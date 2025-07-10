DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
Bug Fixes in This Version

DOCA Framework Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4220089

Description: Using dpdkvhostuser interface with OVS-DOCA causes it to crash.

Keyword: OVS

Detected in version: 2.9.0

4155959

Description: With uplinks in the br-sfc bridge, IPv6 traffic in uplink-to-uplink direction results in OVS crash resulting in complete traffic drop.

Keyword: OVS

Detected in version: 2.4.0

4268399

Description: The RX queue may exhaust its mbuf pool, leading to incorrect CQE polling that mistakenly accesses application-owned mbufs, potentially causing crashes.

Keyword: CQEs; polling; mbuf overwrite

Detected in version: 2.9.0

4224295

Description: Traffic between non-hostnetwork workloads stops after 5 minutes due to the DPU VTEP MAC address aging out in OVS.

Keyword: OVS; aging; VTEP MAC

Detected in version: 2.9.0

4200690

Description: The fTPM trusted application is signed for testing proposes only (i.e., not securely) with a development key.

Keyword: fTPM over OP-TEE

Detected in version: 2.9.1

3962272

Description: rte_eth_dev_start() performs unnecessary recreation of mlx5 control flow rules, resulting in increased delay of rte_eth_dev_start().

Keyword: Simple forward

Detected in version: 2.9.0

4130438

Description: Firefly is not compliant with "SyncE to 1pps Class B/C Transient response" while using NVIDIA® ConnectX ® -7 FHHL adapter card.

Keyword: Firefly

Detected in version: 2.9.0

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4019161

Description: Increased the default TX queue length in IPoIB to enhance qdisc queueing and reduce CPU spikes.

Keyword: TX queue; qdisc; CPU

Detected in version: 2.10

4181675

Description: Fixed incorrect SA switching when multiple active TX SAs are created on a SC, caused by failing to respect the SA configured by encoding_sa.

Keyword: TX SAs

Detected in version: 2.10

4037307

Description: Fixed the receive queue cache size calculation to account for the host page size.

Keyword: Memory allocation

Detected in version: 2.10

4125071

Description: The --defltprio flag has been deprecated and removed from the mlnx_qos tool.

Keyword: mlnx_qos tool

Detected in version: 2.10

BSP Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Description

4284756

Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4211513

Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect

Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4196880

Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.

Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS

Detected in version: 4.10.0

4389380

Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle

Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4384302

Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.

Keywords: Partition; update

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4390904

Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.

Keywords: NIC mode; installation

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4370524

Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"

Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck

Detected in version: 4.10.0

4353110

Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:

- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode

- push the new release bfb

Keyword: bfb-install; rshim

Detected in version : 4.10.0

BMC Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4331648

Description: If user sets SEL capacity to a lower size than the previous setting, some existing SEL entries might be erased rather than preserved.

Reported in version: BMC 25.01

4376078

Description: IPMI SEL is missing output while WEBUI SEL displays in full.

Discovered in version: 24.10

BlueField-3 Firmware Bug Fixes

Internal Ref.

Issue

4087432

Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.

Keywords: RX lossless buffer size

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4184904 / 4183908

Description: Fixed an issue where the VDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruptions.

Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4184910

Description: Fixed an issue where enabling PCC NP and setting the link type to one port as IB and the other as Ethernet could cause an assert to appear in dmesg with ext_synd 0x8309.

Keywords: PCC NP, port type

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4206142

Description: Fixed an issue related to the warning assert 0x8a88, which occurred due to a non-harmful read of the mkey during CREATE_XRQ with RNDV type.

Keywords: Warning assert 0x8a88

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4073037

Description: An incorrect GPIO identification led to a false assumption of an overcurrent event. Fixing the GPIO definition resolved the issue.

Keywords: GPIO identification

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4220460

Description: The default-enabled MSB in pkg_id has been removed from the strap. pkg_id now supports values from 0 to 3.

Keywords: NC-SI package ID

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3672595

Description: When using multiple links on the same PCORE, if one link goes down (e.g., due to a disconnected cable), the PCIe tree below the active link is only partially visible, with only the outer switch USP being enumerated.

Keywords: PCIe Tree

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3920614

Description: When a QP attached to XRQ is moved to an error state via the 2ERR command, the firmware waits for requests in the device to complete before sending a new event. The software must wait for this event before proceeding with the new QP, preventing conflicting requests between the new and old QPs.

Keywords: NVMe-oF Target Offload

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3956166

Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm when using SOURCE_QP (ROCE_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE in mlxconfig) in LAG mode, which caused low bandwidth in many-to-one traffic scenarios.

Keywords: LAG, PCC, ZTR_RTTCC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4258064

Description: When "Support separate priority configuration for RTT packets for DOCA PCC" is enabled and a QP is created after DOCA PCC starts, a fwassert will appear in dmesg, along with basic debug output, when the QP is destroyed. In addition to the fwassert, the allocated steering rules for the QP are not deallocated, leading to a resource leak.

Keywords: DOCA PCC

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4265811

Description: Fixed an issue that caused HCA initialization to fail due to a random memory violation.

Keywords: HCA initialization

Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3661179

Description: Added a new mechanism for allocations and deallocations flows to enhance parallelism.

Keywords: Allocations, deallocations flows

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

4178900

Description: The following nvconfig settings for the Communication DPU (BF3-COM-DPU) are now set by default:

  • INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1

  • LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1

  • NUM_OF_PF=0

  • CQE_COMPRESSION=1

  • NUM_OF_VFS=0

  • HAIRPIN_DATA_BUFFER_LOCK=1

  • MEMIC_SIZE_LIMIT=0

  • PCI_WR_ORDERING=1

Keywords: Communication DPU (BF3-COM-DPU), default nvconfig settings

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

3837255

Description: Fixed an issue with the Arm shutdown from the host OS process that resulted in the "-E- Failed to send Register MRSI" message.

Keywords: Host OS; reboot; error

Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000

Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036

BlueField-2 Firmware Bug Fixes

Internal Ref.

Issue

4206142

Description: Fixed an issue related to the warning assert 0x8a88, which occurred due to a non-harmful read of the mkey during CREATE_XRQ with RNDV type.

Keywords: Warning assert 0x8a88

Discovered in Version: 24.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 24.44.1036

4154495

Description: Fixed rare issue that caused traffic to halt and prevented recovery when the emulation doorbell malfunctioned.

Keywords: Doorbell

Discovered in Version: 24.43.2402

Fixed in Release: 24.44.1036
