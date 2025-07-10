DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
DOCA Pipeline Language Services Guide

This page outlines the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL) approach to packet processing programmability for NVIDIA® BlueField®. DPL introduces a software development model based on a domain-specific programming language (DSL), supported by a set of DOCA services.

Introduction

DPL is derived from the P4-16 language specification.

P4 is an open-source, domain-specific programming language (DSL) designed for programming and customizing network data planes. It provides a high-level abstraction for programmable packet processing, allowing developers to add, modify, and extend networking functionalities.

For fixed-function devices, P4 serves as a documentation tool, offering a structured description of the data plane's functional blocks.

Key Features of P4

  • High-level abstraction – Simplifies programming of complex network data planes with clear and concise syntax

  • Programmable packet processing – Enables customization of packet processing and traffic management

  • Documentation of fixed functions –Offers a standardized method for documenting the fixed functional blocks of network devices

P4 Compiler

The P4 compiler (p4c) is a critical component in the P4 ecosystem. It automatically generates the data plane program and a corresponding control plane interface, ensuring seamless coordination between the data plane and control plane.

Key benefits of the P4 compiler:

  • Automatic generation – Streamlines development by automatically generating essential components and optimizing resource usage

  • Custom pipeline behavior – Allows developers to extend data plane functionality with customized pipeline behaviors

  • Dynamically loadable pipelines – Supports hot-swappable pipelines, enabling updates without rebuilding or redeploying an entire application

  • Control plane integration – Facilitates communication between the data plane and control plane via an open-source API, ensuring effective management of customized pipelines

Focus on NVIDIA's DOCA Pipeline Language

The remainder of this document focuses on NVIDIA's implementation of the DOCA Pipeline Language (DPL). While DPL's syntax is derived from P4-16, its pipeline semantics align with NVIDIA's DPU pipeline architecture rather than standard P4 execution models.

For example, while P4 semantics imply a staged pipeline based on a feed-forward RMT (Reconfigurable Match-Action Table) architecture, NVIDIA's DPU architecture follows a run-to-completion dRMT (disaggregated RMT) model, offering greater flexibility and enhanced capabilities.

DPL Highlights

The DPL introduces a unique programming paradigm distinct from traditional SDKs, APIs, libraries, drivers, or utilities. It is a specialized programming language with a runtime system, designed for rapid development, testing, and deployment of packet processing pipelines. DPL is provided as a ready-to-use, customizable solution under DOCA Services.

Key Features of DPL

  • DPL Services – A system-level solution that includes a compiler, runtime agent, and debugging tools, enabling rapid programming of the DPU pipeline

  • Optimized for NVIDIA devices – Specifically designed and fine-tuned for programming network data planes on NVIDIA hardware

  • Advanced networking functionality – Leverages DPL's capabilities to enhance and extend networking features on NVIDIA DPUs

  • Comprehensive documentation – Provides detailed descriptions of BlueField's fixed functional blocks within the DPU data plane

Developer Resources

The DPL programming guide serves as a comprehensive resource for developers looking to harness DPL for programming network data planes. By utilizing the DPL p4c compiler and the P4-16 specification, developers can:

  • Enhance network device functionality and efficiency

  • Meet the evolving demands of modern network infrastructures

  • Ensure seamless integration and optimization within NVIDIA's DPU ecosystem

Prerequisites

To effectively develop with DPL, readers should be familiar with the fundamentals of P4 and DPL. Language specifications, runtime APIs, and tutorials are available at P4 GitHub Repository.

The DPL compiler can run on any Linux OS that supports Docker.

Development Environment Requirements

To set up the development environment, the following components are required:

  • Host Computer – Ubuntu 22.04 or later with Docker installed (required for the DOCA development container)

  • Server with Root/Hypervisor Access – Required to install the DPL Runtime Service package

  • One or More BlueField-3 Devices – Installed in the target server for DPL execution

Suggested Workflow

The suggested workflow is as follows:

  1. Coding

    1. Using the DPL programming guide and sample applications, the developer creates a DPL program remotely.

    2. The program is compiled using dplp4c, iterating until it successfully produces a binary.

  2. Loading

    1. The compiled binary is transferred to the BlueField system.

    2. Using the P4Runtime API (via an open-source or proprietary P4Runtime controller), the pipeline is sent from the remote machine to the DPL Service running on BlueField.

    3. The user checks for P4Runtime error messages.

  3. Running

    1. The user inspects logs for any DPL Service error messages.

    2. The dpl_nspect tool is used to verify that P4 tables and entries are present in the hardware.

    3. The dpl_pipeline debugger provides insights into the packet processing pipeline, showing the state of packets and their metadata.

This process is repeated until the DPL application is fully verified.

DPL Programming Model

P4, and by extension DPL, is a domain-specific language (DSL) designed for programming network data planes. It enables customized packet processing, allowing developers to define how packets are handled at different pipeline stages.

However, P4 programs are not universally portable across different architectures. Instead, they are typically compatible within the same target architecture family.

The BlueField programmable pipeline follows a hybrid model that leverages both hardware and software processing capabilities. It consists of three main stages:

  1. Parsing

  2. Match-action processing (Steering)

  3. Forwarding database (FDB)

Parsing

The BlueField native parser is the first stage of the packet processing pipeline. It is responsible for identifying and extracting packet headers, progressing through the protocol stack until the entire frame is parsed.

Key features:

  • Predefined protocol headers and standard transitions based on IETF specifications

  • On-demand reparsing at any stage (eliminating the need for reinjection or a final deparser stage)

Flex Parsing

Flex parsing allows developers to integrate custom protocol headers into BlueField’s hardware parsing engine. It consists of four components:

  • Flex Arc In – Defines the transition from a native header to a Flex header

  • Flex Header – Specifies header characteristics such as length and next protocol location

  • Flex Sampler – Extracts specific bytes from the hardware, enabling their use in control blocks or table keys

  • Flex Arc Out – Defines the transition from a Flex header back to a native header (or another Flex header)

The DPL compiler automatically generates Flex parsing components based on the developer's defined parse nodes and transitions.

Operational Mode

  • The DPL parser operates in a hybrid mode with a default native parser

  • The compiler automatically integrates native headers and fields into DPL constructs

  • The Flex parse graph consists of:

    • Nodes (either native or Flex)

    • Arcs (transitions)

    • Samplers for custom parsing operations

This design eliminates the need to redefine and reimplement standard IETF protocols and headers.

Match-Action Processing (Steering)

After parsing, packet processing decisions are made based on Match-Action tables, commonly referred to as "Steering".

Key Features:

  • Match fields – Define packet attributes for classification (e.g., source/destination MAC, VLAN, IP, and protocol headers)

  • Tables – Store rules for packet handling and decision-making

  • Actions – Define processing rules (e.g., forwarding, header modification, dropping packets)

  • Programmability – Allows dynamic updates to match-action rules based on network conditions

  • Efficient processing – Packet handling occurs directly in hardware, reducing latency

  • P4Runtime integration – DPL tables are populated via the P4Runtime API, supporting SDN controllers

Info

In the documentation, flow tables may also be referred to as P4 tables.

Forwarding Database

The Forwarding Database (FDB) is the final stage within the embedded switch (eSwitch). It is responsible for:

  • Storing and managing MAC addresses

  • Ensuring efficient packet forwarding based on network topology

  • Maintaining records of port locations for destination-based forwarding

The FDB enables accurate and efficient packet routing within the network infrastructure.

BlueField DPU Pipeline Behavior

The BlueField pipeline is designed for flexibility, allowing developers to customize packet processing to meet specific application needs.

Key characteristics:

  • Extended parser support – Developers can expand the native parser using Flex Parsing

  • Immediate execution model – No deferred actions; all modifications take effect immediately

  • Mid-pipeline reparsing – Packet headers are reparsed immediately after modification, ensuring correct metadata updates

  • No deparser control in TA – Unlike traditional architectures, BlueField does not require a separate deparser step

    Info

    For example, after an encapsulation action, the changes are immediately visible to the next processing table.

DPL Services

Rather than providing a traditional SDK or driver-level APIs, DPL offers a high-level services-based approach to programming the DPU pipeline.

The DPL Services consist of 2 packages that form the DPL solution. The services are provided as containers and are deployed separately.

See the following sections on each service:

  • DPL System Overview to get a high level understanding of the components that make up the DPL Services

  • DPL Runtime Service to understand how to deploy and configure the backend DPL Runtime Service, that interacts with the hardware.

  • DPL Development Container to learn about the DPL language, the compiler tools and methodology building DPL programs

Info

