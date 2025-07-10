On This Page
DOCA DPU CLI
Contents:
This guide provides quick access to a useful set of CLI commands and utilities on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU environment.
This guide provides a concise guide on useful commands for DOCA deployment and configuration.
The tables in this guide provide two categories of commands:
General commands for Linux/networking environment
DOCA/DPU-specific commands
For more information about these commands, such as usage instructions, flag options, arguments and so on, use the
-h option after the command or use the manual (e.g.,
man lspci).
Command
Description
Used to configure kernel-resident network interfaces. It is used at boot time to set up interfaces as necessary. After that, it is usually only needed when debugging or when system tuning is needed.
If no arguments are given,
Used to query and control network device driver and hardware settings, particularly for wired Ethernet devices.
Note
This command shows the speed of the network card of the DPU.
Displays information about PCIe buses in the system and devices connected to them. By default, it shows a brief list of devices.
Dump traffic on a network. Usage:
Utility for querying and configuring
Used for mounting a work directory on the DPU.
Note
Must be used after creating a new directory named
Secure copy (remote file copy program). Useful for copying files from BlueField to the host and vice versa.
Used for server-client connection. Useful to check if the network connection achieves the speed of the network card on the DPU (line rate).
Command
Description
Displays available
Used to start MST service, to stop it, and for other operations with NVIDIA devices like reset and enabling remote access
Displays the full BlueField image (bfb) version
Displays the details of the underlying OS installed on BlueField
Displays the current InfiniBand connected devices and relevant information. Useful for checking current firmware version.
Power cycle
Note
Prior to performing a power cycle, make sure to perform a graceful shutdown.
DPDK setup. Allocates hugepages for DPDK environment abstraction layer (EAL).
Creates an SF in the flavor of the given PF with the given unique SF number. Example:
Displays information about the available SFs
Configures SF capabilities such as setting the HW address, making it "trusted", and setting its state to active.
These two commands deploy the created SF. The first command unbinds the SF from the default driver, while the second command binds the SF to the actual driver. The deployment phase should be done after the capabilities of the SF are configured. The SF is identified by
Displays additional information about the created SFs and their "next serial numbers".
For example, if
These two commands must be executed to delete a given SF. First, users must set the state of the SF to inactive, and only then should it be deleted.
Displays additional information about operations that can be used on created SF ports
Displays currently active K8S pods, and their IDs (it might take up to 20-30 seconds for the pod to start)
Displays currently active containers and their IDs
Displays all containers, including containers that recently finished their execution
Examines the logs of a given container
Attaches a shell to a running container
Examines the Kubelet logs. Useful when a pod/container fails to spawn.
Stops a running K8S pod
Stops a running container
Removes a container image from the local K8S registry