This section details an example use case of the RXPBench application, providing in depth explanations of the processes and statistics produced.

This example will focus on the execution of RXPBench using a simple text file containing the works of William Shakespeare (shakespeare.txt), using rules in Hyperscan format (henry.hs) whilst executing on the BlueField-2 RXP engine.



RXPBench supports the configuration of options through a "configuration" file, or through the command line. In practice if a configure file is used, the command line options are still available and will override any options already present in the configuration file.

By default, RXPBench will always search for a "rxpbench.conf", this allows common set-up commands to be removed from the command line. Commonly the DPDK EAL (-D) options are placed in this file as they rarely change after being initially set.

For a full list of options, see section General Configuration Options.

In this example we are providing all the options on the command-line; there is no configuration file. The command-line required to execute our example (simple text file containing the works of William Shakespeare (shakespeare.txt), using rules in Hyperscan format (henry.hs) whilst executing on the BlueField-2 RXP engine) is as follows:

Copy Copied! ./rxpbench -D "-l 0,1,2,3 -n 1 -a 5e:00.0,class=regex –file-prefix=rxpbench -a 5e:00.01" --input-mode text_file -f ../Shakespeare.txt -d rxp -R ../henry.hs -l 2048 -n 10000 -c 1





The "-D" option provides the DPDK EAL options, contained within a set of quotation marks ("). These options are passed directly to DPDK during the initialization of the application and are in general specific to your host. "

The first RXPBench option is the "--input-mode" which states that RXPBench will pull data from a "text_file", the "-f" option then specifies the location and name of the text file to be searched.

The "-d" option states the mode in which RXPBench will operate, available options are "rxp" or "hs" and in this instance we are requesting that the BlueField-2 hardware accelerator is used.

The "-R" option provides the tool with a set of uncompiled rules, in this case they are presented in Hyperscan format. RXPBench supports the use of rules formats that are different from the selected device/algorithm. For example, the RXP can accept Hyperscan rules and the Hyperscan library can received RXP formatted rules. The conversion process within RXPBench is automatic.

The "-l" option supplies the size of the data block sent to the device/algorithm. In this instance a buffer of 2KB is received and pattern matched from the text file.

The number of iterations is controlled by the "-n" option; due to the high performance of the BlueField-2 RXP engine the input file must be iterated 10,000 times to provide enough input data to ensure are run-time of a few seconds.

The final option is the core count (-c), this defines how many CPU cores the tool can use. In this instance we are using a single core.

RXPBench accept regular expressions in two different formats:

Uncompiled – The regular expressions are presented in a text file which follows with the RXP rules file format, or the Hyperscan file format.

Compiled – In the case for the RXP, rules are externally compiled using the RXP Compiler (rxpc) and presented to RXPBench as a ROF file.

If uncompiled rule files are used, RXPBench can cross compile the rules regardless of the file format or device selected, i.e. A Hyperscan format rules file will be converted for use by the RXP engine, whilst an RXP format rules file will be converted for use by the Hyperscan engine.

RXPBench presents information during its start-up that indicates the progress of compilation of uncompiled rules, as well as the success of programming those compiled rules to the device:

If any errors or warnings are detected during the compilation process, RXPBench provides detailed information on the problematic regular expression. For example:

During the execution of RXPBench a series of run-time statistics are presented by the utility. This provides detailed information on the current process:

For each core in use by the tool, the following statistic are presented:

Received Bytes – These are bytes received from the input source

Regex Bytes – These are the bytes transmitted to the Regex engine; this value can be less than the received byte count if certain confirmation options are used (such as payload thresholds or if “app layer” payloads are only being scanned)

Recv Bufs – The total buffers received from the input source; in this case due to the “-l 2048” option each buffer contains 2048 bytes.

Regex Bugfs – The number of buffers transmitted to the Regex device.

Matches – The total number of Regex matches seen in the input data.

In addition to each core statistic, a running total output is provided, including aggregated values for the above fields and a duration field it also provides:

Regex Perf (total) – The performance total in Gigabits per second (Gb/s) for the entire duration of the run.

Regex Perf (split) – The performance total in Gigabits per second (Gb/s) for the past update period.

When the execution is completed, or aborted using Ctrl + C, several statistics blocks are output to the console. This allows users to verify and understand the execution of the performance test.



This section of statistics provides an overview of the RXPBench configuration, most of this information is simply the mirroring of configuration files.

The “Preloaded Data Info” section details any preloading of data, when using PCAP or text files, that has occurred during the initialization of the application:

Data Length – When the input is file based (PCAP or Text) this is the total data that is preloaded/cached to reduce I/O operations

App Layer Mode – Whether the application is effectively scanning the application layer (TCP/UDP frames) and ignore the headers (Ethernet, MAC, etc.) prior to the application layer.

Valid Packets – If app layer mode is enabled, these are packets that contain a valid payload

Invalid Length – This value is incremented if a PCAP packet is found to be unexpectedly truncated

Unsupported Prot – If app layer mode is enabled, the packet did not contain one of the required protocols (VLAN/IPv4/IPv6/TCP or UDP)

This section provides an overview of the RXPBench execution; it provides the core statistics which allow you to gauge the performance of the algorithm using the supplied rules and input data.

While most of these fields are self-explanatory some fields require further definition:

Packet Processing Rate (Mpps) – This is the rate which, in million packets per second, RXPBench has been able to acquire packets from the input source (Physical port or precached PCAP/text file). For the physical ports this rate may be different that the RegEx PPR value as not all packets (depending on configuration) may be sent to the Regex device.

Packet Processing Perf (Gb/s) – The actual data-rate of the input source in Gigabits per second

Total Regex Buffers – This is the number of complete buffers that were sent to the RegEx device for processing

Total Regex Bytes – The total bytes contained within all buffers transmitted to the RegEx device for processing

Total Regex Batches – RegEx buffers are gathered together into batches (based on the "-g" flag) and submitted to the RegEx device in a single operation

If the selected RegEx device is "rxp" or "regex_dpdk" the following block of statistics is provided. It presents more internal statistics from the DPDK RegEx device (BlueField-2 RXP):

The following are the definitions of each of these counters:

Invalid Responses – These are responses from operations that have not completed successfully

Timeout – When processing a block of input data a hardware triggered timeout occurred and the search was aborted

Max Matches – The maximum number of configured matches was exceeded, and the job was aborted

Max Prefixes – The maximum prefixes per scan was exceeded, and the job was aborted

Resource Limit – A generic/internal resourcing limit was reached; the job was aborted

Latency Figures – These provides max/min and average latency of jobs from transmitted to the DPDK RegEx device

It is important to note that in normal mode (i.e., not in latency mode) RXPBench ensures that the hardware is supplied with data that is designed to maximize throughput. As stated previously, latency figures in this mode are not calculated accurately. To view the correct hardware latency, make sure the --latency-mode option is provided. The following screenshot shows the RegEx stats with latency mode enabled:

If the selected Regex device is “hs” (or “Hyperscan”) then an additional block of statistics is provided detailing the latency of requests to and response from the Hyperscan Library: