IPsec Security Gateway

NVIDIA DOCA IPsec Security Gateway Application Guide

This document provides an IPsec security gateway implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

1. Introduction

Note:

DOCA IPsec Security Gateway is supported at alpha level.

DOCA IPsec Security Gateway leverages the DPU's hardware capability for secure network communication. The application demonstrates how to insert rules related to IPsec encryption and decryption based on the DOCA Flow and IPsec libraries. The application demonstrates how to insert rules to create an IPsec tunnel.

Note:

An example for configuring the Internet key exchange (IKE) can be found under Keying Daemon Integration (StrongSwan) but is not considered part of the application.


The application can be configured to receive IPsec rules in one of the following ways:

  • Static configuration – (default) receives a fixed list of rules for IPsec encryption and decryption
    Note:

    When creating the security association (SA) object, the application gets the key, salt, and other SA attributes from the JSON input file.

  • Dynamic configuration – receives IPsec encryption and decryption rules during runtime through through a Unix domain socket (UDS) which is enabled when providing a socket path to the application
    Note:

    You may find an example of integrating a rules generator with the application under strongSwan project (DOCA plugin).

The application supports the following IPsec modes: Tunnel, transport, UDP transport.

ipsec-mode-diagrams-with-encryption.png

Note:

DOCA IPsec supports only ESP header type.


2. System Design

DOCA IPsec Security Gateway is designed to run with 2 ports, secured and unsecured:

  • Secured port – BlueField receives IPsec encrypted packets and, after decryption, they are sent through the unsecured port
  • Unsecured port – BlueField receives regular (plain text) packets and, after encryption, they are sent through the secured port

Example packet path for hardware offloading:

system-design-diagram.png

Example packet path for partial software processing (handling encap/decap in software):

Using the application with SF:

system-design-with-sf.png

3. Application Architecture


3.1. Static Configuration

static-option-diagram.png

  1. Create IPsec library context.
  2. Open two DOCA devices, one for the secured port and another for the unsecured port.
  3. Initialize the DOCA work queue.
  4. With the open DOCA devices, the application probes DPDK ports and initializes DOCA Flow and DOCA Flow ports accordingly.
  5. On the created ports, build DOCA Flow pipes.
  6. In a loop according to the JSON rules:
    1. Create DOCA IPsec SA for the new rule.
    2. Insert encrypt or decrypt rule to DOCA Flow pipes.

3.2. Dynamic Configuration

dynamic-option-diagram.png

  1. Create IPsec library context.
  2. Open two DOCA devices, one for the secured port and another for the unsecured port.
  3. Initialize the DOCA work queue.
  4. With the open DOCA devices, the application probes DPDK ports and initializes DOCA Flow and DOCA Flow ports accordingly.
  5. On the created ports, build DOCA Flow pipes.
  6. Create UDS socket and listen for incoming data.
  7. While waiting for new IPsec policies to be received in a loop, if a new IPsec policy is received:
    1. Parse the policy whether it is an encryption or decryption rule.
    2. Create DOCA IPsec SA for the new rule.
    3. Insert encrypt or decrypt rule to DOCA Flow pipes.

3.3. DOCA Flow Modes

The application can run in two modes, vnf and switch. For more information about the modes, please refer to section "Pipe Mode" in the NVIDIA DOCA Flow Programming Guide.

3.3.1. VNF Mode

3.3.1.1. Encryption

vnf-pipes-encrypt-with-sw.png

  1. The application builds 8 pipes for encryption. Control pipe as root with four entries that match L3 and L4 types and forward the traffic to the relevant pipes.
    1. IPv6 pipes – match the source IP address and forward the traffic to a pipe that matches 5-tuple excluding the source IP.
    2. In the 5-tuple match pipes set action of "set meta data", the metadata would be the rule's index in the JSON file.
    3. The matched packet is forwarded to the second port.
  2. In the secured egress domain, there is an encryption pipe that has a shared IPsec encrypt action. According to the metadata match, the packet is encrypted with the encap destination IP and SPI as defined in the user's rules.

3.3.1.2. Decryption

vnf-pipes-decrypt-with-sw.png

  1. The application builds 4 pipes for decryption. Control pipe as root with two entries that match L3 type and forward the traffic to the relevant decrypt pipe.
  2. The decrypt pipe matches the destination IP and SPI according to the rule files and has a shared IPsec action for decryption.
  3. After decryption, the matched packets are forwarded to the syndrome pipe and, if the syndrome is non-zero, the packets are dropped. Otherwise, the packets are forwarded to the second port.

3.3.2. Switch Mode

switch-pipes-with-sw.png

In switch mode, a root pipe matches the first 2 most significant bits (MSBs) to decide what the next pipe is:

  • Metadata is 0 – packet arrives and continues to pipe that matches on the port's meta. Based on the port, the packet passes through almost the same path as VNF mode and the metadata is set in the 2 MSBs. Afterwards, the packet moves to pipes that send the packets to the root pipe.
  • First bit is 1 – packet finishes the decrypt path and must be sent to the unsecure port.
  • Second bit is 1 – packet almost finishes the encrypt path and must be sent to the encrypt pipe on the secure egress domain and to the secure port from there.

4. DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:

5. Configuration Flow

  1. Parse application argument.
    1. Initialize the arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
      doca_argp_init();
    2. Register application parameters.
      register_ipsec_security_gw_params();
    3. Parse application flags.
      doca_argp_start();
      1. Parse app parameters.
  2. DPDK initialization.
    rte_eal_init();

    Call rte_eal_init() to initialize EAL resources with the provided EAL flags for not probing the ports.

  3. Parse config file.
    ipsec_security_gw_parse_config();
  4. Initialize devices and ports.
    ipsec_security_gw_init_devices();
    1. Open DOCA devices with input PCIe addresses.
    2. Probe DPDK port from each opened device.
  5. Initialize and start DPDK ports.
    dpdk_queues_and_ports_init();
    1. Initialize DPDK ports, including mempool allocation.
    2. Initialize hairpin queues if needed.
    3. Binds hairpin queues of each port to its peer port.
  6. Initialize objects for DOCA IPsec library.
    ipsec_security_gw_ipsec_ctx_create();
    1. Create IPsec library context.
    2. Create DOCA Work queue.
  7. Initialize DOCA Flow.
    ipsec_security_gw_init_doca_flow();
    1. Initialize DOCA Flow library.
    2. Find the indices of the DPDK-probed ports and start DOCA Flow ports with them.
  8. Insert rules.
    1. Insert encryption rules.
      ipsec_security_gw_insert_encrypt_rules();
    2. Insert decryption rules.
      ipsec_security_gw_insert_decrypt_rules();
  9. Wait for traffic.
    ipsec_security_gw_wait_for_traffic();
    1. Wait in a loop until the user terminates the program.
  10. IPsec security gateway cleanup:
    1. DOCA Flow cleanup; destroy initialized ports.
      doca_flow_cleanup();
    2. SA destruction.
      ipsec_security_gw_destroy_sas();
    3. IPsec objects destruction.
      ipsec_security_gw_ipsec_ctx_destroy();
    4. Destroy DPDK ports and queues.
      dpdk_queues_and_ports_fini();
    5. DPDK finish.
      dpdk_fini();

      Calls rte_eal_destroy() to destroy initialized EAL resources.

    6. Arg parser destroy.
      doca_argp_destroy();

6. Running the Application

  1. Refer to the following documents:
  2. DOCA IPsec Security Gateway binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ipsec_security_gw/bin/doca_ipsec_security_gw. To build all the applications together, run:
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson build
ninja -C build
  3. To build only the IPsec security gateway application:
    1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_option.txt:
      • Set enable_all_applications to false
      • Set enable_ipsec_security_gw to true
    2. Run the commands in step 2.
      Note:

      doca_ipsec_security_gw will be created under ./build/ipsec_security_gw/src/.

    Application usage:

    Usage: doca_ipsec_security_gw [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]

DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the log level for the program <CRITICAL=20, ERROR=30, WARNING=40, INFO=50, DEBUG=60>

Program Flags:
  -s, --secured                     Secured port pci-address
  -u, --unsecured                   Unsecured port pci-address
  -c, --config                      Path to the JSON file with application configuration
  -m, --mode                        IPsec mode - {tunnel/transport/udp_transport}
  -i, --ipc                         IPC socket file path
  -sn, --secured-name               Secured port interface name
  -un, --unsecured-name             Unsecured port interface name

    Note:

    For additional information on the application, use -h:

    /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/<application name>/bin/doca_<application name> -- -h


  4. Running the application on BlueField:
    • Pre-run setup:
      • The IPsec security gateway application is based on DPDK libraries. Therefore, the user is required to allocate huge pages:
        echo 2048 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
      • VNF mode – the IPsec security gateway example requires disabling some of the hardware tables:
        /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy

echo none > /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
echo none > /sys/class/net/p1/compat/devlink/encap

/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdev
        To restore the old configuration:
        /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy
 
echo basic > /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
echo basic > /sys/class/net/p1/compat/devlink/encap
 
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdev

      • Switch mode – the IPsec security gateway application requires configuring the ports to run in switch mode:
        sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686(mt41692)_pciconf0 s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
# power cycle the host to apply this setting

/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy

sudo devlink dev param set pci/0000:03:00.0 name esw_pet_insert value false cmode runtime
sudo devlink dev param set pci/0000:03:00.1 name esw_pet_insert value false cmode runtime

/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdev

sudo devlink dev param set pci/0000:03:00.0 name esw_multiport value true cmode runtime
sudo devlink dev param set pci/0000:03:00.1 name esw_multiport value true cmode runtime
        To restore the old configuration:
        sudo devlink dev param set pci/0000:03:00.0 name esw_multiport value false cmode runtime
sudo devlink dev param set pci/0000:03:00.1 name esw_multiport value false cmode runtime

    • Example for running the application in static configuration:
      cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ipsec_security_gw/bin
./doca_ipsec_security_gw -s 03:00.0 -u 03:00.1 -c ./ipsec_security_gw_config.json -m transport
    • Example for running the application in dynamic configuration:
      cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ipsec_security_gw/bin
./doca_ipsec_security_gw -s 03:00.0 -u 03:00.1 -c ./ipsec_security_gw_config.json -m transport -i /tmp/rules_socket
  5. Running the application on the host, CLI example:
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ipsec_security_gw/bin
./doca_ipsec_security_gw -s 08:00.0 -u 08:00.1 -c ./ipsec_security_gw_config.json -m transport
    Note:

    Refer to section "Running DOCA Application on Host" in NVIDIA DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide.

  6. To run doca_ipsec_security_gw using a JSON file:
    doca_ipsec_security_gw --json [json_file]
    For example:
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ipsec_security_gw/bin
./doca_ipsec_security_gw –-json ./ipsec_security_gw_params.json

6.1. Static Configuration IPsec Rules

IPsec rules and other configuration can be added with a JSON config file that is passed using the --config parameter.

Section Field Type Description Example
config switch bool

True for running DOCA Flow in switch mode.

Default is false (VNF mode).
"switch": true
esp_header_offload string Decap and encap offloading: both, encap, decap, or none. Default is both (offloading both encap and decap).
"esp_header_offload": "none"
sw_sn_inc_enable bool Increments sequence number of ESP in software if set to true. Default is false. Available only if esp_header_offload is decap or none.
"sw_sn_inc_enable": true
sw_antireplay_enable bool Enables anti-replay mechanism in software if set to true. Default is false. Available only if esp_header_offload is encap or none.
Note:

Window size is 64. Not ESN. Supports non-zero sn_initial.

"sw_antireplay_enable": true
sn_initial uint Initial sequence number for ESP header. Used also when sw_antireplay_enable is true. Default is 0.
Copy
Copied!
            

            

        

    

    

 
            
 
            
 
             encrypt_rules 
             ip-version 
             int 
              
Source and destination IP version. 4 / 6.
 
Optional. Default is 4.
 		 
             
    

        
        

            

                
             src-ip 
             string 
             Source IP to match 
             
    

        
        

            

                
"src-ip": "1.2.3.4"

        

    

    

 
            
 
            
 
             dst-ip 
             string 
             Destination IP to match 
             
    

        
        

            

                
"dst-ip": "101:101:101:101:101:101:101:101"

        

    

    

 
            
 
            
 
             protocol 
             string 
             L4 protocol: TCP or UDP 
             
    

        
        

            

                
"protocol"

        

    

    

 
            
 
            
 
             src-port 
             int 
             Source port to match 
               
            
 
            
 
             dst-port 
             int 
             Destination port to match 
             
    

        
        

            

                
             encap-ip-version 
             int 
             Encap IP version: 4 or 6. Optional; default is 4. 
             
    

        
        

            

                
             encap-dst-ip 
             string 
             Encap destination IP. Mandatory for tunnel mode only. 
             
    

        
        

            

                
"encap-dst-ip": "1.1.1.1"

        

    

    

 
            
 
            
 
             spi 
             int 
             SPI integer to set in the ESP header 
             
    

        
        

            

                
             key 
             string 
             Key for creating the SA (in hex format) 
             
    

        
        

            

                
"key": "112233445566778899aabbccdd"

        

    

    

 
            
 
            
 
             key_type 
             int 
             Key size: 128 or 256. Optional; default is 256. 
             
    

        
        

            

                
             decrypt_rules 
             ip-version 
             int 
             Destination IP version: 4 or 6. Optional; default is 4. 
             
    

        
        

            

                
             dst-ip 
             string 
             Destination IP to match 
             
    

        
        

            

                
"dst-ip": "1122:3344:5566:7788:99aa:bbcc:ddee:ff00"

        

    

    

 
            
 
            
 
             inner-ip-version 
             int 
             Inner IP version. Mandatory for tunnel mode only. Optional; default is 4.  
             
    

        
        

            

                
             spi 
             int 
             SPI to match in the ESP header 
             
    

        
        

            

                
             key 
             string 
             Key for creating the SA (in hex format) 
             
    

        
        

            

                
"key": "112233445566778899aabbccdd"

        

    

    

 
            
 
            
 
             key_type 
             int 
             Key size: 128 or 256. Optional; default is 256. 
             
    

        
        

            

                
        6.2. Dynamic Configuration IPsec Rules
    



 
        
        
 
       
The application listens on the UDS socket for receiving a predefined structure for the IPsec policy defined in the policy.h file.  
        
         The client program or keying daemon should connect to the socket with the same socket file path provided to the application by the --ipc/-i flags, and send the policy structure as packed to the application through the same socket. 
         

    

        
 
Note:

        
  In the dynamic configuration, the application uses the config section from the JSON config file and ignores the encrypt_rules and decrypt_rules sections. 
         

          

    


 
        
 
        
         The IPsec policy structure:
         

    

        
        

            

                
struct ipsec_security_gw_ipsec_policy {
    /* Protocols attributes */
    uint16_t src_port;                   /* Policy inner source port */
    uint16_t dst_port;                   /* Policy inner destination port */
    uint8_t l3_protocol;                 /* Policy L3 proto {POLICY_L3_TYPE_IPV4, POLICY_L3_TYPE_IPV6} */
    uint8_t l4_protocol;                 /* Policy L4 proto {POLICY_L4_TYPE_UDP, POLICY_L4_TYPE_TCP} */
    uint8_t outer_l3_protocol;           /* Policy outer L3 type {POLICY_L3_TYPE_IPV4, POLICY_L3_TYPE_IPV6} */

    /* Policy attributes */
    uint8_t policy_direction;            /* Policy direction {POLICY_DIR_IN, POLICY_DIR_OUT} */
    uint8_t policy_mode;                 /* Policy IPSEC mode {POLICY_MODE_TRANSPORT, POLICY_MODE_TUNNEL} */

    /* Security Association attributes */
    uint8_t esn;                             /* Is ESN enabled? */
    uint8_t icv_length;                      /* ICV length in bytes {8, 12, 16} */
    uint8_t key_type;                        /* AES key type {POLICY_KEY_TYPE_128, POLICY_KEY_TYPE_256} */
    uint32_t spi;                            /* Security Parameter Index */
    uint32_t salt;                           /* Cryptographic salt */
    uint8_t enc_key_data[MAX_KEY_LEN];       /* Encryption key (binary) */

    /* Policy inner and outer addresses */
    char src_ip_addr[MAX_IP_ADDR_LEN + 1];       /* Policy inner IP source address in string format */
    char dst_ip_addr[MAX_IP_ADDR_LEN + 1];       /* Policy inner IP destination address in string format */
    char outer_src_ip[MAX_IP_ADDR_LEN + 1];      /* Policy outer IP source address in string format */
    char outer_dst_ip[MAX_IP_ADDR_LEN + 1];      /* Policy outer IP destination address in string format */
};

        

    

    



         

    

        
 
Note:

        
  The policy type, whether it is encrypted or decrypted, is classified according to the policy_direction attribute: 
          

          
     
           
  • POLICY_DIR_IN – decryption policy 
    •  
           
  • POLICY_DIR_OUT – encryption policy 
    •  
          
 
         

    


 
        
 
     
 
      
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
7. Arg Parser DOCA Flags

        


        

             
      
 
       
       
       
        Refer to NVIDIA DOCA Arg Parser Programming Guide for more information. 
        

    
        
 
         
 
           
           
 
            Flag Type 
            Short Flag 
            Long Flag/JSON Key 
            Description 
            JSON Content 
           
 
           
           
           
 
            General flags 
            l 
            log-level 
            Sets the log level for the application: 
             
     
              
  • CRITICAL=20
    •  
              
  • ERROR=30
    •  
              
  • WARNING=40
    •  
              
  • INFO=50
    •  
              
  • DEBUG=60
    •  
             
 		 
            
    

        
        

            

                
"log-level": 60

        

    

    

 
           
 
           
 
            v 
            version 
            Print program version information 
            N/A 
           
 
           
 
            h 
            help 
            Print a help synopsis 
            N/A 
           
 
           
 
            Program flags 
            c 
            config 
            Path to JSON file with configurations 
            
    

        
        

            

                
"config": security_gateway_config.json

        

    

    

 
           
 
           
 
            u 
            unsecured 
            PCIe address for the unsecured port 
            
    

        
        

            

                
"unsecured": "03:00.1"

        

    

    

 
           
 
           
 
            s 
            secured 
            PCIe address for the secured port 
            
    

        
        

            

                
"secured": "03:00.0"

        

    

    

 
           
 
           
 
            m 
            mode 
            IPsec mode. Possible values: tunnel, transport, udp_transport.  
            
    

        
        

            

                
"mode": "tunnel"

        

    

    

 
           
 
           
 
            un 
            unsecured-name 
            Interface name of the unsecured port 
            
    

        
        

            

                
"unsecured-name": "p1"

        

    

    

 
           
 
           
 
            sn 
            secured-name 
            Interface name of the secured port 
            
    

        
        

            

                
"secured-name": "p0"

        

    

    

 
           
 
           
 
            i 
            ipc 
            IPC socket file path for receiving IPsec rules during runtime 
            
    

        
        

            

                
"ipc": "/tmp/rules_socket"

        

    

    

 
           
 
           
         
 
        

    

 
       
 
     
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
8. Keying Daemon Integration (StrongSwan)

        


        

            
 
       
       
       
strongSwan is a keying daemon that uses the Internet Key Exchange Version 2 (IKEv2) protocol to establish SAs between two peers. strongSwan includes a DOCA plugin that is part of the strongSwan package in BFB. The plugin is loaded only if the DOCA IPsec Security Gateway is triggered. The plugin connects to UDS socket and sends IPsec policies to the application after the key exchange completes.  
       
For more information about the key daemon, please refer to strongSwan documentation.  
      
 
      
        
       


    
        8.1. End-to-end Architecture
    



 
        
        
The following diagram presents an architecture where two BlueField DPUs are connected to each other with DOCA IPsec Security Gateway running on each.
 

        

            
            
                
                    
                        
                            
                                

    

    
        

    
    
        
            



        
    

    
    
        

    
            

    

    
        

    



    
    

    end2end.png






    

    



                            
                        
                    
                
            
        

    
swanctl is a command line tool that is used for strongSwan IPsec configuration:  
        
    
 
  1. Run DOCA IPsec Security Gateway on both sides in dynamic configuration.
    2. 
 
  2. Start strongSwan service.
    3. 
 
  3. Configure strongSwan IPsec using the swanctl.conf configuration file on both sides. 
    4. 
 
  4. Start key exchange between the two peers. At the end of the flow, the result arrives to the DOCA plugin, populates the policy-defined structure, and sends it to the socket. 
    5. 
 
  5. DOCA IPsec Security Gateway on both sides reads new policies from the socket, performs the parsing, creates a DOCA SA object, and adds flow decrypt/encrypt entry. 
    6. 

 
        
         This architecture uses P1 uplink on both BlueField DPUs to run the strongSwan key daemon. To configure the uplink: 
         
    
 
  1. Configure an IP addresses for the PFs of both DPUs:  
  
       
   
      ip addr add 192.168.50.1/24 dev p1
      
        
      
    
      
    
      

      2.  
   
    2. On BF2:
    
      
        
        
      
            
      
                
      ip addr add 192.168.50.2/24 dev p1
      
        
      
    
      
    
      
 
    
      
        
       
      Note:
      
        
        It is possible to configure multiple IP addresses to uplinks to run key exchanges with different policy attributes. 
             
      
              
      
    
      
 
      3.  
  
     
    2. 
 
  2. Verify the connection between two BlueField DPUs.
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
    BF1> ping 192.168.50.2
    
        
    
    
    
    
    
 
    
    
        
     
    Note:
    
        
      Make sure that the uplink is not in OVS bridges. 
           
    
            
    
    
    
 
    3. 
 
  3. Configure the swanctl.conf files for each machine. They should be located under /etc/swanctl/conf.d/. Examples for adding swanctl.conf file:  
  
       
   
    • Transport mode:  
    
         
     
      • 
      swanctl.conf example for BF1:
    
        
        
        
        
            
        
                
        connections {
   BF1-BF2 {
      local_addrs  = 192.168.50.1
      remote_addrs = 192.168.50.2
 	  rekey_time = 0

      local {
        auth = psk
        id = host1
      }
      remote {
        auth = psk
        id = host2
      }

      children {
         bf {
            local_ts = 192.168.50.1/32 [udp/60]
            remote_ts = 192.168.50.2/32 [udp/90]
            esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn
            mode = transport
            policies_fwd_out = yes
			life_time = 0
         }
      }
      version = 2
      mobike = no
      reauth_time = 0
      proposals = aes128-sha256-x25519
   }
}

secrets {
   ike-BF {
      id-host1 = host1
      id-host2 = host2
      secret = 0sv+NkxY9LLZvwj4qCC2o/gGrWDF2d21jL
   }
}
        
        
        
    
        
    
        

        •  
     
      • 
      swanctl.conf example for BF2:
    
        
        
        
        
            
        
                
        connections {
   BF2-BF1 {
      local_addrs  = 192.168.50.2
      remote_addrs = 192.168.50.1
 	  rekey_time = 0

      local {
        auth = psk
        id = host2
      }
      remote {
        auth = psk
      	id = host1
      }

      children {
         bf {
            local_ts = 192.168.50.2/32 [udp/90]
            remote_ts = 192.168.50.1/32 [udp/60]
            esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn
            mode = transport
			life_time = 0
         }
      }
      version = 2
      mobike = no
      reauth_time = 0
      proposals = aes128-sha256-x25519
   }
}

secrets {
   ike-BF {
      id-host1 = host1
      id-host2 = host2
      secret = 0sv+NkxY9LLZvwj4qCC2o/gGrWDF2d21jL
   }
}
        
        
        
    
        
    
        

        •  
    
       
      •  
   
    • Tunnel mode:
    
      
        
        
      
            
      
                
      connections {
   BF1-BF2 {
      local_addrs  = 192.168.50.2
      remote_addrs = 192.168.50.1
	  rekey_time = 0

      local {
        auth = psk
        id = host2
      }
      remote {
        auth = psk
      	id = host1
      }

      children {
         bf {
            local_ts = 2001:db8:85a3::8a2e:370:7334/128 [udp/3030]
            remote_ts = 2001:db8:85a3::8a2e:370:7335/128 [udp/55]
            esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn
			life_time = 0
         }
      }
      version = 2
      mobike = no
      proposals = aes128-sha256-x25519
   }
}

secrets {
   ike-BF {
      id-host1 = host1
      id-host2 = host2
      secret = 0sv+NkxY9LLZvwj4qCC2o/gGrWDF2d21jL
   }
}
      
        
      
    
      
    
      
 
    
      
        
       
      Note:
      
        
       local_ts and remote_ts must have a netmask of /32 for IPv4 addresses and /128 for IPv6 addresses. 
             
      
              
      
    
      
 
    
      
        
       
      Note:
      
        
        SA rekey is not supported in DOCA plugin. connection.rekey_time must be set to 0 and connection.child.life_time must be set to 0. 
             
      
              
      
    
      
 
      •  
  
     
    4. 

 
         
        
 
      
DOCA IPsec only supports ESP headers, AES-GCM encryption algorithm, and key sizes 128 or 256. Therefore, when setting ESP proposals in the swanctl.conf, please adhere to the values provided in the following table:  
        

    
        
 
         

         
 
           
           
 
            ESP Proposal  
            Algorithm Type Including ICV Length 
            Key Size 
           
 
           
           
           
 
            aes128gcm8 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV8 
            128 
           
 
           
 
            aes128gcm64 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV8 
            128 
           
 
           
 
            aes128gcm12 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV12 
            128 
           
 
           
 
            aes128gcm96 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV12 
            128 
           
 
           
 
            aes128gcm16 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV16 
            128 
           
 
           
 
            aes128gcm128 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV16 
            128 
           
 
           
 
            aes128gcm 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV16 
            128 
           
 
           
 
            aes256gcm8 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV8 
            256 
           
 
           
 
            aes256gcm64 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV8 
            256 
           
 
           
 
            aes256gcm12 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV12 
            256 
           
 
           
 
            aes256gcm96 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV12 
            256 
           
 
           
 
            aes256gcm16 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV16 
            256 
           
 
           
 
            aes256gcm128 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV16 
            256 
           
 
           
 
            aes256gcm 
            ENCR_AES_GCM_ICV16 
            256 
           
 
           
         
 
        

    

 
       
 
       
 
      
       


    
        8.2. Running the Solution
    



 
        
        
Run the following commands on both BlueField peers. 
        
    
 
  1. Run DOCA IPsec Security Gateway in dynamic configuration, assuming the socket location is /tmp/rules_socket.
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
    doca_ipsec_security_gw -s 03:00.0 -un <sf_net_dev> -c ./ipsec_security_gw_config.json -m transport -i /tmp/rules_socket
    
        
    
    
    
    
    
 
    
    
        
     
    Note:
    
        
      DOCA IPsec Security Gateway application should be run first. 
          
    
           
    
    
    
 
    2. 
 
  2. Edit the /etc/strongswan.d/charon/doca.conf file and add the UDS socket path. If the socket_path is not set, the plugin uses the default path /tmp/strongswan_doca_socket.
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
    doca {

# Whether to load the plugin
load = yes

# Path to DOCA socket
socket_path = /tmp/rules_socket
}
    
        
    
    
    
    
    
 
    
    
        
     
    Note:
    
        
      You must provide the application with this path as well. 
          
    
           
    
    
    
 
    3. 
 
  3. Restart the strongSwan server:
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
    systemctl restart strongswan-starter.service
    
        
    
    
    
    
    
 
    
    
        
     
    Note:
    
        
      If the application has been run with log level debug, you can see that the connection has been done successfully and the application is waiting for new IPsec policies. 
          
    
           
    
    
    
 
    4. 
 
  4. Verify that the swanctl.conf file exists in /etc/swanctl/conf.d/. directory. 
    
    
        
     
    Note:
    
        
      It is recommended to remove any unused conf files under /etc/swanctl/conf.d/. 
          
    
           
    
    
    
 
    5. 
 
  5. Load IPsec configuration:
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
    swanctl --load-all
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    6. 
 
  6. Start IKE protocol on either the initiator or the target side:
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
    swanctl -i --child <child_name>
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    In the example above, the child's name is bf. 
     
    7. 

 
      
        
       
 
        
      


    
        8.3. Building strongSwan
    




 
        
        
         To perform some changes in the DOCA plugin in strongSwan zone: 
         
    
 
  1. Verify that the dependencies listed here are installed in your environment. libgmp-dev is missing from that list so make sure to install that as well. 
    2. 
 
  2. Git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/strongswan.git. 
    3. 
 
  3. Git checkout BF-5.9.6 branch.
    4. 
 
  4. Add your changes in the plugin located under src/libcharon/plugins/doca. 
    5. 
 
  5. Run autogen.sh within the strongSwan repo. 
    6. 
 
  6. Run the following:
    
    
        
        
    
            
    
                
    ./configure --enable-openssl --disable-random --prefix=/usr/local --sysconfdir=/etc --enable-systemd --enable-doca
make
make install
systemctl daemon-reload
systemctl restart strongswan-starter.service
    
        
    
    
    
    
    

    7. 

 
      
 
         
       
 
     
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
9. References

        


        

            
 
       
       
       
     
        
  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ipsec_security_gw/src
    •  
       
 
       
     
        

    


                                    
                                        

    
Notices

        


        

            
 
       
      
        
       


    
        
    



 
        
         
         


    
        
            Notice
        
    



 
         
 This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation nor any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively: “NVIDIA”) make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assume no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality.  
         
 NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice.  
         
 Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete.  
         
 NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.  
         
 NVIDIA products are not designed, authorized, or warranted to be suitable for use in medical, military, aircraft, space, or life support equipment, nor in applications where failure or malfunction of the NVIDIA product can reasonably be expected to result in personal injury, death, or property or environmental damage. NVIDIA accepts no liability for inclusion and/or use of NVIDIA products in such equipment or applications and therefore such inclusion and/or use is at customer’s own risk.  
         
 NVIDIA makes no representation or warranty that products based on this document will be suitable for any specified use. Testing of all parameters of each product is not necessarily performed by NVIDIA. It is customer’s sole responsibility to evaluate and determine the applicability of any information contained in this document, ensure the product is suitable and fit for the application planned by customer, and perform the necessary testing for the application in order to avoid a default of the application or the product. Weaknesses in customer’s product designs may affect the quality and reliability of the NVIDIA product and may result in additional or different conditions and/or requirements beyond those contained in this document. NVIDIA accepts no liability related to any default, damage, costs, or problem which may be based on or attributable to: (i) the use of the NVIDIA product in any manner that is contrary to this document or (ii) customer product designs.  
         
 No license, either expressed or implied, is granted under any NVIDIA patent right, copyright, or other NVIDIA intellectual property right under this document. Information published by NVIDIA regarding third-party products or services does not constitute a license from NVIDIA to use such products or services or a warranty or endorsement thereof. Use of such information may require a license from a third party under the patents or other intellectual property rights of the third party, or a license from NVIDIA under the patents or other intellectual property rights of NVIDIA.  
         
 Reproduction of information in this document is permissible only if approved in advance by NVIDIA in writing, reproduced without alteration and in full compliance with all applicable export laws and regulations, and accompanied by all associated conditions, limitations, and notices.  
         
 
       
 THIS DOCUMENT AND ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, “MATERIALS”) ARE BEING PROVIDED “AS IS.” NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY, ARISING OUT OF ANY USE OF THIS DOCUMENT, EVEN IF NVIDIA HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Notwithstanding any damages that customer might incur for any reason whatsoever, NVIDIA’s aggregate and cumulative liability towards customer for the products described herein shall be limited in accordance with the Terms of Sale for the product.  
        
 
      
        
       
 
      


    
        
    



 
        
         
         


    
        
            Trademarks
        
    



 
         
 
       
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and Mellanox are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and/or NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and in other countries. The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a world¬wide basis. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.  
        
 
      
        
       
 
      
 
        
         
         


    
        
            Copyright
        
    



 
         
 
       
© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation & affiliates. All rights reserved.  
        
 
     
 
      
        

    


                                    
                                
                            

                        
                    


                    

                    


                    

                    
    
