DOCA DPACC Compiler

Contents:

This document describes DOCA DPACC compiler and instructions about DPA toolchain setup and usage.

Introduction

DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program.

The DPA program is a host library with interfaces encapsulating the device executable. This DPA program is linked with the host application to generate a host executable. The host executable can invoke the DPA code through FlexIO runtime API.

DPACC uses DPA compiler (dpa-clang) to compile code targeted for DPA. dpa-clang is part of the DPA toolchain package which is an LLVM-based cross-compiling bare-metal toolchain. It provides Clang compiler, LLD linker targeting DPA architecture, and other utilities.

Glossary

Term

Definition

Device

DPA as present on the BlueField DPU

Host

CPU that launches the device code to run on the DPA

Device function

Any C function that runs on the DPA device

DPA global function

Device function that is the point of entry when offloading any work on DPA

Host compiler

Compiler used to compile the code targeting the host CPU

Device compiler

Compiler used to compile code targeting the DPA

Fatbinary

File that contains code for multiple target DPA architectures

DPA program

Host library that encapsulates the DPA device executable (.elf) and host stubs which are used to access the device executable


Offloading Work on DPA

dpacc-offloading-version-1-modificationdate-1735564532560-api-v2.png

To invoke a DPA function from host, the following things are required:

  • DPA device code – C programs, targeted to run on the DPA. DPA device code may contain one or more entry functions.

  • Host application code – the corresponding host application. Refer to DPA Subsystem for more details.

  • Runtime – FlexIO or DOCA DPA library provides the runtime

The generated DPA program, when linked with a host application results in a host executable which also contains the device executable. The host application oversees loading the device executable on the device.

DPACC Predefined Macros

DPACC predefines the following macros:

Macro

Description

__DPA__

Defined when compiling device code file

__NV_DPA

Defined to the target DPA hardware identifier macros

See Architecture Macros for more details.

__DPA_MAJOR__

Defined to the major version number of DPACC

__DPA_MINOR__

Defined to the minor version number of DPACC

__DPA_PATCH__

Defined to the patch version number of DPACC


Writing DPA Applications

DPA device code is a C code with some restrictions and special definitions.

FlexIO or DOCA-DPA APIs provide interfaces to DPA.

Language Support

The DPA is programmed using a subset of the C11 language standard. The compiler documents any constructs that are not available. Language constructs, where available, retain their standard definitions.

Restrictions on DPA Code

  • Use of C thread local storage is not allowed for any variables

  • Identifiers with _dpacc/__dpacc prefix are reserved by the compiler. Use of such identifiers may result in an error or undefined behavior

  • DPA processor does not have native floating-point support; use of floating point operations is disabled

DPA RPC Functions

A remote procedure call function is a synchronous call that triggers work in DPA and waits for its completion. These functions return a type uint64_t value. They are annotated with a __dpa_rpc__ attribute.

DPA Global Functions

A DPA global function is an event handler device function referenced from the host code. These functions do not return anything. They are annotated with a __dpa_global__ attribute.

For more information, refer to DPA Subsystem documentation.

Characteristics of Annotated Functions

  • Global functions must have void return type and RPC functions must have uint64_t return type

  • Annotated functions cannot accept C pointers and arrays as arguments (e.g., void my_global (int *ptr, int arr[]))

  • Annotated functions cannot accept a variable number of arguments

  • Inline specifier is not allowed on annotated functions

Handling User-defined Data Types

User-defined data types, when used as global function arguments, require special handling. They must be annotated with a __dpa_global__ attribute.

If the user-defined data type is typedef'd, the typedef statement must be annotated with a __dpa_global__ attribute along the data type itself.

Characteristics of Annotated Types

  • They must have a copy of the definition in all translation units where they are used as global function arguments

  • They cannot have pointers, variable length arrays, and flexible arrays as members

  • Fixed-size arrays as C structure members are supported

  • These characteristics apply recursively to any user-defined/typedef'd types that are members of an annotated type

DPACC processes all annotated functions along with annotated types and generates host and device interfaces to facilitate the function launch.

DPA Intrinsics

DPA features such as fences and processor-specific instructions are exposed via intrinsics by the DPA compiler. All intrinsics defined in the header file dpaintrin.h are guarded by the DPA_INTRIN_VERSION_USED macro. The current DPA_INTRIN_VERSION is 1.3.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#define DPA_INTRIN_VERSION_USED (DPA_INTRIN_VERSION(1, 3))
#include <dpaintrin.h>
…
__dpa_thread_writeback_window();   // Fence for write barrier

For more information, refer to DPA Subsystem documentation.

Prerequisites

Package

Instructions

Host compiler

Compiler specified through hostcc option. Both gcc and clang are supported.

Note

Minimum supported version for clang as hostcc is clang 3.8.0.

Device compiler

The default device compiler is the "DPA compiler". Installing the DPACC package also installs the DPA compiler binaries dpa-clang, dpa-ar, dpa-nm and dpa-objdump.

Note

dpa-clang is the only supported device compiler.

FlexIO SDK and C library

Available as part of the DOCA software package. DPA toolchain does not provide C library and corresponding headers. Users are expected to use the C library for DPA from the FlexIO SDK.

Description

DPACC Inputs and Outputs

DPACC can produce DPA programs in a single command by accepting all source files as input. DPACC also offers the flexibility of producing DPA object files or libraries from input files.

DPA object files contain both host stub objects (DPACC-generated interfaces) and device objects. These DPA object files can later be given to DPACC as input to produce the DPA library.

Phase

Option Name

Default Output File Name

Compile input device code files to DPA object files

--compile or -c

.dpa.o appended to the name of each input source file

Compile and link the input device code files/DPA object files, and produce a DPA program

No specific option

No default name, output file name must be specified

Compile and build DPA library from input device code files/DPA object files

--gen-libs or -gen-libs

No default name, output library name must be specified

DPACC can accept the following file types as input:

Input File Extension

File Type

Description

.c

C source file

DPA device code

.dpa.o

DPA object file

Object file generated by DPACC, containing both host and device objects

.a

DPA object archive

An archive of DPA object files. User can generate this archive from DPACC-generated DPA objects.

Based on the mode of operations, DPACC can generate the following output files:

Output File Type

Input Files

DPA object file

C source files

DPA program

C source files, DPA object files, and/or DPA object archives

DPA library

(DPA host library and DPA device library)

C source files, DPA object files, and/or DPA object archives

The following provides the commands to generate different kinds of supported output file types for each input file type:

Input

Output

DPACC Command

C source file

DPA program

dpacc -hostcc=<cc> -mcpu=<targets> in.c -o libprog.a

DPA object

dpacc -hostcc=<cc> -mcpu=<targets> in.c -c

DPA library

dpacc -hostcc=<cc> -mcpu=<targets> in.c -o lib<name> -gen-libs

DPA object

DPA program

dpacc -hostcc=<cc> -mcpu=<targets> in.dpa.o -o libprog.a

DPA library

dpacc -hostcc=<cc> -mcpu=<targets> in.dpa.o -o lib<name> -gen-libs

DPA object archive

DPA program

dpacc -hostcc=<cc> -mcpu=<targets> in.a -o libprog.a

DPA library

dpacc -hostcc=<cc> -mcpu=<targets> in.a -o lib<name> -gen-libs

DPA Program

When invoked in compile-and-link mode, dpacc produces a DPA program, which is a host library containing:

  • DPACC-generated host stubs – Used to register the DPA application and facilitate invocation of the DPA entry-point from the host application.

  • Device executable – Produced by compiling and linking input DPA device code.

The resulting DPA program library must be linked with a host application that uses the appropriate runtime APIs to load and execute the device code on the target hardware.

A DPA program may contain device executables for multiple hardware targets. These target-specific executables are packaged into a fatbinary container, which is embedded as a dedicated section within the host object that forms part of the host library.

DPA Object

When dpacc is run in compile-only mode, it produces a DPA object file—a host object with a structure similar to that of a DPA program. It includes:

  • Host stubs – Generated by dpacc to enable future integration with host code.

  • Device object – Compiled from the input DPA device code.

Like a DPA program, a DPA object may contain device objects for multiple hardware targets, encapsulated in a fatbinary container that is embedded within the host object file.

DPA Library

A DPA library is composed of two separate static archives:

  • DPA host library – Contains host interface objects that correspond to the device objects found in the DPA device library.

  • DPA device library – Contains device objects compiled from DPA device source code.

These libraries serve distinct roles:

  • The DPA device library is consumed by dpacc during DPA program generation.

  • The DPA host library can optionally be linked with other host-side code and redistributed.

The DPA device library is packaged as a specialized fatbinary container format, which itself contains archives of device objects for different targets.

image-2025-1-13_14-16-54-version-1-modificationdate-1737099431627-api-v2.png

The fatbinary container—illustrated by the dark-gray box in the associated diagram—is intended to be treated as an opaque object. It should not be manually extracted or modified by end users.

DPACC Trajectory

The following diagram illustrates DPACC compile-and-link mode trajectory.

image-2025-1-13_18-45-55-version-1-modificationdate-1737099432397-api-v2.png

Modes of Operation

In all modes described below, dpacc accepts one or more target names via the --mcpu option. The compiler then generates output that supports all specified targets, enabling multi-target deployment from a single build.

Compile-and-link Mode

This is a one-step mode that accepts C source files or DPA object files and produces the DPA program. Specifying the output library name is mandatory in this mode.

Example commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ dpacc in1.c in2.c -o myLib1.a -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3                               # Takes C sources to produce myLib1.a library which supports a single target - nv-dpa-bf3
$ dpacc in3.dpa.o in4.dpa.o -o myLib2.a -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3,nv-dpa-cx8            # Takes DPA object files to produce myLib2.a library which supports multiple targets - nv-dpa-bf3 and nv-dpa-cx8
$ dpacc in1.c in3.dpa.o -o myLib3.a -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3,nv-dpa-cx7,nv-dpa-cx8     # Takes C source and DPA object to produce myLib3.a library which supports multiple targets - nv-dpa-bf3, nv-dpa-cx7 and nv-dpa-cx8


Compile-only Mode

This mode accepts C source code and produces .dpa.o object files. These files can be given to DPACC to produce the DPA program. The mode is invoked by the --compile or -c option.

The user can explicitly provide the output object file name using the --output-file or -o option.

Example commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ dpacc -c input1.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-cx7                                     # Produces input1.dpa.o which supports a single target - nv-dpa-cx7
$ dpacc -c input2.c -o myObj.dpa.o -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-cx8,nv-dpa-cx7           # Produces myObj.dpa.o which supports multiple targets - nv-dpa-cx7 and nv-dpa-cx8
$ dpacc -c input3.c input4.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3,nv-dpa-cx7,nv-dpa-cx8      # Produces input3.dpa.o and input4.dpa.o which support multiple targets - nv-dpa-bf3, nv-dpa-cx7 and nv-dpa-cx8


Library Generation Mode

This mode accepts C source files or DPA object files and produces the DPA program. Specifying the output DPA library name is mandatory in this mode.

Example commands:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ dpacc in1.c in2.c -o libdummy1 -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-cx8 -gen-libs                                    # Takes C sources to produce a DPA-Library (libdummy1_host.a and libdummy_device.a archives) which supports a single target - nv-dpa-cx8
$ dpacc in3.dpa.o in4.dpa.o -o libdummy2 -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-cx8,nv-dpa-bf3 -gen-libs                 # Takes DPA object files to produce a DPA-Library (libdummy2_host.a and libdummy2_device.a archives) which supports multiple targets - nv-dpa-bf3 and nv-dpa-cx8
$ dpacc in1.c in3.dpa.o -o outdir/libdummy3 -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3,nv-dpa-cx7,nv-dpa-cx8 -gen-libs   # Takes C source and DPA object to produce a DPA-Library (outdir/libdummy3_host.a and outdir/libdummy3_device.a archives) which supports multiple targets - nv-dpa-bf3, nv-dpa-cx7 and nv-dpa-cx8

Execution

To execute DOCA DPACC compiler:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Usage: dpacc <list-of-input-files> -hostcc=<path> -mcpu=<targets> [other options]
Helper Flags:
  -h, --help                          Print help information about DPACC
  -V, --version                       Print DPACC version information
  -v, --verbose                       List the compilation commands generated by this invocation while also executing every command in verbose mode
  -dryrun, --dryrun                   Only list the compilation commands generated by DPACC, without executing them
  -keep, --keep                       Keep all intermediate files that are generated during internal compilation steps in the current directory
  -keep-dir, --keep-dir               Keep all intermediate files that are generated during internal compilation steps in the given directory
  -optf, --options-file <file>,...    Include command line options from the specified file

Mandatory Arguments

Flag

DPACC Mode

Description

List of one or more input files

All

List of C source files or DPA object file names. Specifying at least one input file is mandatory. A file with an unknown extension is treated as a DPA object file.

-mcpu, --mcpu <targets>

All

Specify the list of target DPA hardware for code generation. See DPA Hardware Architectures for more details.

Multiple target names can be specified through this option.

Supported values: nv-dpa-bf3,nv-dpa-cx7, nv-dpa-cx8

-hostcc, --hostcc <path>

All

Specify the host compiler. This is typically the native compiler present on the host system.

Note

The host compiler used to link the host application with the DPA program must be link-compatible with the hostcc compiler provided here.

-o, --output-file <file>

Compile-and-link/library generation

Specify name and location of the output file.


Commonly Used Arguments

Tip

Use --help option for a list of all supported options.

Flag

Description

-app-name, --app-name <name>

Specify DPA application name for the DPA program. This option is required if multiple DPA programs are part of a host application because each DPA application must have a unique name. Default name is __dpa_a_out.

-flto, --flto

Enable link-time optimization (LTO) for device code. Specify this option during compilation along with an optimization level in devicecc-options.

-devicecc-options, --devicecc-options <options>,...

Specify the list of options to pass to the device compiler.

-devicelink-options, --devicelink-options <options>,...

Specify the list of options to pass during device linking stage.

-device-libs, --device-libs '-L<path> -l<name>',...

Specify the list of device libraries including their names (in -l) and their paths (in -L). FlexIO libraries are linked by default.

-I, --common-include-path <path>,...

Specify include search paths common to host and device code compilation. FlexIO headers paths are included by DPACC by default.

-o, --output-file <file>

Specify name and location of the output file.

  • Compile-only mode – name of the output DPA object file. If not specified, .dpa.o is generated for each .c file.

  • Compiler-and-link mode – name of the output DPA program. This is a mandatory option in compiler-and-link mode.

  • Library generation mode – name of the output library. This is a mandatory option for this mode. Output files <name>_device.a and <name>_host.a are generated.

-hostcc-options, --hostcc-options <options>,...

Specify the list of options to pass to the host compiler.

-gen-libs, --gen-libs

Generate a DPA library from input files

-ldoca_dpa, --ldoca_dpa

Link with DOCA-DPA libraries

Note

Using machine dependent options through -devicecc-options to influence compiler code generation is not supported. Examples of unsupported options through -devicecc-options: -mcpu, -march, -mabi.

Note

The devicecc-options option allows passing any option to the device compiler. However, passing options that prevent compilation of the input file may lead to unexpected behavior (e.g., -devicecc-options="-version" makes the device compiler print the version and not process input files).

Note

Incompatible options that affect DPA global function argument sizes during DPACC invocation and host application compilation may lead to undefined behavior during execution (e.g., passing -hostcc-options="-fshort-enums" to DPACC and missing this option when building the host application).


DPA Hardware Architectures

The table below outlines the supported DPA hardware architectures, including the corresponding values used with the compiler’s --mcpu option, as well as the predefined macros the compiler uses to identify each architecture.

Hardware name

Value

Macro

ConnectX-7

nv-dpa-cx7

__NV_DPA_CX7

BlueField-3

nv-dpa-bf3

__NV_DPA_BF3

ConnectX-8

nv-dpa-cx8

__NV_DPA_CX8

Note

Since ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 share the same DPA hardware architecture, nv-dpa-cx7 is treated as an alias for nv-dpa-bf3 by the compiler.

Link Compatibility

Only relocatable objects that are link-compatible can be linked together. If incompatible objects are detected during linking, the toolchain will emit an error.

To ensure successful linking, the linker's toolchain version must match the version of the compiler used to produce the input objects.

If two architectures, A and B, are link-compatible, and B is newer than A, then:

  • Valid: Objects built for A can be linked to produce an application targeting B.

  • Invalid: Objects built for B cannot be linked to build an application for A.

If two architectures 'A' and 'B' are link-compatible and 'B' is newer than 'A', objects built for target 'A' can be linked to build an app for target 'B'. However, the inverse i.e. linking objects built for target 'B' to build an app for target 'A' is not valid.

For example, BlueField-3/ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8 are link-compatible. This means that objects built for BlueField-3/ConnectX-7 can be linked together to produce an application targeting ConnectX-8.

image-2025-1-16_19-52-47-version-2-modificationdate-1743623537413-api-v2.png

Architecture Macros

The compiler defines architecture identifier macros for each supported DPA hardware version, as listed in the DPA Hardware Architectures section. Each macro is assigned a unique integer value, where:

  • Newer DPA hardware generations are assigned strictly greater values than older ones.

  • Known aliases (e.g., BlueField-3 and ConnectX-7) share the same macro value.

During compilation, the macro __NV_DPA is defined to reflect the current target architecture. This allows conditional compilation of device code based on the target hardware. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#if __NV_DPA == __NV_DPA_BF3
// Code for Bluefield-3 here
#elif __NV_DPA > __NV_DPA_BF3
// Code for devices after Bluefield-3 here
#endif

Note

The numeric ordering of architecture macros does not imply feature parity or progression. It is the developer's responsibility to ensure that hardware-specific features used in the code are actually supported by the target architecture.


LTO Usage Guidelines

Restrictions

  • Only the default linker script is supported with LTO

  • Using options -fPIC/-fpic/-shared/-mcmodel=large through -devicecc-options is not supported when LTO is enabled

  • Fat bitcode objects containing both LLVM bitcode and ELF representation are not supported

  • Thin LTO is not supported

Compatibility

During compilation, LLVM generates the object as bitcode IR (intermediate representation) when LTO is enabled instead of ELF representation. The bitcode IR generated by the DPA compiler is only guaranteed to be compatible within the same version. The toolchain version of the compiler which builds the objects involved in link-time optimization (enabled with -flto) and the toolchain version of the linker which performs LTO must be the same.

Deprecated Features

  • The '-ldpa' option which links with DOCA-DPA libraries is deprecated and will be removed in future releases. The option '-ldoca_dpa' is to be used instead of '-ldpa'.

Examples

This section provides some common use cases of DPACC and showcases the dpacc command.

Building Libraries

This example shows how to build DPA libraries using DPACC. Libraries for DPA typically contain two archives, one for the host and one for the device.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o lib<name> -gen-libs -hostcc-options="-fPIC"

This command generates the output files lib<name>_host.a and lib<name>_device.a.

The host stub archive can be linked with other host code to generate a shared/static host library.

  • Generating a static host library:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ar x lib<name>_host.a                   # Extract objects to generate *.o
ar cr lib<name>.a <*src.host.o> *.o     # Generate final static archive with all objects

  • Generating a shared host library:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    gcc -shared -o lib<name>.so <*src.host.o> -Wl,-whole-archive -l<name>_host -Wl,-no-whole-archive       # Link the generated archive to build a shared library

Linking with DPA Device Library

The DPA device library generated by DPACC using -gen-libs as part of a DPA library can be consumed by DPACC using the -device-libs option.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o libInput.a -device-libs="-L <path-to-library> -l<libName>"


Link-time optimizations can be enabled using -flto along with an optimization level specified for device compilation.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpacc input1.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -c -flto -devicecc-options="-O2" 
dpacc input2.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -c -flto -devicecc-options="-O2"   
dpacc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 input1.dpa.o input2.dpa.o -hostcc=gcc -o libInput.a


Including Headers

This example includes headers for device compilation using devicecc-options and host compilation using hostcc-options. You may also specify headers for any compilation on both the host and device side using the -I option.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o libInput.a -I <common-headers-path> -devicecc-options="-I <device-headers-path>" -hostcc-options="-I <host-headers-path>"


Dumping Targets Supported by a Fatbinary File

The dpa-fatbin tool can be used to list the target architectures supported by a fatbinary file. This is especially useful for inspecting device archives in a DPA library.

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpa-fatbin --list libfoo_device.a
dpa-fatbin --list device_exec.fatbin


Dumping Target of Device ELF File

To identify the target architecture for which a device ELF file was built, use the dpa-objdump tool:

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpa-objdump --file-headers foo.o


Generating Output as Source Code

dpacc supports a --src-output option that generates the output as host-side C source code. This can be compiled using a standard host compiler (e.g., gcc) to produce the same output that dpacc would normally emit directly.

The following are examples for each output type.

DPA Program Source

Generate DPA Program source:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o libfoo.c --src-output

Compile the generated source into an object file and archive it:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gcc libfoo.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include \
  -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration \
  -D__DPACC_SRC_TARGET__
 
ar cr libfoo.a libfoo.o

Note

Define __DPACC_SRC_TARGET__ to exclude unnecessary code when compiling from source.


DPA Library Source

Generate DPA Library source:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -o libfoo --gen-libs --src-output

This produces:

  • libfoo_device.a – device archive

  • libfoo.lib.c, input.dpa.c – host source files

Compile and archive the host library:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gcc libfoo.lib.c input.dpa.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include \
  -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration \
  -D__DPACC_SRC_TARGET__
 
ar cr libfoo_host.a libfoo.lib.o input.dpa.o


DPA Object Source

Generate DPA Object source:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 -c --src-output

This creates a single host source file input.dpa.c. Compile it using:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gcc input.dpa.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include \
  -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration

DPA Compiler Usage

The DPA Compiler is an LLVM-based backend used by dpacc to compile and link DPA device code. Users can pass additional options to the underlying compiler and linker using the following dpacc options:

  • --devicecc-options – pass options to the device compiler

  • --devicelink-options – pass options to the device linker

To find valid flags that can be passed through these options, refer to:

Note

Directly invoking the compiler, assembler, or linker (outside of dpacc) may result in unexpected errors or undefined behavior.

Note

Linker options must be passed through the compiler driver (dpa-clang), not directly to lld.

Note

Unlike GNU ld, the LLD linker script does not replace the default configuration—it is applied in addition to it. To override default behaviors, additional flags may be required.

Note

Enabling optional C library extensions using the __STDC_WANT_LIB_EXT1__ macro is not supported in the DPA standard library.

dpacc-extract Command Line Options

dpacc-extract is a tool for extracting a device executable out of a DPA program or a host executable containing DPA program(s).

To execute dpacc-extract:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Usage: dpacc-extract <input-file> -o=<output-file> [other options]
Helper Flags:
 
  -o, --output-file                   Specify name of the output file
  -app-name, --app-name <name>        Specify name of the DPA application to extract
  -mcpu, --mcpu <target>              Specify name of the device for which the application is to be extracted
  -h, --help                          Print help information about dpacc-extract
  -V, --version                       Print dpacc-extract version information
  -optf, --options-file <file>,...    Include command line options from the specified file

Mandatory arguments:

Flag

Description

Input file

DPA program or host executable containing DPA program. Specifying one input file is mandatory.

-o, --output-file <file>

Specify the name and location of the output device executable.

-app-name, --app-name <name>

Specify the name of the DPA application to extract. Mandatory if input file has multiple DPA apps.

-mcpu, --mcpu <target>

Specify the name of the device for which the application is to be extracted. Mandatory if there are multiple target variants for an app.


Objdump Command Line Options

The dpa-objdump utility prints the contents of object files and final linked images named on the command line.

For more information, please refer to the Objdump command line reference.

Archiver Command Line Options

dpa-ar is a Unix ar-compatible archiver.

For more information, please refer to the Archiver command line reference.

NM Tool Command Line Options

The dpa-nm utility lists the names of symbols from object files and archives.

For more information, please refer to the NM tool command line reference.

Miscellaneous Notes

  • Object files produced by LLD are not compatible with those generated by other linkers (e.g., GNU ld). Mixing them may result in linker errors or runtime issues.

  • Ensure that your host application includes at least one reference to the device entry-point function defined in the DPA Program. Otherwise, the host linker may silently discard the DPA Program during linking, treating it as unused code.

Release Notes

Changes in DPACC 1.10.0

New Features

  • Support for fatbinaries where DPACC accepts multiple targets through mcpu option

  • Enforced linking policy where only compatible objects can be linked together

  • dpa-objdump infers the target automatically without the need to explicitly specify mcpu option

  • Set FLEXIO_VER_USED in generated host stubs

  • Support for new builtin __dpa_thread_l1_flush on nv-dpa-cx8 target

Limitations

  • DPACC generates a warning about unknown target when building a DPA Library from DPA Objects produced by v1.9.0 or older
