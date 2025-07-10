DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux

Contents:

These pages detail the steps necessary to set up NVIDIA DOCA on your Linux environment.

Introduction

For BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) - Deployment of the BF-Bundle software requires installing/upgrading DOCA on the host side before installing/upgrading the BF-bundle on the BlueField

  1. DOCA-Host installation and upgrade.

  2. BF-Bundle installation and upgrade.

Supported Networking Platforms

The following networking platforms are supported with DOCA.

BlueField Platforms

The BlueField networking platforms supported with this DOCA version can be found in the BlueField hardware manuals.

ConnectX Platforms

The NVIDIA® ConnectX® NICs supported with DOCA-Host version can be found in the ConnectX hardware manuals.

Hardware Prerequisites

For BlueField Platform users, this guide assumes that a BlueField device has been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in your DPU's hardware user guide .

DOCA Packages

See information in the NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes.

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

Refer to section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" in the release notes to learn which profiles are supported with a specific OS.

Setting Up Build Environment for Developers

For full instructions about setting up a development environment, refer to the DOCA Developer Guide.

Available BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade Methods

Methods

Description

Purpose

Scope

Tool

Capability

Links

BFB Image

BlueField bootstream (BFB) image for OS deployment on the BlueField DPUs

Production

All OSs

BFB installation (install.sh)

Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries

BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade

Standard Linux tools

Enables upgrading DOCA components using standard Linux tools (e.g., apt update and yum update ). This process utilizes native package manager repositories to upgrade DPUs without the need for a full installation .

Day 2/ Production

All OSs

Based on Linux tools (apt/yum)

Updates components that include changes only

ISO

ISO image

Installation

Ubuntu 22.04

PXE

Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries

Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE

Bfb-build

Meant for BlueField users wishing to build their own BFB image for OS deployment on BlueField DPUs

To create custom BFB with special kernel and compile additional packages

All OSs

bfb-build

Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries

Bfb-build github

BF-FW bundle

A firmware-only BFB image which includes UEFI, NIC firmware, and BMC firmware

Upgrade only firmware components

Only firmware

BFB installation (install.sh)

Upgrade firmware components only

NVIDIA DOCA Downloads BF-FW Bundle

BF-FW PLDM bundle

A firmware-only PLDM image for BlueField-3, supporting out-of-band updates without service interruption

Upgrade only firmware components via host management

Only firmware

Host management (iLO; iDRAC)

Upgrade firmware components only

NVIDIA DOCA Downloads BF-FW PLDM Bundle

