BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade
Important! Make sure to update DOCA on the host side before installing the BF-bundle on the BlueField.
Users have three options for installing or upgrading DOCA on BlueField DPU or SuperNIC:
This option overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation and updates BlueField and NIC firmware
This option upgrades DOCA components without overwriting the boot partition. Use this option to preserve configurations or files on BlueField itself
This option overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation
Find the DOCA installation files for BlueField from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
The ATF will not boot 150W BlueField-3 platforms if the ATX +12V power supply is not connected. This requirement ensures the proper operation of the BlueField device. For detailed instructions on connecting the external power supply connector, refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide.
Users can install DOCA on BlueField DPU or SuperNIC by upgrading the full DOCA image on BlueField.
This overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation and updates BlueField and NIC firmware.
This installation sets up the OVS bridge.
Option 1 – No Pre-defined Password
To change the default Ubuntu password during the BFB bundle installation, proceed to Option 2.
To install a BFB, use the following command:
host
# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb>
Where:
<N>– the appropriate RShim device identifier. If you have only one BlueField device, use
rshim0.
<image_path.bfb>– Replace this with the path to the BFB image file.
To list the RShim devices present on your system, run the following command:
host
# ls -la /dev/ | grep rshim
By default
bfb-install will clear the RShim log in
/dev/rshim<N>/misc and save it as
tmp/bfb-install-rshim[N].log instead. To preserve the RShim log in
/dev/rshim<N>/misc, provide the
--keep-log argument to the
bfb-install command line.
Option 2 – Set Pre-defined Password
Ubuntu users can set a unique password for the
ubuntu user in the
bf.cfg
configuration file
, which will be applied automatically at the end of the BlueField BFB bundle installation.
To do this, follow these steps:
Generate the hashed password:
host# openssl passwd -
1Password: Verifying - Password: $
1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
Add the password hash to the
bf.cfgconfiguration file:
host# echo ubuntu_PASSWORD=
'$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'> bf.cfg
Use the
--configflag to specify the configuration file when running the installation command:
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfgNote
If
--configis not used, then upon first login to the BlueField device, users will be prompted to update the default
ubuntupassword.Note
Optionally, to upgrade the BlueField integrated BMC firmware using BFB bundle, please provide the current BMC root credentials in a
bf.cfgfile, as shown in the following:
BMC_PASSWORD=
"<root password>"BMC_USER=
"root"BMC_REBOOT=
"yes"
Unless previously changed, the default BMC root password is
0penBmc.
The following is an example output of Ubuntu-22.04 BFB bundle installation (version may vary in the future):
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb bf-bundle-
2.7.0_24.04_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb --config bf.cfg Pushing bfb
1.41GiB
0:
02:
02[
11.7MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim) INFO[BL2]: VDDQ:
1120mV INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: lifecycle GA Secured INFO[BL31]: VDD:
850mV INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[BL31]: MB ping success INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates:
1INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status
0INFO[UEFI]: PCIe
enumstart INFO[UEFI]: PCIe
enumend INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot INFO[UEFI]: PK configured INFO[UEFI]: Redfish enabled INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service INFO[MISC]: Found bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image INFO[MISC]: Changing the
defaultpassword
foruser ubuntu INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation completed INFO[MISC]: Updating NIC firmware... INFO[MISC]: NIC firmware update done INFO[MISC]: Installation finished
To verify that the BlueField device has completed booting, wait 90 seconds after the installation process finishes and run the following command:
host# sudo cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc ... INFO[MISC]: Linux up INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready
Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of BF-Bundle installation:
Log into BlueField.
Run the following:
bf# sudo bf-info
Example output:
Versions: - ATF: v2.
2(release):
4.9.
0-
16-g221717c68 - UEFI:
4.9.
0-
37-gcbeaab0650 - BSP:
4.9.
0.13322- NIC Firmware:
32.43.
0356- DOCA Base (OFED):
24.10-
0.5.
1.0... Storage: - mlnx-libsnap
1.6.
0-
1- spdk
23.01.
5-
24- virtio-net-controller
24.10.
15-
1DOCA: - doca-apsh-config
2.9.
0064-
1- libdoca-sdk-urom-dev
2.9.
0064-
1... FlexIO: - flexio-samples
24.10.
2447- flexio-sdk
24.10.
2447... SoC Platform: - mlxbf-gige-modules
1.0-
0.kver.
6.1.
0-
11-arm64 - sdhci-of-dwcmshc-modules
1.0-
0.kver.
6.1.
0-
11-arm64 ... OFED: rdma-core 2410mlnx54-
1.2410051ucx
1.18.
0-
1.2410051...
To configure the
tmfifo_net0interface over IPv4 for SSH access to the BlueField Arm OS:
host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0
192.168.
100.1/
24Info
SSH into the BlueField Arm OS with 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured default):
host# ssh ubuntu
@192.168.
100.2
This procedure allows for upgrading DOCA components on BlueField networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) using standard Linux tools (e.g.,
apt update and
yum update). It leverages native package manager repositories to update components without requiring a full reinstallation.
While this approach enables updating specific DOCA components, the combinations created by selective updates are not validated by NVIDIA. NVIDIA only validates the full installation of the BF-Bundle package.
This process has the following benefits :
Only updates components that include modifications
Includes upgrade of:
DOCA drivers and libraries
DOCA reference applications
BSP (UEFI/ATF) upgrade while maintaining the configuration
NIC firmware upgrade while maintaining the configuration
BMC components upgrade
Does not:
Impact user binaries
Upgrade non-Ubuntu OS kernels
After completion of BlueField upgrade:
If NIC firmware was not updated, perform BlueField Arm reset (software reset/reboot BlueField )
If NIC firmware was updated, perform firmware reset (
mlxfwreset) or perform a graceful shutdown and power cycle
OS
Action
Instructions
Ubuntu/
Debian
Remove
Install the GPG key
Export the desired distribution
Export
Add GPG key to APT trusted keyring
Add DOCA online repository
Update index
Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware
Install the ATF/UEFI package and
Initiate the UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade :
Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware
Install the NIC firmware package:
Initiate NIC firmware upgrade:
Upgrade BMC components
Insert the BMC password to config file
Info
The format of
To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the
Info
Info
To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for reference .
Install the packages of BMC components:
Initiate the upgrade of BMC components:
Info
The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.
Remove old metapackages
Install new metapackages
Upgrade system
Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF
For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot.
Note
This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.
CentOS/RHEL/
Anolis/Rocky
Remove
Export the desired distribution
Export
Add DOCA online repository
A file is created under
Update index
Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware
Install the ATF/UEFI package and
Initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade:
Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware
The following command updates the firmware package and flashes the firmware to the NIC:
Upgrade BMC components
Insert the BMC password to config file
Info
The format of
To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the
Info
Info
To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for information.
Install the packages of BMC components:
Initiate the upgrade of BMC components:
Info
The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.
Remove old metapackages
Info
If you are upgrading from DOCA 2.7.0 or below, make sure to also remove strongSwan and Libreswan packages:
Install new metapackages
For Anolis OS only, l ock the kernel
Pin the kernel package versions:
Upgrade system
For Anolis OS only, update grub file configuration
Update grub file parameter to enable the OS to boot after BlueField system reboot:
Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF
For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot.
Note
This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.
Users wishing to build their own customized BlueField OS image can use the BFB build environment. For more details, refer to the bfb-build project in this GitHub webpage.
To boot a customized BlueField OS image on a UEFI secure-boot-enabled BlueField (the default secure boot setting), the following conditions must be met:
The OS image must be signed with a key already present in the UEFI DB (e.g., the Microsoft key)
If the above is not possible, UEFI secure boot must be disabled to allow booting of an unsigned or differently signed image
For detailed instructions on managing UEFI secure boot, refer to the "Secure Boot" page in the BlueField Platform SW Documentation.