DOCA Arg Parser

This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Arg Parser API.

Introduction

The Arg Parser module makes it simple to create a user command-line interface to supply program arguments. The module supports both regular command-line arguments and flags from a JSON file.

It also creates help and usage messages for all possible flags when the user provides invalid inputs to the program.

General notes about DOCA Arg Parser:

  • Arg Parser checks a variety of errors including invalid arguments and invalid types, and it prints the error along with program usage and exits when it encounters an error

  • The module uses long flags as JSON keys

  • The options -j and --json are reserved for Arg Parser JSON and cannot be used

API

For the library API reference, refer to ARGP API documentation in DOCA Library APIs.

Note

The pkg-config (*.pc file) for the Arg Parser library is doca-argp.

The following sections provide additional details about the library API.

doca_argp_param

The data structure contains the program flag details needed to process DOCA ARGP. These details are used to generate usage information for the flag, identify if the user passed the flag in the command line and notify the program about the flag's value.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct doca_argp_param;


doca_argp_param_create

Creates a DOCA ARGP parameter instance. The user is required to update the param attributes by calling the respective setter functions and registering the param by calling doca_argp_register_param().

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create(struct doca_argp_param **param);

  • param [out] – DOCA ARGP param structure with unset attributes

doca_argp_register_param

Calling this function registers the program flags in the Arg Parser database. The registration includes flag details. Those details are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Note

The user must register all program flags before calling doca_argp_start().

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param(struct doca_argp_param *input_param);

  • input_param [in] – program flag details

Note

Once registered, the ownership of the parameter passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.


doca_argp_cmd

The data structure contains the program command details needed to process DOCA ARGP. These details are used to generate usage information for the command, identify if the user passed the command in the command line, and notify the program about the selected command.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct doca_argp_cmd;


doca_argp_cmd_create

Creates a DOCA ARGP command instance. The user is required to update the command attributes by calling the respective setter functions and registering the command by calling doca_argp_register_cmd().

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_create(struct doca_argp_cmd **cmd);

  • cmd [out] – DOCA ARGP command structure with unset attributes

doca_argp_cmd_register_param

Calling this function registers the program flags in the Arg Parser database as associated with the respective command. The registration includes flag details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_param(struct doca_argp_cmd *cmd, struct doca_argp_param *input_param);

  • cmd [in] – program cmd

  • input_param [in] – program flag details

Note

Once registered, the ownership of the parameter passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.


doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd

Calling this function registers the program cmd as a sub-command to the respective associated command. The registration includes cmd details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd(struct doca_argp_cmd *cmd, struct doca_argp_cmd *input_cmd);

  • cmd [in] – program cmd

  • input_cmd [in] – program cmd details (sub-command)

Note

Once registered, the ownership of the sub-command passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.


doca_argp_register_cmd

Calling this function registers the program command in the Arg Parser database. The registration includes command details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Warning

The user must register all program commands before calling doca_argp_start().

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_cmd(struct doca_argp_cmd *input_cmd);

  • input_cmd [in] – program command details

Note

Once registered, the ownership of the command passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.


doca_argp_set_dpdk_program

Marks the programs as a DPDK program. Once ARGP is finished with the parsing, DPDK (EAL) flags are forwarded to the program by calling the given callback function.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program(dpdk_callback callback);

  • callback [in] - callback function to handle DPDK (EAL) flags.

Note

Due to a current limitation, programs that support several commands cannot be marked as "DPDK Programs".


doca_argp_init

This function initializes the ARGP module and must be the first function called when using this module. Initialization includes the basic information about the program and about the user's context as will later be used during the parsing of the command-line or JSON file.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_init(const char *program_name, void *program_config);

  • program_name [in] – program name as will be used in the help printout

  • program_config [in] – pointer to the user's configuration struct (if there is one)

doca_argp_start

Calling this function starts the classification of command-line mode or JSON mode and is responsible for parsing DPDK flags if needed. If the program is triggered with a JSON file, the DPDK flags are parsed from the file and constructed in the correct format. DPDK flags are forwarded back to the program by calling the registered callback.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_start(int argc, char **argv);

  • argc [in] - number of input arguments

  • argv [in] - program command-line arguments

doca_argp_destroy

Cleans up all the resources used by the module. Should be invoked upon program termination following a successful invocation of doca_argp_init().

Copy
Copied!
            

            
doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy(void);


DPDK Flags

The following table lists the supported DPDK flags:

Short Flag

Long Flag/ JSON Key

Flag Description

JSON Content

JSON Content Description

a

devices

Add a PCIe device to the list of devices to probe
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"devices": [
  {
    "device": "regex",
    "id": "03:00.0"
  },
  {
    "device": "sf",
    "id": "4",
    "sft": true
  },
  {
    "device": "sf",
    "id": "5",
    "hws": true
  },
  {
    "device": "vf",
    "id": "b1:00.3"
  },
  {
    "device": "pf",
    "id": "03:00.0",
    "sft": true
  },
  {
    "device": "gpu",
    "id": "06:00.0"
  }
]

Passing configuration for 6 devices:

  1. RegEx device with PCIe address 03:00.0.

  2. SF device with number 4, SFT enabled.

  3. SF device with number 5, HW steering enabled.

  4. VF device with PCIe b1:00.3.

  5. PF device with PCIe address 03:00.0, SFT enabled.

  6. GPU device with PCIe address 06:00.0.

c

core-mask

Hexadecimal bitmask of cores to run on
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"core-mask": "0xff"

Set core mask with value 0xff

l

core-list

List of cores to run on
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"core-list": "0-4"

Limit program to use five cores (core-0 to core-4)

Note

Additional DPDK flags may be added in the "flags" JSON field.

DOCA General Flags

The following table lists the supported DOCA general flags:

Short Flag

Long Flag/JSON Key

Flag Description

JSON Content

JSON Content Description

h

help

Print a help synopsis

N/A

Supported only on CLI

v

version

Print program version information

N/A

Supported only on CLI

l

log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"log-level": 60

Set the log level to DEBUG mode

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70
Copy
Copied!
            

            
"sdk-log-level": 40

Set the SDK log level to WARNING mode

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input json file

N/A

Supported only on CLI

DOCA Program Flags

The flags for each program can be found in the document dedicated to that program, including instructions on how to run it, whether by providing a JSON file or by using the command-line interface.

DOCA Program Commands

While simple programs might only use a single command with some program flags, DOCA ARGP supports the registration of a command tree so as to provide support for more advanced programs. Using this mechanism, program flags could be associated directly with their respective commands, allowing the user to access them only when needed.

When existing, the commands for each program can be found in the document dedicated to that program, including instructions on how to run it.

Note

Due to a current limitation, programs that support several commands cannot be invoked using the JSON file, and must only be invoked through the command line.

Detailed Example of Program Commands

Assuming there is a dummy program named doca_test with the following commands and parameters:

  • Command – info – Show extended information about a given category

    • Command – devices – Show information about all devices, across all PCIe addresses

      • Parameter – --pci-address – Limit the command to the provided PCIe address (optional)

  • Command – ping – Ping a given remote network address

    • Parameter – --network-address – Target network address for the ping (mandatory)

    • Parameter – --payload-length – Length of the payload for the ping command (optional; default is 100 bytes)

  • Parameter – --output – Output file to save the log messages into (optional; inherited)

Optional invocations:

  • Show information about all devices:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_test info devices

  • Show information about all devices under a specific PCIe address and store output to /tmp/log.txt:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_test info devices --pci-address 00:03:00.0 --output /tmp/log.txt

  • Ping a remote machine at 8.8.8.8 and store output to /tmp/log.txt:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca_test ping --network-address 8.8.8.8 --output /tmp/log.txt

    Info

    The --output parameter is inherited. That is, it is registered once and serves all commands at the relevant command level, including all their sub-commands (info, info devices, ping).

JSON File Example

An application JSON file can be found under /opt/mellanox/applications/[APP name]/bin/[APP name]_params.json.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "doca_dpdk_flags": {
    // -a - Add a device to the allow list.
    "devices": [
      {
        "device": "sf",
        "id": "4",
        "sft": true
      },
      {
        "device": "sf",
        "id": "5",
        "sft": true
      }
    ],
    // -c - Hexadecimal bitmask of cores to run on
    "core-mask": "0xff",
    // Additional DPDK (EAL) flags (if needed)
    "flags": ""
  },
  "doca_general_flags": {     
	// -l - Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
    "log-level": 60,
	// --sdk-log-level - Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
	"sdk-log-level": 40,
  },
  // flags below are for DMA Copy application. 
  "doca_program_flags":{
    // -f - Full path for file to be copied/saved
    "file": "/tmp/dma_copy_test.txt",
    // -p - commm channel doca device pci address
    "pci-addr": "03:00.0",
    // -r - comm channel doca device representor pci address
    "rep-pci": "b1:00.0"
  }
}

