ( doca_apsh_yara* yara, doca_apsh_yara_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.
Parameters
- yara
- single yara handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the yara
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_yara_info_get
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
-
Destroys a attestation context.
Parameters
- attestation
- Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
-
Get current process attestation.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- exec_hash_map_path
- path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system.
- attestation
- Attestation opaque pointers of the process
- attestation_size
- Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
-
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler to refresh
- attestation_size
- Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
-
Create a new apsh handler.
Returns
apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure
Description
Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh context to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
-
Set apsh dma device.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
- dma_dev
- doca device with dma capabilities, please refer to doca_dev.h
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for dma_dev_name.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )
-
Destroys a envars context.
Parameters
- envars
- Array of envars opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_envars_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_envar*** envars, int* envars_size )
-
Get array of current process environment variables.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- envars
- Array of environment variables opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any envars, will return NULL.
- envars_size
- Output param, will contain size of envars array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case envars_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if envars list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to envars array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, the function allocates this array, use doca_apsh_envars_free to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )
-
Destroys a handles context.
Parameters
- handles
- Array of handles opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_handles_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_handle*** handles, int* handles_size )
-
Get array of current process handles.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- handles
- Array of handles opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any handles, will return NULL.
- handles_size
- Output param, will contain size of handles array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if handles list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to handles array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )
-
Destroys a ldrmodules context.
Parameters
- ldrmodules
- Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_ldrmodules_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_ldrmodule*** ldrmodules, int* ldrmodules_size )
-
Get array of current process modules.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- ldrmodules
- Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any modules, will return NULL.
- ldrmodules_size
- Output param, will contain size of ldrmodules array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case ldrmodules_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if ldrmodules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to ldrmodules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
-
Destroys a libs context.
Parameters
- libs
- Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
-
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- libs
- Array of libs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any libs, will return NULL.
- libs_size
- Output param, will contain size of libs array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case libs_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if libs list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to libs array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
-
Destroys a modules array.
Parameters
- modules
- Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
-
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- modules
- Array of module opaque pointers of the systems
- modules_size
- Output param, will contain size of modules array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )
-
Destroys a netscan context.
Parameters
- connections
- Array of connections opaque pointers of the system to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_netscan_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_netscan*** connections, int* connections_size )
-
Get array of current connections.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- connections
- Pointer to array of connections opaque pointers of the system
- connections_size
- Output param, will contain size of connections array on success
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if connections list initialization failed or no regex device was set.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to connections array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type has been received (or unsupported OS build). list of supported builds: Windows 10 10240 x86 Windows 10 10586 x86 Windows 10 14393 x86 Windows 10 15063 x64 Windows 10 15063 x86 Windows 10 16299 x64 Windows 10 17134 x64 Windows 10 17134 x86 Windows 10 17763 x64 Windows 10 18362 x64 Windows 10 18363 x64 Windows 10 19041 x64 Windows 10 19041 x86
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system isn't started yet.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
-
currently supported only for systems with windows 10 build (such as: windows 10 and windows server 2019).
-
this function requires the usage of regex device. (set it using doca_apsh_regex_dev_set)
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
-
Destroys a privileges context.
Parameters
- privileges
- Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
-
Get array of current process privileges.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- privileges
- Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any privileges, will return NULL.
- privileges_size
- Output param, will contain size of privileges array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case privileges_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if privileges list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to privileges array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )
-
Destroys a process-parameters context.
Parameters
- process_parameters
- process-parameters opaque pointer of the process
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_process_parameters_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_process_parameters** process_parameters )
-
Get current process parameters.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- process_parameters
- Pointer of process-parameters opaque pointer of the process. In case process-parameters data are paged out, will return NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if process-parameters object initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot allocate memory to process-parameters object.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the relevant memory is not present in the system memory.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return object is a snapshot, not a dynamic object, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
-
Destroys a process context.
Parameters
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
-
Get array of current processes running on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
- processes_size
- Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* regex_dev )
-
Set apsh regex device.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
- regex_dev
- doca device with the capabilities of regex
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This is not a Mandatory setterNote:
currently this device is used only for windows systems.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )
-
Destroys a SIDs context.
Parameters
- sids
- Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sids_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_sid*** sids, int* sids_size )
-
Get array of current process SIDs.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- sids
- Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any SIDs, will return NULL.
- sids_size
- Output param, will contain size of SIDs array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if SIDs list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to SIDs array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Start apsh handler.
Parameters
- ctx
- App Shield handler
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_rep* dev )
-
Set system device.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- dev
- the device that is connected to the system to be queried. for example a vf that is connected to a vm or pf that is connected to the bare-metal. doca representor device from dma device configured in doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. to query the right device please refer to doca_dev.h for full options.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_kpgd_file_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_kpgd_file_path )
-
Set system kpgd file.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_kpgd_file_path
- the path to kpgd file
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is not a must setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
-
Set system allowed memory regions.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_mem_region_path
- path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are unique per system, would not change on reboot or between different devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
-
Set system os symbol map.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_os_symbol_map_path
- the os memory map data, unique per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
-
Set system os type.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- os_type
- system os type - windows/linux
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started.
Description
This is a must setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_size )
-
Set system yara scan window size.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- scan_window_size
- yara scan window size (in bytes) a condition on scan window size is: (window_scan_size % PAGE_SIZE == 0) or (PAGE_SIZE % window_scan_size == 0)
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step ( doca_apsh_system* system, uint32_t scan_window_step )
-
Set system yara scan window step.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- scan_window_step
- yara scan window step (in bytes) a condition on scan window step is: window_scan_size % scan_window_step == 0
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB. Since this setter is dependant on scan_window_size, make sure to call it afrer "doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size".
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Create a new system handler.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
Returns
returns system pointer, NULL on failure
Description
Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
-
Destroy system handler.
Parameters
- system
- system context to destroy
Description
This will not destroy process/module/libs ...
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
-
Start system handler.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if app-shield system initialization has failed.
Description
Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, dev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
-
Destroys a threads context.
Parameters
- threads
- Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
-
Get array of current process threads.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- threads
- Array of threads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any threads, will return NULL.
- threads_size
- Output param, will contain size of threads array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case threads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if threads list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to threads array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
-
Destroys a vads context.
Parameters
- vads
- Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
-
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- vads
- Array of vads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any vads, will return NULL.
- vads_size
- Output param, will contain size of vads array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case vads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )
-
Destroys a yara context.
Parameters
- yara_matches
- Array of yara matches opaque pointers to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_yara_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_yara_rule ** yara_rules_arr, uint32_t yara_rules_arr_size, uint64_t scan_type, doca_apsh_yara*** yara_matches, int* yara_matches_size )
-
Scan current process with yara rules. The scanning is done with a window size and step that are set by doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size and doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_step.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- yara_rules_arr
- Array of type doca_apsh_yara_rule containing the rules to check against the process's memory
- yara_rules_arr_size
- Length of yara_rules_arr
- scan_type
- YARA scan type bitmask - to scan the whole vad tree or just heaps This will affect performance, please see enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
- yara_matches
- Point to array of yara matches opaque pointers. In case no yara matches were found, will return NULL.
- yara_matches_size
- Output param, will contain size of YARA array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if yara matches list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to yara matches array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os or DPU.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
1. Currently supported only for windows systems 2. Currently supported only on DPU with Ubuntu 22.04.
DOCA App Shield attributes to query with get functions, see doca_apsh.h
Typedefs
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM_TYPE
- attestation comm type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS_TYPE
- attestation end address type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT_TYPE
- attestation hash data is present type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES_TYPE
- attestation matching hashes type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER_TYPE
- attestation pages number type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT_TYPE
- attestation pages present type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA_TYPE
- attestation path of memory area type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID_TYPE
- attestation pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION_TYPE
- attestation protection type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS_TYPE
- attestation start address type
- typedef doca_dev * DOCA_APSH_DMA_DEV_TYPE
- dma dev name
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_COMM_TYPE
- envars comm type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID_TYPE
- envars pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE_TYPE
- envars value type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE_TYPE
- envars variable type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK_TYPE
- envars windows block address type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS_TYPE
- handle access type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_COMM_TYPE
- handle comm type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME_TYPE
- handle name type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID_TYPE
- handle pid type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY_TYPE
- handle table entry type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE_TYPE
- handle type type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE_TYPE
- handle value type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of vm areas to attest
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE_TYPE
- kpgd file path
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS_TYPE
- ldrmodule base adress type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_COMM_TYPE
- ldrmodule comm type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
- ldrmodule library path type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID_TYPE
- ldrmodule pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_BASE_DLL_NAME_TYPE
- ldrmodule windows BASE dll name type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT_TYPE
- ldrmodule ininit type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD_TYPE
- ldrmodule inload type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM_TYPE
- ldrmodule inmem type
- typedef unsignedlong DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE_TYPE
- ldrmodule size of image type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of libs number
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_COMM_TYPE
- lib comm type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH_TYPE
- lib loaded library path type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
- lib load address for Linux
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS_TYPE
- lib load address for both Windows and Linux
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID_TYPE
- lib pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_FULL_DLL_NAME_TYPE
- lib full dll name type
- typedef unsignedlong DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OFIMAGE_TYPE
- lib size ofimage type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION_TYPE
- memory region path
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT_TYPE
- llimit of modules number
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME_TYPE
- module name type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET_TYPE
- module offset type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE_TYPE
- module size type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM_TYPE
- netscan process name
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR_TYPE
- netscan connection local address
- typedef uint16_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT_TYPE
- netscan connection local port
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID_TYPE
- netscan process id
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL_TYPE
- netscan connection protcol
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR_TYPE
- netscan connection remote address
- typedef uint16_t DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT_TYPE
- netscan connection remote port
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE_TYPE
- netscan connection state
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME_TYPE
- netscan connection creation time
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP_TYPE
- os symbol map path
- typedef enumdoca_apsh_system_os DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE_TYPE
- os type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_COMM_TYPE
- privilege process name
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON_TYPE
- privilege is on type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME_TYPE
- privilege name type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID_TYPE
- privilege process pid
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT_TYPE
- privilege windows enabled by default type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED_TYPE
- privilege windows enabled type
- typedef bool DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT_TYPE
- privilege windows present type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM_TYPE
- process comm type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME_TYPE
- process cpu time type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of processes number
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID_TYPE
- process gid type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE_TYPE
- process state type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID_TYPE
- process uid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE_TYPE
- process-parameters command line
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR_TYPE
- process-parameters image base address
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH_TYPE
- process-parameters image full path
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID_TYPE
- process-parameters pid
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID_TYPE
- process pid type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID_TYPE
- process pid type
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES_TYPE
- SID attributes flag.
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID_TYPE
- SID process id.
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING_TYPE
- SID strings.
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
- process offset type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS_TYPE
- process threads type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_REGEX_DEV_TYPE
- regex dev name
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE_TYPE
- yara scan window size
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP_TYPE
- yara scan window step
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT_TYPE
- length limit of apsh_read_str
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of threads number
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME_TYPE
- thread proc name type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME_TYPE
- thread thread name type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID_TYPE
- thread pid type
- typedef long DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE_TYPE
- thread state type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID_TYPE
- thread tid type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET_TYPE
- thread offset type
- typedef unsigned char DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON_TYPE
- thread wait reason type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT_TYPE
- limit of vads number
- typedef doca_dev_rep * DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID_TYPE
- vhca id
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH_TYPE
- vma file path type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET_TYPE
- vma offset type
- typedef unsigned int DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID_TYPE
- vma pid type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME_TYPE
- vma file path type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION_TYPE
- vma protection type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END_TYPE
- vma vm end type
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START_TYPE
- vma vm start type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE_TYPE
- vma commit charge type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY_TYPE
- vma private memory type
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG_TYPE
- vma tag type
- typedef int DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT_TYPE
- length limit of envars for windows
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM_TYPE
- name of the process
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR_TYPE
- virtual address of the scan window of the match
- typedef uint64_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN_TYPE
- length of the scan window of the match
- typedef uint32_t DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID_TYPE
- pid of the process
- typedef char * DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_TYPE
- rule name
Enumerations
- enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr
- doca app shield attestation attributes
- enum doca_apsh_envar_attr
- doca app shield envars attributes
- enum doca_apsh_handle_attr
- doca app shield handle attributes
- enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr
- doca app shield LDR-Modules attributes
- enum doca_apsh_lib_attr
- doca app shield lib attributes
- enum doca_apsh_module_attr
- doca app shield module attributes
- enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr
- doca app shield netsacn attributes
- enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr
- doca app shield privileges attributes windows privilege list can be found on: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/win32/secauthz/privilege-constants
- enum doca_apsh_process_attr
- doca app shield process attributes
- enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr
- doca app shield process-parameters attributes
- enum doca_apsh_sid_attr
- doca app shield SID (secruity identifiers) attributes
- enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr
- doca app shield configuration attributes
- enum doca_apsh_system_os
- system os types
- enum doca_apsh_thread_attr
- doca app shield thread attributes
- enum doca_apsh_vad_attr
- doca app shield virtual address descriptor attributes
- enum doca_apsh_yara_attr
- doca app shield yara attributes
- enum doca_apsh_yara_rule
- avaiable doca app shield yara rules
- enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
- doca app shield yara scan type bitmask
Typedefs
- enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PID
- attestation process id
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_COMM
- attestation process name
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PATH_OF_MEMORY_AREA
- attestation path of memory area
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PROTECTION
- attestation protection
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_START_ADDRESS
- attestation start address
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_END_ADDRESS
- attestation end address
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_NUMBER
- attestation process pages count in binary file
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_PAGES_PRESENT
- attestation pages present in memory
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_MATCHING_HASHES
- attestation pages hash match count from pages in memory
- DOCA_APSH_ATTESTATION_HASH_DATA_IS_PRESENT
- attestation hash data is present
- enum doca_apsh_envar_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_PID
- envars pid
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_COMM
- envars process name
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VARIABLE
- envars variable
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_VALUE
- envars value
- DOCA_APSH_ENVARS_WINDOWS_BLOCK = 1000
- envars windows environment block address
- enum doca_apsh_handle_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_PID
- handle process id
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_COMM
- handle process name
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_VALUE
- handle value
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TABLE_ENTRY
- handle table entry
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_TYPE
- handle type
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_ACCESS
- handle access
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLE_NAME
- handle name
- enum doca_apsh_ldrmodule_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_PID
- ldrmodule process pid
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_COMM
- ldrmodule process name
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_BASE_ADDRESS
- ldrmodule base address
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_LIBRARY_PATH
- ldrmodule loaded library path
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_BASE_DLL_NAME = 1000
- ldrmodule full dll name
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_SIZE_OF_IMAGE
- ldrmodule size of image
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INLOAD
- ldrmodule appear in inload list
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_INMEM
- ldrmodule appear in inmem list
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULE_WINDOWS_ININIT
- ldrmodule appear in ininit list
- enum doca_apsh_lib_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_PID
- lib pid
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_COMM
- lib name
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_LIBRARY_PATH
- lib loaded library path
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS
- lib load address for both Windows and Linux
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_FULL_DLL_NAME = 1000
- lib full dll name
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_WINDOWS_SIZE_OFIMAGE
- lib size of image
- DOCA_APSH_LIB_LINUX_LOAD_ADRESS = 2000
- lib load address for Linux. It's kept for backwards compatibility, use DOCA_APSH_LIB_LOAD_ADRESS instead-
- enum doca_apsh_module_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_MODULES_OFFSET
- module offset
- DOCA_APSH_MODULES_NAME
- module name
- DOCA_APSH_MODULES_SIZE
- module size
- enum doca_apsh_netscan_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PID
- netscan process id
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_COMM
- netscan process name
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_PROTOCOL
- netscan connection protcol
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_ADDR
- netscan connection local address
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_ADDR
- netscan connection remote address
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_LOCAL_PORT
- netscan connection local port
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_REMOTE_PORT
- netscan connection remote port
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_STATE
- netscan connection state
- DOCA_APSH_NETSCAN_TIME
- netscan connection creation time
- enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_PID
- privilege process pid
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_COMM
- privilege process name
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_NAME
- privilege name, for example: SeTcbPrivilege
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_IS_ON
- is the privilege turned on or off. For Windows this is the outcome of get(PRESENT) && (get(ENABLED) || get(DEFAULT))
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_PRESENT = 1000
- privilege present flag
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_ENABLED
- privilege enabled flag
- DOCA_APSH_PRIVILEGES_WINDOWS_DEFAULT
- privilege enabledbydefault flag
- enum doca_apsh_process_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PID
- process id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PPID
- process parent id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_COMM
- process executable name
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_CPU_TIME
- process cpu time [ps]
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_OFFSET = 1000
- process offset
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_WINDOWS_THREADS
- process thread count
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_GID = 2000
- process group id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_UID
- process user id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LINUX_STATE
- process state
- enum doca_apsh_process_parameters_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_PID
- process-parameters pid
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_CMD_LINE
- process-parameters command line
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_BASE_ADDR
- process-parameters image base address
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_PARAMETERS_IMAGE_FULL_PATH
- process-parameters image full path
- enum doca_apsh_sid_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_PID
- SID process id
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_STRING
- SID string
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_SID_ATTRIBUTES
- SID attributes flag
- enum doca_apsh_system_config_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_OS_SYMBOL_MAP
- os symbol map path
- DOCA_APSH_MEM_REGION
- memory region path
- DOCA_APSH_KPGD_FILE
- kpgd file path
- DOCA_APSH_VHCA_ID
- vhca id
- DOCA_APSH_OS_TYPE
- os type
- DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_SIZE
- yara scan window size
- DOCA_APSH_SCAN_WIN_STEP
- yara scan window step
- DOCA_APSH_HASHTEST_LIMIT
- limit of vm areas to attest
- DOCA_APSH_MODULES_LIMIT
- limit of modules number
- DOCA_APSH_PROCESS_LIMIT
- limit of processes number
- DOCA_APSH_THREADS_LIMIT
- limit of threads number
- DOCA_APSH_LDRMODULES_LIMIT
- limit of ldrmodules number on windows
- DOCA_APSH_LIBS_LIMIT
- limit of libs number
- DOCA_APSH_VADS_LIMIT
- limit of vads number
- DOCA_APSH_WINDOWS_ENVARS_LIMIT
- length limit of envars for windows
- DOCA_APSH_HANDLES_LIMIT
- limit of handles number on windows
- DOCA_APSH_STRING_LIMIT
- length limit of apsh_read_str
- enum doca_apsh_system_os
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX
- linux
- DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS
- windows
- enum doca_apsh_thread_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_PID
- thread process id
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_TID
- thread id
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_STATE
- thread state
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_WAIT_REASON = 1000
- thread wait reason
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_WINDOWS_OFFSET
- thread offset
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_PROC_NAME = 2000
- thread process name
- DOCA_APSH_THREAD_LINUX_THREAD_NAME
- thread name
- enum doca_apsh_vad_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_PID
- vma process id
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_OFFSET
- vma offset
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROTECTION
- vma protection
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_START
- vma vm start
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_VM_END
- vma vm end
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_PROCESS_NAME
- vma process name
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_FILE_PATH
- vma file path
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_COMMIT_CHARGE = 1000
- vma commit charge
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_PRIVATE_MEMORY
- vma private memory
- DOCA_APSH_VMA_WINDOWS_TAG
- vma pool tag
- enum doca_apsh_yara_attr
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_PID
- pid of the process
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_COMM
- name of the process
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE
- rule name
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_ADDR
- virtual address of the scan window of the match
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_MATCH_WINDOW_LEN
- length of the scan window of the match
- enum doca_apsh_yara_rule
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_HELLO_WORLD
- yara rule that scans for "Hello World". Rule name is "Hello_World".
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_REFLECTIVE_DLL_INJECTION
- yara rule that scans for Reflective Dll Injection attack. Rule name is "Reflective_Dll_Injection".
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_RULE_MIMIKATZ
- yara rule that scans for Mimiaktz process running on the system. Rule name is "Mimikatz".
- enum doca_apsh_yara_scan_type
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_VMA = 1
- scan all vma tree, override all others
- DOCA_APSH_YARA_SCAN_HEAP = 1<<1
- scan heap vads
2.4.1. DOCA Buffer
[ Core ]
The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
- Get the buffer's data.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
- Get buffer's data length.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
- Get the buffer's head.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
- Get the buffer's length.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Get the reference count of the object.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_chain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
- Append list2 to list1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_first ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_first )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_last ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_last )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_last ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
- Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_next ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
- Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_num_elements ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
- Get the number of the elements in list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_unchain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
- Separate list2 from list1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Increase the object reference count by 1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
-
- doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
-
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
-
Get the buffer's data.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data
- The data of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
-
Get buffer's data length.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- The data length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
-
Get the buffer's head.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- head
- The head of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
-
Get the buffer's length.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- len
- The length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
-
Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- is_in_list
- 1 if buf is part of a linked list, 0 if it is not. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_chain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
-
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
- list1
- DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
- list2
- DOCA Buf representing list2. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+
+----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+
After:
+----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_first ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_first )
-
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- is_first
- True if buf is the first element, false if it is not.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_last ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_last )
-
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- is_last
- True if buf is the last element, false if it is not. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_last ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
-
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- last_buf
- The last DOCA Buf in the linked list, which may be buf.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_next ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
-
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- next_buf
- The next DOCA Buf in the linked list, *next_buf will be NULL if the no other element in the list. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_num_elements ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
-
Get the number of the elements in list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. Buf must be a head of a list.
- num_elements
- Number of elements in list.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the buffer is not a head of a list.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_unchain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
-
Separate list2 from list1.
Parameters
- list1
- DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- list2
- DOCA Buf representing list2, list2 should be contained in list1. list2 must be different from list1. MUST NOT BE NULL
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if list2 is not part of list1.
Description
Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2
After: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+
+----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object before this operation took place.
Returns
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
DescriptionNote:
This function is not supported yet.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object before this operation took place. Can be NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
Description
When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
-
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always
Description
Reset the data length to 0 (data will still point to the same location)
__data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ Before | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / data
data_len = 0 / +-----+-----------------------------+ After | | | +-----+-----------------------------+ / data
- doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
-
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data
- Data address. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- Data length.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always
Description
Set data pointer and data length
+-----------+-----+-----------------+ Before | |data | | +-----------+-----+-----------------+
__data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ After | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / dataNote:
The range [data, data + data_len] must be in [head, head + len]. Otherwise undefined behaviour.
2.4.2. DOCA Buffer Array
[ Core ]
The DOCA buffer array represents an array of fixed size doca_bufs (for multiple doca_dev). Can act as a free list or direct access mode.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
- Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- Destroys a doca buf array instance.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
- Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, size_t size, uint32_t num_elem, uint32_t start_offset )
- Sets the buf array params.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
- Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- Stops a started doca buf array.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
-
Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
- mmap
- The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
- buf_arr
- The newly created doca_buf_arr.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_buf_arr.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
-
Destroys a doca buf array instance.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to destroy
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
-
Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- gpu_buf_arr
- A pointer to the handle in the gpu memory space
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is not started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, size_t size, uint32_t num_elem, uint32_t start_offset )
-
Sets the buf array params.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- size
- Size in bytes of a single element (must be > 0).
- num_elem
- Number of elements in the doca_buf_arr (must be > 0).
- start_offset
- Offset from mmap start to set doca_buf_arr.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
-
Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- gpu_handler
- The gpu device handler.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
-
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to start
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE -
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space for configuration structure
DescriptionNote:
Before calling this function, the mmap with which the buf array was created must be started.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
-
Stops a started doca buf array.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to stop
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
2.4.3. DOCA Buffer Inventory
[ Core ]
The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
- Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
- Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
- Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
- Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
- Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Destroy buffer inventory structure.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
- Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
- Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
- Get the user_data of a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Start element retrieval from inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
-
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- addr
- The start address of the payload. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- len
- The length in bytes of the payload.
- buf
- Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
-
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- addr
- The start address of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- len
- The length in bytes of the buffer.
- data
- The start address of the data inside the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- The length in bytes of the data.
- buf
- Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
DescriptionNote:
The range [data, data + data_len] must fit within [addr, addr +len]. Otherwise undefined behaviour.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
-
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- data
- The start address of the data inside the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- The length in bytes of the data.
- buf
- Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
-
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure that will hold the new doca_buf.
- src_buf
- The DOCA buf to be duplicated.
- dst_buf
- A duplicate DOCA Buf.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if src_buf mmap or input inventory unstarted/stopped or src_buf inventory extensions and the input inventory extensions are incompatible.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new doca_buf from the given inventory.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
-
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
- user_data
- num_elements
- Initial number of elements in the inventory.
- extensions
- Bitmap of extensions enabled for the inventory described in doca_buf.h.
- buf_inventory
- Buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_buf_inventory.
Description
The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start(). See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if not all allocated elements had been returned to the inventory.
Description
Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
-
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- num_of_elements
- The total number of elements in inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The total number of elements type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
-
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- num_of_free_elements
- The total number of free elements in inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The total number of free elements type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
-
Get the user_data of a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- user_data
- The user_data of inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The user_data that was provided to the inventory upon its creation.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Start element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Retrieval of free elements from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr().
-
Duplicating a buffer's content into a buffer allocated from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup().
The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:
-
Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. For details see doca_buf_inventory_start().
2.4.4. DOCA Bufpool
[ Core ]
The DOCA Bufpool is an inventory of doca_buf objects, such that each doca_buf is set with a permanent, fixed size memory buffer, right from creation and till destruction, which allows immediate allocation of doca_buf objects.
Basic structure example of Bufpool (after creation):
+------------------------------------------+ | memory range | +-----------+ | +--------+ +--------+ +--------+ | | doca_mmap |-----------| | buffer | | buffer | | buffer | | +-----------+ | +--------+ +--------+ ..... +--------+ | | \ \ \ | +------------------------------------------+ \ \ \ \ \ \ +--------------------------------------------+ | | | | | +--------------+ | +----------+ +----------+ +----------+ | | doca_bfupool |--------| | doca_buf | | doca_buf | | doca_buf | | +--------------+ | +----------+ +----------+ ....+----------+ | +--------------------------------------------+
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_buf_alloc ( doca_bufpool* bufpool, doca_buf** buf )
- This method acquires a doca_buf from the doca_bufpool, pointing to an allocated empty buffer.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, size_t element_size, size_t element_alignment, const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_bufpool** bufpool )
- Allocates a bufpool and sets it with doca_buf objects that are set in advance with constant memory buffers.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_destroy ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
- Destroy bufpool structure.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_num_elements ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
- Get the number of elements that was set in the creation of a doca_bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
- Get the total number of free elements available for allocation in a doca_bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_user_data ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, doca_data* user_data )
- Get the user_data of a DOCA Bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_start ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
- Start DOCA bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_stop ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
- Stop a started DOCA bufpool.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_buf_alloc ( doca_bufpool* bufpool, doca_buf** buf )
-
This method acquires a doca_buf from the doca_bufpool, pointing to an allocated empty buffer.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool from which to acquire a doca_buf, that was set to point to a memory buffer at doca_bufpool_create().
- buf
- Pointer to the allocated doca_buf.
Description
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
-
DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
-
DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if bufpool is un-started/stopped.
-
DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if the bufpool is empty (all doca_bufs are already allocated).
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, size_t element_size, size_t element_alignment, const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_bufpool** bufpool )
-
Allocates a bufpool and sets it with doca_buf objects that are set in advance with constant memory buffers.
Parameters
- user_data
- num_elements
- Number of elements in the bufpool (must be > 0).
- extensions
- Bitmap of extensions enabled for the bufpool described in doca_buf.h.
- element_size
- Size of a single element (must be > 0).
- element_alignment
- Element alignment requirement (must be a power of 2, can be 0).
- mmap
- The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
- bufpool
- The newly created DOCA Bufpool.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_bufpool.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if no memory range was set to mmap.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_destroy ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
-
Destroy bufpool structure.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if not all allocated doca_bufs had been returned to the bufpool.
Description
Before calling this function, all allocated doca_bufs should be returned back to the bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_num_elements ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
-
Get the number of elements that was set in the creation of a doca_bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool.
- num_of_elements
- The number of elements that was set in the creation of bufpool.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
-
Get the total number of free elements available for allocation in a doca_bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool.
- num_of_free_elements
- The total number of free elements in bufpool.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_user_data ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, doca_data* user_data )
-
Get the user_data of a DOCA Bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool.
- user_data
- The user_data of bufpool.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The user_data that was provided to the bufpool upon its creation.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_start ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
-
Start DOCA bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool to start.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if the mmap with which the bufpool was created is not started.
Description
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs using doca_bufpool_buf_alloc(). Before calling this function, the mmap with which the bufpool was created must be started.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_stop ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
-
Stop a started DOCA bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool to stop.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This method disables the allocation of doca_bufs. Calling this method is also possible if there are allocated doca_bufs.
2.4.5. DOCA Context
[ Core ]
DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or jobs that manipulate data.
Classes
-
struct doca_event
- Activity completion event.
-
struct doca_job
- Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
- Power 2 single SDK/context action type range.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
- Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
- Remove a device from a context.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_event_driven_supported ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint8_t* event_supported )
- Check if CTX supports event driven mode.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_max_num_ctx ( uint32_t* max_num_ctx )
- Get the ctx maximum number of contexts allowed within an application.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_gpu* gpu_dev )
- This function binds the DOCA context to a gpu device.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
- Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
- Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
- Add a workQ to a context.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
- Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
- Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
- Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_arm ( doca_workq* workq )
- Arm the WorkQ to receive next completion event.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_clear ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t handle )
- Clear triggered events.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_depth ( const doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
- Get the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t* enabled )
- Check if WorkQ event-driven mode is enabled.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t* handle )
- Get the event handle for waiting on events.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int flags )
- Progress & retrieve single pending event.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t enable )
- Enable WorkQ event-driven mode.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t event_handle, uintptr_t completion_key )
- Set event handle This method is supported only for Windows. Windows uses io completion port that is created by the application and passed to the work queue. The work queue Uses the io completion port to register events.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
- Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Defines
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
-
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The CTX to add the device to.
- dev
- The device to add.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the device was already added.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the provided device is not supported by CTX, I.e., the device is not useful for any job, missing the capabilities, or was opened using doca_dev_open_from_pd().
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to interact with device.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
-
Remove a device from a context.
Parameters
- ctx
- The CTX to remove the device from. Must already hold the device.
- dev
- The device to remove.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - the provided device was never added to the ctx or was already removed.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_event_driven_supported ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint8_t* event_supported )
-
Check if CTX supports event driven mode.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance containing the WorkQ.
- event_supported
- Boolean indicating whether event driven mode is supported.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
In case the support exists, then this CTX can be added to WorkQ operating in event driven mode.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_max_num_ctx ( uint32_t* max_num_ctx )
-
Get the ctx maximum number of contexts allowed within an application.
Parameters
- max_num_ctx
- The ctx max number of contexts allowed within an application.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case max_num_ctx received the required value properly. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - max_num_ctx is NULL.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_gpu* gpu_dev )
-
This function binds the DOCA context to a gpu device.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance.
- gpu_dev
- A pointer to a doca_gpu device.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description
The data path will be executed on the device and not on the CPU.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
-
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DOCA context to start.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - either an invalid input was received or no devices were added to the CTX.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - one of the provided devices is not supported by CTX.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - resource initialization failed (could be due to allocation failure), or the device is in a bad state or another reason caused initialization to fail.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Adding WorkQ to CTX using doca_ctx_workq_add()
-
Removing WorkQ from CTX using doca_ctx_workq_rm()
-
Submitting a job using doca_workq_submit()
The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:
-
Adding device to CTX using doca_ctx_dev_add()
-
Removing device from CTX using doca_ctx_dev_rm()
-
Binding gpu device to CTX using doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu()
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
-
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DOCA context to stop.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - either some jobs are still pending or not all WorkQs have been removed.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - some workqs are still associated with the ctx.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start().
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
-
Add a workQ to a context.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance that will handle the jobs.
- workq
- The WorkQ where you want to receive job completions.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - same WorkQ already added.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - memory allocation failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - initialization of WorkQ failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
This method adds a WorkQ to a context. Once a WorkQ has been added it will start accepting jobs defined by the CTX & retrieve events from the CTX. The jobs can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve().
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
-
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance containing the WorkQ.
- workq
- The WorkQ to remove.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - some jobs are still pending completion.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - WorkQ does not exist within CTX.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ contains inflight jobs.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
This function can only be used after CTX is started (doca_ctx_start()).
- doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
-
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
Parameters
- depth
- The maximum number of inflight jobs.
- workq
- The newly created WorkQ.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate WorkQ.
Description
The returned WorkQ needs to be added to at least one DOCA CTX. Then the WorkQ can be used to progress jobs and to poll events exposed by the associated CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
-
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ not removed from one of the doca_ctx.
Description
In order to destroy a WorkQ, at first needs to be removed from all DOCA CTXs using it.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_arm ( doca_workq* workq )
-
Arm the WorkQ to receive next completion event.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ object to arm. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS - workq has been successfully armed, event handle can be used to wait on events.
Description
This method should be used before waiting on the event handle. The expected flow is as follows: 1. Enable event driven mode using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable(). 2. Get event handle using doca_workq_get_event_handle(). 3. Arm the workq. 4. Wait for an event using the event handle. E.g., using epoll_wait(). 5. Once the thread wakes up, call doca_workq_event_handle_clear(). 6. Call doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until an event is retrieved. 7. Repeat 3.Note:
event driven mode must be active by using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable(). Otherwise undefined behaviour.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_clear ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t handle )
-
Clear triggered events.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ object that received the events. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- handle
- workq event handle.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS - on successfuly clearing triggered events.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description
Method used for clearing of events, this method should be called after an event has been received using the event handle. After this is called, the events will no longer be triggered, and the handle can be armed again. See doca_workq_event_handle_arm() for entire flow.Note:
event driven mode must be active by using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable(). Otherwise undefined behaviour.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_depth ( const doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
-
Get the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ.
- depth
- The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t* enabled )
-
Check if WorkQ event-driven mode is enabled.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to query.
- enabled
- 0 or 1 indicating if event-driven mode is enabled.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Event-driven mode is not enabled by default. It is possible to enable it by setting this porperty to 1. Using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable()
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t* handle )
-
Get the event handle for waiting on events.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to query.
- handle
- The event handle of the WorkQ.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - event driven mode is not enabled. Try doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable().
Description
Calling this for the first time will enable event-driven mode for the WorkQ. Retrieves the event handle of the WorkQ, the handle does not change throughout the lifecycle of the WorkQ.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int flags )
-
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ object to poll for events. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- ev
- Event structure to be filled in case an event was received. MUST NOT BE NULL
- flags
- Flags for progress/retrival operations. A combination of enum doca_workq_retrieve_flags.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS - on successful event retrieval. ev output argument is set.
- DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN - no event available (ev output argument not set), try again to make more progress.
- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - the retrieved event is a failure event. The specific error is reported per action type.
Description
Polling method for progress of submitted jobs and retrieval of events.
NOTE: for V1 retrieve supported for single event only.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t enable )
-
Enable WorkQ event-driven mode.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to query.
- enable
- 0 or 1 indicating whether to enable event-driven mode or not.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case event driven mode has been set, or is already set to same value. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - workq is still added to at least 1 CTX.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description
Event-driven mode is not enabled by default. Once enabled, the doca_workq_handle_* APIs can be used in order to wait on events. This mode can only be enabled before adding the WorkQ to any CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t event_handle, uintptr_t completion_key )
-
Set event handle This method is supported only for Windows. Windows uses io completion port that is created by the application and passed to the work queue. The work queue Uses the io completion port to register events.
Parameters
- workq
- The work queue to set
- event_handle
- The IO completion port to register to
- completion_key
- Completion key facilitates finding the source of the event.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case event driven mode has been set, or is already set to same value. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - used in non Windows OS.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
-
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ used for progress and retrieval of jobs. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- job
- The job to submit, the job must be compatible with the WorkQ. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case the job was submitted successfully, doca_workq_progress_retrieve() can be called next. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case job->ctx is stopped.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case the ctx is not associated to the workQ.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case the workQ is full. Maximum number of inflight jobs.
Description
This method is used to submit a job to the WorkQ. The WorkQ should be added to the job->ctx via doca_ctx_workq_add() before job submission. Once a job has been submitted, it can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until the result is ready and retrieved.Note:
job->ctx must not be NULL, must be started and associated with the workq. Otherwise undefined behaviour.
2.4.6. DOCA Device
[ Core ]
The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
- Format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
- Format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
- Format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
- Format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dev_rep_filter
-
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
- Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
- Destroy allocated local device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
- Initialize local device for use.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
- Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
- Destroy allocated representor device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
- Initialize representor device for use.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
- Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
- Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
- Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
- Get the mmap export to DPU capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
- Get the mmap create from export DPU capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_pci_addr_equal ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
- Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
- Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
- Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
- Creates list of all available local devices.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
- Destroy list of local device info structures.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* all_supported )
- Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* emulated_supported )
- Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* net_supported )
- Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_pci_addr_equal ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
- Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
- Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
- Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
- Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
- Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
- Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
-
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
-
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
-
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_dev_rep_filter
Representor device filter by flavor
Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.
Values
- DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL = 0
- DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
- DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_EMULATED = 1<<2
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
-
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev
- The doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid or was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd().
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
-
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The local doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
-
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev
- Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - maximum number of open devices was exceeded.
DescriptionNote:
In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
-
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev_rep
- The representor doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo_rep instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_rep is invalid.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
-
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The representor doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
-
Initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev_rep
- Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
-
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ibdev_name
- The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ibdev_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The name of the IB device type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
-
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- iface_name
- The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description
The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
-
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv4_addr
- The IPv4 address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ipv4_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv4 address from the OS
Description
The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
-
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv6_addr
- The IPv6 address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ipv6_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv6 address from the OS
Description
The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
-
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- is_hotplug_manager
- 1 if the hotplug manager capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
The hotplug manager property type: uint8_t*.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
-
Get the mmap export to DPU capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- mmap_export
- 1 if the mmap export capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to export an mmap. See doca_mmap_export_dpu() in doca_mmap.h true - device can be used with the mmap export API. false - export API is guaranteed to faile with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
-
Get the mmap create from export DPU capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- from_export
- 1 if the mmap from export DPU capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create an mmap from an exported mmap where the exported mmap was created using doca_mmap_export_dpu(). See doca_mmap_create_from_export() in doca_mmap.h true - device can be used with the mmap create from export API. false - create from export API is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_pci_addr_equal ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
-
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
-
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
- "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:83:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
- "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "83:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator).
- is_equal
- 1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo, 0 otherwise. In case of an error, no certain value is guaranteed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the actual PCI address from the OS for comparison.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
-
Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- lid
- The port LID of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query port LID.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not IB.
Description
The port LID type: uint16_t *.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
-
Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- mac_addr
- The MAC address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input mac_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not RoCE.
Description
The MAC address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
-
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
- The PCI address of devinfo, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the PCI address from the OS
Description
The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:83:00.0".
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
-
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
- dev_list
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
- nb_devs
- Number of available local devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description
Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_list_destroy()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
-
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description
Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* all_supported )
-
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- all_supported
- 1 if the rep list all capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of representor devices. In case true is returned, then this device supports at least one representor type. See doca_devinfo_rep_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* emulated_supported )
-
Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- emulated_supported
- 1 if the list emulated capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of emulated representor devices. See doca_devinfo_rep_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_EMULATED. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_EMULATED is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* net_supported )
-
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- net_supported
- 1 if the rep list net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_pci_addr_equal ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
-
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- pci_addr_str
-
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
- "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:83:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
- "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "83:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator).
- is_equal
- 1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo_rep, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate devinfo_rep PCI address for comparison.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
-
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
- The PCI address of devinfo_rep, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate the stringed PCI address.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description
The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:83:00.0".
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
-
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- pci_func_type
- The PCI function type of the devinfo_rep.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
The pci function type: enum doca_pci_func_type.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
-
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor device to query.
- rep_vuid
- The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo_rep.
- size
- The size of the vuid buffer, including the terminating null byte ('').
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
-
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
- dev
- Local device with access to representors.
- filter
- Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_dev_rep_filter for more details.
- dev_list_rep
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_rep)[idx].
- nb_devs_rep
- Number of available representor devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - Failed to query driver.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
-
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list_rep
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
Destroy list of representor device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.
2.4.7. DOCA DPDK
[ Core ]
DOCA API for integration with DPDK.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_create ( const rte_mempool* mbuf_pool, doca_dpdk_mempool** mempool_out )
- Create a DOCA DPDK memory pool, with ability to convert rte_mbuf to doca_buf Expected flow is as follows: Control path: // Create the memory pool based on a DPDK memory pool doca_dpdk_mempool_create() // Add 1 or more DOCA devices doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() // Set permission level across all devices (default=LOCAL_READ/WRITE) doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() // Start the pool doca_dpdk_mempool_start().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
- Destroy a DOCA DPDK memory pool Before destroying need to make sure that all buffers that were acquired using doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() have been released This must be called before destroying the originating DPDK mempool.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_dev* dev )
- Add a DOCA device to the mempool This allows the DOCA bufs that are retrieved from the pool to be compatible with other DOCA libraries, that use the DOCA device.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_buf_inventory* inventory, rte_mbuf* mbuf, doca_buf** buf )
- Acquire a doca_buf based on an rte_mbuf The acquired doca_buf attempts to be as similar as possible to the rte_mbuf Level of support:After acquiring the buffer the refcount of the mbuf is increasedIn case mbuf is indirect refcount of the direct buffer is increased instead and metadata of the indirectmbuf is used where metdata refers to the mbuf's data offset, data length, and next pointerIn case the acquired doca_buf is duplicated, then the duplication process will increase the refcount of the direct mbufs as well Limitations:The mbuf must represent memory from the originating rte_mempool associated with this mempool and mbuf cannot be created from external memoryAny changes made to the rte_mbuf after the acquisition will not affect the doca_bufAny changes made to the doca_buf after acquisition will not affect the rte_mbuf.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, uint32_t access_mask )
- Set the read/write permissions of the memory for devices Default: DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_READ_WRITE Setting the permission will set the access that the added devices have over the memory of the DOCA buffers.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_start ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
- Start the DOCA DPDK memory pool Operations that must be done before start: Adding at least 1 device - doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() Optionally, setting the permission level - doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() Operations that are allowed after start: Acquiring a matching doca_buf from an rte_mbuf - doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() Destroying the DOCA DPDK memory pool - doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
- Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
- Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_create ( const rte_mempool* mbuf_pool, doca_dpdk_mempool** mempool_out )
-
Create a DOCA DPDK memory pool, with ability to convert rte_mbuf to doca_buf Expected flow is as follows: Control path: // Create the memory pool based on a DPDK memory pool doca_dpdk_mempool_create() // Add 1 or more DOCA devices doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() // Set permission level across all devices (default=LOCAL_READ/WRITE) doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() // Start the pool doca_dpdk_mempool_start().
Parameters
- mbuf_pool
- A DPDK pool of mbufs, created with rte_pktmbuf_pool_create*()
- mempool_out
- The newly created DOCA DPDK memory pool in case of success
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description
Data path: // Convert DPDK mbuf to DOCA buf doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() // Optionally release DPDK mbuf back to the DPDK pool in case it is no longer needed rte_pktmbuf_free() // Release the doca_buf once finished with it doca_buf_refcnt_rm()
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
-
Destroy a DOCA DPDK memory pool Before destroying need to make sure that all buffers that were acquired using doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() have been released This must be called before destroying the originating DPDK mempool.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to destroy
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least 1 DOCA buf has been acquired and still not released
DescriptionNote:
: Once destroyed the originating DPDK memory pool, and any allocated RTE mbuf are not affected
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_dev* dev )
-
Add a DOCA device to the mempool This allows the DOCA bufs that are retrieved from the pool to be compatible with other DOCA libraries, that use the DOCA device.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to add the device to
- dev
- A DOCA device instance
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory.
DescriptionNote:
Once device has been added it can't be removed. Only option is to destroy the doca_dpdk_mempool
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_buf_inventory* inventory, rte_mbuf* mbuf, doca_buf** buf )
-
Acquire a doca_buf based on an rte_mbuf The acquired doca_buf attempts to be as similar as possible to the rte_mbuf Level of support:After acquiring the buffer the refcount of the mbuf is increasedIn case mbuf is indirect refcount of the direct buffer is increased instead and metadata of the indirectmbuf is used where metdata refers to the mbuf's data offset, data length, and next pointerIn case the acquired doca_buf is duplicated, then the duplication process will increase the refcount of the direct mbufs as well Limitations:The mbuf must represent memory from the originating rte_mempool associated with this mempool and mbuf cannot be created from external memoryAny changes made to the rte_mbuf after the acquisition will not affect the doca_bufAny changes made to the doca_buf after acquisition will not affect the rte_mbuf.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool created using the rte_mempool that created the rte_mbuf
- inventory
- A DOCA Buffer Inventory to be used for allocating the doca_buf. Must be started and have enough space
- mbuf
- A DPDK buffer that references memory that is within the RTE mempool associated with the DOCA DPDK mempool
- buf
- A DOCA buffer that references the same memory as the provided mbuf
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - The inventory does not have enough free elements.
Description
buf_addr __data_len__ \ / \ +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+ rte_mbuf chain: | headroom | data | tailroom | --next--> | headroom | data | tailroom | +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+
doca_buf created after calling this method:
head __data_len__ \ / \ +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+ doca_buf list: | | data | | --next--> | | data | | +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+Note:
: Destroying the doca_buf using 'doca_buf_refcount_rm()' will call 'rte_pktmbuf_free_seg()' on each direct mbuf
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, uint32_t access_mask )
-
Set the read/write permissions of the memory for devices Default: DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_READ_WRITE Setting the permission will set the access that the added devices have over the memory of the DOCA buffers.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool
- access_mask
- The access permissions - see 'enum doca_access_flags'
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input or bad access flag combination.
DescriptionNote:
: setting DOCA_ACCESS_DPU_* flags is invalid
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_start ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
-
Start the DOCA DPDK memory pool Operations that must be done before start: Adding at least 1 device - doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() Optionally, setting the permission level - doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() Operations that are allowed after start: Acquiring a matching doca_buf from an rte_mbuf - doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() Destroying the DOCA DPDK memory pool - doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy().
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to add the device to
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
-
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
Parameters
- port_id
- The DPDK port identifier to get the associated DOCA device for.
- dev
- The DPDK DOCA device associated with the given DPDK port identifier.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case there is no such DPDK port associated with a DOCA device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
-
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device to attach PDK port for.
- devargs
- DPDK devargs style - must NOT contains the device's PCI address ([domain:]bus:devid.func).
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of DPDK error during DPDK port attach.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case of memory allocation failure.
Description
Thread unsafe API.
It's the user responsibility to set the DPDK EAL initialization to skip probing the PCI device associated with the given DOCA device to prevent EAL from using it.
No initialization is done for the probed PDPK port and the port is not started.
2.4.8. DOCA Error
[ Core ]
DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
- Save the first encountered doca_error_t.
- #define DOCA_IS_ERROR ( r )
- Compiler optimized macro to check if we have an error.
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the string representation of an error code name.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the description string of an error code.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
Updates the return value variable r to hold the first error that we encountered.
Value
do { \ if (r == DOCA_SUCCESS) \ r = t; \ } while(0)
- #define DOCA_IS_ERROR ( r )
Used in cases where error is unlikely to happen.
Value
doca_unlikely((r) != DOCA_SUCCESS)
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to description string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
2.4.9. DOCA Memory Map
[ Core ]
The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.
Typedefs
- typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
- Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const doca_data* user_data, doca_mmap** mmap )
- Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const doca_data* user_data, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
- Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
- Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
- Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_export_dpu ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, const void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
- Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_export_rdma ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, const void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
- Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map. The imported mmap can then be used for RDMA operations.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_exported ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* exported )
- Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_from_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* from_export )
- Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from an export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_devices )
- Get the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_memrange ( const doca_mmap* mmap, void** addr, size_t* len )
- Get the memory range of DOCA memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_num_bufs ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_bufs )
- Get the Total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_user_data ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data* user_data )
- Get the user_data of a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_dmabuf_memrange ( doca_mmap* mmap, int dmabuf_fd, size_t offset, size_t len )
- Set the memory range of DOCA memory map using dmabuf.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_free_cb ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
- Set callback that will free the memory range when destroying DOCA memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_devices )
- Set a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_memrange ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len )
- Set the memory range of DOCA memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_permissions ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t access_mask )
- Set access flags of the registered memory.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Start DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Typedefs
- typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const doca_data* user_data, doca_mmap** mmap )
-
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
- user_data
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
Description
The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.
Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const doca_data* user_data, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
-
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
Parameters
- user_data
- export_desc
- An export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export_*.
- export_desc_len
- Length in bytes of the export_desc.
- dev
- A local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap. In case the 'export_desc' was created using doca_mmap_export_dpu(), then device must have from export DPU capability. See doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_dpu_supported() in doca_dev.h
- mmap
- DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or internal error. The following errors are internal and will occur if failed to produce new mmap from export descriptor:
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if internal memory allocation failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing create from export capability, or was opened using doca_dev_open_from_pd().
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description
Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.
The following are NOT possible for the mmap created from export:
Note:
-
Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_set_*().
-
Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add().
-
Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm().
-
Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export_*.
: The created object not backed by local memory.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if there is a memory region pointed by one or more `struct doca_buf`, or if memory deregistration failed.
Description
Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
-
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- DOCA Dev instance with appropriate capability.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_DEVICES.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if doca_dev already exists in doca_mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if dev was opened using doca_dev_open_from_pd().
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
-
started memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
-
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- DOCA Dev instance that was previously added.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or doca_dev doesn't exists in doca_mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
-
started memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_export_dpu ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, const void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
-
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add(). Device must have export capability. See doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_dpu_supported() in doca_dev.h
- export_desc
- On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
- export_desc_len
- Length in bytes of the export_desc.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or device does not exists in mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the operation is not premitted for the given mmap, see details in this function description. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing export capability.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description
Once this function called on the object it considered as exported. The same mmap can be exported using different devices. Once mmap is stopped then any mmap created from export will be invalidated, and the 'export_desc' is destroyed.
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been created from export.
-
memory map with no DPU access permission set - see doca_mmap_set_permissions()
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_export_rdma ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, const void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
-
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map. The imported mmap can then be used for RDMA operations.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add().
- export_desc
- On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
- export_desc_len
- Length in bytes of the export_desc.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or device does not exists in mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the operation is not premitted for the given mmap, see details in this function description. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - device missing export capability, or was opened using doca_dev_open_from_pd().
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER
Description
Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map objects that have been created from export.
-
memory map with no RDMA access permission set - see doca_mmap_set_permissions()
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_exported ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* exported )
-
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- exported
- 1 if mmap had been exported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_from_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint8_t* from_export )
-
Get the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from an export.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- from_export
- 1 if mmap had been created from export, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_devices )
-
Get the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- max_num_devices
- The max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_memrange ( const doca_mmap* mmap, void** addr, size_t* len )
-
Get the memory range of DOCA memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- addr
- Start address of the memory range previously set.
- len
- The size of the memory range in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - memrange was never set.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_num_bufs ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_bufs )
-
Get the Total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- num_bufs
- The total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_get_user_data ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_data* user_data )
-
Get the user_data of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- user_data
- The user_data of mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
DescriptionNote:
The user_data that was provided to the mmap upon its creation.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_dmabuf_memrange ( doca_mmap* mmap, int dmabuf_fd, size_t offset, size_t len )
-
Set the memory range of DOCA memory map using dmabuf.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dmabuf_fd
- File descriptor of the dmabuf.
- offset
- Start offset of the dmabuf.
- len
- The size of the memory range in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if not called from linux operating system
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received, or addr + len overflows.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if mmap is started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap memory range was set before
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
Note:
-
started memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
: this property is mandatory and can be done only once. it is only supported when used on linux operating system
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_free_cb ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
-
Set callback that will free the memory range when destroying DOCA memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- free_cb
- Callback function to free the set memory range on memory map destroy.
- opaque
- User opaque value passed to free_cb.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if mmap is started.
DescriptionNote:
Callback is called on mmap destroy, only in case the mmap was started and destroyed without changing the callback.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_max_num_devices ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t max_num_devices )
-
Set a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- max_num_devices
- The new max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set the max number of devices after first start of the mmap.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_memrange ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len )
-
Set the memory range of DOCA memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- addr
- Start address of the memory range to be set.
- len
- The size of the memory range in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received, or addr + len overflows.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if mmap is started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap memory range was set before
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
Note:
-
started memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
: this property is mandatory and can be done only once
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_set_permissions ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t access_mask )
-
Set access flags of the registered memory.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- access_mask
- bitwise combination of access flags - see enum doca_access_flags
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or trying to set an undefined access flag, or invalid combination
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - If mmap is started
Description
this defines what kind of access the added devices have to the memory defined in mmap
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Start DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap is exported or created from export.
Description
Allows execution of different operations on the mmap, detailed below. On start verifies & finalizes the mmap object configuration.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export_*.
-
Mapping doca_buf structures to the memory ranges in the using doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr() or doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup().
The following are NOT possible while mmap is started:
-
Setting the properties of the mmap through doca_mmap_set_*.
-
Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add().
-
Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm().
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap was exported or created from export, or buffers that were created for this mmap, are still not destroyed.
Description
Prevents execution of different operations and allows operations that were available before start. For details see doca_mmap_start(). Frees any export descriptor received from doca_mmap_export_*, and invalidates any mmap created from this mmap export.
2.4.10. DOCA RDMA BRIDGE
[ Core ]
DOCA RDMA bridge.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_mkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t* mkey )
- Get lkey with doca_access_flags access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_get_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
- Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open_from_pd ( ibv_pd* pd, doca_dev** dev )
- Open a DOCA device using an ibv_pd.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_mkey ( const doca_buf* buf, doca_dev* dev, uint32_t* mkey )
-
Get lkey with doca_access_flags access for a DOCA buffer of a DOCA device.
Parameters
- buf
- The DOCA buffer to get lkey for. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- dev
- The DOCA device to get lkey for. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- mkey
- The returned MKey. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if cannot find mkey by the given device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if the given access flags is not supported
DescriptionNote:
Access of mkey is defined by the mmap where buf was created.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_get_pd ( const doca_dev* dev, ibv_pd** pd )
-
Get the protection domain associated with a DOCA device.
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device to get the pd from.
- pd
- The protection-domain associated with the given DOCA device.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the device's pd is not valid (bad state)
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open_from_pd ( ibv_pd* pd, doca_dev** dev )
-
Open a DOCA device using an ibv_pd.
Parameters
- pd
- A protection domain that is not associated with any DOCA device
- dev
- A newly created DOCA device with same protection domain as 'pd'
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success
Description
Always prefer using a DOCA device obtained from doca_devinfo_list_create() This call will fail if PD was acquired by DOCA through doca_devinfo_list_create() and then doca_dev_get_pd()
This API should be used only to bridge between rdma-core and DOCA, to allow them to share memory registrations E.g., application already has logic that utilizes an ibv_pd, to read and write memory using RDMA, and wants to extend the logic by using libraries in DOCA, but such libraries will require a doca_dev and doca_buf instead of an ibv_pd and mkey in order to read write same memory. Then this method can be used to get a doca_dev that can be added to a doca_mmap, such that any doca_buf created from the doca_mmap can yield mkeys that are associated with the same ibv_pd using doca_buf_get_mkey()
For reference: doca_dev - is parallel to an ibv_pd doca_buf - is parallel to an ibv_mr registered on multiple devices doca_mmap - is parallel to creating an ibv_mr for multiple devices
The only APIs that are supported for the newly created device:
2.4.11. DOCA Sync Event
[ Core ]
DOCA Sync Event DOCA Sync Event is a software synchronization mechanism of parallel execution across the CPU, DPU, DPA, and GPU. It is an abstraction around 64-bit value which can be updated, read, and waited upon from any of these units to achieve synchronization between executions on them.
Classes
-
struct doca_sync_event_job_get
-
-
struct doca_sync_event_job_update_add
-
-
struct doca_sync_event_job_update_set
-
-
struct doca_sync_event_job_wait
-
-
struct doca_sync_event_result
-
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t
-
- typedef uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t
-
Enumerations
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_sync_event_as_ctx ( doca_sync_event* event )
- Convert a Sync Event to a DOCA context.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_create ( doca_sync_event** event )
- Create a Sync Event handle.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_create_from_export ( doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t* data, size_t sz, doca_sync_event** event )
- Create a Sync Event handle from an export.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_destroy ( doca_sync_event* event )
- Destroy a Sync Event instance.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_remote ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_remote_t* handle )
- Obtain an handle for interacting with the associated DOCA Syn Event from a remote node.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t* dpa_dev_se_handle )
- Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPA.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t** data, size_t* sz )
- Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPU.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu, doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t** gpu_dev_se )
- Export Sync Event to be shared with the GPU.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* value )
- Get the value of a Sync Event synchronously.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get_create_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
-
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get_export_to_dpa_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
-
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get_export_to_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
-
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get_export_to_gpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
-
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_job_get_supported ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_sync_event_job_types type )
- Check if a given device is capable of executing a specific Sync Event job.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_cpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev )
- Associate a CPU device context as the Sync Event Publisher.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa )
- Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Publisher.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event )
- Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu )
- Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Publisher.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_set_addr ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* addr )
- Set the 64-bit value's address for a Sync Event.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_start ( doca_sync_event* event )
- Start a Sync Event to be operate as stand-alone DOCA Core object only.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_stop ( doca_sync_event* event )
- Stop a Sync Event which has been previously started with 'doca_sync_event_start'.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_cpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev )
-
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa )
- Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Sublisher.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event )
- Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu )
- Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Subscriber.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_update_add ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t* fetched )
- Atomically increase the value of a Sync Event by some value synchronously.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_update_set ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value )
- Set the value of a Sync Event to some value synchronously.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_wait_gt ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask )
- Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a polling busy wait manner.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_wait_gt_yield ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask )
- Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a periodically busy wait manner.
Typedefs
- typedef uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t
DPA sync event handle type definition
- typedef uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t
GPU sync event handle type definition
Enumerations
- enum doca_sync_event_job_types
Sync Event job types for performing operation on a Sync Event thorugh DOCA job submission on a DOCA WorkQ
Values
- DOCA_SYNC_EVENT_JOB_WAIT_GT = DOCA_ACTION_SYNC_EVENT_FIRST+1
- Wait for the Sync Event to be grater than some value
- DOCA_SYNC_EVENT_JOB_GET
- Get the value of the Sync Event
- DOCA_SYNC_EVENT_JOB_UPDATE_SET
- Set the Sync Event value with some value
- DOCA_SYNC_EVENT_JOB_UPDATE_ADD
- Increment atomically the Sync Event value by some value
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_sync_event_as_ctx ( doca_sync_event* event )
-
Convert a Sync Event to a DOCA context.
Parameters
- event
- The doca_sync_event to be converted
Returns
The matching doca_ctx instance in case of success, NULL otherwise.
Description
Set the Sync Event to operate as a DOCA Context only, hence it can be interacted with through the supported DOCA Context API.
Sync Event CTX supports the following operations: start/stop/workq_add/workq_rm/get_event_driven_supported. A device can't be attached to a sync event ctx.
A user can use an attached (to Sync Event CTX) DOCA WorkQ to perform operations on the underlying Sync Event asynchronously by submitting jobs to the attached DOCA WorkQ(see enum doca_sync_event_job_types).
It is suggested to use Sync Event in this mode to wait on a Sync Event in a blocking manner.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_create ( doca_sync_event** event )
-
Create a Sync Event handle.
Parameters
- event
- The created doca_sync_event instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_sync_event.
Description
Creates CPU handle - Host CPU or DPU's CPU.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_create_from_export ( doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t* data, size_t sz, doca_sync_event** event )
-
Create a Sync Event handle from an export.
Parameters
- dev
- doca_dev instance to be attached to the create doca_sync_event.
- data
- Exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_* call.
- sz
- Size of exported doca_sync_event data stream, created by doca_sync_event_export_to_* call.
- event
- The created doca_sync_event instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided doca_dev does not support creating Sync Event from export.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_sync_event.
Description
Creates a DPU handle. The DOCA Device should be capable of importing an exported Sync Event (see doca_sync_event_get_create_from_export_supported capability).Note:
The Sync Event can only be configured and exported by the exporting process.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_destroy ( doca_sync_event* event )
-
Destroy a Sync Event instance.
Parameters
- event
- doca_sync_event to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_remote ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_sync_event_remote_t* handle )
-
Obtain an handle for interacting with the associated DOCA Syn Event from a remote node.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to export for remote.
- handle
- The remote handle associated with the given doca_sync_event instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t* dpa_dev_se_handle )
-
Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPA.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to export.
- dpa
- The associated DOCA DPA Context.
- dpa_dev_se_handle
- DOCA DPA device sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dpa_sync_event.
Description
Create Sync Event DPA handle used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST and the DPA. Sync Event should be properly configured, either subscriber or publisher should be declared as DPA location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to DPA (see doca_sync_event_get_export_to_dpa_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only.
The DOCA DPA Sync Event is an handle to be used from the DPA to perform operations on the associated Sync Event.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev, const uint8_t** data, size_t* sz )
-
Export Sync Event to be shared with the DPU.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to export.
- dev
- Target dev to export.
- data
- The created export data stream.
- sz
- Size of created export data stream.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc data stream.
Description
Create export data stream used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST to DPU ARM. Sync Event should be properly configured, both subscriber and publisher must be declared as either CPU or DPU location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to DPU (see doca_sync_event_get_export_to_dpu_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only.
The exported data stream an be used from the DPU to created an exported Sync Event (see doca_sync_event_create_from_export).
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_export_to_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu, doca_gpu_dev_sync_event_t** gpu_dev_se )
-
Export Sync Event to be shared with the GPU.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to export.
- gpu
- The associated DOCA GPU Context.
- gpu_dev_se
- DOCA GPU device sync event handle that can be passed to a kernel.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event action.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_gpu_sync_event.
Description
Create Sync Event GPU handle used for synchronize between the x86 CPU HOST and the DPA. Sync Event should be properly configured, either subscriber or publisher should be declared as GPU location. The underlying DOCA Device should be capable of exporting to GPU (see doca_sync_event_get_export_to_gpu_supported capability). A Sync Event can be exported from the Host CPU only.
The DOCA GPU Sync Event is an handle to be used from the GPU to perform operations on the associated Sync Event.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* value )
-
Get the value of a Sync Event synchronously.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to read its value.
- value
- The returned doca_sync_event value.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get_create_from_export_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
-
Parameters
- devinfo
- The DOCA device information.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports creating Sync Event from an export. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support importing an exported Sync Event.
Description
Check if given device is capable of creating Sync Event from an export.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get_export_to_dpa_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
-
Parameters
- devinfo
- The DOCA device information.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to DPA. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to DPA.
Description
Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the DPA using doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get_export_to_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
-
Parameters
- devinfo
- The DOCA device information.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to DPU. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to DPU.
Description
Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the DPU using doca_sync_event_export_to_dpu.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_get_export_to_gpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo )
-
Parameters
- devinfo
- The DOCA device information.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports exporting an associated Sync Event to GPU. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support exporting an associated Sync Event to GPU.
Description
Check if a DOCA device is capable of exporting an associated Sync Event to the GPU using doca_sync_event_export_to_gpu.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_job_get_supported ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_sync_event_job_types type )
-
Check if a given device is capable of executing a specific Sync Event job.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The DOCA device information.
- type
- doca_sync_event_job_types available for this device. see enum doca_sync_event_job_types.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case device supports the Sync Event job type. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this Sync Event job.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_cpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev )
-
Associate a CPU device context as the Sync Event Publisher.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
- dev
- doca_dev instance associated with CPU.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa )
-
Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Publisher.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
- dpa
- doca_dpa instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event )
-
Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu )
-
Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Publisher.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
- gpu
- doca_gpu instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_set_addr ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t* addr )
-
Set the 64-bit value's address for a Sync Event.
Parameters
- event
- Pointer to se event instance to be configured.
- addr
- Allocated address pointer.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - setting address for event which has already been started is not allowed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - addr is in unsupported address space.
Description
Setting external address is allowed only for CPU/DPU configured Sync Event.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_start ( doca_sync_event* event )
-
Start a Sync Event to be operate as stand-alone DOCA Core object only.
Parameters
- event
- Pointer to se event instance to be started.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description
Starting a Sync Event with doca_sync_event_start means it can't be operate as (and converted to) DOCA Context.
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_stop ( doca_sync_event* event )
-
Stop a Sync Event which has been previously started with 'doca_sync_event_start'.
Parameters
- event
- Pointer to se event instance to be stoped.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_cpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dev* dev )
-
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
- dev
- doca_dev instance associated with CPU.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
Associate a CPU device context as the doca_sync_event Subscriber,
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_dpa ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_dpa* dpa )
-
Associate a DOCA DPA context as the Sync Event Sublisher.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
- dpa
- doca_dpa instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_dpu ( doca_sync_event* event )
-
Declare Sync Event Publisher as the DPU.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - event argument is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_gpu ( doca_sync_event* event, doca_gpu* gpu )
-
Associate a DOCA GPU context as the Sync Event Subscriber.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set.
- gpu
- doca_gpu instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_update_add ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t* fetched )
-
Atomically increase the value of a Sync Event by some value synchronously.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to increment.
- value
- The value to increment the doca_sync_event value by.
- fetched
- The value of the doca_sync_event before the operation.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_update_set ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value )
-
Set the value of a Sync Event to some value synchronously.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to set its value.
- value
- The value to set the doca_sync_event to.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_wait_gt ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask )
-
Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a polling busy wait manner.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to wait on.
- value
- The value to wait for the doca_sync_event to be greater than.
- mask
- Mask to apply (bitwise AND) on the doca_sync_event value for comparison with wait threshold.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_sync_event_wait_gt_yield ( doca_sync_event* event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask )
-
Wait for the value of a Sync Event to reach some value synchronously in a periodically busy wait manner.
Parameters
- event
- Target doca_sync_event instance to wait on.
- value
- The value to wait for the doca_sync_event to be greater than.
- mask
- Mask to apply (bitwise AND) on the doca_sync_event value for comparison with wait threshold.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - any of the arguments is a NULL pointer.
Description
After each polling iteration, call sched_yield sched_yield() causes the calling thread to relinquish the CPU. The thread is moved to the end of the queue for its static priority and a new thread gets to run.
2.4.12. DOCA Types
[ Core ]
DOCA Types introduces types that are common for many libraries.
Defines
- #define DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH 16
- Specifies the length of a GID (Global ID) in bytes.
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t
- Declare DOCA endianity types.
- typedef void * doca_event_handle_t
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_access_flags
- Specifies the permission level for DOCA buffer.
- enum doca_eth_wait_on_time
- Type of wait on time the network card can support.
- enum doca_gpu_mem_type
- Type of memory the GPUNetIO library can allocate.
- enum doca_mtu_size
- MTU size in bytes.
- enum doca_pci_func_type
- Specifies the PCI function type for DOCA representor device.
Defines
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t
Declare DOCA endianity types.
- typedef void * doca_event_handle_t
Used for windows HANDLE or IOCompletionPort
Enumerations
- enum doca_access_flags
Can be used with doca_mmap_set_permissions() to set permission level. A few notes: DOCA_ACCESS_DPU_READ_ONLY and DOCA_ACCESS_DPU_READ_WRITE are mutually exclusive Buffer can always be read locally by local device, regardless of set permissions local device - doca_dev running in the same process of the mmap remote device - doca_dev running on a different process on a remote machine DPU device - doca_dev running on a process on the DPU OS. This is only relevant when local process is running on HOST. In case local process is running on DPU the doca_dev is considered a local device.
Values
- DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_READ_ONLY = 0
- DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_READ_WRITE = (1<<0)
- DOCA_ACCESS_RDMA_READ = (1<<1)
- DOCA_ACCESS_RDMA_WRITE = (1<<2)
- DOCA_ACCESS_RDMA_ATOMIC = (1<<3)
- DOCA_ACCESS_DPU_READ_ONLY = (1<<4)
- DOCA_ACCESS_DPU_READ_WRITE = (1<<5)
- Allows reading buffer by a DPU device but no write Only relevant for HOST - see doca_mmap_export_dpu()
- enum doca_eth_wait_on_time
-
Values
- DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_NONE = 0
- DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_NATIVE = 1
- DOCA_ETH_WAIT_ON_TIME_DPDK = 2
- enum doca_gpu_mem_type
-
Values
- DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPU = 0
- DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPU_CPU = 1
- DOCA_GPU_MEM_CPU = 2
- DOCA_GPU_MEM_CPU_GPU = 3
- enum doca_mtu_size
-
Values
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_256_BYTES = 0x0
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_512_BYTES = 0x1
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_1K_BYTES = 0x2
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_2K_BYTES = 0x3
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_4K_BYTES = 0x4
- DOCA_MTU_SIZE_RAW_ETHERNET = 0x5
- enum doca_pci_func_type
-
Values
- DOCA_PCI_FUNC_PF = 0
- DOCA_PCI_FUNC_VF
- DOCA_PCI_FUNC_SF
2.4.1. DOCA Buffer
[ Core ]
The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
- Get the buffer's data.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
- Get buffer's data length.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
- Get the buffer's head.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
- Get the buffer's length.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Get the reference count of the object.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_chain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
- Append list2 to list1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_first ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_first )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_last ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_last )
- Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_last ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
- Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_next ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
- Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_num_elements ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
- Get the number of the elements in list.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_unchain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
- Separate list2 from list1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Increase the object reference count by 1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
-
- doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
-
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data ( const doca_buf* buf, void** data )
-
Get the buffer's data.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data
- The data of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_data_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* data_len )
-
Get buffer's data length.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- The data length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_head ( const doca_buf* buf, void** head )
-
Get the buffer's head.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- head
- The head of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_len ( const doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
-
Get the buffer's length.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- len
- The length of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_get_refcount ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_is_in_list ( const doca_buf* buf, uint8_t* is_in_list )
-
Check if provided DOCA Buf is a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- is_in_list
- 1 if buf is part of a linked list, 0 if it is not. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_chain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
-
Append list2 to list1.
Parameters
- list1
- DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
- list2
- DOCA Buf representing list2. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE HEAD OF LIST.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+
+----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+
After:
+----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_first ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_first )
-
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the first element in a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- is_first
- True if buf is the first element, false if it is not.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_is_last ( const doca_buf* buf, bool* is_last )
-
Check if provided DOCA Buf is the last element in a linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- is_last
- True if buf is the last element, false if it is not. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_last ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** last_buf )
-
Get last DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- last_buf
- The last DOCA Buf in the linked list, which may be buf.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_next ( doca_buf* buf, doca_buf** next_buf )
-
Get next DOCA Buf in linked list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- next_buf
- The next DOCA Buf in the linked list, *next_buf will be NULL if the no other element in the list. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_num_elements ( const doca_buf* buf, uint32_t* num_elements )
-
Get the number of the elements in list.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. Buf must be a head of a list.
- num_elements
- Number of elements in list.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if the buffer is not a head of a list.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_list_unchain ( doca_buf* list1, doca_buf* list2 )
-
Separate list2 from list1.
Parameters
- list1
- DOCA Buf representing list1. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- list2
- DOCA Buf representing list2, list2 should be contained in list1. list2 must be different from list1. MUST NOT BE NULL
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if list2 is not part of list1.
Description
Before: +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 |->|4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ +----+ / list2
After: +----+ +----+ +----+ list1 -> |1 |->|2 |->|3 | +----+ +----+ +----+
+----+ +----+ list2 -> |4 |->|5 | +----+ +----+
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object before this operation took place.
Returns
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
DescriptionNote:
This function is not supported yet.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object before this operation took place. Can be NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - buf is the next element in some list.
Description
When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_reset_data_len ( doca_buf* buf )
-
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always
Description
Reset the data length to 0 (data will still point to the same location)
__data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ Before | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / data
data_len = 0 / +-----+-----------------------------+ After | | | +-----+-----------------------------+ / data
- doca_error_t doca_buf_set_data ( doca_buf* buf, void* data, size_t data_len )
-
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data
- Data address. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- Data length.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - always
Description
Set data pointer and data length
+-----------+-----+-----------------+ Before | |data | | +-----------+-----+-----------------+
__data_len__ / \ +-----+--------------+--------------+ After | |data | | +-----+--------------+--------------+ / dataNote:
The range [data, data + data_len] must be in [head, head + len]. Otherwise undefined behaviour.
2.4.2. DOCA Buffer Array
[ Core ]
The DOCA buffer array represents an array of fixed size doca_bufs (for multiple doca_dev). Can act as a free list or direct access mode.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
- Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- Destroys a doca buf array instance.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
- Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, size_t size, uint32_t num_elem, uint32_t start_offset )
- Sets the buf array params.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
- Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
- Stops a started doca buf array.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_create ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_buf_arr** buf_arr )
-
Allocates a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
- mmap
- The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
- buf_arr
- The newly created doca_buf_arr.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_buf_arr.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_destroy ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
-
Destroys a doca buf array instance.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to destroy
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle ( const doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu_buf_arr** gpu_buf_arr )
-
Retrieves the handle in the gpu memory space of a doca_buf_arr.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- gpu_buf_arr
- A pointer to the handle in the gpu memory space
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is not started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_params ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, size_t size, uint32_t num_elem, uint32_t start_offset )
-
Sets the buf array params.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- size
- Size in bytes of a single element (must be > 0).
- num_elem
- Number of elements in the doca_buf_arr (must be > 0).
- start_offset
- Offset from mmap start to set doca_buf_arr.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_set_target_gpu ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr, doca_gpu* gpu_handler )
-
Configures the buf array to be created on the gpu device.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr
- gpu_handler
- The gpu device handler.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if doca_buf_arr is already started
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_start ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
-
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to start
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE -
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if mmap is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space for configuration structure
DescriptionNote:
Before calling this function, the mmap with which the buf array was created must be started.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_arr_stop ( doca_buf_arr* buf_arr )
-
Stops a started doca buf array.
Parameters
- buf_arr
- The doca_buf_arr to stop
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
2.4.3. DOCA Buffer Inventory
[ Core ]
The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
- Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
- Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
- Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
- Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
- Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Destroy buffer inventory structure.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
- Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
- Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
- Get the user_data of a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Start element retrieval from inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
-
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- addr
- The start address of the payload. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- len
- The length in bytes of the payload.
- buf
- Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_args ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf )
-
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr`, `len`, `data` and `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- addr
- The start address of the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- len
- The length in bytes of the buffer.
- data
- The start address of the data inside the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- The length in bytes of the data.
- buf
- Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
DescriptionNote:
The range [data, data + data_len] must fit within [addr, addr +len]. Otherwise undefined behaviour.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* data, size_t data_len, doca_buf** buf ) [inline]
-
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `data` & `data_len` arguments.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure. MUST NOT BE NULL AND MUST BE STARTED.
- data
- The start address of the data inside the buffer. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- data_len
- The length in bytes of the data.
- buf
- Doca buf allocated and initialized with args. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
-
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure that will hold the new doca_buf.
- src_buf
- The DOCA buf to be duplicated.
- dst_buf
- A duplicate DOCA Buf.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if src_buf mmap or input inventory unstarted/stopped or src_buf inventory extensions and the input inventory extensions are incompatible.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new doca_buf from the given inventory.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
-
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
- user_data
- num_elements
- Initial number of elements in the inventory.
- extensions
- Bitmap of extensions enabled for the inventory described in doca_buf.h.
- buf_inventory
- Buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_buf_inventory.
Description
The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start(). See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if not all allocated elements had been returned to the inventory.
Description
Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
-
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- num_of_elements
- The total number of elements in inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The total number of elements type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_num_free_elements ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
-
Get the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- num_of_free_elements
- The total number of free elements in inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The total number of free elements type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_get_user_data ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_data* user_data )
-
Get the user_data of a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- user_data
- The user_data of inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The user_data that was provided to the inventory upon its creation.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Start element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Retrieval of free elements from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr().
-
Duplicating a buffer's content into a buffer allocated from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup().
The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:
-
Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. For details see doca_buf_inventory_start().
2.4.4. DOCA Bufpool
[ Core ]
The DOCA Bufpool is an inventory of doca_buf objects, such that each doca_buf is set with a permanent, fixed size memory buffer, right from creation and till destruction, which allows immediate allocation of doca_buf objects.
Basic structure example of Bufpool (after creation):
+------------------------------------------+ | memory range | +-----------+ | +--------+ +--------+ +--------+ | | doca_mmap |-----------| | buffer | | buffer | | buffer | | +-----------+ | +--------+ +--------+ ..... +--------+ | | \ \ \ | +------------------------------------------+ \ \ \ \ \ \ +--------------------------------------------+ | | | | | +--------------+ | +----------+ +----------+ +----------+ | | doca_bfupool |--------| | doca_buf | | doca_buf | | doca_buf | | +--------------+ | +----------+ +----------+ ....+----------+ | +--------------------------------------------+
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_buf_alloc ( doca_bufpool* bufpool, doca_buf** buf )
- This method acquires a doca_buf from the doca_bufpool, pointing to an allocated empty buffer.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, size_t element_size, size_t element_alignment, const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_bufpool** bufpool )
- Allocates a bufpool and sets it with doca_buf objects that are set in advance with constant memory buffers.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_destroy ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
- Destroy bufpool structure.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_num_elements ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
- Get the number of elements that was set in the creation of a doca_bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
- Get the total number of free elements available for allocation in a doca_bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_user_data ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, doca_data* user_data )
- Get the user_data of a DOCA Bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_start ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
- Start DOCA bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_stop ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
- Stop a started DOCA bufpool.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_buf_alloc ( doca_bufpool* bufpool, doca_buf** buf )
-
This method acquires a doca_buf from the doca_bufpool, pointing to an allocated empty buffer.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool from which to acquire a doca_buf, that was set to point to a memory buffer at doca_bufpool_create().
- buf
- Pointer to the allocated doca_buf.
Description
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
-
DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
-
DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if bufpool is un-started/stopped.
-
DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if the bufpool is empty (all doca_bufs are already allocated).
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_create ( const doca_data* user_data, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, size_t element_size, size_t element_alignment, const doca_mmap* mmap, doca_bufpool** bufpool )
-
Allocates a bufpool and sets it with doca_buf objects that are set in advance with constant memory buffers.
Parameters
- user_data
- num_elements
- Number of elements in the bufpool (must be > 0).
- extensions
- Bitmap of extensions enabled for the bufpool described in doca_buf.h.
- element_size
- Size of a single element (must be > 0).
- element_alignment
- Element alignment requirement (must be a power of 2, can be 0).
- mmap
- The mmap managing the memory chunk. Must be populated with memory chunk.
- bufpool
- The newly created DOCA Bufpool.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate a doca_bufpool.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if no memory range was set to mmap.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_destroy ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
-
Destroy bufpool structure.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if not all allocated doca_bufs had been returned to the bufpool.
Description
Before calling this function, all allocated doca_bufs should be returned back to the bufpool.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_num_elements ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
-
Get the number of elements that was set in the creation of a doca_bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool.
- num_of_elements
- The number of elements that was set in the creation of bufpool.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_num_free_elements ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
-
Get the total number of free elements available for allocation in a doca_bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool.
- num_of_free_elements
- The total number of free elements in bufpool.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_get_user_data ( const doca_bufpool* bufpool, doca_data* user_data )
-
Get the user_data of a DOCA Bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool.
- user_data
- The user_data of bufpool.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The user_data that was provided to the bufpool upon its creation.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_start ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
-
Start DOCA bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool to start.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if the mmap with which the bufpool was created is not started.
Description
This method enables the allocation of doca_bufs using doca_bufpool_buf_alloc(). Before calling this function, the mmap with which the bufpool was created must be started.
- doca_error_t doca_bufpool_stop ( doca_bufpool* bufpool )
-
Stop a started DOCA bufpool.
Parameters
- bufpool
- The DOCA Bufpool to stop.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This method disables the allocation of doca_bufs. Calling this method is also possible if there are allocated doca_bufs.
2.4.5. DOCA Context
[ Core ]
DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or jobs that manipulate data.
Classes
-
struct doca_event
- Activity completion event.
-
struct doca_job
- Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
- Power 2 single SDK/context action type range.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
- Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
- Remove a device from a context.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_event_driven_supported ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint8_t* event_supported )
- Check if CTX supports event driven mode.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_max_num_ctx ( uint32_t* max_num_ctx )
- Get the ctx maximum number of contexts allowed within an application.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_gpu* gpu_dev )
- This function binds the DOCA context to a gpu device.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
- Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
- Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
- Add a workQ to a context.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
- Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
- Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
- Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_arm ( doca_workq* workq )
- Arm the WorkQ to receive next completion event.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_clear ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t handle )
- Clear triggered events.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_depth ( const doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
- Get the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t* enabled )
- Check if WorkQ event-driven mode is enabled.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t* handle )
- Get the event handle for waiting on events.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int flags )
- Progress & retrieve single pending event.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t enable )
- Enable WorkQ event-driven mode.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t event_handle, uintptr_t completion_key )
- Set event handle This method is supported only for Windows. Windows uses io completion port that is created by the application and passed to the work queue. The work queue Uses the io completion port to register events.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
- Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Defines
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
-
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The CTX to add the device to.
- dev
- The device to add.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the device was already added.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the provided device is not supported by CTX, I.e., the device is not useful for any job, missing the capabilities, or was opened using doca_dev_open_from_pd().
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to interact with device.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
-
Remove a device from a context.
Parameters
- ctx
- The CTX to remove the device from. Must already hold the device.
- dev
- The device to remove.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - the provided device was never added to the ctx or was already removed.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_event_driven_supported ( doca_ctx* ctx, uint8_t* event_supported )
-
Check if CTX supports event driven mode.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance containing the WorkQ.
- event_supported
- Boolean indicating whether event driven mode is supported.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
In case the support exists, then this CTX can be added to WorkQ operating in event driven mode.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_get_max_num_ctx ( uint32_t* max_num_ctx )
-
Get the ctx maximum number of contexts allowed within an application.
Parameters
- max_num_ctx
- The ctx max number of contexts allowed within an application.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case max_num_ctx received the required value properly. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - max_num_ctx is NULL.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_gpu* gpu_dev )
-
This function binds the DOCA context to a gpu device.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance.
- gpu_dev
- A pointer to a doca_gpu device.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description
The data path will be executed on the device and not on the CPU.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
-
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DOCA context to start.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - either an invalid input was received or no devices were added to the CTX.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - one of the provided devices is not supported by CTX.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - resource initialization failed (could be due to allocation failure), or the device is in a bad state or another reason caused initialization to fail.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Adding WorkQ to CTX using doca_ctx_workq_add()
-
Removing WorkQ from CTX using doca_ctx_workq_rm()
-
Submitting a job using doca_workq_submit()
The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:
-
Adding device to CTX using doca_ctx_dev_add()
-
Removing device from CTX using doca_ctx_dev_rm()
-
Binding gpu device to CTX using doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu()
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
-
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DOCA context to stop.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - either some jobs are still pending or not all WorkQs have been removed.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - some workqs are still associated with the ctx.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start().
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
-
Add a workQ to a context.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance that will handle the jobs.
- workq
- The WorkQ where you want to receive job completions.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - same WorkQ already added.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - memory allocation failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - initialization of WorkQ failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
This method adds a WorkQ to a context. Once a WorkQ has been added it will start accepting jobs defined by the CTX & retrieve events from the CTX. The jobs can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve().
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
-
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance containing the WorkQ.
- workq
- The WorkQ to remove.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - some jobs are still pending completion.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - WorkQ does not exist within CTX.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ contains inflight jobs.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - ctx is corrupted.
Description
This function can only be used after CTX is started (doca_ctx_start()).
- doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
-
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
Parameters
- depth
- The maximum number of inflight jobs.
- workq
- The newly created WorkQ.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate WorkQ.
Description
The returned WorkQ needs to be added to at least one DOCA CTX. Then the WorkQ can be used to progress jobs and to poll events exposed by the associated CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
-
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ not removed from one of the doca_ctx.
Description
In order to destroy a WorkQ, at first needs to be removed from all DOCA CTXs using it.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_arm ( doca_workq* workq )
-
Arm the WorkQ to receive next completion event.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ object to arm. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS - workq has been successfully armed, event handle can be used to wait on events.
Description
This method should be used before waiting on the event handle. The expected flow is as follows: 1. Enable event driven mode using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable(). 2. Get event handle using doca_workq_get_event_handle(). 3. Arm the workq. 4. Wait for an event using the event handle. E.g., using epoll_wait(). 5. Once the thread wakes up, call doca_workq_event_handle_clear(). 6. Call doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until an event is retrieved. 7. Repeat 3.Note:
event driven mode must be active by using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable(). Otherwise undefined behaviour.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_event_handle_clear ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t handle )
-
Clear triggered events.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ object that received the events. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- handle
- workq event handle.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS - on successfuly clearing triggered events.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description
Method used for clearing of events, this method should be called after an event has been received using the event handle. After this is called, the events will no longer be triggered, and the handle can be armed again. See doca_workq_event_handle_arm() for entire flow.Note:
event driven mode must be active by using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable(). Otherwise undefined behaviour.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_depth ( const doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
-
Get the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ.
- depth
- The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t* enabled )
-
Check if WorkQ event-driven mode is enabled.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to query.
- enabled
- 0 or 1 indicating if event-driven mode is enabled.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Event-driven mode is not enabled by default. It is possible to enable it by setting this porperty to 1. Using doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable()
- doca_error_t doca_workq_get_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t* handle )
-
Get the event handle for waiting on events.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to query.
- handle
- The event handle of the WorkQ.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - event driven mode is not enabled. Try doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable().
Description
Calling this for the first time will enable event-driven mode for the WorkQ. Retrieves the event handle of the WorkQ, the handle does not change throughout the lifecycle of the WorkQ.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int flags )
-
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ object to poll for events. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- ev
- Event structure to be filled in case an event was received. MUST NOT BE NULL
- flags
- Flags for progress/retrival operations. A combination of enum doca_workq_retrieve_flags.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS - on successful event retrieval. ev output argument is set.
- DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN - no event available (ev output argument not set), try again to make more progress.
- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - the retrieved event is a failure event. The specific error is reported per action type.
Description
Polling method for progress of submitted jobs and retrieval of events.
NOTE: for V1 retrieve supported for single event only.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable ( doca_workq* workq, uint8_t enable )
-
Enable WorkQ event-driven mode.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to query.
- enable
- 0 or 1 indicating whether to enable event-driven mode or not.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case event driven mode has been set, or is already set to same value. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - workq is still added to at least 1 CTX.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description
Event-driven mode is not enabled by default. Once enabled, the doca_workq_handle_* APIs can be used in order to wait on events. This mode can only be enabled before adding the WorkQ to any CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_set_event_handle ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event_handle_t event_handle, uintptr_t completion_key )
-
Set event handle This method is supported only for Windows. Windows uses io completion port that is created by the application and passed to the work queue. The work queue Uses the io completion port to register events.
Parameters
- workq
- The work queue to set
- event_handle
- The IO completion port to register to
- completion_key
- Completion key facilitates finding the source of the event.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case event driven mode has been set, or is already set to same value. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - used in non Windows OS.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - a system call has failed.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
-
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ used for progress and retrieval of jobs. MUST NOT BE NULL.
- job
- The job to submit, the job must be compatible with the WorkQ. MUST NOT BE NULL.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case the job was submitted successfully, doca_workq_progress_retrieve() can be called next. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case job->ctx is stopped.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case the ctx is not associated to the workQ.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case the workQ is full. Maximum number of inflight jobs.
Description
This method is used to submit a job to the WorkQ. The WorkQ should be added to the job->ctx via doca_ctx_workq_add() before job submission. Once a job has been submitted, it can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until the result is ready and retrieved.Note:
job->ctx must not be NULL, must be started and associated with the workq. Otherwise undefined behaviour.
2.4.6. DOCA Device
[ Core ]
The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
- Format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
- Format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
- Format: "XXXX:XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
- Format: "XX:XX.X". Including a null terminator.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dev_rep_filter
-
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
- Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
- Destroy allocated local device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
- Initialize local device for use.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
- Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
- Destroy allocated representor device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
- Initialize representor device for use.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
- Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
- Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
- Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
- Get the mmap export to DPU capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
- Get the mmap create from export DPU capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_pci_addr_equal ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
- Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
- Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
- Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
- Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
- Creates list of all available local devices.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
- Destroy list of local device info structures.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* all_supported )
- Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* emulated_supported )
- Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* net_supported )
- Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_pci_addr_equal ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
- Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
- Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
- Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
- Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
- Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
- Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
-
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
-
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE 13
-
- #define DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_BDF_SIZE 8
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_dev_rep_filter
Representor device filter by flavor
Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.
Values
- DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL = 0
- DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
- DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_EMULATED = 1<<2
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( const doca_dev* dev )
-
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev
- The doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid or was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd().
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
-
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The local doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
-
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev
- Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - maximum number of open devices was exceeded.
DescriptionNote:
In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_rep* doca_dev_rep_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_rep* dev_rep )
-
Get representor device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev_rep
- The representor doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo_rep instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_rep is invalid.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_close ( doca_dev_rep* dev )
-
Destroy allocated representor device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The representor doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_rep_open ( doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo, doca_dev_rep** dev_rep )
-
Initialize representor device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev_rep
- Initialized representor doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ibdev_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* ibdev_name, uint32_t size )
-
Get the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ibdev_name
- The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ibdev_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The name of the IB device type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_iface_name ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* iface_name, uint32_t size )
-
Get the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- iface_name
- The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input iface_name buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE which includes the null terminating byte.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the interface name from the OS
Description
The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv4_addr, uint32_t size )
-
Get the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv4_addr
- The IPv4 address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ipv4_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv4 address from the OS
Description
The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_ipv6_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* ipv6_addr, uint32_t size )
-
Get the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv6_addr
- The IPv6 address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input ipv6_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the IPv6 address from the OS
Description
The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_hotplug_manager_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* is_hotplug_manager )
-
Get the hotplug manager capability of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- is_hotplug_manager
- 1 if the hotplug manager capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
The hotplug manager property type: uint8_t*.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_export_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mmap_export )
-
Get the mmap export to DPU capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- mmap_export
- 1 if the mmap export capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to export an mmap. See doca_mmap_export_dpu() in doca_mmap.h true - device can be used with the mmap export API. false - export API is guaranteed to faile with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_mmap_from_export_dpu_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* from_export )
-
Get the mmap create from export DPU capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- from_export
- 1 if the mmap from export DPU capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create an mmap from an exported mmap where the exported mmap was created using doca_mmap_export_dpu(). See doca_mmap_create_from_export() in doca_mmap.h true - device can be used with the mmap create from export API. false - create from export API is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_pci_addr_equal ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
-
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
-
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
- "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:83:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
- "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "83:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator).
- is_equal
- 1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo, 0 otherwise. In case of an error, no certain value is guaranteed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the actual PCI address from the OS for comparison.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_lid ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint16_t* lid )
-
Get the port LID of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- lid
- The port LID of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query port LID.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not IB.
Description
The port LID type: uint16_t *.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_mac_addr ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* mac_addr, uint32_t size )
-
Get the MAC address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- mac_addr
- The MAC address of devinfo.
- size
- The size of the input mac_addr buffer, must be at least DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - the device port's link layer is not RoCE.
Description
The MAC address type: uint8_t[DOCA_DEVINFO_MAC_ADDR_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char* pci_addr_str )
-
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
- The PCI address of devinfo, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_OPERATING_SYSTEM - failed to acquire the PCI address from the OS
Description
The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:83:00.0".
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
-
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
- dev_list
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
- nb_devs
- Number of available local devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description
Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_list_destroy()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
-
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description
Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_all_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* all_supported )
-
Get the representor devices discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- all_supported
- 1 if the rep list all capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of representor devices. In case true is returned, then this device supports at least one representor type. See doca_devinfo_rep_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_ALL is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_emulated_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* emulated_supported )
-
Get the remote emulated device discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- emulated_supported
- 1 if the list emulated capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of emulated representor devices. See doca_devinfo_rep_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_EMULATED. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REP_FILTER_EMULATED is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_list_net_supported ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t* net_supported )
-
Get the remote net discovery capability of the device.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- net_supported
- 1 if the rep list net capability is supported, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - failed to query capability support.
Description
Get uint8_t value defining if the device can be used to create list of net remote devices. See doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(). true - device can be used with the remote list create API with filter DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET. false - providing DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET is guaranteed to fail with DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_is_pci_addr_equal ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, const char* pci_addr_str, uint8_t* is_equal )
-
Check if a PCI address belongs to a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- pci_addr_str
-
The PCI address to check, should be as one of the following formats:
- "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:83:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_ADDR_SIZE including a null terminator).
- "Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "83:00.0" (size DOCA_DEVINFO_PCI_BDF_SIZE including a null terminator).
- is_equal
- 1 if pci_addr_str belongs to devinfo_rep, 0 otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate devinfo_rep PCI address for comparison.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_addr_str ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* pci_addr_str )
-
Get the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The device to query.
- pci_addr_str
- The PCI address of devinfo_rep, should be of size DOCA_DEVINFO_REP_PCI_ADDR_SIZE at least.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - not enough memory to generate the stringed PCI address.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNEXPECTED - an unexpected error occurred.
Description
The PCI address string format is "Domain:Bus:Device.Function", e.g., "0000:83:00.0".
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_pci_func_type ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, doca_pci_func_type ** pci_func_type )
-
Get the PCI function type of a DOCA devinfo_rep.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor of device to query.
- pci_func_type
- The PCI function type of the devinfo_rep.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
The pci function type: enum doca_pci_func_type.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_vuid ( const doca_devinfo_rep* devinfo_rep, char* rep_vuid, uint32_t size )
-
Get the Vendor Unique ID of a representor DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo_rep
- The representor device to query.
- rep_vuid
- The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo_rep.
- size
- The size of the vuid buffer, including the terminating null byte ('').
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_rep*** dev_list_rep, uint32_t* nb_devs_rep )
-
Create list of available representor devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
- dev
- Local device with access to representors.
- filter
- Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_dev_rep_filter for more details.
- dev_list_rep
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_rep)[idx].
- nb_devs_rep
- Number of available representor devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - Failed to query driver.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_rep** dev_list_rep )
-
Destroy list of representor device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list_rep
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose representor devices, or dev was created by doca_dev_open_from_pd()
Description
Destroy list of representor device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.
2.4.7. DOCA DPDK
[ Core ]
DOCA API for integration with DPDK.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_create ( const rte_mempool* mbuf_pool, doca_dpdk_mempool** mempool_out )
- Create a DOCA DPDK memory pool, with ability to convert rte_mbuf to doca_buf Expected flow is as follows: Control path: // Create the memory pool based on a DPDK memory pool doca_dpdk_mempool_create() // Add 1 or more DOCA devices doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() // Set permission level across all devices (default=LOCAL_READ/WRITE) doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() // Start the pool doca_dpdk_mempool_start().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
- Destroy a DOCA DPDK memory pool Before destroying need to make sure that all buffers that were acquired using doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() have been released This must be called before destroying the originating DPDK mempool.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_dev* dev )
- Add a DOCA device to the mempool This allows the DOCA bufs that are retrieved from the pool to be compatible with other DOCA libraries, that use the DOCA device.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_buf_inventory* inventory, rte_mbuf* mbuf, doca_buf** buf )
- Acquire a doca_buf based on an rte_mbuf The acquired doca_buf attempts to be as similar as possible to the rte_mbuf Level of support:After acquiring the buffer the refcount of the mbuf is increasedIn case mbuf is indirect refcount of the direct buffer is increased instead and metadata of the indirectmbuf is used where metdata refers to the mbuf's data offset, data length, and next pointerIn case the acquired doca_buf is duplicated, then the duplication process will increase the refcount of the direct mbufs as well Limitations:The mbuf must represent memory from the originating rte_mempool associated with this mempool and mbuf cannot be created from external memoryAny changes made to the rte_mbuf after the acquisition will not affect the doca_bufAny changes made to the doca_buf after acquisition will not affect the rte_mbuf.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, uint32_t access_mask )
- Set the read/write permissions of the memory for devices Default: DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_READ_WRITE Setting the permission will set the access that the added devices have over the memory of the DOCA buffers.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_start ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
- Start the DOCA DPDK memory pool Operations that must be done before start: Adding at least 1 device - doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() Optionally, setting the permission level - doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() Operations that are allowed after start: Acquiring a matching doca_buf from an rte_mbuf - doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() Destroying the DOCA DPDK memory pool - doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy().
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
- Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
- Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_create ( const rte_mempool* mbuf_pool, doca_dpdk_mempool** mempool_out )
-
Create a DOCA DPDK memory pool, with ability to convert rte_mbuf to doca_buf Expected flow is as follows: Control path: // Create the memory pool based on a DPDK memory pool doca_dpdk_mempool_create() // Add 1 or more DOCA devices doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() // Set permission level across all devices (default=LOCAL_READ/WRITE) doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() // Start the pool doca_dpdk_mempool_start().
Parameters
- mbuf_pool
- A DPDK pool of mbufs, created with rte_pktmbuf_pool_create*()
- mempool_out
- The newly created DOCA DPDK memory pool in case of success
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
Description
Data path: // Convert DPDK mbuf to DOCA buf doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() // Optionally release DPDK mbuf back to the DPDK pool in case it is no longer needed rte_pktmbuf_free() // Release the doca_buf once finished with it doca_buf_refcnt_rm()
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
-
Destroy a DOCA DPDK memory pool Before destroying need to make sure that all buffers that were acquired using doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() have been released This must be called before destroying the originating DPDK mempool.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to destroy
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least 1 DOCA buf has been acquired and still not released
DescriptionNote:
: Once destroyed the originating DPDK memory pool, and any allocated RTE mbuf are not affected
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_dev* dev )
-
Add a DOCA device to the mempool This allows the DOCA bufs that are retrieved from the pool to be compatible with other DOCA libraries, that use the DOCA device.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to add the device to
- dev
- A DOCA device instance
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory.
DescriptionNote:
Once device has been added it can't be removed. Only option is to destroy the doca_dpdk_mempool
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, doca_buf_inventory* inventory, rte_mbuf* mbuf, doca_buf** buf )
-
Acquire a doca_buf based on an rte_mbuf The acquired doca_buf attempts to be as similar as possible to the rte_mbuf Level of support:After acquiring the buffer the refcount of the mbuf is increasedIn case mbuf is indirect refcount of the direct buffer is increased instead and metadata of the indirectmbuf is used where metdata refers to the mbuf's data offset, data length, and next pointerIn case the acquired doca_buf is duplicated, then the duplication process will increase the refcount of the direct mbufs as well Limitations:The mbuf must represent memory from the originating rte_mempool associated with this mempool and mbuf cannot be created from external memoryAny changes made to the rte_mbuf after the acquisition will not affect the doca_bufAny changes made to the doca_buf after acquisition will not affect the rte_mbuf.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool created using the rte_mempool that created the rte_mbuf
- inventory
- A DOCA Buffer Inventory to be used for allocating the doca_buf. Must be started and have enough space
- mbuf
- A DPDK buffer that references memory that is within the RTE mempool associated with the DOCA DPDK mempool
- buf
- A DOCA buffer that references the same memory as the provided mbuf
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - The inventory does not have enough free elements.
Description
buf_addr __data_len__ \ / \ +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+ rte_mbuf chain: | headroom | data | tailroom | --next--> | headroom | data | tailroom | +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+
doca_buf created after calling this method:
head __data_len__ \ / \ +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+ doca_buf list: | | data | | --next--> | | data | | +----------+--------------+----------+ +----------+--------------+----------+Note:
: Destroying the doca_buf using 'doca_buf_refcount_rm()' will call 'rte_pktmbuf_free_seg()' on each direct mbuf
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool, uint32_t access_mask )
-
Set the read/write permissions of the memory for devices Default: DOCA_ACCESS_LOCAL_READ_WRITE Setting the permission will set the access that the added devices have over the memory of the DOCA buffers.
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool
- access_mask
- The access permissions - see 'enum doca_access_flags'
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input or bad access flag combination.
DescriptionNote:
: setting DOCA_ACCESS_DPU_* flags is invalid
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_mempool_start ( doca_dpdk_mempool* mempool )
-
Start the DOCA DPDK memory pool Operations that must be done before start: Adding at least 1 device - doca_dpdk_mempool_dev_add() Optionally, setting the permission level - doca_dpdk_mempool_set_permissions() Operations that are allowed after start: Acquiring a matching doca_buf from an rte_mbuf - doca_dpdk_mempool_mbuf_to_buf() Destroying the DOCA DPDK memory pool - doca_dpdk_mempool_destroy().
Parameters
- mempool
- The DOCA DPDK memory pool to add the device to
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - out of memory.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_as_dev ( uint16_t port_id, doca_dev** dev )
-
Return the DOCA device associated with a DPDK port.
Parameters
- port_id
- The DPDK port identifier to get the associated DOCA device for.
- dev
- The DPDK DOCA device associated with the given DPDK port identifier.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - in case there is no such DPDK port associated with a DOCA device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dpdk_port_probe ( doca_dev* dev, const char* devargs )
-
Attach a DPDK port specified by DOCA device.
Parameters
- dev
- DOCA device to attach PDK port for.
- devargs
- DPDK devargs style - must NOT contains the device's PCI address ([domain:]bus:devid.func).
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - in case of invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_DRIVER - in case of DPDK error during DPDK port attach.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case of memory allocation failure.
Description
Thread unsafe API.
It's the user responsibility to set the DPDK EAL initialization to skip probing the PCI device associated with the given DOCA device to prevent EAL from using it.
No initialization is done for the probed PDPK port and the port is not started.
2.4.8. DOCA Error
[ Core ]
DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
- Save the first encountered doca_error_t.
- #define DOCA_IS_ERROR ( r )
- Compiler optimized macro to check if we have an error.
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the string representation of an error code name.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the description string of an error code.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ERROR_PROPAGATE ( r, t )
Updates the return value variable r to hold the first error that we encountered.
Value
do { \ if (r == DOCA_SUCCESS) \ r = t; \ } while(0)
- #define DOCA_IS_ERROR ( r )
Used in cases where error is unlikely to happen.
Value
doca_unlikely((r) != DOCA_SUCCESS)
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to description string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.