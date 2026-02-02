On This Page
- Uninstalling Software from Host
- Package and Kernel Module Signing
- Installing Software on Host
- DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support
- Upgrading Software on Host
- Installation on Community Operating Systems
- Storage Installation
DOCA-Host Installation and Upgrade
The following options are available for installing or upgrading DOCA on host:
Method
Option Name
Description
Installation
DOCA local repo package
This option installs DOCA components
Upgrade
DOCA online repo
This option upgrades DOCA components using online repo from the Internet
Find the relevant DOCA installation files for your host in the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
This page provides basic instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system. For device-specific setups, refer to the respective device documentation, as additional steps may be required.
If an older DOCA (or MLNX_OFED) software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:
Deb-based
RPM-based
This section highlights the signing methods used to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the packages and kernel modules.
Package Signing
RPM packages are signed with a GPG key, enabling users to confirm that the packages come from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been altered.
During installation, package managers automatically fetch and verify the signature while updating their metadata cache.
For more details, see the section on "Installing Software on Host".
Kernel Module Signing
Kernel drivers are signed using NVIDIA's x.509 public key , allowing users to verify that the drivers originate from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been tampered with.
To support loading DOCA-HOST drivers on a secure-boot-enabled OS, the NVIDIA x.509 public key should be added to the key database using the following steps:
Obtain NVIDIA's public x.509 key :
# wget http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/mlnx_signing_key_pub.derNote
Builds for SLES15 SP4 and SP5 are signed with a newer signing key. The corresponding public key can be downloaded from this link.
Import the public key to the MOK list using the
mokutilutility:
# mokutil --
importmlnx_signing_key_pub.derInfo
Users will be asked to enter and confirm a password for this MOK enrollment request.
Reboot the system.
Install DOCA local repo package for host:
For deb-based distributions:
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the deb repo:
host# dpkg -i <repo_file>
Run apt update:
host# apt-get update
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".
Ensure that the kernel headers installed match the version of the currently running kernel.Info
If the
builddirectory exists in under
/lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.
Install any of the profiles supported for your OS and architecture. Refer to "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" (e.g.,
doca-all) for more information.
host# apt install -y doca-all
Update the firmware:
host# apt install -y mlnx-fw-updater
For rpm-based distributions:
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the rpm repo:
host# rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm
For non-SLES systems, run:
host# yum makecache
For SLES systems, run the following to verify the package signing:
host# zypper --gpg-auto-
import-keys refreshNote
Continue the procedure using
zypperinstead of
yum.Info
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".
Install any of the profiles supported for your OS and architecture (e.g., doca-all):
host# yum/zypper install -y doca-all
Update the firmware:
host# apt install -y mlnx-fw-updater
Load the drivers:
host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart
Initialize MST:
host# sudo mst restart
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), users may opt to either:
Switch to a compatible kernel; or
Install
doca-extrapackage and run
doca-kernel-support
doca-kernel-support is a script intended to rebuild kernel modules included with DOCA-host for cases where they are not provided. It builds a single package (i.e.,
rpm or
deb) that contains a repository of packages (i.e.,
dnf or
apt).
DOCA-host provides binary builds of kernel modules for some specific kernels. This script rebuilds kernel modules included with DOCA-host for a custom kernel version and creates an RPM or DEB package that holds all of those rebuilt modules for easy install.
doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.
To run
doca-kernel-support:
Run:
host# apt/yum install -y doca-extra
Execute the
doca-kernel-supportscript which rebuilds and installs the DOCA-host kernel modules with the running kernel:
host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support
The output may end with
rpmor
debwith the following general format:
doca-kernel-support: Built single
package: <doca-kernel-repo> doca-kernel-support: Done
Output example:
doca-kernel-support: Built single
package: /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.356.el9.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm doca-kernel-support: DoneNote
doca-kernel-supportdoes not support customized or unofficial kernels.
Install the generated meta-package on the desired DOCA profile:Info
The examples provided install DOCA kernel repos (RPM/DEB) with
doca-ofedprofile, but other profiles may be installed if they are supported.
For RPM-based distributions:
host# rpm -i <doca-kernel-repo> host# dnf makecache host# dnf install <doca-userspace-metapackage> host# dnf install --disablerepo=doca doca-kernel-KERNEL_VERSION # For all the meta-
package, not just
thissingle
package
Example:
host# rpm -i /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.356.el9.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm host# dnf makecache host# dnf install doca-ofed-userspace host# dnf install --disablerepo=doca doca-kernel-
5.14.
0.356.el9.x86.
64.x86_64.noarch
For DEB-based distributions:
host# dpkg -i <doca-kernel-repo> host# apt update host# apt install <doca-profile>
Example:
host# dpkg -i /tmp/DOCA.J8JYxEmffD/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
6.4.
0.mlnx_2.
9.0_amd64.deb host# apt update host# apt install doca-ofed
(Optional) Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of DOCA Host installation:
host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-info Versions: - DOCA Base MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
24.07-
0.5.
5.0- MFT
4.29.
0-
127UEFI\ATF versions: - mst_device: mt41692_pciconf0 UEFI Version:
4.7.
0-
42-g13081ae ATF Version:
4.7.
0-
25-g5569834 Firmware (Current): - BlueField-
3
32.41.
1000DOCA: - doca-all
2.8.
0-
0.0.
4- doca-apsh-config
2.8.
0079-
1- doca-bench
2.8.
0079-
1… DOCA Dependencies: … - flexio
24.07.
2300- mlnx-dpdk
22.11.
0-
2407.0.
10OFED: … - rdma-core 2407mlnx52-
1.2407055… - ucx
1.17.
0-
1.2407055…Note
If BlueField has a BF-Bundle version older than 2.7.0 installed on it, the UEFI/ATF versions would appear as N/A. If your version is 2.7.0 or higher and still see N/A, then perform driver restart on the host:
/etc/init.d/openibd restart
To update existing DOCA host packages, follow these steps:
Install the newer version of the DOCA host repository as detailed in section "Installing Software on Host".
Upgrade the DOCA packages:
To upgrade from DOCA version 2.5.x, all DOCA and OFED related packages should be removed . For detailed instructions on how to uninstall these packages, please refer to the uninstall section "Uninstalling Software from Host".
To upgrade from DOCA 2.6.0 and later, use the following command:
For DEB-based distributions:
host# apt install doca-all
For RPM-based distributions:
host# yum upgrade doca-all
Before upgrading
mlnx-fw-updater, make sure to restart MST first:
host# mst restart
In the community model, there is shared responsibility between NVIDIA and customers choosing to use community OSs in their environment:
NVIDIA owns basic validation for the OSs, so that customers know they can expect DOCA to work.
Customers are responsible for building their own packages and binaries (based on source code and build instructions detailed below), and can also choose to deploy parts of DOCA instead of the whole package
NVIDIA offers support to customers and partners with active Support contracts. However, in some cases, NVIDIA may require customers to collaborate with the open-source community to address issues determined to be caused by community changes that disrupt DOCA functionality.
To install
doca-host-community on a host, follow these steps:
Install the
doca-host-communityrepository that includes sources and tools to generate the DOCA community repo:
For RPM-based packages:
host# rpm -uvh doca-host-repo-community-{doca_version}.noarch.rpm
Example:
host# rpm -uvh doca-host-repo-community-
2.9.
0-
0.2.
9.24.
10.0.
5.2.
0.noarch.rpm
For DEB-based packages:
host# dpkg -i doca-host_{doca_version}-community_all.deb
Example:
host# dpkg -i doca-host_2.
9.0-
100000-
24.10-community_all.deb
Run the build script to generate the
doca-host-communityrepository:
host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-community-build
The script output should include a line similar to the following:
For RPM-based packages:
host# doca-community-build: Built single
package: /tmp/DOCA.Lz1pntWcGM/doca-community-repo-
24.10.
0.5.
2.0-
1.kver.
4.18.
0.477.
10.1.el8.
8.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm
For DEB-based packages:
host# doca-community-build: Built single
package: /tmp/DOCA.gcVyNokLfV/doca-community-repo-
24.10-
0.5.
2.0-
6.8.
0.31.generic_24.
10.0.
5.2.0_amd64.debInfo
The binary created by the script can be copied to any similar machine with the same kernel. It contains all of the
doca-ofedprofile built packages, with extra meta-package that depends on those packages, installing the meta-package will install all of the built packages.
The resulting DOCA community repo should be ready for installation on this host or distributed to any other similar machine with the same distribution and kernel:
For RPM-based (non-SLES) packages:
host# yum install /tmp/DOCA.m6rIcEJNKl/doca-community-repo-
24.10.
0.4.
6.0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.427.
13.1.el9.
4.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm host# yum makecache
For SLES RPM-based packages:
host# zypper install /tmp/DOCA.m6rIcEJNKl/doca-community-repo-
24.10.
0.4.
6.0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.427.
13.1.el9.
4.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm host# zypper refresh
For DEB-based packages:
host# apt install /tmp/DOCA.gcVyNokLfV/doca-community-repo-
24.10-
0.5.
2.0-
6.8.
0.31.generic_24.
10.0.
5.2.0_amd64.deb host# apt update
Install
doca-ofed-communitymeta-package:
host# yum/apt install doca-ofed-community
Installing Proprietary Packages
The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages. Those packages are installed upon request.
List of close-source proprietary packages:
Clusterkit
DPCP
hcoll
sharp
ibutils2
opensm
Currently, the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built RPM or DEB file from a similar primary OS.
The following table maps community OSs which are most similar to primary OSs:
Community OS
Most Similar Primary OS
Alma 8.5
RHEL 8.5
Anolis OS 8.4
RHEL 8.5
CentOS Stream 8
RHEL 8
CentOS Stream 9
RHEL 9
EulerOS-V2.0.SP10
EulerOS-V2.0.SP11
Fedora 35
RHEL 8.5
OpenEuler-20.03.SP1
OpenEuler20 SP3
OpenSUSE 15.3
SLES15 SP3
Photon OS 3.0
RHEL 7.9
UOS-V20-1040d
Debian 10.8
Download and Install MFT and Firmware
Before installation, search for the required package using your system's package manager:
# apt/zypper/dnf/yum search mlnx-nvme # apt/zypper/dnf/yum search mlnx-nfsrdma
Once the correct package name is identified, install it using:
# apt/zypper/dnf/yum install <full-
package-name>
Installation examples:
For SLES:
# zypper search mlnx-nvme # zypper install mlnx-nvme-kmp-
default
For Debian-based systems:
# apt search mlnx-nvme # apt search mlnx-nfsrdma # apt install mlnx-nvme-dkms # apt install mlnx-nfsrdma-dkms