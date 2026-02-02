Bug Fixes in This Version

On This Page
4220089
Description:
Using
Keyword: OVS
Detected in version: 2.9.0
4155959
Description: With uplinks in the
Keyword: OVS
Detected in version: 2.4.0
4268399
Description: The RX queue may exhaust its mbuf pool, leading to incorrect CQE polling that mistakenly accesses application-owned mbufs, potentially causing crashes.
Keyword: CQEs; polling; mbuf overwrite
Detected in version: 2.9.0
4224295
Description: Traffic between non-hostnetwork workloads stops after 5 minutes due to the DPU VTEP MAC address aging out in OVS.
Keyword: OVS; aging; VTEP MAC
Detected in version: 2.9.0
4200690
Description: The fTPM trusted application is signed for testing proposes only (i.e., not securely) with a development key.
Keyword: fTPM over OP-TEE
Detected in version: 2.9.1
3962272
Description:
Keyword: Simple forward
Detected in version: 2.9.0
4130438
Description: Firefly is not compliant with "SyncE to 1pps Class B/C Transient response" while using NVIDIA® ConnectX ® -7 FHHL adapter card.
Keyword: Firefly
Detected in version: 2.9.0
4019161
Description: Increased the default TX queue length in IPoIB to enhance qdisc queueing and reduce CPU spikes.
Keyword: TX queue; qdisc; CPU
Detected in version: 2.10
4181675
Description: Fixed incorrect SA switching when multiple active TX SAs are created on a SC, caused by failing to respect the SA configured by
Keyword: TX SAs
Detected in version: 2.10
4037307
Description: Fixed the receive queue cache size calculation to account for the host page size.
Keyword: Memory allocation
Detected in version: 2.10
4125071
Description: The
Keyword: mlnx_qos tool
Detected in version: 2.10
4845039
Description: MPI-dependent DOCA applications failed to compile on OpenEuler due to missing development tools.
Keywords: OpenEuler; OpenMPI; compilation
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4845039
Description: A kernel call trace could occur during BFB updates if the host-side ConnectX has a pending firmware upgrade.
Keywords: Kernel
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4829571
Description: The DELETE key does not remove characters following the cursor in both UEFI Shell and GRUB environments.
Keywords: UEFI Shell; GRUB
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4764682
Description:
Keywords:
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4824650
Description: BFB installer (
Keywords: Bfb-install; warning messages; logging
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4693948
4782014
Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB release.
Keywords: Installation; Ubuntu
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4826162
Description: On systems equipped with multiple BlueField-3 DPUs, the
Reported in version: 25.10
4087432
Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay the transmission of Pause/PFC frames during NIC congestion.
Keywords: RX lossless buffer size
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4184904 / 4183908
Description: Fixed an issue where the VDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruptions.
Keywords: VDPA, feature cap, GUEST_TSO4, GUEST_TSO6
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4184910
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling PCC NP and setting the link type to one port as IB and the other as Ethernet could cause an assert to appear in dmesg with ext_synd 0x8309.
Keywords: PCC NP, port type
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4206142
Description: Fixed an issue related to the warning assert 0x8a88, which occurred due to a non-harmful read of the mkey during CREATE_XRQ with RNDV type.
Keywords: Warning assert 0x8a88
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4073037
Description: An incorrect GPIO identification led to a false assumption of an overcurrent event. Fixing the GPIO definition resolved the issue.
Keywords: GPIO identification
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4220460
Description: The default-enabled MSB in pkg_id has been removed from the strap. pkg_id now supports values from 0 to 3.
Keywords: NC-SI package ID
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
3672595
Description: When using multiple links on the same PCORE, if one link goes down (e.g., due to a disconnected cable), the PCIe tree below the active link is only partially visible, with only the outer switch USP being enumerated.
Keywords: PCIe Tree
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
3920614
Description: When a QP attached to XRQ is moved to an error state via the 2ERR command, the firmware waits for requests in the device to complete before sending a new event. The software must wait for this event before proceeding with the new QP, preventing conflicting requests between the new and old QPs.
Keywords: NVMe-oF Target Offload
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
3956166
Description: Fixed an issue in the ZTR_RTTCC algorithm when using SOURCE_QP (ROCE_CC_SHAPER_COALESCE in mlxconfig) in LAG mode, which caused low bandwidth in many-to-one traffic scenarios.
Keywords: LAG, PCC, ZTR_RTTCC
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4258064
Description: When "Support separate priority configuration for RTT packets for DOCA PCC" is enabled and a QP is created after DOCA PCC starts, a fwassert will appear in dmesg, along with basic debug output, when the QP is destroyed. In addition to the fwassert, the allocated steering rules for the QP are not deallocated, leading to a resource leak.
Keywords: DOCA PCC
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4265811
Description: Fixed an issue that caused HCA initialization to fail due to a random memory violation.
Keywords: HCA initialization
Discovered in Version: 32.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
3661179
Description: Added a new mechanism for allocations and deallocations flows to enhance parallelism.
Keywords: Allocations, deallocations flows
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4178900
Description: The following nvconfig settings for the Communication DPU (BF3-COM-DPU) are now set by default:
Keywords: Communication DPU (BF3-COM-DPU), default nvconfig settings
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
3837255
Description: Fixed an issue with the Arm shutdown from the host OS process that resulted in the "-E- Failed to send Register MRSI" message.
Keywords: Host OS; reboot; error
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.44.1036
4206142
Description: Fixed an issue related to the warning assert 0x8a88, which occurred due to a non-harmful read of the mkey during CREATE_XRQ with RNDV type.
Keywords: Warning assert 0x8a88
Discovered in Version: 24.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 24.44.1036
4154495
Description: Fixed rare issue that caused traffic to halt and prevented recovery when the emulation doorbell malfunctioned.
Keywords: Doorbell
Discovered in Version: 24.43.2402
Fixed in Release: 24.44.1036