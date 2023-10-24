Comm Channel Programming Guide





Represents a Comm Channel endpoint either on the client or service side. The endpoint is needed for every other Comm Channel API function.

Copy Copied! struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t;

Also referred to as peer_address , represents a connection and can be used to identify the source of a received message. It. It is required to send a message using doca_comm_channel_ep_sendto() .

Querying the device capabilities allows users to know the derived Comm Channel limitation (see section Limitations for more information) and to set the properties of an endpoint accordingly.

The capabilities under this section, apart from maximal service name length, may vary between different devices. To select the device you wish to establish a connection upon, you may query each of the devices for its capabilities.



As each connection requires a name, users must know the maximal length of the name and may use this function to query it. This length includes the null-terminating character, and any name longer than this length is not accepted when trying to establish a connection with Comm Channel.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_service_name_len(uint32_t *max_service_name_len);

max_service_name_len [out] Pointer to a parameter that holds the max service name length on success. Returns doca_error_t value. DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.

Each connection has an upper limit for messages size. This function returns the maximal value that can be set for this property, for a given device. This limitation is important when trying to set the max message size for an endpoint with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size().

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_message_size(struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint32_t *max_message_size);

devinfo [in] Pointer to a doca_devinfo which should be queried for this capability. max_message_size [out] Pointer to a parameter that on success holds the maximal value that can be set for max message size when communicating on the provided devinfo. Returns doca_error_t value. DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.

Returns the maximum send queue size that can be set for a given device. This value describes the maximum possible amount of outgoing in-flight messages for a connection. This limitation is important when trying to set the max message size for an endpoint with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size().

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_send_queue_size(struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint32_t *max_send_queue_size);

devinfo [in] Pointer to a doca_devinfo which should be queried for this capability. max_message_size [out] Pointer to a parameter that on success holds the maximal value that can be set for max message size when communicating on the provided devinfo. Returns doca_error_t value. DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.

Returns the maximum receive queue size that can be set for a given device. This value describes the maximum possible amount of incoming in-flight messages for a connection. This limitation is important when trying to set the max message size for an endpoint with doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size().

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_max_recv_queue_size(struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint32_t *max_recv_queue_size);

devinfo [in] Pointer to a doca_devinfo which should be queried for this capability. max_message_size [out] Pointer to a parameter that on success holds the maximal value that can be set for max message size when communicating on the provided devinfo. Returns doca_error_t value. DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.

Returns the maximum amount of connections a service on the DPU can maintain for a given device. If the maximum amount returned is zero, the number of connections is unlimited.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_get_service_max_num_connections(struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint32_t *max_num_connections);

devinfo [in] Pointer to a doca_devinfo which should be queried for this capability. max_num_connections [out] Pointer to a parameter that on success holds the maximal value that can be set for max message size when communicating on the provided devinfo. Returns doca_error_t value. DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.

This function is used to create and initialize the endpoint used for all Comm Channel functions.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_create(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t **ep);

ep [out] Pointer to the created endpoint object. Returns doca_error_t value. DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.

Use doca_comm_channel_ep_set_*() functions to set the properties of the endpoint and corresponding doca_comm_channel_ep_get_*() functions to retrieve the current properties of the endpoint.



To use the endpoint, the following properties must be set before calling doca_comm_channel_ep_listen() and doca_comm_channel_ep_connect() .



This function sets the local device through which the communication should be established.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_device(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, struct doca_dev *device);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the endpoint for which the property should be set. device [in] The doca_dev object which should be used for communication. Returns doca_error_t value. DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.

This function sets the device representor through which the communication should be established on the service side.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_device_rep(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, struct doca_dev_rep *device_rep);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the endpoint for which the property should be set. device_rep [in] The doca_dev_rep object which should be used for communication Returns doca_error_t value. DOCA_SUCCESS if successful, or an error value upon failure. Possible error values are documented in the header file.

The following properties have a default value and may be set as long as the EP is not yet active.



This function sets an upper limit to the size of the messages the application wishes to handle in this EP while communicating with a given endpoint. The actual max_msg_size may be increased by this function. If this property was not set by the user, a default value is used and may be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_max_msg_size() function.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_max_msg_size(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, uint16_t max_msg_size);

local_ep [in] Pointer to a parameter that holds the max service name length on success. max_msg_size [in] The preferred maximal message size. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful

DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if a null pointer to the endpoint is given or if max_msg_size is equal to 0 or above the maximal value possible for this property

This function sets the send queue size used when communicating with a given endpoint. The actual send_queue_size may be increased by this function. If this property has not been set by the user, a default value is used and may be queried using the doca_comm_channel_ep_get_send_queue_size() function.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_send_queue_size(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, uint16_t send_queue_size);

local_ep [in] Pointer to a parameter that holds the max service name length on success. max_msg_size [in] The preferred maximal message size. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful

DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if a null pointer to the endpoint is given or if max_msg_size is equal to 0 or above the maximal value possible for this property

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

This function sets the receive queue size used when communicating with a given endpoint. The actual recv_queue_size may be increased by this function. If this property has not been set by the user, a default value is used which may be queried using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_recv_queue_size() function.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_set_recv_queue_size(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, uint16_t rcv_queue_size);

local_ep [in] Pointer to a parameter that holds the max service name length on success. max_msg_size [in] The preferred maximal message size. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful

DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if a null pointer to the endpoint is given or if rcv_queue_size is equal to 0 or above the maximal value possible for this property

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

The Comm Channel connection is established between endpoints, one on the host and the other on the DPU.

For a client, each connection requires its own EP. On the DPU side, all of the clients with the same service name on a specific representor are connected to a single EP, through which the connections are managed.

The following functions are relevant for the endpoint.



Used to listen on service endpoint, this function can only be called on the DPU. The service listens on the DOCA device representor provided using doca_comm_channel_ep_set_device_rep().

Calling listen allows clients to connect to the service.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_listen(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, const char *name);

local_ep Pointer to an endpoint to listen on. name [in] The name for the service to listen on. Clients must provide the same name to connect to the service. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if mandatory properties (doca_dev and doca_dev_rep) were not set.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if called on the host and not on the DPU.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file.

Used to create a connection between a client and a service. This function can only be called on the host.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_connect(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, const char *name, struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t **peer_addr);

local_ep [in] A pointer to an endpoint to connect from. name [in] The name of the service that the client connects to. Must be the same name the service listens on. peer_addr [out] Contains the pointer to the new connection. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if mandatory property (doca_dev) was not set.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if called on the host and not on the DPU.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file.

Getting notifications for messages sent and received through an EP is managed by the event channel, using the functions listed here.



After a connection is established through the EP, this function extracts send/receive handles which can be used to get an interrupt when a new event happens using epoll() or a similar function.

A send event happens when at least one in-flight message processing ends

A receive event happens when a new incoming message is received

Users may decide to extract only one of the handles and send a NULL parameter for the other.

The event channels are owned by the endpoint and they are released when doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy() is called.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_event_channel(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, doca_event_channel_t *send_event_channel, doca_event_channel_t *recv_event_channel);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the endpoint for which a handle should be returned. send_event_channel [out] Pointer that holds a handle for sent messages if successful. recv_event_channel [out] Pointer that holds a handle for received messages if successful. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE if no connection has been established (i.e., doca_comm_channel_ep_listen() or doca_comm_channel_ep_connect() has not been called beforehand).

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file.

After an interrupt caused by an event on the handle for sent messages, the handle should be re-armed to enable interrupts on it:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_handle_arm_send(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the endpoint from which the handle has been extracted. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file.

After an interrupt caused by an event on the handle for received messages, the handle should be re-armed to enable interrupts on it:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_handle_arm_recv(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the endpoint from which the handle has been extracted. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file.

Used to send a message from one side to the other. This function runs in blocking or non-blocking mode. Refer to chapter Usage for more details.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_sendto(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, const void *msg size_t len, int flags, struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr);

local_ep [in] Pointer to an endpoint to send the message from. msg [in] Pointer to the buffer that contains the data to be sent. len [in] Length of data to be sent. flags [in] Currently, only DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_NONE is valid. peer_addr [in] Peer address to send the message to (see also struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t) that has been returned by doca_comm_channel_ep_connect() or doca_comm_channel_rp_recvfrom(). Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if the send queue is full and this function should be called again.

DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET if the provided peer_addr experienced an error and must be disconnected.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file.

Used to receive a packet of data on either the service or the host. This function runs in non-blocking mode. Refer to chapter Usage for more details.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, void *msg, size_t *len, int flags, struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t **peer_addr);

local_ep [in] Pointer to an endpoint to receive the message on. msg [out] Pointer to a buffer that message should be written to. len [in/out] The input is the length of the given message buffer (msg). The output is the actual length of the received message. flags [in] DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_NONE. peer_addr [out] Handle to peer_addr that represents the connection the message arrived from. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if no message is received.

DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET if the message received is from a peer_addr that has an error.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file.

Each connection established over the EP is represented by a doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure, which can also be referred to as a peer_addr. This structure is returned by either doca_comm_channel_ep_connect() when a connection is established or by doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() to identify the connection from which the message has been received.



Using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_set_user_data() , users may give each connection a context, similar to an ID, to identify it later, using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_user_data() . If a context is not set for a peer_addr , it is given the default value "0".

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, void *msg, size_t *len, int flags, struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t **peer_addr);

peer_addr [in] Pointer to doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure representing the connection. user_context [in] Context that should be set for the connection. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address is NULL.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_user_data(struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr, uint64_t *user_context);

peer_addr [in] Pointer to doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure representing the connection. user_context [out] Pointer to a parameter that holds the context if successful. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if the parameters is NULL.

Using the peer_addr , users may gather and query the following statistics:

The number of messages sent

The number of bytes sent

The number of messages received

The number of bytes received

The number of outgoing messages yet to be sent

Takes a snapshot with the current statistics of the connection. This function should be called prior to any statistics querying function. It is also used to check the connection status. See Connection Flow for more.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info(struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr);

peer_addr [in] Pointer to doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure representing the connection. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_INPROGRESS if the connection has yet to be established

DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if the connection is in an error state

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

This function returns the total number of messages sent to a given peer_addr as measured when doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() has been last called.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_messages(const struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr, uint64_t *send_messages);

peer_addr [in] Pointer to doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure representing the connection. send_messages [out] Pointer to a parameter that holds the number of messages sent through the peer_addr on success. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

This function returns the total number of bytes sent to a given peer_addr as measured when doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() has been last called.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_bytes(const struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr, uint64_t *send_bytes);

peer_addr [in] Pointer to doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure representing the connection. send_bytes [out] Pointer to a parameter that holds the number of bytes sent through the peer_addr on success. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

This function return the total number of messages received from a given peer_addr as measured when doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() has been last called.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_recv_messages(const struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr, uint64_t *recv_messages);

peer_addr [in] Pointer to doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure representing the connection. recv_messages [out] pointer to a parameter that holds the number of messages received from the peer_addr on success. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

This function will return the total number of bytes received from a given peer_addr as measured when doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() has been last called.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_recv_bytes(const struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr, uint64_t *recv_bytes);

peer_addr [in] Pointer to doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure representing the connection. recv_messages [out] Pointer to a parameter that holds the number of bytes sent through the peer_addr on success. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

This function will return the total number of bytes received from a given peer_addr as measured when doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_update_info() has been last called.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_get_send_in_flight_messages(const struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr, uint64_t *send_in_flight_messages);

peer_addr [in] Pointer to doca_comm_channel_addr_t structure representing the connection. send_in_flight_messages [out] Pointer to a parameter that holds the number of in-flight messages to the peer_addr on success. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

The service state and events API provides information about the state of the service including current connected clients, pending connections, and service state. All the functions in this section are relevant and can be run on the service side only.



After a service is created and starts listening, this function extracts a handle which can be used to get an interrupt when a new service event happens using epoll() or a similar function.

The currently supported events are service failure, new client connection, and client disconnection. After an event is triggered, the application can call doca_comm_channel_ep_update_service_state_info() and the following getter functions to query the service state and connections.

The service event channel is armed automatically when calling doca_comm_channel_ep_update_service_state_info().

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_service_event_channel(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, doca_event_channel_t *service_event_channel);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the service endpoint that should be queried. service_event_channel [out] Event handle for service events. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

Tip: This function should be called prior to calling service status get functions.

Takes a snapshot of the current state of the service. The return value may indicate the service state. If the service is in error state, then it is non-recoverable and the endpoint must be destroyed.

Note: Calling this function invalidates any array received using doca_comm_channel_ep_get_peer_addr_list()





Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_update_service_state_info(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the service endpoint that should be queried. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

This function returns the list of connected peer_addr s as present when doca_comm_channel_ep_update_service_state_info() was last called.

Note: This list includes only active peer_addr s which have not been disconnected from the client side or the service side.





The output array is only valid until doca_comm_channel_ep_update_service_state_info() is called again.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_peer_addr_list(const struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t ***peer_addr_array, uint32_t *peer_addr_array_len);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the service endpoint that should be queried. peer_addr_array [out] Pointer to array of peer addresses. peer_addr_array_len [out] The number of entries in peer_addr_array . Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

This function returns the list of pending connections as present when doca_comm_channel_ep_update_service_state_info() was last called. Pending connections are connections that were initiated by the client side but not complete from the service side.

Note: If a pending connection exists, the application is expected to call doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() to complete the connection. See Connection Flow for more.





The output array is only valid until doca_comm_channel_ep_update_service_state_info() is called again.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_get_pending_connections(const struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, uint32_t *pending_connections);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the service endpoint that should be queried. pending_connections [out] The number of pending connections. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

The rest of the error values that may be returned are documented in the header file

Disconnects an endpoint from a specific peer_address . The disconnection is one-sided and the other side is unaware of it. New connections can be created afterwards. Refer to Usage for more details.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *local_ep, struct doca_comm_channel_addr_t *peer_addr);

local_ep [in] Pointer to the endpoint that should be disconnected. peer_addr [in] The connection from which the endpoint should be disconnected. Returns doca_error_t value: DOCA_SUCCESS if successful.

DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if there is no connection between the endpoint and the peer address

Disconnects all connections of the endpoint, destroys the endpoint object, and frees all related resources.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *ep);