DOCA Pipeline Language Services Guide

DPL is derived from the P4-16 language specification.

P4 is an open-source, domain-specific programming language (DSL) designed for programming and customizing network data planes. It provides a high-level abstraction for programmable packet processing, allowing developers to add, modify, and extend networking functionalities.

For fixed-function devices, P4 serves as a documentation tool, offering a structured description of the data plane's functional blocks.

High-level abstraction – Simplifies programming of complex network data planes with clear and concise syntax

Programmable packet processing – Enables customization of packet processing and traffic management

Documentation of fixed functions –Offers a standardized method for documenting the fixed functional blocks of network devices

The P4 compiler (p4c) is a critical component in the P4 ecosystem. It automatically generates the data plane program and a corresponding control plane interface, ensuring seamless coordination between the data plane and control plane.

Key benefits of the P4 compiler:

Automatic generation – Streamlines development by automatically generating essential components and optimizing resource usage

Custom pipeline behavior – Allows developers to extend data plane functionality with customized pipeline behaviors

Dynamically loadable pipelines – Supports hot-swappable pipelines, enabling updates without rebuilding or redeploying an entire application

Control plane integration – Facilitates communication between the data plane and control plane via an open-source API, ensuring effective management of customized pipelines

The remainder of this document focuses on NVIDIA's implementation of the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL). While DPL's syntax is derived from P4-16, its pipeline semantics align with NVIDIA's DPU pipeline architecture rather than standard P4 execution models.

For example, while P4 semantics imply a staged pipeline based on a feed-forward RMT (Reconfigurable Match-Action Table) architecture, NVIDIA's DPU architecture follows a run-to-completion dRMT (disaggregated RMT) model, offering greater flexibility and enhanced capabilities.

The DPL introduces a unique programming paradigm distinct from traditional SDKs, APIs, libraries, drivers, or utilities. It is a specialized programming language with a runtime system, designed for rapid development, testing, and deployment of packet processing pipelines. DPL is provided as a ready-to-use, customizable solution under DOCA Services.

DPL Services – A system-level solution that includes a compiler, runtime agent, and debugging tools, enabling rapid programming of the DPU pipeline

Optimized for NVIDIA devices – Specifically designed and fine-tuned for programming network data planes on NVIDIA hardware

Advanced networking functionality – Leverages DPL's capabilities to enhance and extend networking features on NVIDIA DPUs

Comprehensive documentation – Provides detailed descriptions of BlueField's fixed functional blocks within the DPU data plane

The DPL programming guide serves as a comprehensive resource for developers looking to harness DPL for programming network data planes. By utilizing the DPL p4c compiler and the P4-16 specification, developers can: