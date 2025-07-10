DOCA Documentation v2.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.10.0  DOCA SimX Service Guide

On This Page

DOCA SimX Service Guide

Warning

NOT MEANT FOR PUBLIC DEVZONE! DO NOT PUBLISH!

Contents:

This guide provides configuration instructions for DOCA SimX NIC and explains how to use SimX NIC over docker.

Introduction

SimX is a software simulation of NVIDIA PCIe devices that use virtualization:

  • Virtual NVIDIA® ConnectX® device in VM

  • Seamless interaction with real driver and software stack

SimX replaces both the hardware and firmware components.

Requirements

  • Docker with version 20.10 or later.

  • RHEL 7.5, Fedora 34, Ubuntu 20.04.

  • Network bridge to network management interface (must be configured in an JSON file under the management_bridge field).

  • Python 3.11 or above

  • The next python packages need to be installed : pydantic, pydantic_extra_types, uvicorn & httpx

Service Deployment

To perform the following, you must have a tar file distribution of SimX. This tar file can be downloaded from SimX's NGC page.

After downloading the tar file, please follow these steps to create a SimX docker image:

  1. Extract the tar file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    tar -xvf <tar_file>

  2. Enter the simx_docker directory:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd simx_docker

  3. Generate the container image using the helper script:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ./simx_dockbuild_from_tar.sh --name <container-image-name>

A docker image is created. This should be used as the <IMAGE> argument when starting the SimX docker container.

Configuration

Parameters File

The parameters file is a standard JSON text file that contains sections with key-value pairs for properties.

simx_nic_docker.jsonis the default parameters file. You may use it as a reference to build your own file(s).

External Connectivity to VM

If you have a DHCP server you can set management_bridge to a bridge that is connected to a trusted interface.

To SSH to the VM and to get internet connectivity, the management_interface_mac in the JSON file must be modified to a specific value. Do not leave it to be a random value.

The DHPC server will get the IP address from the configured MAC address.

Start SimX Docker Container

Copy
Copied!
            

            
manage_simx_nic_docker.py run <CONTAINER_NAME> <IMAGE> <PARAMS_FILE>

Where:

  • CONTAINER_NAME – name of the docker container.

  • IMAGE – name or ID of docker image.

  • PARAMS_FILE – full path to JSON file of parameters.

All parameters are mandatory.

Stop SimX Docker Container

Copy
Copied!
            

            
manage_simx_nic_docker.py stop <CONTAINER_NAME>

Where:

  • CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

This command stops the running container.

Resume SimX Docker Container

Copy
Copied!
            

            
manage_simx_nic_docker.py resume <CONTAINER_NAME>

Where:

  • CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

This command starts a container that was previously stopped using the command. It sets the network configuration of the host and configures internal environment in docker container, then starts the VM(s) according to the configurations provided in the run command.

Remove SimX Docker Container

Copy
Copied!
            

            
manage_simx_nic_docker.py remove <CONTAINER_NAME>

Where:

  • CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

This command removes the container and all network configurations in the host.

Connect to VM Console Through SimX Container

To connect to the VM running on the SimX docker container, the VM must be in running state and have a serial connection.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
telnet localhost <TELNET_PORT_NUMBER>

Where:

  • TELNET_PORT_NUMBER - telnet port to relevant VM

Get telnet ports

Copy
Copied!
            

            
manage_simx_nic_docker.py console_ports_info <CONTAINER_NAME>

Where:

  • CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

Restart VM in SimX Container

To restart a VM in the SimX docker container:

  1. Try to gracefully shutdown the VM.

  2. Wait a few seconds and make sure the VM is down.

  3. If the VM is still running, then force VM shutdown.

  4. Start VM:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    manage_simx_nic_docker.py reboot <CONTAINER_NAME>

    Where:

    • CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container

Shutdown VM in SimX Container

To shutdown VM with ConnectX:

./manage_simx_nic_docker.py shutdown <container name>

To shutdown VM with Bluefield run the next:

  • First, run on DPU side:

    ./manage_simx_nic_docker.py shutdown <DPU container name>

    Then, run on host side:

    ./manage_simx_nic_docker.py shutdown <Host container name>

    It is recommended to run on host side only after DPU side is down (i.e., only after shutdown script on DPU returns with success).

Save SimX Docker Container

Save SimX docker container to the docker image. This command can be useful for reproduction.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
manage_simx_nic_docker.py save <CONTAINER_NAME> <DOCKER_IMAGE>

Where:

  • CONTAINER_NAME – name of running SimX docker container.

  • DOCKER_IMAGE - name of docker image on which to save the docker container.

Print Default SimX Configuration File

Print the default SimX configuration file (simx-qemu.cfg) from the SimX docker image.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
manage_simx_nic_docker.py print_config <IMAGE>

Where:

  • IMAGE – name or ID of SimX docker image.

Print Information about SimX Docker Image

Print some information about the SimX docker image (e.g., version of SimX, number of internal images it contains, etc).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
manage_simx_nic_docker.py info <IMAGE>

Where:

  • IMAGE – name or ID of SimX docker image.

Troubleshooting

Preparing VM Image for Docker

It is recommended to use QCOW2 format but other formats may also work.

Any Ubuntu VM must have the serial-getty@ttyS0.service enabled to use telnet access

Please contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support for further information.

Permission problem

In case that you get the next error:

error: Cannot access storage file '/vm/<VM_image>.img' (as uid:64055, gid:109): Permission denied

You will have to enter the docker container with the next command:

docker exec -ti <docker container name> bash

And add to the next file /etc/libvirt/qemu.conf:

user = "root"

group = "root"

Then restart libvirtd with the next command:

systemctl restart libvirtd

After this change start again the VM.

Create VM Image for Docker Based on BFB

To create a VM image for a docker based on a BFB file, use the git repository https://github.com/Mellanox/bfb2image. This script takes a BFB and creates a VM image from it.

Usage:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./bfb_to_raw_img.sh -bfb <BFB-file> -out <output-directory> -verbose <true-for-printing-logs> -os <OS included in the BFB>


Ubuntu/Centos VM Mount

If the Ubuntu/CentOS VM image does not have local directories mounted, you may mount a specific directory from the host:

  • On the host:

    1. Go to /etc/exports and add a new line:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      <path-to-directory-to-be-mounted> <vm-ip>(rw)

    2. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo systemctl restart nfs-server

  • On the VM:

    1. Edit /etc/fstab/ and add a new line:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      <hostname>:<directory-path-to-mount-on-host> <where-to-mount-on-vm>

      Defaults are 0 0.

    2. Reboot the VM

The VM must have a valid IP address with connectivity to mount the directory.

Connection to VM

The VM image must have tty service enabled before running with docker:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo systemctl enable serial-getty@ttyS0.service
sudo systemctl start serial-getty@ttyS0.service

Prepare Server to Work with Docker

Check or install docker on the server.

Info

Version 20.10 and above is recommended.

If the host is running Ubuntu with standard configuration and SimX version is below 23.7-1064, then run the following commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo apt purge snapd 
sudo systemctl restart apparmor 
sudo ln -s /etc/apparmor.d/usr.sbin.libvirtd /etc/apparmor.d/disable/usr.sbin.libvirtd 
sudo reboot now

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 10, 2025.
content here