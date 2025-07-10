DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.10.0  BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade

On This Page

BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade

Content:

Note

Important! Make sure to update DOCA on the host side before installing the BF-bundle on the BlueField.

Users have three options for installing or upgrading DOCA on BlueField DPU or SuperNIC:

Method

Option Name

Description

Installation

BF-bundle DOCA image

This option overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation and updates BlueField and NIC firmware

Upgrade

Standard Linux Tools

This option upgrades DOCA components without overwriting the boot partition. Use this option to preserve configurations or files on BlueField itself

Installation

ISO DOCA image

This option overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation

Info

Find the DOCA installation files for BlueField from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

Installing DOCA-Host

Make sure to update DOCA on the host side before installing the BF-bundle on the BlueField.

Installing Software on BlueField Using BF-Bundle

Warning

The ATF will not boot 150W BlueField-3 platforms if the ATX +12V power supply is not connected. This requirement ensures the proper operation of the BlueField device. For detailed instructions on connecting the external power supply connector, refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide.

Users can install DOCA on BlueField DPU or SuperNIC by upgrading the full DOCA image on BlueField.

Info

This overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation and updates BlueField and NIC firmware.

Note

This installation sets up the OVS bridge.

Option 1 – No Pre-defined Password

Note

To change the default Ubuntu password during the BFB bundle installation, proceed to Option 2.

To install a BFB, use the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

Where:

  • <N> – the appropriate RShim device identifier. If you have only one BlueField device, use rshim0.

  • <image_path.bfb> – Replace this with the path to the BFB image file.

To list the RShim devices present on your system, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# ls -la /dev/ | grep rshim

Note

By default bfb-install will clear the RShim log in /dev/rshim<N>/misc and save it as tmp/bfb-install-rshim[N].log instead. To preserve the RShim log in /dev/rshim<N>/misc, provide the --keep-log argument to the bfb-install command line.


Option 2 – Set Pre-defined Password

Ubuntu users can set a unique password for the ubuntu user in the bf.cfg configuration file , which will be applied automatically at the end of the BlueField BFB bundle installation.

To do this, follow these steps:

  1. Generate the hashed password:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# openssl passwd -1
Password:
Verifying - Password:
$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1

  2. Add the password hash to the bf.cfg configuration file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# echo ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1' > bf.cfg

  3. Use the --config flag to specify the configuration file when running the installation command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfg

    Note

    If --config is not used, then upon first login to the BlueField device, users will be prompted to update the default ubuntu password.

    Note

    Optionally, to upgrade the BlueField integrated BMC firmware using BFB bundle, please provide the current BMC root credentials in a bf.cfg file, as shown in the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    BMC_PASSWORD="<root password>"
BMC_USER="root"
BMC_REBOOT="yes"

    Unless previously changed, the default BMC root password is 0penBmc.

    The following is an example output of Ubuntu-22.04 BFB bundle installation (version may vary in the future):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb bf-bundle-2.7.0_24.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb --config bf.cfg
Pushing bfb 1.41GiB 0:02:02 [11.7MiB/s] [           <=>                                                                                                                                ]
Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop
 INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START
 INFO[BL2]: start
 INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim)
 INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV
 INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed
 INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded
 INFO[BL31]: start
 INFO[BL31]: lifecycle GA Secured
 INFO[BL31]: VDD: 850 mV
 INFO[BL31]: runtime
 INFO[BL31]: MB ping success
 INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init
 INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed
 INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0
 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start
 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end
 INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot 
 INFO[UEFI]: PK configured
 INFO[UEFI]: Redfish enabled
 INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service
 INFO[MISC]: Found bf.cfg
 INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started
 INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image
 INFO[MISC]: Changing the default password for user ubuntu
 INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation completed
 INFO[MISC]: Updating NIC firmware...
 INFO[MISC]: NIC firmware update done
 INFO[MISC]: Installation finished

  4. To verify that the BlueField device has completed booting, wait 90 seconds after the installation process finishes and run the following command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc
...
 INFO[MISC]: Linux up
 INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready  

  5. Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of BF-Bundle installation:

    1. Log into BlueField.

    2. Run the following:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      bf# sudo bf-info

      Example output:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      Versions:
- ATF: v2.2(release):4.9.0-16-g221717c68
- UEFI: 4.9.0-37-gcbeaab0650
- BSP: 4.9.0.13322
- NIC Firmware: 32.43.0356
- DOCA Base (OFED): 24.10-0.5.1.0
...
Storage:
- mlnx-libsnap 1.6.0-1
- spdk 23.01.5-24
- virtio-net-controller 24.10.15-1
DOCA:
- doca-apsh-config 2.9.0064-1
- libdoca-sdk-urom-dev 2.9.0064-1
...
FlexIO:
- flexio-samples 24.10.2447
- flexio-sdk 24.10.2447
...
SoC Platform:
- mlxbf-gige-modules 1.0-0.kver.6.1.0-11-arm64
- sdhci-of-dwcmshc-modules 1.0-0.kver.6.1.0-11-arm64
...
OFED:
rdma-core 2410mlnx54-1.2410051
ucx 1.18.0-1.2410051
...

  6. To configure the tmfifo_net0 interface over IPv4 for SSH access to the BlueField Arm OS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/24

    Info

    SSH into the BlueField Arm OS with 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured default):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2

Upgrading BlueField Using Standard Linux Tools

This procedure allows for upgrading DOCA components on BlueField networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) using standard Linux tools (e.g., apt update and yum update). It leverages native package manager repositories to update components without requiring a full reinstallation.

Note

While this approach enables updating specific DOCA components, the combinations created by selective updates are not validated by NVIDIA. NVIDIA only validates the full installation of the BF-Bundle package.

This process has the following benefits :

  • Only updates components that include modifications

  • Includes upgrade of:

    • DOCA drivers and libraries

    • DOCA reference applications

    • BSP (UEFI/ATF) upgrade while maintaining the configuration

    • NIC firmware upgrade while maintaining the configuration

    • BMC components upgrade

  • Does not:

    • Impact user binaries

    • Upgrade non-Ubuntu OS kernels

  • After completion of BlueField upgrade:

    • If NIC firmware was not updated, perform BlueField Arm reset (software reset/reboot BlueField )

    • If NIC firmware was updated, perform firmware reset (mlxfwreset) or perform a graceful shutdown and power cycle

OS

Action

Instructions

Ubuntu/

Debian

Remove mlxbf-bootimages package
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt remove --purge mlxbf-bootimages* -y

Install the GPG key
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt update
<bf> $ apt install gnupg2

Export the desired distribution

Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ export DOCA_REPO="<URL>"

Add GPG key to APT trusted keyring
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ curl $DOCA_REPO/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | gpg --dearmor > /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub

Add DOCA online repository
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub] $DOCA_REPO ./" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/doca.list

Update index
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt update

Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware

Install the ATF/UEFI package and mlxbf-scripts:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt install mlxbf-bootimages-signed mlxbf-scripts

Initiate the UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ bfrec

Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware

Install the NIC firmware package:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt install mlnx-fw-updater-signed

Initiate NIC firmware upgrade:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

Upgrade BMC components

Insert the BMC password to config file /etc/bf-upgrade.conf:

Info

The format of bf-upgrade.conf should be identical to bf.cfg . Refer to " Customizing BlueField Software Deployment Using bf.cfg " for information.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ cat > /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF
BMC_PASSWORD="<password>"
EOF

To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the bf-upgrade.conf file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ cat >> /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF
BMC_REBOOT="yes"
CEC_REBOOT="yes"
EOF

Info

BMC_REBOOT="yes" reboots the BMC after the version update and resets the console.

CEC_REBOOT="yes" only works if the current CEC version is 00.02.0180.0000 and above.

Info

To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for reference .

Install the packages of BMC components:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt -y install bf3-bmc-nic-fw-* bf3-bmc-fw-signed bf3-cec-fw-signed bf3-bmc-gi-signed
<bf> $ apt -y install bf-release*

Initiate the upgrade of BMC components:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ dpu-bmc-upgrade

Info

The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.

Remove old metapackages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt-get remove doca* mlnx-ofed* kernel-mft* -y

Install new metapackages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt-get install doca-runtime doca-devel -y

Upgrade system

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt upgrade

Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF

For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot.

Note

This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.

CentOS/RHEL/

Anolis/Rocky

Remove mlxbf-bootimages package
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum -y remove mlxbf-bootimages* --noautoremove
<bf> $ yum makecache

Export the desired distribution

Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ export DOCA_REPO="<URL>"

Add DOCA online repository
Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "[doca] 
name=DOCA Online Repo 
baseurl=$DOCA_REPO 
enabled=1 
gpgcheck=0 
priority=10 
cost=10" > /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo

A file is created under /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo.

Update index
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum makecache

Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware

Install the ATF/UEFI package and mlxbf-bfscripts:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum install -y mlxbf-bootimages-signed mlxbf-bfscripts

Initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ bfrec

Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware

The following command updates the firmware package and flashes the firmware to the NIC:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum install -y mlnx-fw-updater-signed

Upgrade BMC components

Insert the BMC password to config file /etc/bf-upgrade.conf:

Info

The format of bf-upgrade.conf should be identical to bf.cfg . Refer to " Customizing BlueField Software Deployment Using bf.cfg " for reference.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ cat > /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF
BMC_PASSWORD="<password>"
EOF

To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the bf-upgrade.conf file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ cat >> /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF
BMC_REBOOT="yes"
CEC_REBOOT="yes"
EOF

Info

BMC_REBOOT="yes" reboots the BMC after the version update and resets the console.

CEC_REBOOT="yes" only works if the current CEC version is 00.02.0180.0000 and above.

Info

To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for information.

Install the packages of BMC components:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum -y install bf3-bmc-nic-fw-* bf3-bmc-fw-signed bf3-cec-fw-signed bf3-bmc-gi-signed
<bf> $ yum -y install bf-release*

Initiate the upgrade of BMC components:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ dpu-bmc-upgrade

Info

The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.

Remove old metapackages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum remove doca*  mlnx-ofed* kernel-mft* -y
Info

If you are upgrading from DOCA 2.7.0 or below, make sure to also remove strongSwan and Libreswan packages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum remove strongswan-bf strongswan-swanctl
<bf> $ yum remove strongswan-bf strongswan-swanctl libreswan

Install new metapackages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum -y install doca-runtime doca-devel

For Anolis OS only, l ock the kernel

Pin the kernel package versions:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> dnf install python3-dnf-plugin-versionlock
<bf> dnf versionlock kernel*

Upgrade system

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum upgrade --nobest

For Anolis OS only, update grub file configuration

Update grub file parameter to enable the OS to boot after BlueField system reboot:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ sed -i 's/GRUB_ENABLE_BLSCFG=true/GRUB_ENABLE_BLSCFG=false/' /etc/default/grub; mv /boot/efi/EFI/anolis/grub.cfg.rpmsave /boot/efi/EFI/anolis/grub.cfg

Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF

For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot.

Note

This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.

Building Custom BFB Installation Image

Users wishing to build their own customized BlueField OS image can use the BFB build environment. For more details, refer to the bfb-build project in this GitHub webpage.

To boot a customized BlueField OS image on a UEFI secure-boot-enabled BlueField (the default secure boot setting), the following conditions must be met:

  • The OS image must be signed with a key already present in the UEFI DB (e.g., the Microsoft key)

  • If the above is not possible, UEFI secure boot must be disabled to allow booting of an unsigned or differently signed image

For detailed instructions on managing UEFI secure boot, refer to the "Secure Boot" page in the BlueField Platform SW Documentation.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 10, 2025.
content here