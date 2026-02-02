BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade

Ubuntu/ Debian Remove mlxbf-bootimages package Copy Copied! <bf> $ apt remove --purge mlxbf-bootimages* -y

Install the GPG key $ apt update $ apt install gnupg2

Export the desired distribution Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL: $ export DOCA_REPO="<URL>" Ubuntu 22.04 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/ubuntu22.04/dpu-arm64

Ubuntu 20.04 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/ubuntu20.04/dpu-arm64

Debian 12 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/debian12/dpu-arm64

Add GPG key to APT trusted keyring $ curl $DOCA_REPO/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | gpg --dearmor > /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub

Add DOCA online repository $ echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub] $DOCA_REPO ./" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/doca.list

Update index $ apt update

Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware Install the ATF/UEFI package and mlxbf-scripts : $ apt install mlxbf-bootimages-signed mlxbf-scripts Initiate the UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade : $ bfrec

Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware Install the NIC firmware package: $ apt install mlnx-fw-updater-signed Initiate NIC firmware upgrade: $ sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

Upgrade BMC components Insert the BMC password to config file /etc/bf-upgrade.conf : Info The format of bf-upgrade.conf should be identical to bf.cfg . Refer to " Customizing BlueField Software Deployment Using bf.cfg " for information. $ cat > /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF BMC_PASSWORD= "<password>" EOF To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the bf-upgrade.conf file: $ cat >> /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF BMC_REBOOT= "yes" CEC_REBOOT= "yes" EOF Info BMC_REBOOT="yes" reboots the BMC after the version update and resets the console. CEC_REBOOT="yes" only works if the current CEC version is 00.02.0180.0000 and above. Info To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for reference . Install the packages of BMC components: $ apt -y install bf3-bmc-nic-fw-* bf3-bmc-fw-signed bf3-cec-fw-signed bf3-bmc-gi-signed $ apt -y install bf-release* Initiate the upgrade of BMC components: $ dpu-bmc-upgrade Info The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.

Remove old metapackages $ apt-get remove doca* mlnx-ofed* kernel-mft* -y

Install new metapackages $ apt-get install doca-runtime doca-devel -y

Upgrade system $ apt upgrade

Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot. Note This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.

CentOS/RHEL/ Anolis/Rocky Remove mlxbf-bootimages package $ yum -y remove mlxbf-bootimages* --noautoremove $ yum makecache

Export the desired distribution Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL: $ export DOCA_REPO="<URL>" AnolisOS 8.6 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/anolis8.6/dpu-arm64/

OpenEuler 20.03 sp1 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/openeuler20.03sp1/dpu-arm64/

CentOS 7.6 with 4.19 kernel – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/rhel7.6-4.19/dpu-arm64/

CentOS 7.6 with 5.10 kernel – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/rhel7.6-5.10/dpu-arm64/

CentOS 7.6 with 5.4 kernel – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/rhel7.6/dpu-arm64/

Rocky Linux 8.6 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/rhel8.6/dpu-arm64/

Add DOCA online repository echo "[doca] name=DOCA Online Repo baseurl=$DOCA_REPO enabled=1 gpgcheck=0 priority=10 cost=10" > /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo A file is created under /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo .

Update index $ yum makecache

Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware Install the ATF/UEFI package and mlxbf-bfscripts : $ yum install -y mlxbf-bootimages-signed mlxbf-bfscripts Initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade: $ bfrec

Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware The following command updates the firmware package and flashes the firmware to the NIC: $ yum install -y mlnx-fw-updater-signed

Upgrade BMC components Insert the BMC password to config file /etc/bf-upgrade.conf : Info The format of bf-upgrade.conf should be identical to bf.cfg . Refer to " Customizing BlueField Software Deployment Using bf.cfg " for reference. $ cat > /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF BMC_PASSWORD= "<password>" EOF To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the bf-upgrade.conf file: $ cat >> /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF BMC_REBOOT= "yes" CEC_REBOOT= "yes" EOF Info BMC_REBOOT="yes" reboots the BMC after the version update and resets the console. CEC_REBOOT="yes" only works if the current CEC version is 00.02.0180.0000 and above. Info To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for information. Install the packages of BMC components: $ yum -y install bf3-bmc-nic-fw-* bf3-bmc-fw-signed bf3-cec-fw-signed bf3-bmc-gi-signed $ yum -y install bf-release* Initiate the upgrade of BMC components: $ dpu-bmc-upgrade Info The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.

Remove old metapackages $ yum remove doca* mlnx-ofed* kernel-mft* -y Info If you are upgrading from DOCA 2.7.0 or below, make sure to also remove strongSwan and Libreswan packages: $ yum remove strongswan-bf strongswan-swanctl $ yum remove strongswan-bf strongswan-swanctl libreswan

Install new metapackages $ yum -y install doca-runtime doca-devel

For Anolis OS only, l ock the kernel Pin the kernel package versions: dnf install python3-dnf-plugin-versionlock dnf versionlock kernel*

Upgrade system $ yum upgrade --nobest

For Anolis OS only, update grub file configuration Update grub file parameter to enable the OS to boot after BlueField system reboot: $ sed -i 's/GRUB_ENABLE_BLSCFG=true/GRUB_ENABLE_BLSCFG=false/' /etc/ default /grub; mv /boot/efi/EFI/anolis/grub.cfg.rpmsave /boot/efi/EFI/anolis/grub.cfg