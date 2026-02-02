To execute DOCA DPACC compiler:

Copy Copied! Usage: dpacc <list-of-input-files> -hostcc=<path> -mcpu=<targets> [other options] Helper Flags: -h, --help Print help information about DPACC -V, --version Print DPACC version information -v, --verbose List the compilation commands generated by this invocation while also executing every command in verbose mode -dryrun, --dryrun Only list the compilation commands generated by DPACC, without executing them -keep, --keep Keep all intermediate files that are generated during internal compilation steps in the current directory -keep-dir, --keep-dir Keep all intermediate files that are generated during internal compilation steps in the given directory -optf, --options-file <file>,... Include command line options from the specified file

Flag DPACC Mode Description List of one or more input files All List of C source files or DPA object file names. Specifying at least one input file is mandatory. A file with an unknown extension is treated as a DPA object file. -mcpu , --mcpu <targets> All Specify the list of target DPA hardware for code generation. See DPA Hardware Architectures for more details. Multiple target names can be specified through this option. Supported values: nv-dpa-bf3, nv-dpa-cx7, nv-dpa-cx8 -hostcc , --hostcc <path> All Specify the host compiler. This is typically the native compiler present on the host system. Note The host compiler used to link the host application with the DPA program must be link-compatible with the hostcc compiler provided here. -o , --output-file <file> Compile-and-link/library generation Specify name and location of the output file.

Tip Use --help option for a list of all supported options.

Flag Description -app-name , --app-name <name> Specify DPA application name for the DPA program. This option is required if multiple DPA programs are part of a host application because each DPA application must have a unique name. Default name is __dpa_a_out . -flto , --flto Enable link-time optimization (LTO) for device code. Specify this option during compilation along with an optimization level in devicecc-options . -devicecc-options , --devicecc-options <options> ,... Specify the list of options to pass to the device compiler. -devicelink-options , --devicelink-options <options> ,... Specify the list of options to pass during device linking stage. -device-libs , --device-libs '-L<path> -l<name>' ,... Specify the list of device libraries including their names (in -l ) and their paths (in -L ). FlexIO libraries are linked by default. -I , --common-include-path <path> ,... Specify include search paths common to host and device code compilation. FlexIO headers paths are included by DPACC by default. -o , --output-file <file> Specify name and location of the output file. Compile-only mode – name of the output DPA object file. If not specified, .dpa.o is generated for each .c file.

Compiler-and-link mode – name of the output DPA program. This is a mandatory option in compiler-and-link mode.

Library generation mode – name of the output library. This is a mandatory option for this mode. Output files <name>_device.a and <name>_host.a are generated. -hostcc-options , --hostcc-options <options> ,... Specify the list of options to pass to the host compiler. -gen-libs , --gen-libs Generate a DPA library from input files -ldoca_dpa , --ldoca_dpa Link with DOCA-DPA libraries

Note Using machine dependent options through -devicecc-options to influence compiler code generation is not supported. Examples of unsupported options through -devicecc-options : -mcpu , -march , -mabi .

Note The devicecc-options option allows passing any option to the device compiler. However, passing options that prevent compilation of the input file may lead to unexpected behavior (e.g., -devicecc-options="-version" makes the device compiler print the version and not process input files).

Note Incompatible options that affect DPA global function argument sizes during DPACC invocation and host application compilation may lead to undefined behavior during execution (e.g., passing -hostcc-options="-fshort-enums" to DPACC and missing this option when building the host application).

The table below outlines the supported DPA hardware architectures, including the corresponding values used with the compiler’s --mcpu option, as well as the predefined macros the compiler uses to identify each architecture.

Hardware name Value Macro ConnectX-7 nv-dpa-cx7 __NV_DPA_CX7 BlueField-3 nv-dpa-bf3 __NV_DPA_BF3 ConnectX-8 nv-dpa-cx8 __NV_DPA_CX8

Note Since ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 share the same DPA hardware architecture, nv-dpa-cx7 is treated as an alias for nv-dpa-bf3 by the compiler.

Only relocatable objects that are link-compatible can be linked together. If incompatible objects are detected during linking, the toolchain will emit an error.

To ensure successful linking, the linker's toolchain version must match the version of the compiler used to produce the input objects.

If two architectures, A and B, are link-compatible, and B is newer than A, then:

Valid: Objects built for A can be linked to produce an application targeting B.

Invalid: Objects built for B cannot be linked to build an application for A.

For example, BlueField-3/ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8 are link-compatible. This means that objects built for BlueField-3/ConnectX-7 can be linked together to produce an application targeting ConnectX-8.

The compiler defines architecture identifier macros for each supported DPA hardware version, as listed in the DPA Hardware Architectures section. Each macro is assigned a unique integer value, where:

Newer DPA hardware generations are assigned strictly greater values than older ones.

Known aliases (e.g., BlueField-3 and ConnectX-7) share the same macro value.

During compilation, the macro __NV_DPA is defined to reflect the current target architecture. This allows conditional compilation of device code based on the target hardware. For example:

Copy Copied! #if __NV_DPA == __NV_DPA_BF3 #elif __NV_DPA > __NV_DPA_BF3 #endif

Note The numeric ordering of architecture macros does not imply feature parity or progression. It is the developer's responsibility to ensure that hardware-specific features used in the code are actually supported by the target architecture.





Only the default linker script is supported with LTO

Using options -fPIC / -fpic / -shared / -mcmodel=large through -devicecc-options is not supported when LTO is enabled

Fat bitcode objects containing both LLVM bitcode and ELF representation are not supported

Thin LTO is not supported

During compilation, LLVM generates the object as bitcode IR (intermediate representation) when LTO is enabled instead of ELF representation. The bitcode IR generated by the DPA compiler is only guaranteed to be compatible within the same version. The toolchain version of the compiler which builds the objects involved in link-time optimization (enabled with -flto ) and the toolchain version of the linker which performs LTO must be the same.

The '-ldpa' option which links with DOCA-DPA libraries is deprecated and will be removed in future releases. The option '-ldoca_dpa' is to be used instead of '-ldpa'.

This section provides some common use cases of DPACC and showcases the dpacc command.

This example shows how to build DPA libraries using DPACC. Libraries for DPA typically contain two archives, one for the host and one for the device.

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o lib<name> -gen-libs -hostcc-options="-fPIC"

This command generates the output files lib<name>_host.a and lib<name>_device.a .

The host stub archive can be linked with other host code to generate a shared/static host library.

Generating a static host library: Copy Copied! ar x lib<name>_host.a # Extract objects to generate *.o ar cr lib<name>.a <*src.host.o> *.o # Generate final static archive with all objects

Generating a shared host library: Copy Copied! gcc -shared -o lib<name>.so <*src.host.o> -Wl,-whole-archive -l<name>_host -Wl,-no-whole-archive # Link the generated archive to build a shared library

The DPA device library generated by DPACC using -gen-libs as part of a DPA library can be consumed by DPACC using the -device-libs option.

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o libInput.a -device-libs="-L <path-to-library> -l<libName>"





Link-time optimizations can be enabled using -flto along with an optimization level specified for device compilation.

Copy Copied! dpacc input1.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -c -flto -devicecc-options="-O2" dpacc input2.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -c -flto -devicecc-options="-O2" dpacc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 input1.dpa.o input2.dpa.o -hostcc=gcc -o libInput.a





This example includes headers for device compilation using devicecc-options and host compilation using hostcc-options . You may also specify headers for any compilation on both the host and device side using the -I option.

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o libInput.a -I <common-headers-path> -devicecc-options="-I <device-headers-path>" -hostcc-options="-I <host-headers-path>"





The dpa-fatbin tool can be used to list the target architectures supported by a fatbinary file. This is especially useful for inspecting device archives in a DPA library.

Examples:

Copy Copied! dpa-fatbin --list libfoo_device.a dpa-fatbin --list device_exec.fatbin





To identify the target architecture for which a device ELF file was built, use the dpa-objdump tool:

Example:

Copy Copied! dpa-objdump --file-headers foo.o





dpacc supports a --src-output option that generates the output as host-side C source code. This can be compiled using a standard host compiler (e.g., gcc ) to produce the same output that dpacc would normally emit directly.

The following are examples for each output type.

Generate DPA Program source:

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o libfoo.c --src-output

Compile the generated source into an object file and archive it:

Copy Copied! gcc libfoo.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include \ -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration \ -D__DPACC_SRC_TARGET__ ar cr libfoo.a libfoo.o

Note Define __DPACC_SRC_TARGET__ to exclude unnecessary code when compiling from source.





Generate DPA Library source:

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o libfoo --gen-libs --src-output

This produces:

libfoo_device.a – device archive

libfoo.lib.c , input.dpa.c – host source files

Compile and archive the host library:

Copy Copied! gcc libfoo.lib.c input.dpa.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include \ -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration \ -D__DPACC_SRC_TARGET__ ar cr libfoo_host.a libfoo.lib.o input.dpa.o





Generate DPA Object source:

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -c --src-output

This creates a single host source file input.dpa.c . Compile it using:

Copy Copied! gcc input.dpa.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include \ -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration

The DPA Compiler is an LLVM-based backend used by dpacc to compile and link DPA device code. Users can pass additional options to the underlying compiler and linker using the following dpacc options:

--devicecc-options – pass options to the device compiler

--devicelink-options – pass options to the device linker

To find valid flags that can be passed through these options, refer to:

Note Directly invoking the compiler, assembler, or linker (outside of dpacc ) may result in unexpected errors or undefined behavior.

Note Linker options must be passed through the compiler driver ( dpa-clang ), not directly to lld .

Note Unlike GNU ld , the LLD linker script does not replace the default configuration—it is applied in addition to it. To override default behaviors, additional flags may be required.

Note Enabling optional C library extensions using the __STDC_WANT_LIB_EXT1__ macro is not supported in the DPA standard library.

dpacc-extract is a tool for extracting a device executable out of a DPA program or a host executable containing DPA program(s).

To execute dpacc-extract :

Copy Copied! Usage: dpacc-extract <input-file> -o=<output-file> [other options] Helper Flags: -o, --output-file Specify name of the output file -app-name, --app-name <name> Specify name of the DPA application to extract -mcpu, --mcpu <target> Specify name of the device for which the application is to be extracted -h, --help Print help information about dpacc-extract -V, --version Print dpacc-extract version information -optf, --options-file <file>,... Include command line options from the specified file

Mandatory arguments:

Flag Description Input file DPA program or host executable containing DPA program. Specifying one input file is mandatory. -o , --output-file <file> Specify the name and location of the output device executable. -app-name , --app-name <name> Specify the name of the DPA application to extract. Mandatory if input file has multiple DPA apps. -mcpu , --mcpu <target> Specify the name of the device for which the application is to be extracted. Mandatory if there are multiple target variants for an app.

The dpa-objdump utility prints the contents of object files and final linked images named on the command line.

For more information, please refer to the Objdump command line reference.

dpa-ar is a Unix ar-compatible archiver.

For more information, please refer to the Archiver command line reference.

The dpa-nm utility lists the names of symbols from object files and archives.

For more information, please refer to the NM tool command line reference.