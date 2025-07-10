DOCA OS Inspector Service Guide

DOCA OS Inspector service allows monitoring various aspects of a target VM/bare-metal Host by inspecting the memory of the target operating system and exporting it to be utilized by various services for security, big data and many more AI-based services.

DOCA OS Inspector service is linked to DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS). DOCA OS Inspector uses DOCA App Shield Library for collecting OS data of the target system without hindering it. The service parses the collected data and forwards it to the DTS which manages the rest of the telemetry aspects.

The DOCA OS Inspector runs inside of its own Kubernetes pod on BlueField. The collected data is parsed and sent, in a predefined struct, to a telemetry collector which manages the rest of the telemetry aspects.