BlueField Scalable Function User Guide

Scalable functions (SFs), or sub-functions, are very similar to virtual functions (VFs) which are part of a Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) solution. I/O virtualization is one of the key features used in data centers today. It improves the performance of enterprise servers by giving virtual machines direct access to hardware I/O devices. The SR-IOV specification allows one PCI Express (PCIe) device to present itself to the host as multiple distinct "virtual" devices. This is done with a new PCIe capability structure added to a traditional PCIe function (i.e., a physical function or PF).

The PF provides control over the creation and allocation of new VFs. VFs share the device's underlying hardware and PCIe. A key feature of the SR-IOV specification is that VFs are very lightweight so that many of them can be implemented in a single device.

To utilize the capabilities of VF in the BlueField, SFs are used. SFs allow support for a larger number of functions than VFs, and more importantly, they allow running multiple services concurrently on the DPU.

An SF is a lightweight function which has a parent PCIe function on which it is deployed. The SF, therefore, has access to the capabilities and resources of its parent PCIe function and has its own function capabilities and its own resources. This means that an SF would also have its own dedicated queues (i.e., txq, rxq).

SFs co-exist with PCIe SR-IOV virtual functions (on the host) but also do not require enabling PCIe SR-IOV.

SFs support E-Switch representation offload like existing PF and VF representors. An SF shares PCIe-level resources with other SFs and/or with its parent PCIe function.