Changes and New Features

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

[ConnectX-7] Multi-host LAG: When using a multi-host deployment, each host is assigned unique ports and PFs and manages its own LAG.

Hardware GRO: Hardware Generic Receive Offload (GRO) reduces CPU overhead and improves throughput by offloading the task of reassembling incoming network packets from the CPU.

Precision Time Measurement (PTM): Precision Time Measurement (PTM) enhances clock synchronization accuracy between the NIC's hardware clock and the system's host clock. It addresses inaccuracies caused by asymmetric PCIe request and response times, which can affect PTP.

Transport RDMA Steering Domain: Transport RDMA steering domain in the kernel allows users to create steering tables and rules using the new domain types FS_FT_RDMA_TRANSPORT_RX and FS_FT_RDMA_TRANSPORT_TX, with support for both DevX commands and the added functionality in mlx5dv_create_flow_matcher().

DevX QPs Parallel Cleanup: Reduces cleanup (kill) time of user-space applications that use DevX QPs, without requiring any changes on the user's end. When using a kernel that includes this patch, DevX QP destruction upon cleanup will be sent to the firmware in parallel, rather than serially as before, resulting in faster cleanup times. The more DevX QPs the application has, the more noticeable the improvement will be.

Flow Control for Solicited MADs: Implements flow control for solicited MADs in the MAD layer to prevent loss due to insufficient resources at the receiver. Both the client and server function as receivers: the server handles incoming requests, while the client receives the responses.