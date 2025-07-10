DOCA Storage Zero Copy Comch to RDMA Application Guide

DOCA Storage Zero Copy Comch to RDMA executes in three stages:

During this stage, the application performs the following:

Connects to target_rdma via TCP. Creates a DOCA Comch server and waits for a client connection. Waits for a "configure data path" control message from initiator_comch (including buffer count, buffer size, doca_mmap export details). Create a doca_mmap using the exported details from initiator_comch then re-export it to provide access to target_rdma. Send a configure data path control message to target_rdma. Wait for a configure data path control message response with a success status from target_rdma. Send a configure data path control message response to initiator_comch. Waits for a "start data path connections" control message from initiator_comch. Create comch data path objects. Create N RDMA connections, exchanging connection details with target_rdma. Relay the start data path connections control message to target_rdma. Wait for a start data path connections control message response with a success status from target_rdma. Send a start data path connections control message response to initiator_comch. Waits for a "start storage" control message from initiator_comch. Verify that all RDMA and Comch connections are ready to use. Send a start storage control message to target_rdma. Wait for a start storage control message response with a success status from target_rdma. Start data path threads. Send a start storage control message response to initiator_comch.

This stage starts the data path threads. Each thread begins by submitting receive comch and RDMA tasks, then executing a tight loop polling the progress engine (PE) as quickly as possible until a "data path stop" IO message is received. The work of the data path threads is reactive, so is performed in task completion callbacks. As each IO message is received from initiator_comch, it is forwarded to the storage application. Similarily, as each IO message response is received from target_rdma, it is relayed back to initiator_comch.

In this stage, the application performs the following: