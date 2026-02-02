DOCA App Shield Agent Application Guide

App Shield Agent monitors a process in the host system using the DOCA App Shield library.

This security capability helps identify corruption of core processes in the system from an independent and trusted DPU. This is a major and innovate intrusion detection system (IDS) ability since it cannot be provided from inside the host.

The DOCA App Shield Library gives the capability to read, analyze, and authenticate the host (bare metal/VM) memory directly from the DPU.

Using the library, this application hashes the un-writeable memory pages (also unloaded pages) of a specific process and its libraries. Then, at regular intervals, the app authenticates the loaded pages.

The app reports pass/fail after every iteration until the first attestation failure. The reports are both printed to the console and exported to the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) using inter-process communication (IPC).

This guide describes how to build secure process monitoring using the DOCA App Shield library, which leverages the DPU's advantages such as hardware-based DMA, integrity, and more.