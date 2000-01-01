2. Modules

DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities and the regex engine. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.

Get the requested info from yara handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) Full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from SID handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from process_parameters handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from privilege handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from connection handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from ldrmodule handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from handle handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from envar handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h

Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.

Parameters attestation single attestation handler attr Attribute to get the info on the attestation Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for an environment variable.

Parameters envar single envar handler attr Attribute to get the info on the envar Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_envar_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a handle.

Parameters handle single handle handler attr Attribute to get the info on the handle Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_handle_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a modules.

Parameters ldrmodule single ldrmodule handler attr Attribute to get the info on the module Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_ldrmodule_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.

Parameters lib single lib handler attr Attribute to get the info on the lib Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.

Parameters module single module handler attr Attribute to get the info on the module Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a connection.

Parameters connection single connection handler attr Attribute to get the info on the connection Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_netscan_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.

Parameters privilege single privilege handler attr Attribute to get the info on the privilege Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_privilege_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.

Parameters process single process handler attr Attribute to get the info on the process Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a process-parameter.

Parameters process_parameters single process_parameters handler attr Attribute to get the info on the process_parameters Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_process_parameters_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a SID.

Parameters sid single SID handler attr Attribute to get the info on the SID Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sid_info_get

Shadow function - configure attribute value for a system.

Parameters system system handler attr Attribute to set in the system value the value to set Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if attr was OS type and an unsupported OS type had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system is already started. Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_sys_config

Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.

Parameters thread single thread handler attr Attribute to get the info on the thread Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.

Parameters vad single vad handler attr Attribute to get the info on the vad Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get

Shadow function - get attribute value for a yara.

Parameters yara single yara handler attr Attribute to get the info on the yara Returns return the info requested, need to cast Description Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_yara_info_get

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )

Destroys a attestation context.

Parameters attestation Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy Description

Get current process attestation.

Parameters process Process handler exec_hash_map_path path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system. attestation Attestation opaque pointers of the process attestation_size Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found. Description This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.

refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot

Parameters attestation single attestation handler to refresh attestation_size Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found. Description This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )

Create a new apsh handler.

Returns apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure Description Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )

Free the APSH memory and close connections.

Parameters ctx apsh context to destroy Description

Set apsh dma device.

Parameters ctx apsh handler dma_dev doca device with dma capabilities, please refer to doca_dev.h Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for dma_dev_name. Description This is a Mandatory setter

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_envars_free ( doca_apsh_envar** envars )

Destroys a envars context.

Parameters envars Array of envars opaque pointers of the process to destroy Description

Get array of current process environment variables.

Parameters process Process handler envars Array of environment variables opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any envars, will return NULL. envars_size Output param, will contain size of envars array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case envars_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if envars list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to envars array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os. Description This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, the function allocates this array, use doca_apsh_envars_free to free it. Note: currently supported only for windows systems.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_handles_free ( doca_apsh_handle** handles )

Destroys a handles context.

Parameters handles Array of handles opaque pointers of the process to destroy Description

Get array of current process handles.

Parameters process Process handler handles Array of handles opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any handles, will return NULL. handles_size Output param, will contain size of handles array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if handles list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to handles array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os. Description This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it. Note: currently supported only for windows systems.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_ldrmodules_free ( doca_apsh_ldrmodule** ldrmodules )

Destroys a ldrmodules context.

Parameters ldrmodules Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process to destroy Description

Get array of current process modules.

Parameters process Process handler ldrmodules Array of ldrmodules opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any modules, will return NULL. ldrmodules_size Output param, will contain size of ldrmodules array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case ldrmodules_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if ldrmodules list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to ldrmodules array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os. Description This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it. Note: currently supported only for windows systems.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )

Destroys a libs context.

Parameters libs Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy Description

Get array of current process loadable libraries.

Parameters process Process handler libs Array of libs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any libs, will return NULL. libs_size Output param, will contain size of libs array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case libs_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if libs list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to libs array. Description This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )

Destroys a modules array.

Parameters modules Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy Description

Get array of current modules installed on the system.

Parameters system System handler modules Array of module opaque pointers of the systems modules_size Output param, will contain size of modules array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array. Description This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_netscan_free ( doca_apsh_netscan** connections )

Destroys a netscan context.

Parameters connections Array of connections opaque pointers of the system to destroy Description

Get array of current connections.

Parameters system System handler connections Pointer to array of connections opaque pointers of the system connections_size Output param, will contain size of connections array on success Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if connections list initialization failed or no regex device was set.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to connections array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type has been received (or unsupported OS build). list of supported builds: Windows 10 10240 x86 Windows 10 10586 x86 Windows 10 14393 x86 Windows 10 15063 x64 Windows 10 15063 x86 Windows 10 16299 x64 Windows 10 17134 x64 Windows 10 17134 x86 Windows 10 17763 x64 Windows 10 18362 x64 Windows 10 18363 x64 Windows 10 19041 x64 Windows 10 19041 x86

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system isn't started yet. Description This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it. Note: currently supported only for systems with windows 10 build (such as: windows 10 and windows server 2019).

this function requires the usage of regex device. (set it using doca_apsh_regex_dev_set)



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )

Destroys a privileges context.

Parameters privileges Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process to destroy Description

Get array of current process privileges.

Parameters process Process handler privileges Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any privileges, will return NULL. privileges_size Output param, will contain size of privileges array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case privileges_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if privileges list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to privileges array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os. Description This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it. Note: currently supported only for windows systems.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_process_parameters_free ( doca_apsh_process_parameters* process_parameters )

Destroys a process-parameters context.

Parameters process_parameters process-parameters opaque pointer of the process Description

Get current process parameters.

Parameters process Process handler process_parameters Pointer of process-parameters opaque pointer of the process. In case process-parameters data are paged out, will return NULL. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if process-parameters object initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot allocate memory to process-parameters object.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case the relevant memory is not present in the system memory. Description This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return object is a snapshot, not a dynamic object, need to free it. Note: currently supported only for windows systems.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )

Destroys a process context.

Parameters processes Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy Description

Get array of current processes running on the system.

Parameters system System handler processes Array of process opaque pointers of the systems processes_size Output param, will contain size of processes array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array. Description This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

Set apsh regex device.

Parameters ctx apsh handler regex_dev doca device with the capabilities of regex Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received. Description This is not a Mandatory setter Note: currently this device is used only for windows systems.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_sids_free ( doca_apsh_sid** sids )

Destroys a SIDs context.

Parameters sids Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process to destroy Description

Get array of current process SIDs.

Parameters process Process handler sids Array of SIDs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any SIDs, will return NULL. sids_size Output param, will contain size of SIDs array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case handles_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if SIDs list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to SIDs array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os. Description This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it. Note: currently supported only for windows systems.



Start apsh handler.

Parameters ctx App Shield handler Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received. Description Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

Set system device.

Parameters system system handler dev the device that is connected to the system to be queried. for example a vf that is connected to a vm or pf that is connected to the bare-metal. doca representor device from dma device configured in doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. to query the right device please refer to doca_dev.h for full options. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started. Description This is a Mandatory setter

Set system kpgd file.

Parameters system system handler system_kpgd_file_path the path to kpgd file Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started. Description This is not a must setter

Set system allowed memory regions.

Parameters system system handler system_mem_region_path path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are unique per system, would not change on reboot or between different devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started. Description This is a Mandatory setter

Set system os symbol map.

Parameters system system handler system_os_symbol_map_path the os memory map data, unique per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started. Description This is a Mandatory setter

Set system os type.

Parameters system system handler os_type system os type - windows/linux Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - if system was already started. Description This is a must setter

Set system yara scan window size.

Parameters system system handler scan_window_size yara scan window size (in bytes) a condition on scan window size is: (window_scan_size % PAGE_SIZE == 0) or (PAGE_SIZE % window_scan_size == 0) Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received. Description This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB.

Set system yara scan window step.

Parameters system system handler scan_window_step yara scan window step (in bytes) a condition on scan window step is: window_scan_size % scan_window_step == 0 Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received. Description This is not a must setter. Default size is 4KB. Since this setter is dependant on scan_window_size, make sure to call it afrer "doca_apsh_sys_set_scan_window_size".

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )

Create a new system handler.

Parameters ctx apsh handler Returns returns system pointer, NULL on failure Description Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )

Destroy system handler.

Parameters system system context to destroy Description This will not destroy process/module/libs ...

Start system handler.

Parameters system system handler Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if app-shield system initialization has failed. Description Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, dev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )

Destroys a threads context.

Parameters threads Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy Description

Get array of current process threads.

Parameters process Process handler threads Array of threads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any threads, will return NULL. threads_size Output param, will contain size of threads array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case threads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if threads list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to threads array. Description This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )

Destroys a vads context.

Parameters vads Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy Description

Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.

Parameters process Process handler vads Array of vads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any vads, will return NULL. vads_size Output param, will contain size of vads array on success. Returns DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case vads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.

DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.

DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found. Description This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_yara_free ( doca_apsh_yara** yara_matches )

Destroys a yara context.

Parameters yara_matches Array of yara matches opaque pointers to destroy Description