DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
Changes and New Features

DOCA Framework New Features and Updates

  • Support for ConnectX-8 SuperNIC - PREL

  • Support for InfiniBand Quantum-X800 (XDR)

  • Support for Spectrum-X 1.3 Reference Architecture

  • DPF Beta release – Orchestration of DPU and services with K8s

  • DOCA-Flow

    • Support GTP-U PDU Session Container (PSC) extension header for 5G networks

    • A more robust API/callback to get counters data after a crash

    • Due to infrastructure changes in DOCA Flow, some functionality is impacted. Please see affecting changes in Affecting Changes page.

  • HBN – Tenant encapsulated packets offload, CoPP enhancements, Stateful NAT+DNAT+PAT support

  • DOCA Ngauge tool – New tool for debugging network performance with high frequency sampling

  • OVS-DOCA – Enable creation of optimized anchor pipe

  • DMS mlxconfig reset via DMS , set AR capable packets via DSCP instead of the reserved BTH

  • DOCA P4 Runtime and DOCA P4 Dev Services Beta release - Write, Compile, Load and Debug your DOCA pipeline with the DOCA P4 language and Tools

  • Congestion control

    • Query DPA HW Version and select matching DPA Program, DPACC multiple target support

  • DPU RAS – Added support for monitoring of BlueField DPU hardware alarms by recording faults of CPU and memory into DPU BMC SEL

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers New Features and Updates

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

  • [ConnectX-7] Multi-host LAG: When using a multi-host deployment, each host is assigned unique ports and PFs and manages its own LAG.

  • Hardware GRO: Hardware Generic Receive Offload (GRO) reduces CPU overhead and improves throughput by offloading the task of reassembling incoming network packets from the CPU.

  • Precision Time Measurement (PTM): Precision Time Measurement (PTM) enhances clock synchronization accuracy between the NIC's hardware clock and the system's host clock. It addresses inaccuracies caused by asymmetric PCIe request and response times, which can affect PTP.

  • Transport RDMA Steering Domain: Transport RDMA steering domain in the kernel allows users to create steering tables and rules using the new domain types FS_FT_RDMA_TRANSPORT_RX and FS_FT_RDMA_TRANSPORT_TX, with support for both DevX commands and the added functionality in mlx5dv_create_flow_matcher().

  • DevX QPs Parallel Cleanup: Reduces cleanup (kill) time of user-space applications that use DevX QPs, without requiring any changes on the user's end. When using a kernel that includes this patch, DevX QP destruction upon cleanup will be sent to the firmware in parallel, rather than serially as before, resulting in faster cleanup times. The more DevX QPs the application has, the more noticeable the improvement will be.

  • Flow Control for Solicited MADs: Implements flow control for solicited MADs in the MAD layer to prevent loss due to insufficient resources at the receiver. Both the client and server function as receivers: the server handles incoming requests, while the client receives the responses.

  • New DOCA-Host OSes: RHEL 9.5, OpenEuler 22.03-SP4, OpenEuler 24.03-SP0, Oracle Linux 9.4, Oracle Linux 8.10, Azure Linux (Mariner) 3.0

BlueField-3 Firmware Changes and New Features

  • PCIe Switch fwreset - added support for a new synchronized flow, including a tool and driver, to perform a fwreset on setups with a PCIe switch configuration.

  • PTP - Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF

  • MADs - added support for new MADs: PortRecoveryPolicyConfig and PortRecoveryPolicyCounters. During the PHY recovery process, the firmware core will indicate the port_logical_state as Active.

  • Multi-host MPFS LAG - in multi-host DPU mode, all ports are assigned to host0, while only port 0 is assigned to the other hosts. A global LAG is supported to manage all hosts.

  • Data-Path Accelerator (DPA) - the DPA hardware version is now exposed as a new capability, labeled "dpa_platform_version."

  • Dynamic Long Cables - added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.

  • Programmable Congestion Control (PCC): RTT, DSCP - enables users to manually set the DSCP in the IP header of the RTT response using mlxconfig. Additionally, the PPCC register now supports querying the count of processed RTT request packets per port.

  • Block SMP Traffic - Added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM

BlueField-2 Firmware Changes and New Features

  • Dynamic Long Cables - added the ability to set cable length as a parameter in the PFCC access register. The cable length is used in the calculation of RX lossless buffer parameters, including size, Xoff, and Xon thresholds.

  • Block SMP Traffic - added a new NV config (SM_DISABLE, default 0) which, when enabled, blocks SMP traffic that does not originate from the SM.

  • PTP - Unified PTP is now supported across different VFs on the same PF.

API Changes

The following table presents the API changes which took place in this version of DOCA:

Library

Change Description

DOCA Comch

Added

doca_comm_channel_2.h

  • void doca_comm_channel_2_ep_set_comp_vector(struct doca_comm_channel_ep_t *ep, uint32_t comp_vector);

DOCA Common

Added

doca_ctx.h

  • doca_error_t doca_ctx_set_completion_vector(struct doca_ctx *ctx, uint32_t comp_vector);

  • doca_error_t doca_ctx_cap_get_num_completion_vectors(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint32_t *num_comp_vectors);

doca_dev.h

  • doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_get_iface_name(const struct doca_devinfo_rep *devinfo_rep, char *iface_name, uint32_t size);

doca_mmap.h

  • doca_error_t doca_mmap_enable_thread_safety(struct doca_mmap *mmap);

doca_pe.h

  • doca_error_t doca_pe_set_event_mode(struct doca_pe *pe, enum doca_pe_event_mode event_mode);

doca_rdma_bridge.h

  • doca_error_t doca_rdma_bridge_get_mmap_mkey_from_pd(const struct doca_mmap *mmap, struct ibv_pd *pd, uint32_t *mkey);

Removed

doca_pe.h

  • doca_error_t doca_pe_set_notification_affinity(struct doca_pe *pe, uint32_t core_id);

DOCA DPA

Changed

doca_dpa.h/doca_dpa_dev.h

  • Removed DOCA_DPA_DEV_LOG_LEVEL_CRIT from enum doca_dpa_dev_log_level

DOCA PCC

Added

doca_pcc_np_dev.h

  • uint8_t doca_pcc_np_dev_get_plane_num(const struct doca_pcc_np_dev_request_packet *input);

DOCA RDMA

Added

doca_rdma.h

  • doca_error_t doca_rdma_set_rnr_retry_count(struct doca_rdma *rdma, uint8_t rnr_retry_count);

  • doca_error_t doca_rdma_get_rnr_retry_count(const struct doca_rdma *rdma, uint8_t *rnr_retry_count);

Info

To view API changes in older DOCA versions, please refer to their specific release notes documentation.
