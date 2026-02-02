Compiling DPL Applications

The DPL compiler is provided with all its dependencies in the dpl-dev container. For details on how to obtain and install the docker images see DPL Installation Guide .

A shell script, dplp4c.sh, is provided for a convenient way to execute the DPL compiler from the dpl-dev container:

Copy Copied! ./dplp4c.sh [--mount dir]* dplp4c_args*

--mount – (optional) directory to be mounted into the container

dplp4c_args – arguments to be passed to the compiler (e.g., sample.p4 )

For example, compiling the "hello_packet" DPL example is as simple as:

local-user @vm - 1 :~/p4-samples/dpu/hello_packet$ dplp4c.sh hello_packet.p4 Generating compiler output in "_out" updating: MANIFEST.json (deflated 40 %) updating: hello_packet.program.json (deflated 87 %) updating: hello_packet.debug.json (deflated 96 %)

The following files in this example are produced in the _out directory:

compiler.log Log of any compiler warnings or errors to the specified program hello_packet.dplconfig Binary blob, containing all the data needed for the DPL Runtime daemon to load the program hello_packet.p4info.txt P4Runtime protobuf file, in text format

Additional NVIDIA® BlueField®-specific arguments include:

Copy Copied! --help Print this help message --version Print compiler version -I path Specify include path (passed to preprocessor) -D arg=value Define macro (passed to preprocessor) -U arg Undefine macro (passed to preprocessor) -E Preprocess only, do not compile (prints program on stdout) -M Output `make` dependency rule only (passed to preprocessor) -MD Output `make` dependency rule to file as side effect (passed to preprocessor) -MF file With -M, specify output file for dependencies (passed to preprocessor) -MG with -M, suppress errors for missing headers (passed to preprocessor) -MP with -M, add phony target for each dependency (passed to preprocessor) -MT target With -M, override target of the output rule (passed to preprocessor) -MQ target Like -Mt, override target but quote special characters (passed to preprocessor) -g Enable debugging via DPL Nspect --nocpp Skip preprocess, assume input file is already preprocessed. --Wdisable[=diagnostic] Disable a compiler diagnostic, or disable all warnings if no diagnostic is specified. --Winfo[=diagnostic] Report an info message for a compiler diagnostic. --Wwarn[=diagnostic] Report a warning for a compiler diagnostic, or treat all info messages as warnings if no diagnostic is specified. --Werror[=diagnostic] Report an error for a compiler diagnostic, or treat all warnings as errors if no diagnostic is specified. --maxErrorCount errorCount Set the maximum number of errors to display before failing. --target target Compile for the specified target device. --odir out_directory Write output to out directory --enable feature[,feature]*|--help Enable a feature, or comma-separated list of features --disable feature[,feature]*|--help Disable a feature, or comma-separated list of features

See section Compiling DPL Applications for examples of how to use the dplp4c.sh to compile.

Info The binary <sample_name>. is created under _out/<sample_name>.dplconfig .