DOCA Profiles Suggested Reformatting

This document introduces and compares the different NVIDIA DOCA™ Host installation profiles, helping users select the most suitable configuration for their workloads and environments.

Introduction

NVIDIA DOCA™ can be installed on host machines to support a range of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNICs. To meet the needs of different deployment scenarios, DOCA offers installation profiles—validated packages that streamline setup based on the desired functionality.

The following are the available DOCA profiles:

  • doca-all

  • doca-networking

  • doca-ofed

  • doca-roce

DOCA functionality is limited by the specific device capabilities.

Which Profile to Install?

Selecting the right DOCA-Host installation profile is important to fully utilize the capabilities of your BlueField Platforms or ConnectX.

The functionality of DOCA-Host is limited by the device capabilities (e.g., ConnectX devices cannot utilize DOCA libs such as DPA, even if doca-all is installed on the host).

For BlueField devices:

  • It is recommended to use doca-all

  • If you require the smallest installation package for networking-only purposes, use doca-networking

  • For MLNX_OFED-like installation, use doca-ofed (no additional DOCA functionality)

  • For ROCE functionality only, install doca-roce

For ConnectX devices:

  • It is recommended to use doca-networking

  • For future-proof and mixed BlueField/ConnectX deployments, use doca-all

  • For MLNX_OFED-like installation use doca-ofed (no additional DOCA functionality)

  • For ROCE functionality only, install doca-roce

Profile Details

doca-all

Purpose

Install the full DOCA suite, including all libraries, drivers, and tools

Includes

  • All DOCA libraries and drivers

  • MLNX_OFED

  • DOCA Core

  • MLNX-DPDK

  • OVS-DOCA

  • DOCA Flow

Recommended for

  • Full-featured BlueField deployments

  • Users needing access to every DOCA capability

  • Future-proof mixed BlueField/ConnectX environments

Note

Some components may require manual installation after the default package.


doca-networking

Purpose

Networking-specific installation without full DOCA library overhead

Includes

  • MLNX_OFED

  • DOCA Core

  • MLNX-DPDK

  • OVS-DOCA

  • DOCA Flow

Recommended for

  • Users focused on accelerated networking

  • BlueField or ConnectX environments where only networking functionality is required


doca-ofed

Purpose

Driver-only installation equivalent to MLNX_OFED

Includes

  • MLNX_OFED drivers and tools

Recommended for

  • Minimalist setups with no DOCA user-space components

  • Compatibility-focused deployments


doca-roce

Purpose

Lightweight RDMA-over-Ethernet (ROCE) functionality

Includes

  • rdma-core

  • ofed-scripts

  • mlnx-tools

  • mlnx-ofa_kernel

  • libibverbs, libibumad, librdmacm

  • perftest

Recommended for

  • RoCE-only applications

  • Low-footprint installs


Supported Devices

All profiles support the following NVIDIA hardware:

  • BlueField-3

  • BlueField-2

  • ConnectX-7

  • ConnectX-6 DX / LX / standard

  • ConnectX-5

  • ConnectX-4 LX

Note

DOCA functionality is limited by the specific device capabilities. For example, ConnectX devices cannot use certain DOCA libraries such as DPA.

Profile Installation Notes

Each DOCA-Host profile is supported on a subset of operating systems. Refer to the "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" section in the DOCA Host Installation and Upgrade Guide.

Follow the installation steps under " Installing Software on Host" in th e DOCA-HOST Installation and Upgrade for details on how to install the selected profile.

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

Refer to the "General Support" page of the release notes for information.
