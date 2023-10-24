PCC
NVIDIA DOCA PCC Application Guide
This document provides a DOCA PCC implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Programmable congestion control (PCC) allows users to design and implement their own congestion control (CC) algorithm, giving them good flexibility to work out an optimal solution to handle congestion in their clusters. On BlueField-3, PCC is provided as a component of DOCA.
The DOCA PCC application provides users the flexibility to manage allocation of DPA resources according to their needs. The application leverages the DOCA PCC library to generate an executable binary file.
Typical DOCA application includes App running on host/Arm and App running on DPA. Developers are advised to use the host/Arm application with minimal changes and focus on developing their algorithm and integrating it into the DPA application.
DOCA PCC application consists of two parts:
- Host/Arm app is the control plane. It is responsible for allocating all resources and handover to the DPA app initially, then destroying everything when the DPA app finishes its operation. The host app must always be alive to stay in control while the device app is working.
- Device/DPA app is the data plane. It is mainly for CC event handler. When the first thread is activated, DPA App initialization is done in the DOCA PCC library by calling the algorithm initialization function implemented by the user in the app. Moreover, the user algorithm execution function is called when a CC event arrives. The user algorithm takes event data as input and performs a calculation using per-flow context and replies with updated rate value and a flag to sent RTT request.
The host/Arm application sends command to NIC firmware when allocating or destroying resources. CC events are generated by NIC hardware automatically when sending data or receiving ACK/NACK/CNP/RTT packets, then the device application handles these events by calling the user algorithm. After the DPA application replies to hardware, handling of current event is done and the next event can arrive.
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/src
├── host
│ ├── pcc.c
│ ├── pcc_core.c
│ └── pcc_core.h
└── device
├── algo
│ ├── rtt_template.h
│ ├── rtt_template_algo_params.h
│ ├── rtt_template_ctxt.h
│ └── rtt_template.c
└── pcc_dev_main.c
The main content of the reference DOCA PCC application files are the following:
host/pcc.c– entry point to entire application
host/pcc_core.c– host functions to initialize and destroy the PCC application resources, parsers for PCC command line parameters
device/pcc_dev_main.c– callbacks for user CC algorithm initialization, user CC algorithm calculation, algorithm parameter change notification
device/algo/*– user CC algorithm reference template. Put user algorithm code here.
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
- Parse application argument.
- PCC initialization.
pcc_init();
- Open DOCA device that supports PCC.
- Create DOCA PCC context.
- Configure affinity of threads handling CC events.
- Start DOCA PCC.
doca_pcc_start();
- Create PCC process and other resources.
- Trigger initialization of PCC on device.
- Register the PCC in the NIC hardware so CC events can be generated and an event handler can be triggered.
- Process state monitor loop.
doca_pcc_get_process_state(); doca_pcc_wait();
- Get the state of the process:
State Description
DOCA_PCC_PS_ACTIVE = 0
The process handles CC events (only one process is active at a given time)
DOCA_PCC_PS_STANDBY = 1
The process is in standby mode (another process is already
ACTIVE)
DOCA_PCC_PS_DEACTIVATED = 2
The process has been deactivated by NIC firmware and should be destroyed
DOCA_PCC_PS_ERROR = 3
The process is in error state and should be destroyed
- Wait on process events from the device.
- Get the state of the process:
- PCC destroy.
doca_pcc_destroy();
- Destroy PCC resources. The process stops handling PCC events.
- Close DOCA device.
- Arg parser destroy.
doca_argp_destroy();
- Refer to the following documents:
- NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
- NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA applications.
- NVIDIA DOCA Applications Overview for additional compilation instructions and development tips of DOCA applications.
- The pre-built PCC binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/bin/doca_pcc. To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build
- To build only the allreduce application:
- Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
- Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
- Set
enable_pccto
true
- Set
- Run the commands in step 2.
Note:
doca_pccis created under
/tmp/build/pcc/src/.
- Edit the following flags in
- Pre-run setup:
- Enable
USER_PROGRAMMABLE_CCin
mlxconfig:
mlxconfig -y -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 set USER_PROGRAMMABLE_CC=1
- Reset firmware or power cycle the host.
- Enable
- Running the application on the host or BlueField, CLI example:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/bin/doca_pcc -d mlx5_0
Usage: doca_pcc [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the log level for the program <CRITICAL=20, ERROR=30, WARNING=40, INFO=50, DEBUG=60> Program Flags: -d, --device <IB device names> IB device name that supports PCC (mandatory). -w, --wait-time <PCC wait time> The duration of the DOCA PCC wait (optional), can provide negative values which means infinity. If not provided then -1 will be chosen. -p, --pcc-threads <pcc-threads-list> A list of the PCC threads numbers to be chosen for the DOCA PCC context to run on (optional). Must be provided as a string, such that the number are separated by a space.
-h:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/bin/doca_pcc -h
- To run
doca_pccusing a JSON file:
doca_pcc --json [json_file]
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/pcc/bin ./doca_pcc –-json ./pcc_params.json
|Flag Type
|Short Flag
|Long Flag/JSON Key
|Description
|JSON Content
|General flags
|l
|log-level
|Set the log level for the application:
|
|v
|version
|Print program version information
|N/A
|h
|help
|Print a help synopsis
|N/A
|Program flags
|d
|
device
|IB device name that supports PCC
|
|w
|
wait-time
|(Optional) In seconds, the duration of the DOCA PCC wait. Negative values mean infinity.
|
|p
|
pcc-threads
|
(Optional) A list of the PCC EU indexes to be chosen for the DOCA PCC event handler threads to run on. Must be provided as a string, such that the numbers are separated by a space.
The placement of the PCC threads per core can be controlled using the EU indexes. Utilizing a large number of EUs, while limiting the number of threads per core, gives the best event handling rate and lowest event latency.
The last EU is used for communication with the NIC while all others are for data path CC event handling.
|
The Port Programmable Congestion Control (PPCC) register allows the user to configure and read PCC algorithm parameters.
It supports the following functionalities:
- Enabling different algorithms on different ports
- Querying information of both algorithms and tunable parameters/counters
- Changing algorithm parameters without compiling and reburning user image
- Querying or clearing programmable counters
8.1. Usage
The PPCC register can be accessed using a string similar to the following:
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=0" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --set "cmd_type=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"
- Set the
cmd_typeand the indexes
- Give values for
algo_slot,
algo_param_index
- Keep
local_port=1,
pnat=0,
lp_msb=0
- Keep
doca_pccapplication running
8.2. Internal Default Algorithm
The internal default algorithm is used when enhanced connection establishment (ECE) negotiation fails. It is mainly used for backward compatibility and can be disabled using "force mode". Otherwise, users may change
doca_pcc_dev_user_algo() in the device app to run a specific algorithm without considering the algorithm negotiation.
The force mode command is per port:
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=2" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=15,algo_param_index=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 -y --get --op "cmd_type=2" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=15,algo_param_index=0"
8.3. Counters
Counters are shared on the port and are only enabled on one
algo_slot per port. The following command enables the counters while enabling the algorithm according to the
algo_slot:
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --set "cmd_type=1,counter_en=1" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"
After counters are enabled on the
algo_slot, they can be queried using
cmd_type 0xC or 0xD.
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=12" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"
sudo mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -y --get --op "cmd_type=13" --reg_name PPCC --indexes "local_port=1,pnat=0,lp_msb=0,algo_slot=0,algo_param_index=0"
