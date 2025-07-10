Customer Affecting Changes

The memory for modify field and encap actions needs to be allocated upfront per port

The doca_flow_port_cfg_set_actions_mem_size () function must be called to configure the size in case these actions are needed.

The recommended initial mem size to provide can be calculated by: num_of_entries * DOCA_FLOW_MAX_ENTRY_ACTIONS_MEM_SIZE

This can be tuned later to achieve better memory consumption