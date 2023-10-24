Compress Programming Guide

These sections discuss the usage of the DOCA Compress library in real-world situations. Most of this section utilizes code which is available through the DOCA Compress sample projects located under /samples/doca_compress/ and application projects located under /applications/file_compression .

When memory is local to your DOCA application (i.e., you can directly access the memory space of both source and destination buffers) this is referred to as a local compress/decompress operation.

The following step-by-step guide goes through the various stages required to initialize, execute, and clean-up a local memory compress/decompress operation.



The DOCA Compress API uses the DOCA core library to create the required objects (memory map, inventory, buffers, etc.) for the DOCA Compress library operations. This section runs through this process in a logical order. If you already have some of these operations in your DOCA application, you may skip or modify them as needed.



The first requirement is to open a DOCA device, normally your BlueField controller. You should iterate all DOCA devices (via doca_devinfo_list_create ) and select one using some criteria (e.g., PCIe address, etc). You can also use the function doca_compress_job_get_supported to check if the device is suitable for the compress job type you want to perform. After this, the device should be opened using doca_dev_open .

DOCA Compress requires several DOCA objects to be created. This includes the memory map ( doca_mmap_create ), buffer inventory ( doca_buf_inventory_create ), and work queue ( doca_workq_create ). DOCA Compress also requires the actual DOCA Compress context to be created ( doca_compress_create ).

Once a DOCA Compress instance has been created, it can be used as a context using the doca_ctx APIs this can be achieved by getting a context representation using doca_compress_as_ctx() .

In this phase of initialization, the core objects are ready to be set up and started.



Prior to starting the mmap ( doca_mmap_start ), make sure that you set the memory range correctly (via doca_mmap_set_memrange ). After starting mmap, add the DOCA device to the mmap ( doca_mmap_dev_add ).

This can be started using the doca_buf_inventory_start call.

There are two options for the WorkQ working mode, the default polling mode or event-driven mode.

To set the WorkQ to work in event-driven mode, use doca_workq_set_event_driven_enable and then doca_workq_get_event_handle to get the event handle of the WorkQ so you can wait on events using epoll or other Linux wait for event interfaces.

The context created previously (via doca_compress_create() ) and acquired using ( doca_compress_as_ctx() ), can have the device added ( doca_ctx_dev_add ), started ( doca_ctx_start ), and work queue added ( doca_ctx_workq_add ). It is also possible to add multiple WorkQs to the same context as well.

Prior to building and submitting a compress operation, you must construct two DOCA buffers for the source and destination addresses (the addresses used must exist within the memory region registered with the memory map). The doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr returns a doca_buffer when provided with a memory address.

Finally, you must set the data address and length of the source DOCA buffer using the function doca_buf_set_data . This field determines the data address and the data length perform de/compress on.

To know the maximum data_len of the DOCA buffers that can be used to perform a de/compress operation on, users must call the function doca_compress_get_max_buffer_size .

The DOCA Compress operation is asynchronous in nature. Therefore, you must enqueue the operation and poll for completion later.



To begin the compress operation, you must enqueue a compress job on the previously created work queue object. This involves creating the DOCA Compress job (struct doca_compress_job ) that is a composite of specific compress fields. Within the compress job structure, the context field must point to your DOCA Compress context, and the type field must be set to:

DOCA_COMPRESS_DEFLATE_JOB for a deflate compress operation

for a deflate compress operation DOCA_DECOMPRESS_DEFLATE_JOB for a deflate decompress operation

for a deflate decompress operation DOCA_DECOMPRESS_LZ4_JOB for LZ4 decompress operation

The DOCA Compress specific elements of the job point to your DOCA buffers for the source and destination and to a checksum field that uses to store the checksum result from the hardware.

Note that if it is a compress job, the checksum result calculated is of the source buffer. If it is a decompress job, the checksum result calculated is of the destination buffer.

Finally, the doca_workq_submit API call is used to submit the compress operation to the hardware.

According to the WorkQ mode, you can detect when the compress operation has completed (via doca_workq_progress_retrieve ):

WorkQ operates in polling mode – periodically poll the work queue until the API call indicates that a valid event has been received

WorkQ operates in event mode – while doca_workq_progress_retrieve does not return a success result, perform the following loop: Arm the WorkQ doca_workq_event_handle_arm. Wait for an event using the event handle (e.g., using epoll_wait() ). Once the thread wakes up, call doca_workq_event_handle_clear .

does not return a success result, perform the following loop:

Regardless of the operating mode, you should be able to detect the success of the compress operation if the event.result.u64 field is equal to DOCA_SUCCESS . It should be noted that other work queue operations (i.e., non-compress operations) present their events differently. Refer to their respective guides for more information.

If there is already data inside the destination buffer, the DOCA Compress library appends the compress operation result after the existing data. Otherwise, the DOCA Compress library stores the new data in the data address of the destination buffer. Either way the library keeps the data address unchanged and increases the data_len field of the destination buffer by the number of bytes produced by the de/compress operation.

To clean up the doca_buffers , you should deference them using the doca_buf_refcount_rm call. This call should be made on all buffers when you are finished with them (regardless of whether the operation is successful or not).

The main cleanup process is to remove the worker queue from the context ( doca_ctx_workq_rm ), stop the context itself ( doca_ctx_stop ), remove the device from the context ( doca_ctx_dev_rm ), and remove the device from the memory map ( doca_mmap_dev_rm ).