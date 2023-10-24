3. Data Structures

DOCA SHA_PARTIAL job definition. -- "struct doca_sha_partial_job" is used for stateful SHA calculation. -- Its typical usage for a job composed of 3 segments is: -- get a session handle: doca_sha_partial_session *session; doca_sha_partial_session_create(ctx, workq, &session); -- construct the 1st job: struct doca_sha_partial_job job = { .sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL, .sha_job.req_buf = user_req_buf_of_1st_segment, .sha_job.resp_buf = user_resp_buf, .sha_job.flags = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE, .session = session, }; -- submit 1st segment: doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.sha_job.base); -- retrieve 1st event: doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE); The purpose of this call is to make sure the 1st_segment processing is finished before we can continue to send the next segment, because it is necessary to sequentially process all segment for generating correct SHA result. And the "user_resp_buf" at this moment contains garbage values. -- after the DOCA_SUCCESS event of the 1st segment is received, we can continue to submit 2nd segment: -- construct the 2nd job: struct doca_sha_partial_job job = { .sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL, .sha_job.req_buf = user_req_buf_of_2nd_segment, .sha_job.resp_buf = user_resp_buf, .sha_job.flags = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_NONE, .session = session, }; -- submit 2nd segment: doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.sha_job.base); -- retrieve 2nd event: doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE); The purpose of this call is also to make sure the 2nd_segment processing is finished. And the "user_resp_buf" at this moment still contains garbage values. -- after the DOCA_SUCCESS event of the 2nd segment is received, we can continue to submit 3rd/final segment: -- construct the 3rd job: struct doca_sha_partial_job job = { .sha_job.base.type = DOCA_SHA_JOB_SHA1_PARTIAL, .sha_job.req_buf = user_req_buf_of_3rd_segment, .sha_job.resp_buf = user_resp_buf, .sha_job.flags = DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL, .session = session, }; -- submit 3rd segment: doca_workq_submit(workq, &job.sha_job.base); -- retrieve 3rd event: doca_workq_progress_retrieve(workq, &event, DOCA_WORKQ_RETRIEVE_FLAGS_NONE); -- After the DOCA_SUCCESS event of the 3rd segment is received, the whole job processing is done. We can get the expected SHA result from "user_resp_buf". -- release session: doca_sha_partial_session_destroy(ctx, workq, session); -- During the whole process, please make sure to use the same "session" handle. -- And for the last segment, the "DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL" flag must be set.

-- For doca_workq_submit() return code: -- DOCA_SUCCESS: -- The job is submitted successfully. It also means: this submitted source data cannot be freely manipulated until its response is received. -- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE: -- Some of the job attribute members use illegal value. for example, response buffer length is < 20bytes for SHA1; request buffer length == 0, and the job type attribute is not supported. -- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY: -- The job resouce is exhausted for now, we need to call progress_retrieve() first to receive response and free job resource, then call job_submit() to try again to submit the same job. -- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE: -- sha_ctx is corrupted now, need reset.

-- For doca_workq_progress_retrieve() return code: -- DOCA_SUCCESS: -- we get a response from SHA engine. user can utilise doca_job's user_data field to setup special data to correlate the returned event and the corresponding job. -- DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN: -- In order to get a response, we need to call progress_retrieve() again. -- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED: -- abnormal occurs in the SHA engine hardware queue, sha_ctx and workq need to be re-initialized. -- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE: -- received invalid input.

Note: -- sha_partial_job session requirement: -- make sure the same doca_sha_partial_session used for all segments of a whole job. -- before 1st segment submission, call doca_sha_partial_session_create() to grab a session handle. -- from the 1st to the last segment submission, always reuse the same session handle. -- after the last segment processing, to prevent a session resource leak, the user must explicitly call doca_sha_partial_session_destroy() to release this session handle. -- The doca_sha_partial_session_destroy() is provided to let user to free session handle at his will. -- If a session handle is released before the whole stateful SHA is finished, or if different handles are used for a stateful SHA, the job submission may fail due to job validity check failure; even the job submission successes, and the engine is not stalled, a wrong SHA result is expected. -- The "session" resource is limited, it is user's responsibility to make sure all allocated "session" handles are released. -- If "DOCA_SHA_JOB_FLAGS_SHA_PARTIAL_FINAL" is not properly set, the engine will not be stalled, but a wrong SHA result is expected.

-- sha_partial_job segment length requirement: -- only the last segment allows seg-byte-count != multiple-of-64 for sha1 and sha256. For example, for the above example code, the 1st and 2nd segment byte length must be multiple of 64. -- only the last segment allows seg-byte-count != multiple-of-128 for sha512. -- If the above requirement is not met, job_submission will fail.



