DOCA SimX Service Guide

The parameters file is a standard JSON text file that contains sections with key-value pairs for properties.

simx_nic_docker.json is the default parameters file. You may use it as a reference to build your own file(s).

If you have a DHCP server you can set management_bridge to a bridge that is connected to a trusted interface.

To SSH to the VM and to get internet connectivity, the management_interface_mac in the JSON file must be modified to a specific value. Do not leave it to be a random value.

The DHPC server will get the IP address from the configured MAC address.

Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py run <CONTAINER_NAME> <IMAGE> <PARAMS_FILE>

Where:

CONTAINER_NAME – name of the docker container.

IMAGE – name or ID of docker image.

PARAMS_FILE – full path to JSON file of parameters.

All parameters are mandatory.

Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py stop <CONTAINER_NAME>

Where:

CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

This command stops the running container.

Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py resume <CONTAINER_NAME>

Where:

CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

This command starts a container that was previously stopped using the command. It sets the network configuration of the host and configures internal environment in docker container, then starts the VM(s) according to the configurations provided in the run command.

Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py remove <CONTAINER_NAME>

Where:

CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

This command removes the container and all network configurations in the host.

To connect to the VM running on the SimX docker container, the VM must be in running state and have a serial connection.

Copy Copied! telnet localhost <TELNET_PORT_NUMBER>

Where:

TELNET_PORT_NUMBER - telnet port to relevant VM

Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py console_ports_info <CONTAINER_NAME>

Where:

CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

To restart a VM in the SimX docker container:

Try to gracefully shutdown the VM. Wait a few seconds and make sure the VM is down. If the VM is still running, then force VM shutdown. Start VM: Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py reboot <CONTAINER_NAME> Where: CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container

To shutdown VM with ConnectX:

./manage_simx_nic_docker.py shutdown <container name>

To shutdown VM with Bluefield run the next:

First, run on DPU side: ./manage_simx_nic_docker.py shutdown <DPU container name> Then, run on host side: ./manage_simx_nic_docker.py shutdown <Host container name> It is recommended to run on host side only after DPU side is down (i.e., only after shutdown script on DPU returns with success).

Save SimX docker container to the docker image. This command can be useful for reproduction.

Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py save <CONTAINER_NAME> <DOCKER_IMAGE>

Where:

CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

DOCKER_IMAGE - name of docker image on which to save the docker container.

Print the default SimX configuration file ( simx-qemu.cfg ) from the SimX docker image.

Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py print_config <IMAGE>

Where:

IMAGE – name or ID of SimX docker image.

Print some information about the SimX docker image (e.g., version of SimX, number of internal images it contains, etc).

Copy Copied! manage_simx_nic_docker.py info <IMAGE>

Where: