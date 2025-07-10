Bug Fixes in This Version

4087432 Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer size

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4184904 / 4183908 Description: Fixed an issue where the VDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruptions.

Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4184910 Description: Fixed an issue where enabling PCC NP and setting the link type to one port as IB and the other as Ethernet could cause an assert to appear in dmesg with ext_synd 0x8309.

Keywords: PCC NP, port type

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4206142 Description: Fixed an issue related to the warning assert 0x8a88, which occurred due to a non-harmful read of the mkey during CREATE_XRQ with RNDV type.

Keywords: Warning assert 0x8a88

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4073037 Description: An incorrect GPIO identification led to a false assumption of an overcurrent event. Fixing the GPIO definition resolved the issue.

Keywords: GPIO identification

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4220460 Description: The default-enabled MSB in pkg_id has been removed from the strap. pkg_id now supports values from 0 to 3.

Keywords: NC-SI package ID

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3672595 Description: When using multiple links on the same PCORE, if one link goes down (e.g., due to a disconnected cable), the PCIe tree below the active link is only partially visible, with only the outer switch USP being enumerated.

Keywords: PCIe Tree

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3920614 Description: When a QP attached to XRQ is moved to an error state via the 2ERR command, the firmware waits for requests in the device to complete before sending a new event. The software must wait for this event before proceeding with the new QP, preventing conflicting requests between the new and old QPs.

Keywords: NVMe-oF Target Offload

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3956166 Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm when using SOURCE_QP (ROCE_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE in mlxconfig) in LAG mode, which caused low bandwidth in many-to-one traffic scenarios.

Keywords: LAG, PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4258064 Description: When "Support separate priority configuration for RTT packets for DOCA PCC" is enabled and a QP is created after DOCA PCC starts, a fwassert will appear in dmesg, along with basic debug output, when the QP is destroyed. In addition to the fwassert, the allocated steering rules for the QP are not deallocated, leading to a resource leak.

Keywords: DOCA PCC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4265811 Description: Fixed an issue that caused HCA initialization to fail due to a random memory violation.

Keywords: HCA initialization

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3661179 Description: Added a new mechanism for allocations and deallocations flows to enhance parallelism.

Keywords: Allocations, deallocations flows

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4178900 Description: The following nvconfig settings for the Communication DPU (BF3-COM-DPU) are now set by default: INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1

LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1

NUM_OF_PF=0

CQE_COMPRESSION=1

NUM_OF_VFS=0

HAIRPIN_DATA_BUFFER_LOCK=1

MEMIC_SIZE_LIMIT=0

PCI_WR_ORDERING=1

Keywords: Communication DPU (BF3-COM-DPU), default nvconfig settings

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3837255 Description: Fixed an issue with the Arm shutdown from the host OS process that resulted in the "-E- Failed to send Register MRSI" message.

Keywords: Host OS; reboot; error

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000