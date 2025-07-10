On This Page
Changes and New Features
Contents:
Support for ConnectX-8 SuperNIC - PREL
Support for InfiniBand Quantum-X800 (XDR)
Support for Spectrum-X 1.3 Reference Architecture
DPF Beta release – Orchestration of DPU and services with K8s
DOCA-Flow
Support GTP-U PDU Session Container (PSC) extension header for 5G networks
A more robust API/callback to get counters data after a crash
Due to infrastructure changes in DOCA Flow, some functionality is impacted. Please see affecting changes in Affecting Changes page.
HBN – Tenant encapsulated packets offload, CoPP enhancements, Stateful NAT+DNAT+PAT support
DOCA Ngauge tool – New tool for debugging network performance with high frequency sampling
OVS-DOCA – Enable creation of optimized anchor pipe
DMS – mlxconfig reset via DMS , set AR capable packets via DSCP instead of the reserved BTH
DOCA P4 Runtime and DOCA P4 Dev Services Beta release - Write, Compile, Load and Debug your DOCA pipeline with the DOCA P4 language and Tools
Congestion control –
Beta-support (v erification only ) for separate priority configuration for RTT packets for DOCA PCC
Query DPA HW Version and select matching DPA Program, DPACC multiple target support
DPU RAS – Added support for monitoring of BlueField DPU hardware alarms by recording faults of CPU and memory into DPU BMC SEL
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.
[ConnectX-7] Multi-host LAG: When using a multi-host deployment, each host is assigned unique ports and PFs and manages its own LAG.
Hardware GRO: Hardware Generic Receive Offload (GRO) reduces CPU overhead and improves throughput by offloading the task of reassembling incoming network packets from the CPU.
Precision Time Measurement (PTM): Precision Time Measurement (PTM) enhances clock synchronization accuracy between the NIC's hardware clock and the system's host clock. It addresses inaccuracies caused by asymmetric PCIe request and response times, which can affect PTP.
Transport RDMA Steering Domain: Transport RDMA steering domain in the kernel allows users to create steering tables and rules using the new domain types FS_FT_RDMA_TRANSPORT_RX and FS_FT_RDMA_TRANSPORT_TX, with support for both DevX commands and the added functionality in mlx5dv_create_flow_matcher().
DevX QPs Parallel Cleanup: Reduces cleanup (kill) time of user-space applications that use DevX QPs, without requiring any changes on the user's end. When using a kernel that includes this patch, DevX QP destruction upon cleanup will be sent to the firmware in parallel, rather than serially as before, resulting in faster cleanup times. The more DevX QPs the application has, the more noticeable the improvement will be.
Flow Control for Solicited MADs: Implements flow control for solicited MADs in the MAD layer to prevent loss due to insufficient resources at the receiver. Both the client and server function as receivers: the server handles incoming requests, while the client receives the responses.
New DOCA-Host OSes: RHEL 9.5, OpenEuler 22.03-SP4, OpenEuler 24.03-SP0, Oracle Linux 9.4, Oracle Linux 8.10, Azure Linux (Mariner) 3.0
PCIe Switch fwreset - added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.
PTP - Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF
MADs - added support for new MADs:
PortRecoveryPolicyConfigand
PortRecoveryPolicyCounters. During the PHY recovery process, the firmware core will indicate the
port_logical_stateas Active.
Multi-host MPFS LAG - in multi-host DPU mode, all ports are assigned to host0, while only port 0 is assigned to the other hosts. A global LAG is supported to manage all hosts.
Data-Path Accelerator (DPA) - the DPA hardware version is now exposed as a new capability, labeled "dpa_platform_version."
Dynamic Long Cables - added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
Programmable Congestion Control (PCC): RTT, DSCP - enables users to manually set the DSCP in the IP header of the RTT response using mlxconfig. Additionally, the PPCC register now supports querying the count of processed RTT request packets per port.
Block SMP Traffic - Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM
Dynamic Long Cables - added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.
Block SMP Traffic - added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.
PTP - Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.
The following table presents the API changes which took place in this version of DOCA:
Library
Change Description
DOCA Comch
Added
doca_comm_channel_2.h
DOCA Common
Added
doca_ctx.h
doca_dev.h
doca_mmap.h
doca_pe.h
doca_rdma_bridge.h
Removed
doca_pe.h
DOCA DPA
Changed
doca_dpa.h/doca_dpa_dev.h
DOCA PCC
Added
doca_pcc_np_dev.h
DOCA RDMA
Added
doca_rdma.h
To view API changes in older DOCA versions, please refer to their specific release notes documentation.