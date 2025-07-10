DOCA Profiles Suggested Reformatting

NVIDIA DOCA™ can be installed on host machines to support a range of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNICs. To meet the needs of different deployment scenarios, DOCA offers installation profiles—validated packages that streamline setup based on the desired functionality.

The following are the available DOCA profiles:

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

doca-roce

DOCA functionality is limited by the specific device capabilities.